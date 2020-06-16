3 Zodiac Couples Most Likely To Fight More During Mercury Retrograde

Communication may be the key to a successful relationship. But thanks to Mercury moving backward, some couples may have to work extra hard at it over the next few weeks. While communication can be challenging for everyone, astrologers say there are three zodiac couples more likely to fight during Mercury retrograde.
"This is a super emotional retrograde that occurs in tandem with eclipse season and Venus retrograde, so our relationships are certainly at the forefront of our minds right now," Veronica Perretti, astrologer and cosmic coach, tells Bustle.
Mercury is the planet that rules our minds, thoughts, and how we communicate with each other. When Mercury retrograde is in Cancer, Perretti says it can bring up old emotional patterns and some unresolved resentment.
"It's important for you to realize that your thoughts and your partner's thoughts are really being driven by emotion right now," she says. "You're going to be feeling super sensitive and more reactive than normal. Our words will come from a visceral feeling, not from well thought out logic."
All couples need to be more careful with how they wield their words, especially if they want to avoid getting into petty arguments. But if you and your partner are any of the following three zodiac pairs, you may have to work a little harder.