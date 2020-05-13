Retrogrades are decidedly not a favorite astrological transit if you ask most people — and they're especially rough when they come for your love life and financial sitch directly. That's what makes Venus retrograde 2020 such a doozy. The planet of love and romance will begin its backspin on May 13, and it'll last through June 26 (or just before midnight on June 25, if you're on Pacific Time). Because Venus also rules over beauty, luxury, value, and money, you know this transit is going to make some waves.

Venus is considered one of the "personal planets" because it's positioned close to the sun and the earth, so when it retrogrades (which happens approximately every year and a half), we all feel its effects on a more intense level. All retrogrades in astrology force us to slow our roll and take stock of where we're at, and in the case of Venus, we'll be assessing who we love, what we value, and how we handle our spending money. In other words, it's not a good time to start or end relationships, walk down the aisle, change your appearance drastically, or make any luxury purchases.

"Venus will be moonwalking in Gemini, which means that we will have two versions and sides to our feels," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "We may overreact then realize we should show some TLC. Emotions are erratic, as are our hearts." Therefore, we'll want to slow down and make sure we take extra time to think through our desires and decisions when it comes to love and money.

Here's how Venus retrograde 2020 will affect each zodiac sign so you know what to expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The next couple months aren't the best time to get too deep into your feelings, Aries, as our minds are definitely subject to change come June. That said, there's nothing stopping you from sexting your heart out and having some lighthearted fun with your crushes. "It’s time to get your flirt on and avoid expressing your sentiments with passion," Stardust says. Try on a few different looks before committing too hard in love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Venus is your ruling planet, Taurus, so you can bet you'll feel its retrogrades with a lot of intensity. But this time around, you could actually see some financial benefits — so long as you're frugal and on top of your spending. "Money from an old project will be making its way bank to you," Stardust says. "Keep tabs on your bank account."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Venus is backspinning through your sign now, Gemini, and it's going to make everything about your love life feel absolutely dizzying. "It’s hard for you to make decisions," Starudst says. "Commit to not committing right now." You're a fast-moving air sign, but it's OK to take things slow sometimes. Embracing a more relaxed pace will allow you to process all the issues that Venus retrograde is bringing to the surface.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Retreating into your own little world is a great way to spend Venus retrograde, Cancer, as now's a time to reevaluate where you stand in relationships and beyond. "Staying in your secret world is favored, as you have control over what energy you let into your life," Stardust says. While your actual decision-making skills regarding love and money might get a little blurry, you can explore the bounds of your desires and values within your fantasies.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Venus doesn't only influence our romantic partnerships, Leo — this planet also affects the value and pleasure we derive from our platonic relationships. This retrograde might cause some friction between you and your crew. "Friends will stress you out," Stardust says. "However, you’ll make up with them faster than you got mad in the first place." Remember that signals are getting mixed and feelings are unclear, so hold off on cutting ties, even if someone's on your last nerve.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Venus retrograde has a tendency to drown us in confusion over love and desire, which can be all-consuming — but don't let yourself get lost at sea, Virgo, as you'll need to stay grounded in order to remain on top of your other responsibilities. "Work may be the last thing on your mind, but projects need to get done," Stardust says. "Don’t wait until the last minute!" Avoid added retrograde stress by practicing grounding techniques and holding off on making any major moves in love.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Venus is your ruling planet, Libra, so its retrograde will certainly be transformative — and this year, you'll be focused on figuring out what brings you joy, value, and a feeling of connectedness within your spiritual belief system. "Higher minded pursuits will occupy your mind, as you’re invested in spiritual endeavors," Stardust says. Prioritize activities such as yoga, meditation, or other spiritually-minded healing modalities in order to clear your mind and allow yourself to ride the retrograde wave gracefully.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's challenging to say no sometimes — and Venus retrograde is here to teach you that lesson in a new way. "Setting boundaries with others may be hard, as you are unable to abide by them yourself," Stardust says. But that doesn't meant you shouldn't try, Scorpio. By slowing to a snail's pace during this retrograde, you'll have a chance to think before you act, and to make sure that you're making space for a healing and valuable type of love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Venus retrograde periods are notorious for washing ex-lovers up onto our shores, and you're more than likely to have to face some feelings around this over the coming months, Sag. "You’re confused about your relationship with an ex," Stardust says. "Deciding which avenue to go down is hard. Think it over before proceeding." Whether it's a case of having unfinished emotional business or just simply receiving a "you up?" text out of the woodwork, you should weigh the pros and cons before reaching out or responding.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Venus rules over pleasure, and this retrograde is nudging you toward a new way of deriving pleasure and value from your day-to-day endeavors. "Your daily routine has become exhausting," Stardust says. "Rest and relax now." Slowing down during this retrograde and reevaluating what in your life actually brings you joy can help you decide what you'd like to keep — and what you'd like to toss — once the retrograde comes to an end.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When retrogrades bring ex-flings back into our lives, the general advice is to run for the hills and not look back. But you might want to cautiously examine what a past lover might be able to teach you, Aquarius. "A former crush is coming back your way," Stardust says. "Don’t run away from the opportunity to reconnect." There's a chance this connection could offer a real opportunity for growth. Take it slow, but explore the possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Venus loves a makeover, and your creative juices are currently flowing, Pisces. However, because Venus is retrograde, it's not a great time to embark on any major beautifying endeavors — so scratch your itch for a home makeover by taking some time out to yourself to get things organized first. "It’s time to reorganize your home," Stardust says. "Use this time to get some major spring cleaning done." Once the retrograde is over and you've sorted through your life, you can move forward with the fun part: redecorating.