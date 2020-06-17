3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Get Closure From An Ex During Mercury Retrograde

You may have deleted your ex from your life ages ago, but are you suddenly obsessing over them and have no idea why? Well, Mercury Retrograde may be to blame. Sure, Mercury RX has a bad reputation for messing with our love lives in the weirdest ways. But it can actually be a good time to reflect on the past and clear out any emotional baggage that's holding you back from having the relationship you want. If you're a Virgo, Capricorn, or Pisces, count yourself extra lucky. According to an astrologer, these three zodiac signs are most likely to get closure from an ex during Mercury Retrograde.
This summer's Mercury RX is in Cancer. As Haley Comet, lead astrologer of the NUiT Astrology, tells Bustle, "Cancer is associated with the past, so singles can expect to have some nostalgia around former relationships, especially ones that felt safe, emotionally supportive and 'like home.' Mercury gives singles an opportunity to reminiscence on the past, but they should resist the urge to stay there."
If you feel like a past relationship is holding you back from finding the love you deserve, Mercury Retrograde is the perfect time to get closure from your ex. Once you have the answers you need, you can truly focus on healing. In doing so, Comet says, "You can move into the future with a renewed sense of safeness and emotional security."
Although any sign could work on getting closure from an ex during this Mercury Retrograde, Comet says that these three signs have the most support from the stars.