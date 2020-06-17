3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Get Closure From An Ex During Mercury Retrograde

You may have deleted your ex from your life ages ago, but are you suddenly obsessing over them and have no idea why? Well, Mercury Retrograde may be to blame. Sure, Mercury RX has a bad reputation for messing with our love lives in the weirdest ways. But it can actually be a good time to reflect on the past and clear out any emotional baggage that's holding you back from having the relationship you want. If you're a Virgo, Capricorn, or Pisces, count yourself extra lucky. According to an astrologer, these three zodiac signs are most likely to get closure from an ex during Mercury Retrograde.

This summer's Mercury RX is in Cancer. As Haley Comet, lead astrologer of the NUiT Astrology, tells Bustle, "Cancer is associated with the past, so singles can expect to have some nostalgia around former relationships, especially ones that felt safe, emotionally supportive and 'like home.' Mercury gives singles an opportunity to reminiscence on the past, but they should resist the urge to stay there."

If you feel like a past relationship is holding you back from finding the love you deserve, Mercury Retrograde is the perfect time to get closure from your ex. Once you have the answers you need, you can truly focus on healing. In doing so, Comet says, "You can move into the future with a renewed sense of safeness and emotional security."

Although any sign could work on getting closure from an ex during this Mercury Retrograde, Comet says that these three signs have the most support from the stars.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Mercury RX will be a time of healing for Virgos, especially those whose exes are still in their friend group. If you've recently gone through a breakup with someone you still have to see regularly, this particular retrograde will create an emotional foundation for you to heal that relationship. "It's never easy to have to see an ex on social media hanging with your friends or in a professional environment, but the emotionally healing waters of Cancer allows Virgo to create a dialogue and reduce any awkwardness with an ex," Comet says.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) The summer retrograde will take place in Capricorn's seventh house of one-on-one relationships, so people born under this sign may seek emotional closure from exes who were truly significant to them. According to Comet, Capricorns will feel an inner pull to make peace with past loves to move forward. "Capricorn is doing a lot of internal analysis around what makes them feel safe and emotionally supported in relationships," she says. They may reach out to an ex over the next few weeks if they feel like a conversation is needed to close that chapter completely.