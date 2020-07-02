3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have Relationship Drama This Mercury Retrograde

If your relationship with your partner has been pretty rocky over the past couple of weeks, just hang in there for a little bit longer because we're middle of a Mercury retrograde. Since Mercury moving backward is known for causing miscommunications, you can pretty much expect some relationship drama during Mercury retrograde. And if you're an Aries, Cancer, or Leo, an astrologer says your relationship will be affected most.

"Mercury retrograde is classically thought of as a time when computers, phones, electronics, and any form of communication are complicated," astrologer Elisa Robyn, Ph.D., tells Bustle. "But right now, it's even more difficult for everyone due to the other retrograde planets, COVID, and issues associated with our economy and politics."

When you're dealing with a lot of stress, it will affect how you show up in your relationship. You'll be less patient and more prone to misunderstanding what your partner is saying. So if you want to keep the peace in your relationship, Robyn says it's important to slow down and think before you talk. It's also a good time to work through past issues that may be causing resentment in your relationship now.

Since Mercury retrograde is in Cancer, some zodiac signs will feel its influence more than others. According to Robyn, these three zodiac signs are most likely to have relationship drama during this summer's retrograde.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries live their lives by constantly pushing themselves forward. They always know where they're going and why, and they never let anything get in their way. However, this all changes once Mercury goes retrograde because these periods are meant for quiet reflection. According to Robyn, this can make Aries uncomfortable. "The need to charge forward and fix everything becomes blocked and causes frustration," Robyn says. "During this retrograde, while Mars is in Aries, it will be more difficult for Aries to control their anger, which may result in relationship drama."

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer is one of the most emotional signs in the zodiac. Since this Mercury retrograde is in their sign, they'll be feeling even more sensitive than usual. According to Robyn, "Old wounds will be revisited, some will be healed, and others will be raked over until they bleed again. They'll demand loyalty from their partner, but see rejection everywhere they look." Cancer is known for quickly changing moods, but with Mercury retrograde, others will be less tolerant of it. There's a good chance they may get into more arguments with their partner over the next couple of weeks.