Welcome to the summer of revolution, the coronavirus pandemic, and a whopping five planetary retrogrades. With all the chaos taking place, it's no surprise to find out that Mercury retrograde summer 2020 is also here to help us kick off the summer season with even more uncertainty. Mercury's second backspin of the year begins on June 18 and lasts through July 12, three and a half weeks of its infamous mix-ups and miscommunications to navigate (and hopefully grow from, too). It's time to slow down and make sure we're getting our facts straight, our schedules set, and our typos corrected.

While planetary retrograde periods affect everyone, this particular backspin takes place in the cardinal water sign Cancer — meaning that the zodiac signs most affected by Mercury retrograde summer 2020 are the fellow cardinal signs, as major points in their birth charts will be activated by this transit. "Mercury retrograde in Cancer can create brain fog and uncertainty around situations and relationships — more so for certain signs than others," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle.

When Mercury is in Cancer, our thoughts and attention to detail get filtered through a more sensitive, emotional lens. The retrograde will bring up issues from our past, and force us to review the way we communicate, manage our time, and handle the little details in our day. If we don't slow down and give ourselves extra time to pay attention (and extra padding to account for miscommunications or unexpected snags), we're more likely to suffer the ills of the retrograde. However, if we hit pause on any major decisions, projects, or conversations, this transit offers us a chance to refine the way we handle our business.

Find out if you're one of the zodiac signs most affected by Mercury retrograde summer 2020. And if you are, don't worry. Just take some extra precautions this summer and do your best to roll with the shifting tides.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This retrograde is shifting things for you on a foundational level this summer, Aries, and it'll likely cause some unexpected shake-ups to your sense of security. "Work matters are uncertain, as is the future of your career path," Stardust says. As the earth beneath your feet begins to shift, remember that you can more easily keep your footing if you slow down. Tame your impulsive nature and put off any big moves relating to your career or living situation — especially if you're being motivated by emotions. Find your balance first, then evaluate where you're at and what path you should explore later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With Mercury retrograding through your sign this time around, its patented brand of confusion and chaos is hitting you in a personal way — and it'll make it hard to see yourself clearly or know how you're representing yourself to others. "You’re having major brain fog about what to choose next," Stardust says. "Take time and think matters through carefully." There's no reason to rush into any single decision, conversation, or project during this period. Put finalizing things on hold while you weigh your options and track the pros and cons of possible endeavors.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Is this what they call an identity crisis? As a diplomatic Libra, you're no stranger to taking other people's feelings and perceptions of you into consideration — except right now, you might not have a clear image of how exactly you're being perceived and what you're contributing to the world. "Your ideals and inner philosophies are being changed, confusing your vibe," Stardust says. Keeping a grip on your personal mission right now is a matter of treading water. Just keep your head above the surface and look out for sharks — you'll deal with swimming to your destination once the retrograde clears.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Communication is going to become super important for you during this retrograde, Cap, as both your romantic and business partnerships are being put to the test. "You are questioning the longevity and certainty of your current relationship at the moment," Stardust says. Expect to see unresolved issues bubble up to the surface now — but beware of exacerbating them by reacting emotionally. We're all feeling particularly sensitive in the way we think and communicate during this transit, so try to address problems in work and love with rationality, and avoid taking anything too personally.