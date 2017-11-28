Picking the perfect gift for someone can often feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack. If you're a last-minute shopper, it can get even more frustrating trying to figure out what to buy for that oh-so-picky person on your list. Luckily, there are super unique gifts on Amazon that let you deliver an amazingly thoughtful present without too much effort (and more importantly, make all the stress of in-store shopping disappear).

From a burrito blanket to a set of extra-long silicone oven mitts that will keep your hands, wrist, and forearms from getting burned during a kitchen mishap, the list of brilliant and practical items you can gift from Amazon is basically endless. In fact, part of what makes these kinds of presents so fun to receive is that they help make everyday tasks simpler and less annoying to do, and who doesn't want that?

If you're scrambling to dream up the best gift idea for a friend or relative and you're feeling stuck, just consider this list your own personal guide to the hottest, most innovative products people to buy on Amazon before they sell out.

1 These Wash Cloths That Have A Major Cult Following In Japan Salux Beauty Cloths (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These wash cloths have a major cult following in Japan, and it's not hard to see why. They can do almost anything — from removing makeup to exfoliating skin to deliver a deep, penetrating clean — and all you need is water to activate them. Because they're also made with durable nylon cloth, they're known to hold up and can even be popped in the dryer without losing any of their mojo.

2 Feel Snuggly On Cold Nights With This Heated Throw Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket Amazon $45 See On Amazon Made with extra-soft polyester fleece, this heated throw blanket is essential for getting through the cold weather months. Equipped with a controller, which has three heat settings to choose from, this throw blanket allows you total control over the temperature so no matter what, you'll feel comfortable. Unlike many other heated blankets, this one also comes with an auto-off function, so you don't have to stress about it overheating. It's also machine washable and dryer safe, so taking care of it isn't a hassle.

3 A Reusable Painting Board That Helps You Practice Mindfulness Buddha Board Mini Board Amazon $18 See On Amazon The mini Buddha Board is an endlessly reusable way to create artwork — but since the water-based drawings fade as they dry, it also inspires artists to live in the moment. The kit comes with a travel-size painting board and a mini paintbrush, so all you need is a bit of water to get started.

4 Mount Your Smartphone For Added Convenience Using This Stand Aduro Phone Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you're at your desk, you need your smartphone to likely be within arm's reach, but if you have a lot of clutter already, it can feel like your smartphone is just adding to the heap. This 360-degree rotational smartphone stand and holder can be adjusted to virtually any angle and includes a strong clamp with rubberized grip that can be fastened to your desk or another flat surface. An additional clamp holds your phone upright, and is wide enough to fit almost any smartphone up to 3 inches in thickness.

5 A Rotary Cutter Set For Crafting Projects Honey's Heaven Rotary Cutter Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’ve got a DIY crafter on your shopping list, this rotary cutter set makes a great gift. The cutter features an ergonomic handle and stainless steel blade that can cut through fabric, paper, vinyl, and more. The set also comes with 20 sewing clips and five replacement blades.

6 Save Valuable Kitchen Space With This Collapsible Colander Comfify Collapsible Kitchen Colander Amazon $16 See On Amazon This over-the-sink colander is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a strainer that won't clutter your countertop or stick out awkwardly in tight cupboards or spaces. Made using BPA-free materials, this colander expands to nearly 26 inches, will fit most sink sizes, and comes with non-slip handles, so sinks won't get scratched up during use. Ideal for rinsing off veggies and fruit, or draining pasta and canned food, this colander is a kitchen necessity. And, it will last for years, because it's also dishwasher top-rack safe and heat resistant up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

7 A 6-Pack Of Grid Organizers That Are Great For Small Items SGHUO Grid Organizer (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This durable grid organizer is great for keeping small items such as beads, earrings, and game pieces tidy. Each order comes with six organizers, which have seven rows of grids (28 boxes total) that can be removed as needed. Blank stickers are also included so you can keep everything labeled.

8 Zoom In For A Flawless Look With This Lighted Magnifying Mirror Jerdon Tri-Fold Lighted Mirror Amazon $40 See On Amazon For all your beauty and skincare needs, this tri-fold lighted mirror has you covered. It comes with adjustable magnification up to five settings, so you can zoom in whenever you want — great for tweezing or removing hair. It's also equipped with built-in fluorescent lighting, which can be adjusted up with up to four different settings to suit your various preferences. Because this mirror also has a built-in 120-volt electrical outlet, you can plug in a straightener or other styling device for an all-in-one experience. Reviewers love that it's both lightweight and durable.

9 This Convertible Travel Pillow That's Great For Side, Stomach, And Back Sleepers Dot&Dot Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon This three-in-one convertible pillow doesn't just work well when you're traveling — it's actually an amazing pillow to have all the time if you're a person because, regardless of if you sleep on your back, stomach, or side, it provides much-needed support. Made with an inner core of memory foam, this pillow can be moved around seamlessly as you adjust it into different configurations based on comfort. The outer case is made from a breathable cotton material, and the pillow has button snaps on each end, allowing you to form a comfortable U-shape when using it as a neck pillow, as well as when you're carrying it around.

10 Organize Clothes Easily With This Brilliant Folding Tool BoxLegend Folding Board Amazon $24 See On Amazon This three-step clothes folder is going to change your life if you're messy by nature and dread having to sort through and fold clothing after you've done laundry. Whether it's a shirt, pair of trousers, shorts, or giant sweater, this folder ensures everything comes out folded in three seconds. Durable and easy to maintain, this folder comes with a hanging hole, so you can store it on your laundry door. One reviewer writes: "I finally bought this one and I love it. My dresser drawers and closet shelves have never been so tidy before. And it's so much easier to find what I'm looking for."

11 Whiten Teeth On The Go With This Innovative Spray EverSmile WhitenFresh Teeth Whitening Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon This funky little spray can actually whiten your teeth with the same amazing effectiveness that you'd expect from whitening strips or powders, but with added convenience. Made with hydrogen peroxide, this spray helps remove yellow stains, while also killing bacteria that causes bad breath. It's flavored like spearmint, and helps remove stains from things like wine, tobacco, and coffee.

12 A Spool Of Elastic Band For DIY Projects Leekayer Elastic Band Amazon $6 See On Amazon Anyone who makes their own clothing will appreciate this 5-yard spool of elastic band. The durable, stretchy elastic is easy to trim to the desired length for handcrafted pants, skirts, and other DIY projects. The elastic comes in black or white in a variety of widths.

13 A Set Of Lightweight, Easy-To-Clean Paint Palettes WNATN Paint Tray Palettes (4 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Aspiring artists of any age will love this set of easy-to-clean paint palettes. Each tray has 10 spots for different paint colors, and they’re lightweight and stackable for easy storage. After painting, the trays can be cleaned quickly with a bit of soap and warm water.

14 A Pouch Belt That Keeps Tools Organized FASITE Tool Pouch Belt Amazon $20 See On Amazon With seven storage pockets, a hammer loop, and a tape dispenser loop, this tool pouch belt keeps everything handy during construction projects. It’s made from durable polyester with steel rivets and double-stitching for reinforcement at each stress point. Plus, the belt is adjustable for a comfortable fit.

15 A Bead Spinner That Speeds Up Jewelry Making Hoteam Spin Bead Loader Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bead spinner is essential for quickly stringing small beads together, making it an excellent gift for anyone who likes to make their own jewelry. The durable wooden spinner comes with two beading needles, and one reviewer wrote “it cuts my jewelry making time in half.”

16 Brighten Skin And Helps Sore Muscles Relax With This Ice Roller ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $17 See On Amazon This ice roller is meant to be put in the freezer and be applied anywhere you need some cooling action — use it on bug bites to stop the itch, under the eyes to reduce puffiness, on the face if you have redness or irritation, or roll on the neck to tighten and firm skin. It's got a detachable stainless steel head that can stay cool for up to two hours and is easily cleaned with alcohol. Some even use it post-workout on sore muscles.

17 This Sleek Desk Lamp With A Built-In USB Port Ambertronix LED Desk Lamp Amazon $23 See On Amazon Make the workspace more comfortable with this LED desk lamp, which simulates natural light and has four light modes with adjustable brightness. The lamp also has a built-in USB port to charge a phone, and there’s an optional auto-shutoff timer for 60 minutes. Best of all, the LED bulb lasts up to 50,000 hours without needing a replacement.

18 Everything Your Kitchen Needs Is In This 4-In-1 Blender Tool KOIOS Hand Blender Amazon $34 See On Amazon This hand blender is a kitchen must-have — it's got a sturdy food processor to make things like cauliflower rice and salsa, and a jar with a hand blender that lets you create creamier dressings, hummus, and smoothies. There's various settings so you can create the perfect mix every time, and it's also got a whisk attachment and splash guard so food won't splatter everywhere. It's dishwasher safe, too.

19 Protect Your Hands With These Silicone Oven Mitts HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon $12 See On Amazon These heavy-duty, extra-long oven mitts will protect your hands and forearms from getting burned when you're cooking in the kitchen. Featuring a cozy quilted liner, these mitts are heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and are made with flexible, waterproof silicone that's textured to create a non-slip grip. They also provide some breathability because the inside is made of cotton, and you can even put it in the washing machine or the dishwasher.

20 A Desk Organizer With Lots Of Compartments Wellerly Desk Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon A good desk organizer instantly makes your workspace feel more orderly, and this one has eight compartments and a drawer for all the essential office supplies. The durable metal mesh design will last for years and the organizer arrives fully assembled so it’s ready to use right away.

21 A Set Of Durable Titanium Craft Scissors Westcott Craft Scissors Combo Pack Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of craft scissors is perfect for cutting fabric, card stock, and paper for every crafting project. The set includes bent and straight scissors with soft-grip handles, and the ultra-durable titanium blades are three times stronger than stainless steel. Plus, the set has earned a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 300 reviews.

22 Sort All Your Scarves And Belts In One Place With This Hanger DecoBros Supreme 23 Hanger Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you're organizing scarves, belts, or ties, this 23-loop hanger is a stylish way to do it and keep from cluttering up your closet or drawers. Featuring an elegant chrome finish, this organizer doesn't require any added assembly and can go right from the shipping box to being hung up right on your door or closet rack.

23 Keep The Air Around You Clean With A Portable Air Purifier BigWhite Mini Air Purifier Amazon $27 See On Amazon This portable air purifier is easy to bring everywhere with you and helps remove particles that dirty up the air you're breathing. It eliminates the smell of secondhand smoke and any other unpleasant odors, is USB rechargeable (but doesn't need a charge for 80 hours) and completely quiet when in use. It can help to keep your skin and hair healthy, too, and, bizarrely enough, you can even wear it as a necklace.

24 This Weird AF Massage Glove That Really Works Soma System Massager Amazon $15 See On Amazon This strange massage glove might look like a monster paw, but what's really amazing about it is how well it helps relieve sore muscles and tension. You can use it all over the body, and thanks to the nine rolling, 360-degree metal balls in the design, you can get all-over relief. Designed to be primarily worn on the hand, you can also place this on the floor or in bed to apply much-needed pressure after exercise, or as part of physical therapy to improve blood circulation to targeted areas.

25 This Paint Brush Set With A 4.7-Star Rating BOSOBO Paint Brushes Set (20 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This best-selling paint brush set includes 20 brushes in a variety of shapes, so artists can paint with all kinds of brush strokes. The versatile brushes work with watercolor, oil, acrylic, and other types of paint, and they’re easy to clean with warm, soapy water.

26 Get A Quality Night's Rest With These Affordable Bamboo Sheets LuxClub Microfiber and Bamboo Sheet Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon These bamboo sheets are an affordable option for those looking for sheets that are super-soft, won't fade, are more breathable than Egyptian cotton, and are naturally hypoallergenic and antibacterial. Because of how durable bamboo is, these sheets will never wrinkle, and they're a great investment especially if you struggle with night sweats because bamboo helps wick away moisture. The set comes in a variety of colors and comes with sheets and two pillowcases.

27 A Multifunctional Pillow That's A Traveler's Dream Come True Gogo Pillow Amazon $29 See On Amazon This pillow easily converts to a neck pillow, a flat pillow, and a tablet holder that they can plop comfortably in their lap to watch videos during the trip. It's available in nine colors and prints, so you'll have no problem finding their favorite.

28 The Under-Desk Organizer That’s So Easy To Install Landmore Under Desk Drawer Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get your work area in order with this easy-to-install under-desk drawer organizer. It has storage space for office supplies, kitchen utensils, or whatever you need to organize, and it’s self-adhesive so you can place it anywhere and it’ll be out of sight when closed. Choose from small, medium, and large sizes.

29 This Unique Measuring Device That's Actually For Spaghetti Delightly Spaghetti Measure Tool Amazon $9 See On Amazon This pasta measuring device is made from stainless steel and has convenient holes that let you easily measure pasta servings out — so you're never left guessing if you'll feed all your guests. It also has a fork at the tip, which is perfect for serving and mixing up pasta when you're done cooking it. It's also heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

30 An 18-Piece Drawing Set With Pre-Sharpened Pencils Artisto Drawing Set (18 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Featuring pre-sharpened pencils, this drawing set is a must-have for any sketch artist. The set includes sketch pencils ranging from H to 8B, charcoal and charcoal pencils, a graphite pencil, two erasers, and two pencil sharpeners. The nontoxic pencils are also backed by a 4.7-star overall rating after over 1,000 reviewers weighed in.

31 This Adapter That Turns Their Car's Cigarette Lighter Into A USB Charger Maxboost Car Charger Amazon $10 See On Amazon This adapter plug into any car's cigarette lighter and transforms it into a USB charger. It quickly charges any device, from phones to tablets, cameras, and MP3 players. And, Maxboost designed this adapter's circuit to protect their devices from over-charging, over-heating, and over-circuiting.

32 This Acrylic Paint Pen Set With 12 Vibrant Colors Paintigo Acrylic Paint Pens (12 Count) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Featuring 12 vibrant colors, this acrylic paint pen set adds a colorful touch to all of your DIY projects. The nontoxic, odorless pens have extra-fine tips that are great for detail work, and the ink is fast-drying, permanent, acid-free and resistant to water and UV rays.

33 This Storage Rack That’s Great For Thread, Jewelry & More HAITRAL 60-Spool Thread Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon With space for 60 items, this spool thread rack is perfect for organizing sewing thread or other small items, like rings and earrings. Made from natural beech wood, the organizer will look great in any room and can be placed on a table or be mounted on the wall.

34 A Marker & Brush Holder With 60 Slots Tavolozza Marker & Brush Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep markers, paintbrushes, pens, makeup brushes, and more organized with this 60-slot holder. The durable organizer is easy to assemble and keeps every item upright and within reach whenever you need it. One reviewer wrote: “The graduated height of the rows is great as it makes all the markers easy to see. It assembles in seconds, and does not fall apart, even after taking it apart / putting it back together multiple times.”

35 This Hand Casting Kit So You Can Make Unique Statues Luna Bean Keepsake Hand Casting Kit Amazon $70 See On Amazon This hand casting kit makes for a truly unique keepsake, and the family size includes enough plaster to create up to six casts. The kit comes with detailed instructions and everything you need to mix and cast customized plaster statues. The molding gel is nontoxic and hypoallergenic, so everyone in the family can participate.

36 This Wonder Tool That Mashes, Chops, And Blends Virtually Anything Zing! Multi-Function Hand Tool Amazon $14 See On Amazon This multi-functional hand tool is about to become your new secret weapon in the kitchen. Nylon and dishwasher safe, this easy-to-clean tool makes chopping and stirring up ground beef, turkey, scrambled eggs and more beyond convenient. Made with curved blades, which help create consistent-sized crumbles, this tool shortens cook time and ensures seasoning is evenly distributed for every dish.

37 Stay Ultra-Dry With This Fancy Umbrella Spar Inverted Umbrella Amazon $25 See On Amazon Traditional umbrellas can get you wet when you go to close them, but with this innovative inverted umbrella that's designed to expose only the dry side, keeping drops of water on the inside, that won't be an issue. Featuring a c-shape handle so you use both your hands while you've got it, this waterproof umbrella really gets the job done, and is made with a windproof double layer canopy, so it won't turn inside out during use like cheap umbrellas often will.

38 A Burrito Blanket That Wraps You In Cozy Warmth Mermaker Burrito Blanket Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only is this tortilla blanket the perfect gift for burrito lovers, but it’s also super cozy. The double-sided blanket is made from fuzzy flannel that will wrap you up in toasty warmth. Plus, it’s easy to machine wash and dry as needed, and it comes in four sizes.