45 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $40 That Are Thoughtful AF & Have 2-Day Amazon Shipping

Ah, Valentine's Day: a time for love, cuddling, and endlessly racking your brain for the best Valentine's Day gift ideas to buy that special person in your life. You probably want to give them the world, and that's such a nice thought — but between the flowers and the restaurant bills, most people are on a budget. Lucky for you, Amazon is absolutely loaded with affordable, thoughtful-AF gifts they'll actually love.

Now, when it comes to choosing the best one for your partner, it's all about the vibe you're going for. Are they a sentimental person who's likely to appreciate the standard candy, stuffed animal, and candle? (If so, it is possible to find something with a unique angle, like an aromatherapy plush you can microwave, or a candle that smells like the hoodie you keep fighting over.) On the other hand, maybe they're a little bit more practical, and they'd prefer something they'll use day in and day out — and think of you every time they do.

Either way, this list has a little something for everyone, and the best news? None of them will cost you a cent over $40 — especially if you have free shipping with Amazon Prime, in which case, said gift will be sitting on your doorstep in two days' time. (I'm looking at you, last-minute shoppers and procrastinating gift-givers.) The best Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon are gathered up below.

1 These Sterling Silver Dangly Earrings For $20 MIA SARINE Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Halo Dangle Earrings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with stainless steel and covered with cubic zirconia diamonds, these drop earrings are getting a lot of attention on Amazon. They're available in six different stones, ranging from a ruby red stone to a blue sapphire tone. One reviewer raves, "Bought these as a gift for someone and she LOVED them. Very sparkly and brilliant!"

2 This Soothing Himalayan Salt Lamp LEVOIT Kana Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Mined from the Khewra mines in Pakistan, the Himalayan salt in this LEVOIT Kana lamp gives off a soothing orange glow and might even purify the air in your space with negative ions. It also has a natural rubberwood base, a dimmable touch switch, and two included bulbs.

3 This Jade Roller Set For The Skin-Care Enthusiast RoselynBoutique Jade Roller And Gua Sha Set Amazon $26 $14 See On Amazon Beauty lovers rave about this the jade roller set, saying "I was looking for a jade roller due to all the benefits I’d read about and a friend recommended this one. I love how cold the stone feels on my skin, it’s helpful for relieving tension and headaches as well. It seems to be good quality and does not squeak when rolled." Since the natural stone is smooth and temperature-retaining, it boosts circulation, reduces puffiness, and promotes a healthy glow by encouraging lymphatic drainage. This set comes with a dual-sided roller and a Gua Sha tool.

4 A Loopless Leather Belt That Fits Like A Glove Lavemi Leather Ratchet Belt Amazon $19 See On Amazon I got my partner one of these ratchet belts two Valentine's days ago, and he's worn it every single day since. Instead of loops, the buckle latches onto the leather itself, which can be trimmed to suit any waist from 20 to 52 inches. Best of all, the belt is offered in literally dozens of colors, finishes, and buckle designs, so you're bound to find at least one that matches your Valentine's wardrobe.

5 These Bath Bombs Made With Real Essential Oils Homasy Bath Bomb Gift Set (12-Piece) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Nothing says "you deserve some self-care" quite like bath bombs — but most of them aren't this well-made. This gift set comes with 12 bombs made from natural and stain-free ingredients. Each one is infused with different essential oils for varying scents and moods, and buyers say they "smell amazing" and they're "perfect for a relaxing bath!"

6 A Delicate Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon Delicate and elegant, this solitaire necklace from PAVOI is plated in 14-karat gold and features a 1.5-carat Swarovski crystal. It's available in white gold, rose gold, and traditional yellow, and the 18-inch chain comes with a built-in 2-inch extender. There's even a 90-day guarantee, no questions asked — but most buyers seem to agree: "This necklace is beautiful, especially for the price point."

7 This Elegant Minimalist Wallet With RFID-Blocking Technology SERMAN BRANDS Minimalist Wallet Amazon $30 $24 See on Amazon Available in 11 different genuine-leather colors, this wallet from SERMAN BRANDS features a transparent ID slot, a stainless steel money clip, a smart-pull strap, and two credit card pockets. All compartments are designed to compress and organize your essentials for a slim, minimalist feel, and the entire wallet features RFID-blocking technology to protect against savvy pickpockets.

8 This Calming Weighted Blanket With A 4.7-Star Rating ZZZhen Weighted Blanket Amazon $46 $27 See On Amazon If your loved one has been eyeing a weighted blanket for their stress-reducing, sleep-encouraging benefits, swoop in this Valentine's Day with this one from ZZZhen. Despite its reasonable $38 price tag, it has a 4.7-star rating because it's breathable, machine-washable, and densely-stitched for even distribution. It offers 15 pounds of hug-mimicking weight, which is a good amount for most adults.

9 A Chic-Looking Duffel Bag With A Shoe Compartment Kuston Duffel Bag With Shoe Compartment Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether it's for the gym-goer, the weekender, or the daily commuter, this Kuston duffel bag is both stylish and functional. The outside is covered in a canvas Oxford fabric that's breathable, yet water-resistant, while the inside has ventilation holes, waterproof lining, and multiple compartments — including one that keeps your shoes separate from everything else. Get it in your choice of 11 colors.

10 A Brilliant Glass Infuser For Cold Brew At Home Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Maybe your Valentine spends way too much money at the coffee shop, or maybe they crave cold brew no matter the time of day or year. Either way, this infuser from Ovalware has a fine, dual-mesh filter and a borosilicate glass exterior for cold brew right at home. According to buyers, it makes the "MOST delicious coffee ever." You can also use it for looseleaf teas, and it comes in two sizes.

11 These Coordinating Rocks Glasses With Adorable Designs BOLDLOFT Couple Rocks Glasses (2-Piece) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These couple glasses from BOLDLOFT feature a dozen different illustrations to choose from, including options for those in long distance relationships. The heavy base and highball shape make them durable and easy to fill, and they're even dishwasher-safe despite the whimsical stick figures. "These glasses are definitely cute and were a fun Valentine's gift to my fiance," one buyer said.

12 This Felt Letter Board For The Person Who Has Everything MAINEVENT Felt Letter Board Amazon $24 See On Amazon This one's my go-to gift for the person who has everything, because the MAINEVENT felt letter board makes any room, party, or photo session Pinterest-worthy. It comes with 374 pre-cut letters so they can personalize their sign, which is available in 10 different colors and sizes. Each one also includes a built-in wall hanger and a folding wooden stand.

13 Some Light-Up Chopsticks That Look Like Lightsabers ChopSaber Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon $11 See On Amazon For the fan of sushi and Star Wars, you've got these ChopSaber chopsticks. They look like mini lightsabers and even glow blue thanks to the replaceable batteries. "Very bright lights," one reviewer commented. "Makes eating lo mein fun!"

14 The "Best Water Bottle Ever," According To Buyers Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle Amazon $22 See On Amazon "Best water bottle ever," one buyer raved about the Iron Flask, and countless others agree. Thanks to the double-wall stainless-steel insulation, the exterior stays sweat-free while the interior keeps your drink at optimal temperature for up to 24 hours. Unlike other brands, this one also comes with three different lid options: A carabiner straw, a flip lid, and a leak-proof screw-top. Get it in six sizes and 17 color options, including ombre.

15 These Gooseneck Lamps That Attach To Any Magnetic Surface IMAGE Magnetic Ultra-Bright Magnetic Lights Amazon $24 See On Amazon These are definitely for the practical person, but buyers say they "use them all the time" due to their ingenious design. IMAGE ultra-bright lights have a magnetic base and a flexible gooseneck, so you can attach them to grills, cars, metal shelving, and appliances and direct the light any which way. The LED lights offer adjustable focal distances and the replaceable batteries last for up to 48 hours each.

16 A Genius Gift For The Traveler & Jewelry Lover BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon The avid traveler knows that if you choose to travel with your favorite jewelry, it'll likely end up at its destination in a tangled ball — unless you have the BAGSMART jewelry organizer. This pretty little clutch is a number-one best seller because it has designated spots for your rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and watches. It also comes in a huge variety of colors, patterns, and sizes, and buyers say they love it so much, they use it at home.

17 This Hands-Free Travel Mug For The Commuter GOAT STORY Travel Mug Amazon $31 $28 See On Amazon Due to its horn-shaped design and adjustable strap, the GOAT STORY travel mug allows you to walk, bike, jog, and catch subways — all hands-free and without worrying about leaks. Once you get to your destination, the insulation wrap slides off and flips over to transform into a stand. It's also BPA-free, easy to clean (including in the dishwasher), and comes in lots of colors.

18 The Best-Selling Lingerie Piece On Amazon Avidlove Teddy Lingerie Bodysuit Amazon $16 See On Amazon The Avidlove teddy bodysuit is Amazon's top-selling lingerie piece, all because it's stretchy, adjustable, and affordable. The floral lace cinches at the waist and plunges at the neckline, but the fit can be customized thanks to the adjustable criss-cross straps. It comes in just about any color, and buyers say it's "comfortable," "so beautiful," and it "fits like a glove." Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

19 These Portable Phone Chargers That Are Also A Compact Mirror Shinngo LED Lighted Makeup Mirror Power Bank Amazon $22 See On Amazon This adorable accessory looks (and can be used as) a small compact mirror, but it's actually a portable power bank with a 3,000mAh battery. As a result, you can charge most leading smart phone brands (including Apple, Samsung, and Android) even when you're nowhere near an outlet. It features a USB port and has a light that lets you know how much battery it has.

20 A Gooseneck Mount For Your Phone Or Tablet Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Hold your virtual recipe right next to the stove. Watch movies hands-free on your tablet while lying in bed. Position your phone at the perfect angle for video chats and selfies. The Lamicall gooseneck mount accommodates devices from 4.7 to 10.5 inches, and the clamp base adjusts to most tables, countertops, and headboards. "Best purchase ever!" one reviewer wrote. "I recommended it to everyone I know."

21 This Charging Station That Organizes All Your Devices At Once NEXGADGET Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $32 $28 See On Amazon For the techie who loves organization — or anyone who could use a little help in that department — there's this bamboo charging station. It has compartments and wire slots for your tablet, phone, and e-reader, plus docking stations for your wireless earbuds and smart watch. The entire thing is made from sleek, natural bamboo that matches any decor. (Note that it doesn't come with the power charger, but you can get one here.)

22 This Massive Game Of Beer Pong For The Beach Or Backyard ROPODA Yard Pong Amazon $39 See On Amazon If your partner loves beer pong, this massive yard pong will be their go-to game for beach days, barbecues, and tailgating events. Fill the giant buckets with water or sand to weigh them down; then each team takes turns trying to toss the tennis balls in. Whether there's drinking involved or not, buyers say it's "so much fun" and "a hit" everywhere they bring it.

23 These Flat Bluetooth Headphones For Sleeping Or Working Out WINONLY Sleep Headphones Amazon $23 See On Amazon Because they're fully wireless and made from a hypoallergenic, breathable fabric that sits flat against your head, these WINONLY headphones make a great gift for the avid jogger or the nighttime podcast-listener. The battery is rechargeable and has a playback time of 10 hours, and the fabric is washable in case of sweat. Most importantly, reviewers say they're so comfortable, they forget they're wearing them.

24 A Luxurious Hooded Robe That Recipients Love "So Dang Much" KEMUSI Hooded Herringbone Robe Amazon $33 See On Amazon "Got this robe for my boyfriend," one reviewer said. "He absolutely loves it to the point that he won't stop wearing it." In fact, the KEMUSI herringbone robe is so plush, soft, and warm, it currently has a 4.7-star rating and over 5,000 reviews. It also features pockets and a hood, and the oversized fit feels like a "big fleece blanket." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

25 This Sunrise Alarm Clock For The Partner Who Always Hits Snooze LBell Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $40 $28 See On Amazon For the heavy sleeper, this genius sunrise alarm clock simulates waking up to the sun as it slowly increases the intensity of the light in the room until your rise. This one also come with seven different lights and 20 different incremental light intensities that you can customize to your preference. It even has a built-in radio and nature sounds you can turn on.

26 A 100% Cashmere Beanie That's So Warm EURKEA 100% Pure Cashmere Winter Beanie Amazon $38 See On Amazon A cashmere beanie is a luxurious gift to receive, and this 100% cashmere one from EURKEA is lightweight, durable, and so warm. This hat comes in six different neutral colors, ranging from black to ivory to camel. Even better, reviewers swear the packaging is perfect for giving as a gift. One fan says, "I purchased this beautiful beanie for someone that is very difficult to buy a gift for, however she likes hats, but still is very picky!!!! She absolutely loved it!! Very well made, very soft and the color was just as it appeared. The packaging that it came in was classy and perfect for the gift."

27 A Bamboo Cheese Board If They Love To Entertain Hossejoy Bamboo Cheese Board Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon If your love loves to entertain, this bamboo cheese set gives them a chic centerpiece for every event. The bamboo board is ideal for cutting and displaying cheese, the exterior groove is suitable for crackers and fruit, and the separate knife block comes with the four stainless steel utensils. It's also durable, easy to clean, and resistant to the growth of bacteria.

28 This Footed Throw Blanket For The Person Who's Always Cold Brookstone NAP Cozy Footed Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon A blanket always makes for a practical gift, but this footed throw from Brookstone is way more thoughtful than the average option. That's because it has a built-in foot pocket to keep their toes warm, and is made of a plush polyester that's super cozy and machine washable. It even comes with a 15-year warranty.

29 A Twistable Travel Pillow Made From Memory Foam Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Yes, the Dot&Dot pillow has been called the "best travel pillow ever" due to the versatile, twistable memory foam — but it's so comfortable, reviewers also use it to support their necks while reading, watching TV, or lying in bed. It contours to almost any shape or position, but it also clips together in the front for use as a standard neck wrap. Last but not least, the cotton cover is breathable and machine-washable.

30 A Sandlewood Candle With Rave Reviews That Burns For 90 Hours LA JOLIE MUSE Wood Wick Sandalwood Soy Candles (19.4 Oz.) Amazon $30 See On Amazon A candle is a great gift always, but a candle in a beautiful container that can be used over and over again? That's a fantastic gift. This sandlewood-scented soy candle has won over more than 1,000 Amazon reviewers and can burn for a whopping 90 hours. That's a huge steal for just $30. This one is sure to be a hit.

31 This Genius Solution To Their Cluttered Car MICTUNING Mesh Car Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Okay — this one might not be the most romantic gift idea, but I know you know someone who needs it. This stretchy mesh organizer sits between the driver's seat and the passenger's seat to organize tissues, water bottles, devices, and more. It also stops your purse from sliding off the center console and into the back seat, and since it clips to the headrests, it's super easy to install and temporarily remove.

32 A Set Of Massage Oils You Can Both Experiment With Kama Sutra Massage Tranquility Kit (5-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon With five different scents to experiment with, this sample set from Kama Sutra is a gift both partners can enjoy. All five travel-sized blends come in flip-top bottles to minimize messes and are made with a base of plant-based oils like sweet almond and grape seed. Buyers say they "feel wonderful on the skin" and give a "relaxing spa-like experience."

33 This Automatic Wine Opener That Does All The Work For You Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wine lovers everywhere appreciate the Secura electric opener because it takes all the hard work out of popping open a new bottle. The handheld, rechargeable gadget removes the cork at the press of a button — and then it comes right back out again, damage-free for all those cork collectors. It works on most standard-sized bottles, and even comes with a foil cutter that has its own place on the sleek charging stand.

34 A Microwavable Aromatherapy Plush In 17 Cute Designs Warmies Microwavable French Lavender Plush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Hedgehog, elephant, bear, panda, penguin, sheep — Warmies offers 17 different stuffed animals to choose from, but this is not your average plush. The microwavable design is filled with temperature-retaining natural grains and dried French lavender for a soothing scent. Needless to say, they're great for comfort, bedtime relaxation, cramps, and (of course) reminding your partner how great you are.

35 The Best Gift For The Person Who Communicates In Memes WHAT DO YOU MEME? Party Game Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you and your partner communicate exclusively in inappropriate memes, What Do You Meme? is the gift of the century. The judge flips over a photo card, and everyone has to submit the phrase card in their hand that they think best completes the meme. This game has been called "gut-busting," "very saucy," and "the most hilarious game you will EVER play" — but make sure everyone at the table has a NSFW sense of humor.

36 A Scalp-Massaging Brush That's "Heaven In Your Palm" MAXSOFT Scalp Care Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Yeah, it feels like a heavenly salon massage every time you shower, but this MAXSOFT scalp brush is as practical as it is luxurious. For one, the soft, flexible bristles reach deep between strands to remove build-up while shampooing, and for another, the stimulation boosts circulation to promote new hair growth. It's also waterproof, easy to clean, and comes in three colors.

37 This Spicy Honey That Reviewers Put On Everything Mike’s Hot Honey Amazon $10 See On Amazon People put this cult-favorite condiment on pizza, burgers, roasted veggies, wings, cheese — some even put it in tea or cocktails. Since it's made with pure honey, vinegar, and chili peppers, it's paleo-friendly and gluten-free. "Bought this for valentine's day for my hot honey (see what I did there?). He LOVES it! Puts it on everything! Should've got the two pack," one buyer said.

38 A Best-Selling Game — But The Version Made For 2 People Czech Games Codenames: Duet Amazon $20 See On Amazon "My girlfriend and I both love the original Codenames, but it's hard getting a whole group together to play," one buyer wrote. "This is our preferred way to play now." In Codenames Duet, two players work together and trade one-word clues in an attempt to find all the agents on the board. It's a great date-night activity, as well as a "fun [way] to see how communication works between couples."

39 This Heated Shiatsu Massager To Help Them Unwind Mirakel Shiatsu Massager Amazon $40 $31 See On Amazon "I purchased this massager for my husband who stands all day at work and has chronic neck and back pain," one buyer said. "He has been raving about this massager since receiving it last week." In fact, the Mirakel Shiatsu has a 4.7-star rating because it has eight deep-kneading, bi-directional nodes, a soothing heat function, and long, comfortable sleeves so you can apply leverage anywhere on the body.

40 This Color-Changing Light Bulb That Also Plays Tunes Texsens LED Light Bulb Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $18 See On Amazon Help your partner set the mood in any room with this Texsens light bulb. It comes with a remote control so you can set the brightness and choose between 16 different colors — but it also doubles as a speaker with Bluetooth 3.0 technology. "Frankly, this device has no right to be as good as it is for the price point," one reviewer wrote.

41 An Elegant Organizer For Their Jewelry misaya Jewelry Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Offered in eight different colors, this jewelry box from misaya has an ergonomic design that's specifically made to store and organize earrings, necklaces, rings, and other accessories. The velvet fabric interior is non-slip and scratch-resistant, while the box itself is compact and buckles shut for travel. The bottom is even adjustable to change the size of the compartments.

42 This Sampler Set Of Hot Sauces & BBQ Sauces Thoughtfully Gifts Street Food Sauces Hot Sauce and BBQ Gift Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the partner who puts hot sauce or BBQ sauce on everything, there's this sampler kit that comes with seven different street food sauces. With a range of heat intensities and regional styles, these sauces are the perfect gift for wing lovers. One reviewer says, "I bought the Hot Sauce Sampler for my Brother-in-Law's Birthday and it was a huge hit! He is a big hot sauce guy - puts it on everything! He immediately went to work trying each one. His favorite was the Jalapeno. The rest of us did a blind taste test and the Garlic del Fuego was the winner. Very tasty! Great, fun gift and I'll definitely buy it again for the next party!"

43 Or This Kombucha Kit If They Prefer Probiotics Miloo Kombucha Starter Kit Amazon $36 See On Amazon If fermented tea is more their speed, the kombucha starter kit also makes an incredible, cost-efficient gift. The giant scoby, cloth and 1-gallon jar, plus the funnel gives you everything you need to start brewing from home. One fan says, "I just finished may first strawberry pineapple kombucha and LOVE it. The kit is easy to follow and will pay for itself in the next run."

44 A Must-Have Phone Mount For Their Car AUKEY Car Phone Mount Amazon $16 See On Amazon Like other car mounts, the AUKEY attaches to your window or dash board using a strong adhesive — but unlike other car mounts, this one is damage-free, has a long arm that lets you adjust your viewing angle, and holds your phone securely using magnets. As a result, you don't have to fuss with clamps or stands; when you reach your destination, just grab your phone and go.