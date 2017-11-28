49 Gifts For People Who Are Hard To Buy For

If there's a present I know a loved one absolutely has to have, I'll find a way to make sure they get it. But that’s pretty rare — most of the time, it's not easy to figure out what to get someone. People are picky! In fact, finding gifts for people who are hard to buy for can feel like torture — or used to, until I realized how to change my approach.

In my experience, there are two things you can do if you're stuck and literally have no clue what to get someone. One option is to go completely random with it and gift someone one of the insanely brilliant but bizarre products you can find on Amazon. Another is to visualize a need or a problem that person has and search for a product that helps with that. For example, if you're trying to find a present for someone with night sweats, a cooling pillow could be an awesome and completely unexpected way to help make that problem go away. Best of all, it could be something they'd have never thought of on their own.

Contrary to what you might think, giving a thoughtful present doesn't mean you have to break the bank. All it takes is a little imagination and maybe a dash of weirdness. Here are 50 hidden gems on Amazon that are sure to make even the toughest person on your gift list crack a smile.

1 Relieve Neck, Shoulder, And Lower Back Aches With This Massager

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Amazon $65 See on Amazon Struggling with a sore back, or too much tension in your neck and shoulders? This Shiatsu kneading massager comes with three deep-kneading modes and works to soothe tight muscles, release stress, and mimic the feel of an actual masseuse. Featuring a heating button, it comes with a sleeve and car adapter.

2 This Nourishing Serum For Both Brows & Lashes

Hairgenics Eyelash & Eyebrow Serum Amazon $30 See on Amazon This serum nourishes eyelashes and eyebrows with a B Vitamin called Biotin. To use, apply a thin layer of this serum to the lash line and brows after cleansing to promote softer, healthier hairs over time.

3 Create Your Own Time Machine With This Five-Year Journal

Q&A a Day: 5-Year Journal Amazon $11 See on Amazon Wonder what you were thinking five years ago? With this classically designed journal, which comes with 368 pages, you can literally flip back to how you were feeling five years earlier and see for yourself. In this journal, you'll be asked 365 questions over the course of five years — like "On a scale of one to ten, how happy are you?" and "What can you smell right now?" — and provide up to 1,825 answers that will let you remember tidbits of your life you probably would have forgotten if you didn't write them down.

4 Improve Your Selfie Game With This LED Camera Light

QIAYA Ring Light for Camera Amazon $13 See on Amazon If you or someone you know loves taking selfies but struggles to find good lighting for pics, this rechargeable and adjustable ring light is seriously a must-buy. Pocket-sized and compact, this ring light attaches to your phone and delivers professional-quality lighting, so no more dark circles or blurry pics. Featuring three light levels, you can dim or brighten this light based on your preference, for the best pics possible. It comes with a cord so you can recharge it with ease.

5 Experience A Refreshing Clean With This Foot Scrub And Massager

Tbestmax Magic Foot Scrubber Amazon $16 See on Amazon Designed for use in either a shower or kitchen, this podiatrist-recommended two-in-one foot scrubber and massager works as a complete foot care system for stimulating, massaging, and cleaning feet. It features stiff outer brushes, which go to work on tough, callused skin and help stimulate circulation, while a soft-bristled inner brush massages gentle soles, leaving them feeling rejuvenated.

6 Up Anyone's Spa Game With This Bamboo Bath Caddy

BOSSJOY Luxury Wood Bamboo Bathtub Bath Tub Amazon $38 See on Amazon Love sipping on a glass of wine during bath time? This bath tray, made with completely eco-friendly bamboo, extends to fit almost any bath size, and comes with holders for your wine glass, smartphone, book or tablet, and even skincare products. You can feel confident that the tray will stay in place the entire time you’re in the tub.

7 Get Out Of Your Own Head With This Hysterically Transformative Book

Unfu*k Yourself Amazon $11 See on Amazon A “BS-free” guide to self-empowerment, this funny book takes an “honest, no-nonsense, tough-love approach to help you move past self-imposed limitations.” Written by a personal development coach with decades of experience, it includes brutal — but useful — advice and self-help “tools,” if you will, to help readers redesign their lives. A warning, though: This book isn’t for the easily offended.

8 Make Both Sides The Cool Side Of The Pillow With This Ultra-Soft Invention

Sleep Innovations Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $35 See on Amazon For a cool night's sleep, this cool gel-infused memory foam pillow is absolutely perfect because it responds to your body's temperature and molds to fit your shape, so you'll have continuous head, neck, and shoulder support throughout the night. Because this pillow is ventilated for increased airflow and is naturally hypoallergenic and antimicrobial, it's great for sensitive sleepers. It also comes with a machine-washable knit cover, which is designed to help disperse body heat and wick away moisture, so you'll get quality rest each evening.

9 Get A Closer Look At Your Pores With This Lighted Magnifying Glass

KEDSUM Rechargeable LED Lighted Travel Magnifying Mirror Amazon $41 See on Amazon This mirror magnifies by 10x and features eight LED lights with bulbs that never need to be replaced (because this takes batteries), plus a back stand so the mirror props up with ease, you can go hands-free with this mirror and use it on a variety of surfaces, not just your vanity table. Reviewers love that it lasts over a year without needing to even change the batteries.

10 A Portable Bluetooth Speaker That Puts On A Light Show

Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $38 See on Amazon This multifunctional Bluetooth speaker not only pumps out high-quality sound with 24-watt stereo audio drivers, but a rainbow light show is unleashed that actually syncs to the beat of your jams. With 30 hours of playtime and a 66-foot wireless range, it is also 100% waterproof, able to be submerged in up to three feet of water. Connect with any number of Bluetooth-enabled devices and get the party started.

11 Treat Your Feet To Total Comfort With These Warming Footies

Snook-Ease Heated Slippers Amazon $40 See on Amazon Relax in comfort with these warming footies, which have heated insoles that can be microwaved and a plush, fuzzy exterior. The booties come in sizes 6 through 9.5 and in four colors: light gray, red, brown, and blue.

12 Take A Crack At The Perfect Breakfast With This Omelet Maker

Holstein Housewares - Non-Stick Omelet & Frittata Maker Amazon $25 See on Amazon Whether you want to make fluffy omelets or frittatas, this versatile omelette maker is a no-fuss, no-muss way to do it — just add ingredients, close the machine, and you flip it over for dual side cooking. The non-stick surface heats up evenly, is easy to wipe clean, and has green indicator light signal functions, which show when its fully preheated. This omelet maker is also compact, so it won't take up an entire counter's worth of space, and it features two separate compartments for whipping up two breakfasts at once.

13 Improve Your Mood With This Light Therapy Lamp

Magicteam Therapy Sun Lamp Amazon $27 See on Amazon This light therapy lamp could be a great option for those that find their energy lower during cloudy days and the winter season. It helps improve mood, boost energy, and get your body's circadian rhythm back on track, since limited exposure to light can throw it out of sync. This light, which produces 10,000 lux that mimic natural sunlight. Featuring a sleek design and 10,000 brightness settings, this LED light therapy lamp is great for continued reuse. It also turns on and off with a touchscreen.

14 This Two-Device Charger That's Great For Travel

Dual USB Wall Charger Amazon $11 See on Amazon This powerful charger can re-up two devices, and it promises to do so in half the time of most chargers. This is a great gift for anyone who travels often. The plug folds into the charger, so it can fit into even the snuggest of carry-ons, and it's perfect for making the most of the single outlet they'll get on the plane.

15 Laugh For Hours With This Hysterical Game

Don't Be Meme – Hilarious Family Friendly Caption Card Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon Suddenly games are really popular again. This Don’t Be Meme game is an Amazon’s Choice product and includes 468 cards of potential hilarity. The game, which is all about creating the funniest meme, involves pairing one of the provided image cards with a caption card. Whoever is judged to do it best has to then draw an action card that obliges them to sing baby shark, pretend to be a cat, or suck their thumb, on top of many other laughter-inducing behaviors. Appropriate for all ages over 10 years, this game will make any family gathering or dinner party a night to remember.

16 Moisturize Your Face With This Facial Mask That's Actually Made From Snails

mothermade Deep Moisturizing Rich Snail Facial Mask (10 Pack) Amazon $17 See on Amazon It's weird AF that these masks are made from snail extract, but not really if you know that snail secretion is actually rich in collagen and elastin, which make it fantastic for rehydrating dry skin, restoring skin elasticity, and minimizing the look of pores. Designed with all skin types in mind, these snail masks are made from 100 percent Cupra cotton — aka cotton seed hair — and feel soft and natural on skin, which helps set these masks apart from competitor facial masks.

17 Soothe Puffy, Tired Eyes With This Hydrating Mask

Aeria Skin Eye Serum Mask (7 Pack) Amazon $25 See on Amazon Made with mineral-rich, detoxifying charcoal, this set of seven eye serum masks target the sensitive skin around the eyes and help reduce puffiness, and undereye darkness, for more supple, hydrated skin. Vegan-friendly and hypoallergenic, this eye mask works well on all skin types but is especially ideal for those with sensitive skin. It'll also give some love to your cheek area with ingredients like geranium flower water, centella, and edelweiss to tone and cleanse.

18 Cook Meat Perfectly Every Time With This Best-Selling Food Thermometer

ThermoPro TP-16 Large LCD Digital Food Thermomete Amazon $15 See on Amazon An Amazon’s Choice product, this food thermometer nearly has a perfect five-star rating. It works with ovens, smokers, and stove-tops and can read temperatures in both Fahrenheit and Celsius. It has a timer, LCD screen display, flip-out counter stand, and magnetic back, and comes programmed with a variety of preset temperatures for cooking different types of fish and meat. Best of all, it’s covered by a lifetime warranty, and will only set you back $15.

19 Go Paperless With This Innovative LCD Writing Tablet

Boogie Board 8.5-Inch LCD Writing Tablet Amazon $16 See on Amazon Say goodbye to memo pads with this ultra-light and thin LCD writing tablet, which is designed to replace paper notepads and eliminate waste. Easy to erase with the touch of a button and write on with a stylus — which is included — or any other writing tool (even your finger), this tablet is pressure sensitive and powered by a watch battery, which never needs replacing and is good for up to 50,000 erase cycles. It can also attach to multiple surfaces but is durable enough that you can take it with you on the go.

20 Keep Your White Wine Chilled To Perfection With These Wine Cooling Cups

Host Wine Freeze Cooling Cups (2 Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon These wine cooling cups are made with BPA-free plastic that won't shatter easily like glass, have an insulated silicone band for easy gripping, and come equipped with a built-in cooling gel that ensures that any beverage (whether its wine, beer, or anything else) will stay at its serving temperature for hours. To keep drinks cold, just slip one of these cups in the fridge or the freezer for at least two hours and you'll be good to go.

21 Deep Clean Skin Up With This Sonically Vibrating Facial Massager

TOUCHBeauty Facial Massager Amazon $17 See on Amazon This portable facial massager uses sonic vibrations to help activate skin cells and firm up skin, restore elastic fibers, and stimulate blood cells to accelerate collagen regrowth. With a choice between either positive or negative electrode treatments, this massager helps open the pores and works great on the eyes, forehead, face, and neck. It's also lightweight and helps skin absorb moisturizers and serums faster and more efficiently.

22 Grow Herbs With This Self-Watering Potted Planter

Cole & Mason Self-Watering Indoor Herb Garden Planter Amazon $19 See on Amazon This self-watering potted plant is perfect for people who want to grow their own herbs but have a difficult time remembering to water plants regularly. If you're using it, it requires 40 percent less watering than other pots. Made with a carbon steel container, removable dividers, water level window and flip and slide lid for ease of use, this pot can hold up to 10 ounces of water and comes with a hydro-felt pad, which absorbs and distributes water for up to three months per pad. It's also perfect for people who just want to keep the herbs they already bought fresh for a few weeks.

23 Keep Jewelry Clean And Shiny With This Ultrasonic Cleaning Device

Ukoke Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $37 See on Amazon If there’s someone on your list who wears a lot of jewelry, gift them with something they’ll actually use: this ultrasonic cleaning device that works on eyeglasses, utensils, coins, and more. It’s super easy to use — just requiring water and some optional dish soap — as it erases dirt and grime through the use of ultrasonic waves. It has a digital display and can fit multiple items inside, resulting in sparkly metal.

24 Dry Off With This Super-Absorbent Towel That Literally Dries In Seconds

Aquis Original Lisse Body Towel Amazon $28 See on Amazon This soft and lightweight body towel is woven with ultra-fine microfiber that won't feel harsh or coarse on skin like other towels, and also rapidly absorbs moisture — which is great if you're looking for a fast-drying alternative to your old cotton ones. You can dry skin more gently because it just needs to be patted on rather than rubbing it all over, and this towel also dries quickly after use and is machine washable, so caring for it is a breeze.

25 Take Your Lunch To Work In Style With This Adult Lunch Box

Bento Box And Utensils Amazon $24 See on Amazon If you bring your lunch to work with you, you'll definitely want to consider grabbing this Bento Box, which is inspired by the traditional Japanese lunch box. Designed in a minimalist black and wood, but also featuring a rubberized exterior, this BPA-free lunch box features dual layer air-tight containers, airtight and leak-proof silicone lids, plus utensils. Because this lunchbox is also dishwasher- and microwave-safe, it's an ultra-convenient way to transport your lunch.

26 This Cool Multi-Tool That's 'Ready For Anything'

Leatherman Stainless Steel Multi-Tool Amazon $45 See on Amazon The Skeletool has every tool they'll need to be "ready for anything." Despite weighing only five ounces, it features both needlenose and regular pliers, hard and regular wire-cutters, a combo-knife, a combination carabiner and bottle-opener, and large bit driver.

27 This Portable Personal Oven That Can Cook Or Heat Food Anywhere There's An Outlet

HotLogic Mini Personal Portable Oven Amazon $35 See on Amazon It might look like a lunch box, but this unique device is actually a powerful personal oven you can use anywhere there's an outlet. Reheating meals is the least impressive thing it does — it can even cook raw food, like frozen chicken breasts, without a problem. Prep food the night before, plug the oven in when you get to work, and you'll have a hot, fresh meal by lunchtime.

28 Pick Up Lint And Stray Hair With This Portable Lint Roller

Flint Adhesive Tape Amazon $8 See on Amazon This retractable lint brush roller looks like a tube of lipstick but it's actually a discreet and extremely convenient tool that makes it easy to get rid of lint, hair, and dirt even when you're traveling. Because it has a cover, the adhesive part won't stick or cling to materials in your bag or car. And because it comes with 30 multi-use adhesive sheets, this roller comes with everything you need to keep your outfit looking profesh.

29 This 13-Piece Trimmer That'll Turn Their Bathroom Into A Barber Shop

Philips Norelco 13-Attachment Trimmer Amazon $18 See on Amazon This trimmer, from trusted brand Norelco, includes nine attachments that can get just about any job done. It's perfect for trimming or shaving their hair, beard, sideburns, nose, ears, and more. And all the attachments are washable, including the main blade, so it's easy to keep clean and sanitary.

30 Treat Yourself With This At-Home Soft Serve Machine

Yonanas Fruit Soft Serve Maker Amazon $50 See on Amazon This soft serve maker makes frozen desserts that are actually good for you — because they turn fruit into all kinds of treats. All you have to do is add ingredients and the frozen fruits of your choice to this machine and it can quickly churn out a yummy dessert, from soft serve to sorbets that don't have added sugar or preservatives. Dishwasher-safe and easy to use, this soft-serve machine is also durable and built to last. You can use things like bananas, berries, and even cocoa powder in your creations.

31 Incorporate An Incredibly Warm Accent With This Faux-Fur Blanket

Chanasya Faux-Fur Fuzzy Blanket Amazon $30 See on Amazon Nobody — literally nobody, I don’t care who you are — can deny the pleasure of a soft, fuzzy blanket. So no matter how picky the person on your list is, they’re guaranteed to use this: A microfiber throw that doesn’t shed and is machine-washable. It comes in 17 fun colors and patterns, including neutrals and animal prints, and five sizes, as well as a set of two throw-pillow covers.

32 Give Your Tablet Props With This Two-In-One Pillow

LapGear Original Microbead Tablet Pillow Stand with Phone Pocket Amazon $15 See on Amazon Whether you're traveling or just reading in bed, this travel tablet pillow and stand can make everything so much better. Featuring a front pocket that stores most tablets and e-readers, a side pocket, and a snap-on handle that attaches easily to backpacks and travel bags, this stand is great for organizing. It’s available in black and gray herringbone.

33 Keep Guac Fresh And Tasty With This Storage Container

Casabella Guac-Lock Container Amazon $19 See on Amazon If you love making your own guacamole, this storage container is a great way to keep your guac fresh because it's made from odor-proof, BPA-free plastic, and presses all the air out of the container so you don't have to worry about browning. This container also adjusts into a serving dish, which makes it great for parties, and can also be used to store hummus, dip, and salsa.

34 Exfoliate Skin With This Vegan-Friendly Scrub

The Seaweed Bath Co. Exfoliating Detox Body Scrub Amazon $13 See on Amazon Restore and detoxify skin with this exfoliating, vegan body scrub made from organic Maine bladderwrack seaweed, which contains more than 65 vitamins, amino acids, and minerals that work to increase hydration, improve skin elasticity, and reverse the damaging effects of of UV radiation on skin. Also made with green coffee bean extract, which promotes skin cell regeneration, plus green tea extract and walnut shells to exfoliate and protect skin, this paraben- and gluten-free scrub packs a big wallop.

35 Nourish Your Hair With This Repairing Hair Jelly

Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Hair Mask Amazon $15 See on Amazon Formulated with royal jelly and six other essences, which work together to moisturize and strengthen weak and damaged hair (especially bleached hair), this replenishing hair mask is made in Japan and works best when it's used once to twice a week. Just massage it into your hair and coat strands thoroughly after shampooing and conditioning, then put on a shower cap (or saran wrap) and let it sit for five minutes before rinsing out. It can also restore shine, and reviewers write things like: "I have wavy, curly, dense and frizzy prone hair. I use about a small palms worth a few times a week and I think it really helps keep the frizz down and tightens up my curls."

36 Extend A Hand With This Useful Reaching Assistant Tool

Saymeto Grabber Reacher Tool Amazon $10 See on Amazon If you know someone who could use an extra hand, consider buying them this reaching assistant tool, which also acts as a trash and litter picker-upper, garden nabber, and arm extension. It stretches to 32 inches, is coated with anti-slip material, and has a jaw that rotates 360 degrees. It can be used horizontally or vertically, has an ergonomic handle, and can even pick up things like glass bottles safely.

37 Get The Full Scoop With This Warming Ice Cream Scoop

homEdge Aluminum Ice Cream Scoop (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See on Amazon This ice cream scoop is unlike any other ice cream scoop you'll ever have because it warms frozen blocks of ice cream with only the heat generated from your hand. There's absolutely no battery or electricity to make this work, and it's easy to clean by wiping with a damp cloth.

38 Store Dirty Clothes With Ease Using This Over-The-Door Laundry Hamper

Urban Mom Door-Hanging Laundry Hamper Amazon $16 See on Amazon If you don't have much space to spare, this hanging-door laundry hamper is like a dream come true. It comes with stainless steel hooks, which fit most standard-size doors and make it easy to install, plus super-convenient front hole design, which makes it easy to drop dirty clothes in but keeps them from spilling out. Large enough to fit an average load of wash, this machine-washable canvas hamper makes a great gift for college kids, especially.

39 Snuggle Up With This Super-Cozy Heated Blanket

Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa/Mink Heated Throw Blanket Amazon $60 See on Amazon This super-soft heated blanket comes with a controller, offers three heat settings so you can customize it to get as heated as you need, but it also comes with a three-hour auto-off function, so you can feel confident it will stay safe to use. It's totally reversible, featuring a velvety side and one that feels like sheep's wool (but it's not made from real animal fur) that feel amazingly warm on chilly nights. It's also machine washable and dryer safe.

40 This Handheld Sewing Machine That Can Fix Falling Hems & Minor Tears Anywhere

Chyodi Handheld Sewing Machine Amazon $13 See on Amazon This handheld sewing machine is just the thing for quick fixes. It can easily tackle falling hems or minor tears, and it doesn't require any sewing knowledge to use. It can be powered by either four AA batteries or the included power adapter.

41 Style Your Hair With This Innovative, Cord-Free Straighter

JMFONE Hair Straightener Amazon $40 See on Amazon This mini hair straightener fits right inside most handbags and is a seriously amazing hair styling tool to have whether you're going on a quick overnight trip or you're traveling for weeks at a time. Totally cordless and rechargeable, it heats up in seconds, features three heat settings for all hair types and a USB port for cell phone charging.

42 Pack And Store All Your Essentials In This Durable Cosmetic Bag

Casper & Coal Travel Cosmetic Bag Amazon $17 See on Amazon This canvas cosmetic bag is designed to hold products completely upright — and it's large enough to fit full bottles of shampoo — and has a drawstring to keep things secure. It's got three pockets and elastic bands to keep smaller items extra safe, a nylon interior to keep things leakproof, and is machine washable. Reviewers love that it leaves them extra space in their suitcase, and they love using it on their vanity even when they're not traveling.

43 This Smartphone Holder That's Great To Use In The Car

Syncwire Car Phone Holder Amazon $12 See on Amazon This smartphone mount is one of those items that can make things so much simpler, especially if you use your phone as a GPS and want to stay focused on the road. This mount attaches to phones via a powerful magnet and also offers 360-degree universal rotation, so you can adjust with ease.

44 Avoid Campfire-Roasting Disasters With These Extendable Sticks

Jtshy Marshmallow Roasting Sticks Amazon $14 See on Amazon Is there anything more frustrating than roasting the perfect, lightly-charred marshmallow, only for it to fall into the campfire as you attempt to bring it back towards you? Or worse yet — being unable to find a stick that’s supportive enough or reaches the fire. Say goodbye to all those woes with these extendable sticks, which are made of non-toxic stainless steel and have comfortable rubber handles. This pack comes with eight, in a variety of fun colors — perfect for your friend or family member who’s always going camping.

45 This Weird AF Flask For The Boozehound Who Has Everything

Binocktails Bev-Brush Paddle Brush Secret Flask Amazon $18 See on Amazon Who expects a flask in a paddle brush? Nobody, which is why this weird as hell secret flask also happens to be all kinds of genius. This super-sneaky flask holds up to six ounces and is completely undetectable. The paddle brush is fully functional and also comes with a back mirror, so you can use it for styling too. Also, if pouring booze into a flask is tough for you, this comes with a plastic funnel, so literally no drop will go to waste.

46 Fall Asleep Faster With This Sleep Aid Device

Dodow Sleep Aid Device Amazon $59 See on Amazon This sleep device is a metronome (aka a device that produces an audible beat) with a relaxing light system and is a simple, natural way to fall asleep faster, and works especially well for those who struggle with insomnia, anxiety at night, or have unusual sleeping schedules. It comes in two modes — an 8-minute mode and 20-minute mode — and can help eliminate the need for sleeping pills or other medications to facilitate sleep. Best of all, it promotes greater relaxation and can help you reach a deeper, more restorative sleep. Reviewers love that it helps them sleep through the night, too.

47 This Collapsible Luggage Organizer You Can Hang In Your Hotel Closet

Stow-N-Go Portable Luggage System Amazon $25 See on Amazon This luggage system eliminates the annoying process of packing, unpacking at the hotel, and then packing up again when it's time to head home. It features three shelves where you can store tops, bottoms, and shoes, as well as a zipper compartment below. It easily collapses and fastens shut in your bag, and it's even easier to hang it in your hotel closet.

48 This Set Of 3 Kitchen Tools To Slice And Chop With Precision

Kitchen Krush Slicers And Chopper Amazon $10 See on Amazon Stainless steel for total durability, this set of three kitchen tools functions to slice apples into 16 perfectly thin pieces, chop garlic, and slice strawberries into even parts. Great for making salads or simply speeding up the food prep process, they can be used to cut almost anything that needs a uniform texture.