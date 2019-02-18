When it comes to judging products online, reviews are everything. That goes double for products sold on a site like Amazon, which offers about pretty much every item imaginable. These weird but genius products on Amazon with over 1,000 perfect reviews check off every box needed to convince you that they're worth owning — and there are plenty of customers who will vouch for them.

For starters, these products don't just boast reviews — they literally feature thousands of reviews, most of which are glowing. And second, these are among the smartest and most practical products that are beyond innovative — which also often means they are mind-blowingly useful. The word weird is nothing but the highest compliment when it comes to this list: from colorful knife sets that eliminate the risk of cross-contamination to a safe earwax remover kit you can use at home, these are the slightly strange products you never dreamed you'd own — but won't want to live without.

Maybe you're in the market for a wall organizer that won't take up space and will remove clutter on your desk, a salad-making gadget that slices and shoots out veggies straight into your bowl, or a set of LED lights you simply need to tap to finally bring light into a dark closet — whatever you need, this list has a totally weird solution that has been given the thumbs-up by thousands of satisfied reviewers.

1 This Old Hollywood Style Vanity Mirror Light Set With Dimmable Bulbs Chende Vanity Mirror Lights Kit Amazon $169.99 $19.99 See on Amazon This is more than a set of lightbulbs — it's a unique set of 10 dimmable bulbs that stick right onto your vanity mirror, transforming it into an old-school style backstage Hollywood mirror. The vanity mirror lights kit has a touch dimmer switch, and can be adjusted and clipped to fit any mirror.

2 The DNA Testing Kit For Your Dog Embark | Dog DNA Test | Breed Identification Kit Amazon $99 See On Amazon Trace your pup’s roots all the way back with this super popular genetic testing kit for dogs, which links your dog’s DNA to over 350 dog breeds and even helps find other furry friends they might be related to. All you have to do is swab the insisde of your dog’s cheeks, return a saliva sample to Embark, and a few weeks later, you'll unlock the mystery of your dog’s DNA.

3 A Colorful Knife Collection That Prevents Cross-Contamination Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set Amazon $15.89 See on Amazon Reduce the risk of cross-contamination and brighten up your kitchen with this colorful 12-piece knife set. The non-stick set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, serrated bread knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, and paring knife. They also have a non-stick coating that makes them easy to use.

4 This Powerful And Portable External Battery Charger That Has A Flashlight Aibocn Power Bank Amazon $10.49 See on Amazon The more use you can get out of one product, the better — and this external battery charger is as practical as a power bank can get. It features two USB ports that can simultaneously charge your devices, a built-in LED flashlight, and it's compact enough to take with you everywhere.

5 An Aromatherapy Spray With Lavender That Helps Create A Calming Environment Asutra Aromatherapy Spray Amazon $14.95 See on Amazon Want to add a dose of calm and serenity to any room in your home? A few quick spritzes of this aromatherapy spray will do the trick — it's made up of distilled water that has been infused with lavender and chamomile essential oils. It's great for linens or as a room spray, but it also contains aloe vera and jojoba oil: meaning it's also an effective toner that moisturizes and strengthens skin.

6 A Memory Foam Body Cushion That Will Perfect Your Seated Posture WAOAW Seat Cushion Amazon $30 See On Amazon Stay cool and support your back, neck, shoulders, and legs with this memory foam cushion, which is made with a velvet, machine washable covering. The plush cushion has a U-shape design that cradles your neck, back, and other areas of your body. The anti-slip base ensures that this cushion will stay put wherever you use it.

7 These Collapsible Bins For Organizing Everything Sorbus Foldable Storage Cube Basket Bin Amazon $34.99 See on Amazon Organize everything from toys and beauty supplies to important files with these foldable storage bins, which are soft and completely collapsible for easy breezy storage when you aren't using them. You'll get four bins with every order, and can choose between two striking tie-dye color ways.

8 The Two-Tier Turntable That Makes It Easier To Find What You Need Copco Pantry Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $14.99 See on Amazon Use this two-tier lazy Susan turntable to organize spices, pantry staples, or even office supplies. It has a non-skid base that keeps items secure, and the 360-degree rotation ensures you'll be able to find and grab what you need without having to root around in your cabinet. The turntable fits well in most kitchen pantries, or you can position it on your counter.

9 An Adjustable Baggy Rack For Mess-Free Pouring & Storage Jokari Baggy Rack Amazon $12.99 $11.38 See on Amazon All of those plastic baggies you have around the kitchen can be put to good use with this innovative rack, which holds bags upright and in place for both drying and easy food storage. The adjustable racks can fit any bag and are perfect for mess-free pouring from bowls or pots straight into bags.

10 This Six-Piece Makeup Brush Set With Every Tool You Need For A Flawless Face Lamora Makeup Brush Set Amazon $14.95 See on Amazon The six brushes in this affordable makeup brush set are all you really need to achieve a full face. The set includes a flat Kabuki brush, powder, blush, and three eyeshadow brushes — all of which are made with synthetic, vegan-friendly bristles that reviewers say won't shed. One reviewer writes: "I work as a makeup artist for movies and let me tell you. Lamora has to be the best brand of makeup brushes I have ever used."

11 The Salad-Making Gadget That Slices & Shoots Ingredients Into Your Bowl Presto Salad Shooter Electric Slicer/Shredder Amazon $49.99 $33.99 See on Amazon Salads are a cinch to make — when you don't have to pull out the cutting board, that is. This brilliant electric salad shooter actually slices and dices vegetables and fruits, and then shoots them out into your bowl. This is the genius gadget you need in your corner to make everything from big salads to tacos, pizzas, and even desserts.

12 A Cooling Gel That Relieves Muscle Aches And Pains Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel Amazon $29.87 See on Amazon Muscles aches and pains get a soothing dose of instant pain relief when you apply this topical gel wherever you need it most. The strange green-colored gel is made with a cooling blend of menthol, aloe, camphor, and other herbs — and is free of dyes, NSAID, and parabens. Reviewers say it's odorless, doesn't stain clothes, and is "simply amazing."

13 This Practical Vacuum Sealer That Keeps Food Fresh In Your Fridge Or Freezer Vacuum Sealer by NutriChef Amazon $59.99 $53.27 See on Amazon Keep ingredients as fresh as possible when you store them in the freezer or fridge with this vacuum sealer gadget, which is fully automatic and features two sealing modes: one for solid, dry foods, and one for moist foods. The plug-in sealer comes with five medium-size vacuum baggies, a wine stopper cork, and one extra-long vacuum bag roll. It's great for bulk cooking or buying things like bulk produce or meats: these ensure freshness for a long time, especially if you throw them in the freezer.

14 An Over-The-Door Hanging Organizer For Shoes And Accessories SimpleHouseware Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $7.97 See on Amazon With 24 clear, roomy pockets and the ability to hang over doors without damaging hardware, this is the organizer that's going to finally provide a place to store all of your shoes and accessories. And you don't have to limit your use of this product to just shoes — reviewers say it's also perfect for storing cleaning supplies, makeup, and toiletries.

15 The Super Sturdy Anchor Hook So You Can Store Headphones Under Your Desk Elevation Lab The Anchor Amazon $19 $11.95 See on Amazon Keep clutter off of your desk or table by storing your headphones on this sturdy anchor hook, which doesn't require tools to install underneath your desk. The hook is made from silicone and steel — and 3M adhesive tape (which is included) is all you need to make it stick.

16 This Ventilated Storage Station For Hot Hair Tools Polder Style Station Amazon $24.99 $17.92 See on Amazon This stainless steel hair styling station provides a safe and sturdy place to store your hair dryer and other heating tools or brushes. You can mount it to your wall or place it right on your vanity or bathroom counter, and its ventilated mesh construction is perfect for cooling down overheated tools.

17 These Color-Coded Cutting Boards For Different Ingredients Cooler Kitchen Plastic Cutting Board Mats Amazon $14.99 See on Amazon Avoid cross-contamination by separating ingredients and using these four distinctive cutting board mats to prep your foods. The thick boards are labeled by both color and picture (veggies, fish, poultry, and meat) and have textured bottoms to keep them from slipping from counters. They're also naturally antibacterial, anti-odor, and safe to put in your dishwasher.

18 A Money-Saving Set Of 16 Skincare Masks That Address Every Skin Need Dermal Collagen Essence Facial Mask Sheet Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon For the price you'd ordinarily pay for one high-end face mask, you'll get 16 amazing sheet masks that address every issue imaginable. Each mask boasts a key ingredient like soothing snail serum, detoxifying charcoal, or plumping hyaluronic acid — and reviewers say they add incredible hydration and will instantly improve skin texture.

19 This Pocketed Wall Organizer For Your Important Documents Smead Cascading Wall Organizer Amazon $12.74 See on Amazon Give all of those important files and documents their own space without increasing the clutter on your desk — or adding a cumbersome filing cabinet to your space. This cascading wall organizer features six letter-size pockets that include a transparent front pocket with a convenient handle at the top for hanging anywhere.

20 An Illuminating Tap-On LED Light For Your Dark Closet OxyLED Tap Closet Lights Amazon $13.99 See on Amazon Create brightness in your dark closet with these tap-on LED lights, which adhere to walls and ceilings using 3M tape and boast a 180-degree swivel design. The lights run on batteries (which are not included) and are completely cordless, so they won't get in the way of your wardrobe and shoes.

21 These Elastic Bed Bands That Keep Sheets In Place Bed Band Amazon $13 See on Amazon Keep flat sheets from slipping and sliding off of your bed — no matter how much you twist and turn during the night — with the elastic bed band. The bed bands effortlessly attach to sheets, stretch to hold them down to the mattress, and stay in place with a cord-lock button. The bands come in black, white, and pink.

22 These Reusable Cotton Swabs Made From Nylon & Silicone LastSwab Reusable Cotton Swabs Amazon $12 See On Amazon This reusable cotton swab is made with a combination of nylon and silicone, which means, unlike traditional swabs, you’ll have over 1,000 uses from this one tool. It’s easily cleaned with soap and water and comes in a convenient traveling case. Good for your budget, good for the planet. Available colors: 6

23 This Portable Stove For Delicious Meals On The Go Real Nature Portable Oven Amazon $30 See on Amazon This portable stove is the closest you'll get to being able to pack up your kitchen when you travel or go to work. Plug the mini stove into any 12-volt power port and use it to heat up leftovers or even cook certain meals from scratch. Users report it only takes one hour to heat things up from a refrigerated temperature. Available colors: 2

24 The Silky Satin Pillowcase That’s Available In 22 Colors Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Amazon $14 See On Amazon There are few ways to ensure your amazing blow out stays smooth and free of frizz and static — and sleeping on this silky soft satin pillowcase, which comes in three sizes and 22 colors and patterns, might be the easiest trick. The pillowcase has a zipper to better protect your pillow and it stays wrinkle-free after you wash it. Available colors: 22

25 A Stress-Relieving Weighted Blanket With A Plush Cover Quility Weighted Blanket Amazon $94.70 $80.49 See on Amazon There's a reason why more than 4,000 reviewers love this weighted blanket and would never want to part with it: it's cozy, comforting, and can even help relieve stress and help with sleep issues. The seven-layer blanket weighs 15 pounds — but is breathable — and it can also be purchased in weights that range between 5 and 25 pounds. It has a removable, washable soft cover and comes in seven colors.

26 This Stress-Free Can Opener That Effortlessly Gets The Job Done Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Can Opener Amazon $25 See On Amazon No more struggling to open up stubborn cans — because this can opener has a push-down lever that instantly pops open cans of all sizes with barely any effort or strength needed on your part. The can locks into place while the motorized cutting mechanism cleanly opens your can. When it’s done, the opener holds your can in place until you’re ready to detach it.

27 These Color-Coded Mesh Bags That Make Veggies Last Longer purifyou Premium Reusable Produce Bags (Set of 10) Amazon $18 See on Amazon This set of 10 small mesh bags are perfect for storing fruits and veggies so that they last longer, but they're equally amazing at providing a storage solution for everything from toys to office supplies. They have color-coded tags, can hold up to 11 pounds, and you can throw them in the washing machine and use them over and over again.

28 An Acupressure Mat And Pillow That Target Pressure Points For Pain Relief Dr Relief Acupressure Mat Amazon $40 See on Amazon Target pressure points in your body, give fatigued muscles and joints a deep massage, and promote a more restful sleep with this acupressure mat and pillow set. The mat boasts thousands of points, and along with the pillow, it it takes as few as 10 minutes a day to feel its benefits. One reviewer writes: "It’s one of my greatest Amazon purchases."

29 The Perfect Bacon Cooking Tray That Captures Grease Nordic Ware Microwave Bacon Tray & Food Defroster Amazon $15 See on Amazon This food defroster tray provides two unique benefits: its slanted design holds onto bacon so that it cooks to perfection in your microwave while capturing its grease and oil in between the ridges. And the dishwasher-safe tray can also be used to defrost frozen foods a little faster — and all liquids and oils will be drained so that they don't make a huge mess.

30 An Everyday Knife Sharpener With Two Stages KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener Amazon $5.99 See on Amazon Keep your cooking and steak knives as sharp as possible with this two-stage knife sharpener, which features a non-slip base and two slots that give you the option of polishing a knife or giving it a slight daily touch up. It comes in black, green, or red — and is so compact you can slip it into the corner of your counter and forget about it until it's needed.

31 An Inspirational Book That Will Encourage You To Find And Use Your Strengths Girl, Wash Your Face Amazon $24.99 $12.49 See on Amazon With humor, lots of love, and compassion, the best-selling book Girl, Wash Your Face encourages you to stop wanting what others have (because the grass isn't always greener) and to begin finding and using your own strengths and gifts to become who you want to be. Author Rachel Hollis is the CEO of Chic Media and an accomplished writer — and this book may just be the gentle kick in the pants you need.

32 The Exfoliating Body Brush That Gives You Smoother, Healthier Skin MainBasics Natural Bristle Dry Body Brush Amazon $6 See on Amazon There are a ton of benefits associated with the ancient Ayurvedic practice of body brushing that include improved blood circulation, exfoliation of dead skin, and smoother, glowing skin. This palm-size body brush is the ideal tool for this regimen — it has natural bristles, an a canvas hand strap for easy use.

33 This Deep Tissue Massaging Pad That Fits Almost Anywhere WOQQW Back and Neck Massager Pillow Amazon $40 See on Amazon With four rotating nodes that give off powerful pulsations, this deep tissue massaging pad is the gadget you need to rid your back and neck from tension or aches. It can be used on your couch, your office chair, or even your bed to deliver a massage no matter where you are. Bonus: it heats up for an extra spa-like experience.

34 A One-Handed Salad Spinner With A Serving Bowl OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner Amazon $29.95 See on Amazon The fastest way to ruin a good salad is by serving it with sopping wet leaves and veggies. This salad spinner takes all of your ingredients, gives them a powerful whirl, and leaves them dry and crisp. The spinner can be controlled with one hand on its pump, and it comes with a bowl that can also be used for serving.

35 This Salon-Quality Exfoliating System For A Clearer Complexion Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit Amazon $19.99 $17.97 See on Amazon This affordable microdermabrasion starter kit is great for skincare aficionados who want to slough away dead skin and make their complexions glow — without spending a bundle at the spa. It includes 12 single-use puffs made with fine crystals and a microdermabrasion applicator, and reviewers say it's gentle and easy to use.

36 An Egg Poacher That Takes The Guess Work Out Of Cooking Perfect Eggs Elite Cuisine Egg Poacher Amazon $23.99 $22.58 See on Amazon No need to take guesses when it comes to how long you should be cooking your eggs — this egg poacher does all of the hard work for you. It can cook up to seven medium- or soft-boiled eggs fast, and includes attachments to make poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and omelets.

37 A Heavy Duty Vegetable Chopper With Two Slicing/Dicing Discs Mueller Austria Vegetable Chopper Amazon $39.99 $29.97 See on Amazon Slice and dice hard veggies like onions, carrots, and peppers — — or even foods like cheese and chocolate — with this solid and sturdy vegetable chopper, which comes with two stainless steel slicing and discs, plus a cleaning brush. The chopper holds up to 4 cups of ingredients, and every component is dishwasher-friendly.

38 An Ice Cube Set That Makes Huge Round Ice Spheres and Giant Cubes Adoric Large Square Ice Tray and Sphere Ice Ball Maker (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon This ice ball and cube mold maker creates larger round ice spheres and cubes that last longer in your drinks then ordinary ice. The trays are made from flexible, durable silicone, can hold up to six round ice balls or cubes, and are dishwasher-safe. Cheers!

39 This Icy Massage Ball That Works Out Your Toughest Knots iECO Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller Ball Amazon $26 See on Amazon No massage tools come close to being as portable as this firm massage ball, which releases tension and muscle knots — and provides immediate relief before after a workout or long run. The ball comes with a unique temperature massage function: pop it into the freezer for a couple hours for an ice therapy massage, or warm water for ten minutes and enjoy a heat-activated at-home spa experience.

40 The Splatter Screen That Prevents Grease From Messing With Your Stove Bergkoch Grease Splatter Screen Amazon $39 $14.90 See on Amazon Prevent grease from splattering all over your stove and kitchen cabinets with this simple, genius splatter screen. The 13-inch screen has a handle and is made from stainless steel and mesh. When you drape it over pots and pans, it allows steam to be released, but keeps 99 percent of oil and grease trapped inside.

41 A Soothing Ice Roller For Puffy Skin And Muscle Aches Esarora Ice Roller Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon You'll find a million purposes for this smart ice roller, which can be stored in your fridge or freezer and comes in seven colors. Pull out the roller whenever you accidentally burn yourself, experience inflammation, sunburns, or muscle aches — or you simply want to wake up tired, puffy skin when you haven't slept enough.

42 This Microwave Pasta Cooker For Days When Your Tummy Can't Wait For Water To Boil Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker Amazon $37.75 See on Amazon When your tummy is growling and you don't have the patience to wait for water to boil, this microwave pasta cooker whips up an al dente dish of pasta in just a few minutes. The cooker comes with a lid that doubles as a strainer. One reviewer raves: "I bought this microwave pasta cooker at a time when I did not have a stove. Even though I have a stove now, I still use this cooker for dinner for myself sometimes because it works so well and quickly!"

43 The Handheld Milk Frother That Creates Lattes In Seconds Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $15 See on Amazon A bit of milky froth is all you need to take a cup of coffee from ordinary to extraordinary. This hand-held, battery-powered milk frother whips milk into froth in seconds so you can create delicious lattes, cappuccinos, and hot cocoa at home. No fancy equipment necessary.

44 An Electronic Foot File To Remove Calluses And Dry Skin No at-home pedicure is complete without this electronic foot file, made with coarse, rotating files that buff away dry skin and help remove tough calluses from your feet. The file runs on battery and includes three roller heads. The kit also includes several other pedicure tools including a brush, handheld file, and more.

45 A Drain Hair Catcher With Two Lines Of Defense To Prevent Clogged Pipes Danco Hair Catcher Amazon $5 See on Amazon Unlike most drain hair catchers, this one provides two lines of defense to keep hair from clogging your pipes. It features pegs that catch stray hairs, and a basket to capture anything that may have fallen through the cracks. One reviewer writes: "This hair catcher works as stated, just drop it in the drain and it does all of the work."

46 An Intensely Hydrating Hair Mask With Argan Oil For Damaged Hair ArtNaturals Argan Oil Hair Mask Amazon $12.95 $11.50 See on Amazon You won't find a single unidentifiable ingredient in this natural argan oil hair mask — it contains a blend of argan, jojoba, and almond oils that deliver hydration to damaged and dry hair, all while adding shine. Reviewers say it can also work wonders for psoriasis and over-processed hair.

47 This Silk Sleep Mask That Won't Pinch Your Skin J Jimoo Natural Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $0 See on Amazon This 100 percent mulberry silk sleep mask tackles the biggest problem with most masks: its oversized and comfortable design is enough to never pinch your skin or nose. The breathable mask has an adjustable band and blocks out most light. Plus, it comes in eight charming shades and patterns. Available colors: 6

48 The Bright Tactical LED Flashlight For Camping & Emergencies PeakPlus LED Tactical Flashlight Amazon $26.99 $17.99 See on Amazon Store this powerful LED tactical flashlight in your garage for emergencies — or pack it on camping and hiking trips. Its unique features include the ability to illuminate 10 times brighter than conventional flashlights, a zoom function, and five light modes: full, medium, low, strobe, and SOS.