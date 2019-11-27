You don't have to spend a lot of money to score a memorable gift for someone you adore. In my opinion, the thought behind a gift counts the most — but it's still possible to find affordable presents. In fact, these cult-favorite gifts under $50 on Amazon Prime will show your loved ones that you're thinking of their needs and desires — and you don't have to break the bank in order to buy them.

Yes, all of the items in this collection have achieved serious followings, and have they have high ratings and reviews to prove it. Whether your list includes tech-savvy friends or parents who love simplicity, there's a popular product for them. Presents like solar-powered chargers and mini movie projectors are just a few options that'll instantly win them over.

Other affordable gifts include silk pillowcases that are gentle on hair and skin, and one of the most popular bentonite clay masks that you'll find online. There are also party games for hosting fun gatherings, as well as bedside shelves that can be installed within seconds to hold phones, glasses, books, coffee cups, and more.

Most of the products on this list are very different from one another — but share one thing in common: affordability.

1 An Acupressure Mat & Pillow For Natural Pain Relief Prosourcefit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $25 See on Amazon Relieve headaches and muscle tension naturally with this acupressure mat and pillow set that you can relax on for 10 to 30 minutes each day. The foam cushions are outfitted with thousands of acu-points that stimulate circulation and release endorphins, which can help release muscle tightness, reduce stress, and even help you get a better night’s sleep.

2 This Mini Movie Projector That'll Turn Your Home Into A Theater ELEPHAS Portable Projector Amazon $60 See on Amazon Settle in for a night of movies and snuggling with this mini projector that’s so simple to set up. The projector has built-in speakers, and it’s a breeze to set up as long as you have an HDMI cable that’s compatible with the device you’re streaming from, whether that’s a laptop, phone, or TV. It works with screens ranging from 25 to 60 inches and comes with a remote for easy operation.

3 The Charging Station That Powers 6 Devices At Once Hercules Tuff Charging Station Organizer Amazon $40 See On Amazon You can charge up to six devices at one time with this multitasking charging station, which is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and other electronics (such as cameras). The port includes four Apple lightning cables, a Type-C cable, and one micro-USB cable. Reviewers have written that it works fast.

4 A Hair-Straightening Brush That Makes Strands Extra-Silky MicroPure Enhanced Hair Straightener Brush Amazon $49 See On Amazon You won’t find yourself battling dried-out strands when you use this hair-straightening brush. Its ionic technology and sturdy bristles ensure even heat distribution, which means one pass is all you need to create straighter, glossier locks. The brush also features an automatic temperature lock and adjustable heat options for various hair types.

5 This Handheld Back Massager That Targets Trigger Points Body Back Buddy Trigger Point Back Massager Amazon $30 See On Amazon Massagers don’t have to be high-tech to work wonders on your body. This handheld back massager — with 11 knobs that help target various trigger points — is proof of that. When you maneuver the curved structure, it'll help relieve painful muscle knots and tension while you recover from strenuous workouts.

6 A Card Game That'll Have Your Entire Family Laughing Exploding Kittens Card Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon Compete against friends and family members when you play this hilarious party game, which is essentially a game of chance. Players choose from a pile of funny cards until they get the "exploding kitten" and are instantly eliminated. It's simple to play learn, and it's meant for ages 7 and up.

7 The Popular Toilet Spray That Keeps Bathroom Air Smelling Fresh Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon Stop unwanted odors before they even get a fighting chance to linger by giving your bowl a few spritzes of this Poo-Pourri toilet spray. The formula is made with natural essential oils that help shield certain scents within the bowl (as long as you spray before you go). It comes in a variety of light fragrances like fig, citrus, and lavender vanilla.

8 A Set Of 2 Soft Pillowcases Made From Brushed Microfiber Bedsure Microfiber Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See on Amazon You can never have too many pillowcases, and this highly rated set is made from brushed microfiber that feels super soft against the skin. Available in more than a dozen colors, like blush, eggplant, and off-white, the pillowcases feature envelope closures for a tailored look on your bed. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 13

9 An Indian Healing Clay That Helps Cleanse Your Pores Aztec Secret – Indian Healing Clay Amazon $25 See On Amazon Containing a wealth of pure bentonite clay — and not a single extra ingredient — this Indian healing clay is perfect for creating DIY facial and body masks. It can help cleanse your pores while keeping your complexion clear and smooth. The loose clay comes in a tub that lasts a long time, and it's free of sensitizing fragrances.

10 This Hydrating Eye Gel That De-Puffs On Tired Mornings Baebody Eye Gel Amazon $25 See On Amazon With more than 15,000 great reviews, this paraben-free eye gel stands apart from the pack. It’s both affordable and effective, with ingredients like peptides, Matrixyl 3000, jojoba oil, amino acids, and more. A few dots of this product go a long way toward hydrating skin and de-puffing tired eyes.

11 An Invigorating Massage Roller To Help Relieve Foot Tension Gaiam Restore Foot Massage Roller Amazon $17 See On Amazon Foot issues can affect your quality of life big time — but spending just a few minutes each day relaxing with this foot massage roller can relieve discomfort associated with plantar fasciitis, heel pain, or just plain old fatigue. Various acupressure nubs help bring easy relief — and the fact that you can place it in the freezer or hot water means you can also benefit from cold or heat therapy.

12 The Insulated Coffee Press Made From Sleek Stainless Steel SterlingPro French Press Coffee Maker Amazon $37 See on Amazon A French press is a timeless gift any coffee lover would appreciate, and this one is made from double-walled stainless steel, so it keeps the brew warm on the inside, while staying cool to the touch on the outside. It has a mirrored finish for tons of design cred, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

13 A Lash-And-Brow Serum That Works Like Magic Organys Lash and Brow Serum Amazon $23 See On Amazon Strengthen your eyebrows and lashes and give them the nourishment they need to appear long and strong with this popular lash serum. It contains various natural ingredients like keratin, nettle root, saw palmetto, and green tea — and it’s simple to apply, thanks to a thin brush that you run along your lash line and in between your brows.

14 This Razor With Built-In Shave Cream And 4 Refills Schick Intuition Razors With 4 Razor Refills Amazon $21 See on Amazon The Schick Intuition Razor eliminates the mess of lathering wherever it is you need to shave in shaving cream, gel, or body wash. This set allows you to try Schick's four different Intuition cartridges which include a "Renewing Moisturizer" with pomegranate extract, "Sensitive Care" with aloe and vitamin E, "Advanced Moisture" with shea butter, and "Pure Nourishment" with coconut milk and almond oil. Each razor head features four blades for truly close shaves and the pivoting helps minimizes the risk of any cuts or nicks.

15 A Plush Neck Wrap That Can Be Microwaved For Heat Therapy SunnyBay Amazon $27 See on Amazon Anyone with neck or shoulder tension could benefit from this soothing neck wrap that can be microwaved for heat therapy that relaxes tight muscles. A full 26 inches in length, it offers tons of coverage and is made from plush fleece that’s soft on the skin. It’s versatile, too — place it in the freezer and use it for cooling relief.

16 The Leakproof Travel Mug That Can Be Operated With One Hand Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug Amazon $17 See On Amazon With the push of one button (and with one hand), you can open and close this stainless steel travel mug for a convenient on-the-go drinking experience. The 16-ounce mug has a lid that's both leakproof and spill-proof — and it's safe in the dishwasher. The container also comes in 20 shades.

17 A Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker That Works For Hours Vtin SoundHot Q1 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $26 See on Amazon Bring this Bluetooth speaker into the shower with you and listen to music. The water-resistant device can be used up to 33 feet away from your phone, and it can provide up to 10 hours of continuous playtime before it requires recharging.

18 This Lipstick-Sized Charger To Keep You Powered Up Anker PowerCore+ mini Lipstick-Sized Portable Charger Amazon $22 See On Amazon It'll barely take up space, yet this lipstick-sized power bank can add a full charge to most phones (and over one charge to an iPhone 6). The charger comes with a micro USB cable, and over 2,000 customers have given it five-star reviews.

19 The Carbonated Mask That Bubbles To Remove Blackheads Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $11 See On Amazon You’ll know this carbonated clay mask is working when it begins to literally bubble up on your face. The clay soaks up excess oils and deeply cleanses your skin — and many reviewers have written that it’s their go-to product for preventing blackheads. Besides being effective, it’s just plain fun to use.

20 A Flexible Neck Wrap That Fully Supports Your Head Trtl Neck Support Travel Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon This may look like a scarf or neck wrap, but it becomes something even more genius: a sturdy neck pillow. You can position it on either side of your face (or even beneath your chin) to provide support when you're trying to snooze during your travels. The cushion is lined with soft fleece, and it attaches to the handle of your bag or suitcase.

21 An Angle-Adjustable Power Strip That Can Be Configured In Any Shape Deformation Power Strip Amazon $20 See On Amazon Swivel the six pods on this outlet surge protector to create any configuration that best works with your room, furniture, and decor needs. The space-saving outlet has four AC sockets and two USB ports, and the 9-foot cord means you can plug in, even when you’re far from a wall outlet. It’s surge-protected, so you can rest assured that your devices and appliances are in good hands.

22 This Camera Lens Kit That Transforms Your Phone Into A Professional Camera Oroncho Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit Amazon $29 See on Amazon This set of three lenses attach to nearly any phone, Apple or Android, to upgrade the quality of photos you take on your cell phone. With a 18-millimeter wide angle lens, a 15x HD macro lens, and 230-degree fish-eye lens the possibilities are seemingly endless to flex your creative muscle with a device you likely have with you always.

23 A Bedside Shelf For Necessities Like Your Phone And Glasses BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you don’t have room for a night table — or even if you have plenty of room but want an additional convenient place to store your glasses, phone, or remote controls — this bedside shelf is perfect for you. It's simple to install with a strong clamp that keeps it steady, and it's made from sturdy bamboo. Plus, it can hold up to 15 pounds of your things.

24 The Phone Charger That Warms Up Your Hands On Chilly Mornings BoneView Hand Warmer Phone Charger Amazon $30 See On Amazon It's important to have a reliable phone charger on you to keep your devices powered up throughout the day — but this external battery takes a few extra steps toward convenience. That's because it boasts a built-in LED flashlight and doubles as a hand warmer. The aluminum case can reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit and stay warm for up to six hours.

25 These Towels That Clean With Just Water Life Miracle Nano Towels (4-Count) Amazon $25 See on Amazon With a 4.7-star rating after over 2,800 reviews, these microfiber towels are a great addition to your cleaning routine. When wet, these Nanolon fiber towels are like magnets for dirt, dust, liquid, and any other mess you need to clean up. Completely nontoxic, these towels even eliminate the waste of paper towels. Plus, they're totally machine washable.

26 The Inflatable Foot-And-Leg Rest For Total Relaxation Flypal Inflatable Foot Rest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get comfier anywhere — even in a cramped plane seat — with this inflatable foot-and leg rest. It has double-sealed air valves that inflate in less than two minutes, and it comes with two pieces that provides three different heights. The cushions are perfect for alleviating pain and supporting better body alignment.

27 This Makeup-Erasing Cloth That Works With Just Water The Original MakeUp Eraser Amazon $20 See on Amazon This magical makeup-removing cloth cleanses and removes waterproof makeup while using nothing but a bit of water. The reusable microfiber fabric is gentle, effective, and lasts up to five years. You can even use the opposite side to exfoliate.

28 A Natural Tree Oil Serum For Clearer Skin TruSkin Naturals Tea Tree Clear Skin Serum Amazon $25 See On Amazon This serum is designed to tackle all things acne, from pimples to blackheads. It contains effective natural ingredients that get to the root of the problem, including tea tree oil, niacinamide, salicylic acid, retinol, vitamin C, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and more. Use it a few times per week underneath your moisturizer.

29 A Discreet Facial Hair Remover That Fits In Your Purse Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover Amazon $16 See On Amazon This battery-operated facial hair remover is so small and discreet that it can be kept in your purse and used anywhere to get rid of peach fuzz and any other facial hair. Dermatologist-approved and hypoallergenic, it’s plated in 18-karat gold and virtually painless to use. Plus, it has a built-in LED light that makes it easy to see what you’re doing.

30 The Vibrating Facial Roller That's Topped With Rose Quartz Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller Amazon $20 See On Amazon Kick up your facial roller regimen another notch with this modernized vibrating facial roller massager, which is made from calming rose quartz. The battery-operated tool also comes with an under-eye press that helps reduce puffiness and stimulate circulation to reduce the appearance of dark circles.

31 This Salad Container With Separate Compartments & A Leakproof Lid Bentgo Stackable Lunch Container Amazon $15 See On Amazon If the thought of soggy salads keeps you from packing them for lunch, here’s the bento-style salad container of your dreams. It features separate compartments, so you can keep lettuce separate from meat, veggies, and dressing, and the lid has space for storing utensils. It’s BPA-free and top rack dishwasher-safe.

32 A Cult-Favorite Zombie Face Mask That Makes Skin Glow SKIN1004 Zombie Pack - Wash off Face Mask Amazon $25 See On Amazon This zombie face mask has reached serious cult following, because it truly works wonders when it comes to clarifying your complexion, providing plenty of hydration, and brightening your skin tone. The wash-off mask’s key ingredients include allantoin (found in egg whites), sea buckthorn extract, lavender oil, and more. First, it hardens — but after 15 minutes, it completely transforms your skin.

33 The 16-Pack Of Korean Face Sheet Masks That Serve Different Purposes Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet (16-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can use a different facial mask sheet every day for two weeks and you’ll still have goodies left over. This valuable 16-pack addresses every skin care concern you can think of, with ingredients like cucumber for hydration and charcoal for deep-pore cleansing.

34 These Air-Purifying Bags That Use Activated Charcoal To Neutralize Odors Vitscan Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s never a need to spray standard air-freshening sprays in musty closets, sweaty sneakers, or gym bags — because these natural bamboo charcoal bags neutralize odors without masking them with heavy fragrances. The set of 12 bags can absorb moisture while repelling mildew and mold — and they can fit practically anywhere.

35 This Memory Foam Travel Pillow For Complete Neck Support MLVOC Travel Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon Arrive at your destination fully rested when you nap with this memory foam travel pillow, which secures perfectly around your neck to keep your head from drooping forward. The comfy pillow has a washable and removable cover — and it comes with a whole slew of accessories that encourage relaxation (including a contoured eye mask and earplugs).

36 An Invigorating Scalp Brush That Also Gives You A Massage Heeta Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $6 See On Amazon This lightweight scalp brush boosts circulation, massages your head, and removes dirt and oil with ease (thanks to its pointy-but-soft silicone bristles). It comes in four colors — and thanks to the attached handle, it's also easy grip. You can even use it on your furry pets.

37 The Amazon Fire TV Stick To Make Streaming A Cinch Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon $35 See on Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick gives you 4K quality streaming for all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and so much more. This device even features the option for voice control for even more streaming convenience. As a #1 Best Seller with over 73,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this gift might just be perfect.

38 A Soft Serve Maker That Creates Frozen Fruit Treats Yonanas Classic Original Healthy Dessert Fruit Soft Serve Maker Amazon $40 See On Amazon No milk, no problem. This soft serve maker takes frozen fruit and creates yummy vegan desserts within minutes. Using it is as simple as inserting fruit into the chute, pushing down on the plunger, and them waiting for all of that deliciousness to emerge.

39 This Toilet Stool That Offers An Easier Way To Do Your Business AmazerBath Bathroom Toilet Stool Amazon $40 See On Amazon Using the toilet might seem like an obvious task, but there's actually an even easier way to do it. By using this toilet stool, you'll be able to slightly raise your legs and align your colon for a simpler time. The stool even folds up flat, so you can stow it out of the way when you’re not using it.

40 A Makeup Brush Set That Any Beauty Aficionado Would Appreciate BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brush Set (20 Pieces) Amazon $14 See on Amazon At less than a dollar a brush, this makeup brush set from Bestope is a great buy and comes with a range of brush types including foundation, blush, powder, highlighter brushes, and so much more. The brush bristles won't shed and are the right balance of durable and dense, yet still soft to not irritate skin. Plus, the handles are specially shaped for better grip and control.

41 The Vegetable Chopper That Also Spiralizes Fullstar Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Use this veggie chopper instead of manually dicing onions or other vegetables and fruits (think: potatoes, zucchini, carrots, or apples). All you have to do is insert the appropriate steel blade disk, place your produce on top of it, and then in one swift motion, press the lid down. It comes with four blades: two for dicing and two for creating veggie spirals and ribbons.

42 A Stamp To Help You Create Even Winged Eyeliner On Both Sides Lovoir Black Winged Eyeliner Stamp – The Flick Stick Amazon $14 See On Amazon You'll make even wings every time with this eyeliner stamp. It's basically a double-ended eyeliner stick with a highly-pigmented pen on one end and a stamp on the other. The stamp is made to create a winged “flick” — and the set comes with one pen for your right eye and one for your left.

43 A Unique Hot Sauce With A Blend Of Interesting Flavors TRUFF Hot Sauce, White Truffle Limited Release Amazon $35 See On Amazon This hot sauce has an incredibly unique flavor, thanks to its blend of ingredients from all over the world (like chili peppers, white truffle, organic agave nectar, and coriander). One reviewer wrote: “It's beautiful - 10/10 hands down. I don't even like to stand next to the packaging because I know it makes me look less attractive. Yes, but what about the taste you may ask? The flavors of this white truffle hot sauce is so complex and tastes differently depending on what you are pairing it with...but without a doubt, it tastes amazing every time. The flavors will dance around your mouth and tease your taste buds with delight."

44 This Watermelon Slicer That Serves Up The Perfect Cubes Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Watermelon: It's so delicious, yet so difficult to slice and serve. But that’s no longer the case when you use this watermelon slicer, which is a stainless steel tool that cuts cubes of watermelon that are perfect for serving. This gift even comes with a melon scoop.

45 These Pure Copper Mugs For Moscow Mules Advanced Mixology Moscow Mule Copper Mugs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s only one proper way to serve up a Moscow Mule: in one of these pure copper Moscow Mule cups, which come in a four pack for you and your friends. The 16-ounce cups have handles — but they also come with copper cocktail straws, a shot glass, and coasters.

46 The Loch Ness Monster Ladle That Sits Upright In Pots Ototo Nessie Ladle Green Amazon $15 See On Amazon This sweet Lock Ness Monster-inspired ladle named Nessie will keep you company when you cook soups and stews — and then it'll keep your counters free of spills and messes by standing upright in your pot. The convenient kitchen tool is even dishwasher-safe.

47 A Stainless Steel Bar That Helps Eliminate Cooking Odors On Your Hands Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Put this stainless steel odor absorber to any test: Use it on hands after chopping garlic and onions, and it will emerge victorious by removing undesirable odors. You can use it with or without water by rubbing it against your skin (the way you would an actual bar of soap). Run it through the dishwasher on occasion to keep it clean.

48 This Set Of Reusable Straws Comes With A Travel Case StrawExpert Reusable Stainless Steel Straws With Travel Case And Cleaning Brush (Set of 16) Amazon $13 See on Amazon This set of reusable straws are made of 18/8 stainless steel measuring 0.5 millimeters thick with silicone covers. Unlike other straws you can find, these are polished enough to be smooth to the touch and won't irritate your gums or lips. BPA-, lead-, and plastic-free, these straws are dishwasher-safe as well as rust- and scratch-proof. This set comes with two different sizes: eight regular size straws, four of which are straight and four of which are bendy; and eight extra long straws, four of which are straight and four of which are bendy. It even comes with a carry case and two scrub brushes measuring 9.5 inches.

49 The Weather-Proof Spiral Notebook That Lasts In The Rain Rite in the Rain Weatherproof Top Spiral Notepad Amazon $13 See On Amazon Are you stuck in the rain with a backpack filled with important notes? This weather-proof spiral notebook will emerge from any storm completely dry, thanks to its waterproof pages. In fact, the book contains 100 pages and it comes in eight different colors.

50 A Sonic Toothbrush For Intense Cleaning And Brightening AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush Amazon $31 See On Amazon Are you ready to give your toothbrush a major upgrade? This sonic toothbrush delivers a deep cleaning that removes more plaque than ordinary brushing, complete with its own whitening mode to brighten teeth. It comes with eight interchangeable brush heads and a travel case — and one full charge will last you four weeks.

51 An Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler Made With Essential Oils BoomBoom Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This trio of aromatherapy nasal inhalers are pocket-sized potions made from essential oils. They can help you focus, lift your spirits, and relax you with each use. The inhalers are made from ingredients like menthol, eucalyptus, peppermint, and more.

52 The Microwave Popcorn Popper That Collapses Colonel Popper Microwave Popcorn Popper Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon In my opinion, movie nights are so much better with popcorn — and this is the popcorn popper to get the job done. The BPA-free silicone popcorn bowl can pop up to 14 cups of popcorn and features convenient handles, a lid, and a choice of eight shades. It even collapses for easy storage.

53 An Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow That Lets You Change The Loft Size Comfysleep Shredded Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow Amazon $38 See On Amazon The makers of this adjustable shredded memory foam pillow know that pillow needs differ from person to person — that’s why you can unzip and remove or add as much filling as you like to get the perfect amount of loft. The cover is made from soft and cooling bamboo, which helps regulate temperature while you sleep.

54 The Magnetic Phone Mount That Stays In Your Car's Air Vents WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Phone Car Mount Amazon $9 See On Amazon Your phone will stay perfectly in place when you attach it to this magnetic phone holder. Its base remains secure in your vents, and its face can pivot to suit different angles. Plus, it's compatible with all smartphones.

55 This Beard Shaper For Groomed Facial Hair BEARDCLASS Beard Shaping Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether the guy in your life is seeking a better groomed goatee or shaped facial hair, this eight-in-one beard shaper will come to the rescue. It includes tools for curved cuts, step cuts, curved goatees, and more. The set also features stencils, a comb, and beard scissors.

56 These Elastic Shoelaces That You Don't Need To Tie Lock Laces - Elastic No Tie Shoelaces Amazon $8 See On Amazon You’ll have one less thing to do on busy mornings when you trade in traditional shoelaces for these no-tie elastic shoelaces. The lock laces are simple to install, turning sneakers into slip-on shoes. They come in 12 different colors.

57 The Liquid-Free Screen Cleaner For Phones And Tablets SKT Productions iRoller Screen Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Remove fingerprints and dust from phones, tablets, and computer screens without a drop of liquid by using this unique iRoller screen cleaner. With just a few rolls and passes of this product, debris and smudges are cleared away. Plus, it's compact and fits into any bag.

58 The Teachers Edition Of This Hilarious Party Game In Which You Create Funny Memes WHAT DO YOU MEME? Teachers Edition Amazon $25 See On Amazon Got a teacher friend with influencer potential? Gift them with one of the most entertaining and funny party games around, in which you compete to create hilarious teaching-related memes by pairing photo cards to caption cards. A rotating judge is chosen to rate the cards, and the winner is crowned Meme King or Queen.

59 A Laptop Backpack With Tons Of Storage Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon $32 See On Amazon You’ll have room for everything when you store your laptop, books, and electronic devices in this laptop backpack, which is made from strong, water-resistant material. The backpack boasts a dedicated laptop compartment that can hold a 15.6-inch laptop, another roomy compartment for books, and a front compartment with pockets and a key fob hook. It also has a built-in USB charger on the outside and a charging cable on the inside — and it comes in nine colors.

60 This Solar-Powered Phone Charger That Can Power Up 2 Devices At Once Compakit Solar Phone Charger Amazon $24 See On Amazon Save time and conserve energy with this solar-powered phone charger that can handle powering up two smartphones or devices at the exact same time. The charger is perfect if you find yourself in a spot that doesn’t have an outlet, and the sun’s power can get it to work fast. It features dual USB ports, a micro USB charger, and a built-in flashlight.

61 A Personal Blender That Doubles As A To-Go Cup Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $20 See on Amazon For the smoothie lover in your life, there’s this personal blender with a 14-ounce blending jar that doubles as a travel cup, replete with a lid for no-spill sipping. One-touch operation makes this gadget easy to use, and the small footprint means it takes up minimal kitchen storage space. And though it’s small, it’s mighty enough to crush ice for totally refreshing drinks.

62 A Tool That's An Electric Trimmer And Shaver At Once Philips Norelco OneBlade Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you want, you can get more facial hair grooming options in one simple shaver. This electric groomer can shave, trim, and edge hair at any given length. It works wet or dry and comes with three stubble combs. Reviewers have written that it's "easy to use."

63 This 2-Pack Of Ice Wraps That Soothe Headaches & Sinuses NEWGO Migraine and Headache Ice Packs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon The minute you feel a headache or sinus pain coming on, grab one of these wraparound ice packs and experience natural relief. It provides both compression and cooling therapy via chilled beads embedded into the wrap, and the plush backing is soft against skin. Each pack comes with two; keep them in the freezer for cold therapy or microwave them to soothe sinuses.

64 The Convenient Waist Pack With Pockets For Your Phone And Keys Waterfly Fanny Pack Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your hands free and store the necessities you need to take with you in this adjustable waist pack, which is conveniently water-resistant. The pack has pockets galore, including a main double-zippered compartment, two front pockets, and one hidden pocket in the back. Choose among more than 25 colors and prints.