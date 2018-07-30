I'm not exaggerating when I say that Prime is my life. Not only do I write about hundreds of their products on a monthly basis, but I do roughly 95 percent of my personal shopping on there, too. Needless to say, in the last few years, I've come across a ton of cool AF things on Amazon Prime — so cool, in fact, that the free two-day shipping wasn't even the deciding factor; I would've bought them even if they took months to get here.

Of course, it's always an added perk, especially if you hate waiting for that brown box to show up on your stoop. It's also a must for last-minute gifts, that party outfit you forgot to shop for, and all those household problems that can't really wait to be solved. That's because, when you subscribe to Prime, over 100 million of the best, most wished for products on Amazon are eligible for 48-hour delivery without any shipping fees whatsoever.

If you're not subscribed to Prime (and you probably should!), you can try a free 30-day trial, which is useful AF for anyone who wants what they ordered right away. Psyched? Me too. Here's to all the dope things that'll be yours in two days' time.

1 This Rechargeable Moon Light With Touch-Sensor Technology LOGROTATE Moon Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rechargeable and made with advanced 3-D printing technology, this moon lamp brings a whimsical feel to any room just by touching the top. It provides several hours of cordless illumination when fully charged, and it has 16 color choices as well as many brightness options. It even comes with its own wooden stand and remote control.

2 An Ultra-Handy Lipstick Organizer That Can Hold 64 Colors Ikee Desin Rotating Lipsick Organizer Amazon $21.90 See On Amazon If you're one of those people with dozens of lipsticks which typically end up strewn about your bathroom counter, this awesome liptstick organizer is a great way to keep them all in one neat place. The rotating stand, which swivels around a full 360 degrees, holds 64 lipsticks on four sides with slanted compartments and a tray on top. The upper piece can be removed for flexible storage and all of the dividers can be rearranged.

3 This French Pink Clay Mask Cleans, Hydrates, And Exfoliates SKINBERY Australian Pink Clay Face Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon "It does exactly what Sand & Sky does for a fraction of the cost," one reviewer writes about this SKINBERY face mask. It's packed with great ingredients like French pink clay for rejuvenation, micro-exfoliators to remove rough skin, and natural oils for hydration. Not only is it awesome for gentle exfoliation, but it also helps with brightening and cleansing pores, too.

4 This Loose-Leaf Tea Maker That Dispenses Straight Into Your Cup GROSCHE Aberdeen PERFECT TEA MAKER Tea pot Amazon $25 See On Amazon Unlike your average tea maker, this one dispenses from the bottom straight into your cup. It’s great for any type of loose leaf tea (all you have to do is add hot water) and it’s shatterproof and dishwasher safe with a large mouth for easy clean-up. “The tea tastes better than usual because the space allows it to bloom. I'm not kidding. It's amazing!” one reviewer wrote.

5 These Classy AF Wood And Silicone Utensils Miusco Wood Silicone Utensils Amazon $20.99 See On Amazon The handles are made from durable hardwood that's naturally antibacterial and comfortable to grip, the heads are made from temperature-safe silicone that won't scratch your cookware or leech chemicals into your food — no wonder people are obsessing over these Miusco utensils, which come in a set of seven for everything from flipping to stirring.

6 This Magical Cold Therapy Gel That Instantly Relieves Body Aches And Pains Biofreeze Professional Pain Reliever Gel Amazon $11.98 See On Amazon The next time you're experiencing body pain, grab this cold therapy pain reliever gel. It's a topical treatment that works to soothe back aches, sore muscles, sprains, strains, joint pain, and bruises. Some people even use it on their forehead when they feel a migraine coming on. This Amazon reviewer says, "When I feel a bit of a muscle tightness, headache or neck pain I roll this on the neck and within 20 minutes I have totally forgotten about the pain and can move freely without pain again. This relief lasts almost all day and I roll it on again and am good for the night."

7 This Convenient Tray That Presses, Portions, And Stores Your Meatballs Shape+Store Master Meatball Making Tool Amazon $23 See On Amazon Oh, Master meatball maker; where have you been all my life? This thing turns 2 pounds of meat into 32 mini-meatballs in less than a few minutes, simply by filling the tray and pressing down. From there, they can be tossed in a pan for cooking or stored in the freezer for later. Since the tray is made from silicone, it’s non-stick and flexible, even when frozen — and it’s great for cookie dough, portioned sauces, and herbs, too.

8 This Adorable Sponge Holder That Looks Like A Bed OTOTO Clean Dreams Kitchen Sponge Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon This Clean Dreams sponge holder turns your scrubber into an adorable mattress for a tiny bed. While it’s definitely cute, it’s not just about looks, either; the minimalist design is space-savvy for crowded countertops and allows your sponge to fully dry, plus it fits all standard sizes. “If Ratatouille breaks into my house and starts cooking wonderful meals, he'll now have a place to rest,” wrote one reviewer who gave it five stars.

9 This Flexible, Bendy Suction Cup Mirror With A Built-In Light Sunplustrade Makeup Mirror With Lights and Magnification Amazon $24 See On Amazon Bend, wrap, prop, and secure this suction cup makeup mirror to any object or surface for a clear reflection no matter where you are. It’s great for both makeup and tweezing because it’s seven-times magnified so you can see all the tiny details — plus it has a battery-operated LED border for dark environments.

10 A Tinted Gloss That Plumps Lips With Botanical Ingredients e.l.f., Lip Plumping Gloss Amazon $6 See On Amazon Because it's made with nourishing, shimmery ingredients (like coconut oil and vitamin E) that promote moisture and elasticity, e.l.f. lip plumping gloss is actually designed to make your lips look fuller without injections. Reviewers say it “actually does plump the lip,” but their pout also looks healthier, because their “lips stay hydrated.” Get it in your choice of five shades.

11 This Automatic Rice Cooker That Takes Out All Of The Guess Work Dash Rice Cooker Amazon $21.34 See On Amazon Cook rice to the ideal temperature and consistency with minimal effort with the Dash rice cooker. It automatically shuts off when it's done, includes a measuring scoop and mixing paddle, and can also make quinoa, soups, pasta, and beans. Reviewers say it's "perfect for small kitchens and dorms," and love that it comes in four different color options.

12 This Gadget That Cleans Your Makeup Brushes At The Press Of A Button RICRIS Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $22 See On Amazon The nasty truth is that your makeup brushes are home to oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells. This battery-powered brush cleaner and dryer can help keep them spic and span. Just fit your makeup brush into one of the eight different-sized silicone "collars" and dip it into the bowl of soapy water. Press the button and the machine will spin your brush, ridding the bristles of any dirt or grime. Lift out of the bowl and spin again to dry.

13 This Vibrating Gold-Plated Beauty Bar To Tone Pores, Increase Absorption, & Reduce Puffiness DANGSHAN 24k Beauty Bar Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your skin has trouble absorbing moisturizers and serums, the beauty bar is a great option. Its antibacterial 24 karat gold-plated surface vibrates against your skin to increase circulation, promote firmer skin, and help pores absorb nutrients. It's also awesome for puffiness and dark circles, and since it runs on a single battery, you can take it with you in your purse, gym bag, or suitcase.

14 A Cute Felt Letter Board That Adds A Personal Touch To Any Room obliviscar Felt Letter Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon Leave messages, make signs, or add a seasonal touch to your entryway with this black felt letter board. It comes with a combination of 725 letters, numbers, and symbols, so the possibilities are virtually endless. The black felt is soft to the touch, but maintains its grip, so you don't have to worry about losing letters — plus it comes with a cute canvas bag to store anything you're not using, and a stand for you to stand up your finished product.

15 This 12-In-1 Multi-Tool That's Handy For Making Small Repairs Shulaner 6-In-1 Multi-Tool Pen Amazon $11.99 See On Amazon Carry this multi-tool pen with you wherever you go, and you'll never be at a loss when it comes to making minor repairs or putting small things together. The multi-tool includes a hole punch, a short cutting blade, a wire stripper, a long cutting blade, a Phillips head screwdriver, a tiny saw, a stainless steel file, a flathead screwdriver, a scraper, tweezers, a stainless steel fork, and pen for writing.

16 A Smart Way To Store All Your Shoes In One Protected Place SONGMICS Shoe Rack Amazon $42.99 See On Amazon Made with non-woven fabric, steel tubes, and PP-plastic connectors, this SONGMICS shoe rack is extremely sturdy and reliable. It can store up to 45 pairs of shoes on its ten tiers, and since it's relatively slim, it effortlessly fits into cubbies, closets, entryways, or garages. It's also dust-proof due to its zippered cover, and it snaps together without any tools.

17 An Easy-To-Install Shelf To Create A Charging Perch Above Your Outlets Power Perch Amazon $11.99 See On Amazon The Power Perch is a must-have in houses with minimal counter space — and a should-have anywhere else. They install alongside your average switch-plate cover, but provide a sturdy shelf for electronics, toothbrushes, razors, charging phones, power tools, and virtual assistants. They even come in three color options — white, black, or almond.

18 This Tiny Inhaler Filled With Calming Essential Oils SniffElixir Stress & Anxiety Relief Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler Amazon $10 See On Amazon Inside of this anti-anxiety inhaler, you’ll find undiluted, high-quality essential oils like lavender, Ylang Ylang, and grapefruit. Reviewers say “it really works” to help them feel calmer throughout their day and relaxed in stressful situations. Just pop off the cap, put it up to your nose, and inhale — it’s small and lightweight for portability.

19 The Thickening Spray That Adds Volume Without The Crunch, Stickiness, or Discoloration R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray Amazon $18.39 See On Amazon "It goes on clean, dries clear, is not flaky [or] sticky, and provides just the little bit of lift I need at the roots without the unnatural stiffness," one reviewer raves about the R+Co Dallas thickening spray, and tons of others agree. It adds mega-volume whether you're blow drying, curling, or air drying, and it provides thermal protection as well as protection from the sun.

20 The Color-Coded Cutting Boards That Prevent Cross-Contamination Index Cutting Board Set Amazon $50.99 $28.99 See On Amazon Color-coded, made from food-grade PP plastic, and marked for various food groups, these Index cutting boards help to prevent cross-contamination and the spread of germs. They're even dishwasher-safe and stored in an upright container that allows water to drain out, so mold and mildew aren't an issue.

21 These Bulbs That Automatically Turn On When They Sense Movement Boxlood Motion Sensor Light Bulb Amazon $17.88 See On Amazon The Boxlood light bulb automatically turns on when it senses movement, so it's great for stairways, closets, hallways, and bathrooms. It stays on for up to 30 seconds after the movement stops, and will continue to illuminate the room as long as you're in it. It's also a great way to save energy, because you'll never again have to remember to turn it off.

22 A Rub-On Balm That Prevents Chafing Body Glide for Her Anti Chafe Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon Apply this anti-chafe balm to any part of your body where you usually experience annoying, irritating chafing and behold its powers: It soothes dry skin and protects about chafing often caused by friction with your clothing. Even better: it gets the job done without mineral oils, petroleum, or animal ingredients. No wonder it has an overall rating of 4.5 stars from more than 20,000 reviewers.

23 A Deodorant Spray That Won’t Leave Marks On Clothing Degree Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Let's face it: sticky, crumbly deodorants suck. These deodorant sprays, on the other hand, offer an amazing alternative to anti-perspirant sticks because they keep you fresh without turning into a white, chalky mess. The MotionSense technology also releases bursts of freshness as you move, and the amazing-smelling formula is specifically designed to remain invisible on both white and black clothing.

24 A Color-Correcting Palette That Covers Up All Kinds Of Skin Imperfections L'Oréal Paris Infallible Total Cover Color Correcting Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon This color-correcting palette is super versatile for covering up skin imperfections. There are four different powders that perform different functions: Green reduces redness and acne, yellow brightens up dull areas and camouflages prominent blood vessels, purple balances out sallowness, and orange/red masks discolorations. “I have tried A LOT of concealers trying to cover my dark circles. This has turned out to be the winner in all around performance and value,” one reviewer wrote.

25 This Hand-Operated Tool That Makes Fast And Easy Zoodles Out Of Any Vegetable The Original Zoodle Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon One end makes julienne spirals while the other creates thicker fettuccine-shaped pieces, meaning you can turn virtually any vegetable into your ideal shape with the spiralizer. It's hand-operated, has stainless steel blades that cut through zucchini, potatoes, and carrots, and even comes with a safety cap, peeler, and cleaning brush.

26 These Scrunchies That Are Way More Gentle On Your Hair Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Because they’re made from a satin charmeuse material, these Kitsch scrunchies are extremely gentle on your hair. They won’t cause tangles, frizz, or split ends — and they prevent the dreaded bend in your hair when you put it up for a few hours. They’re reviewers' go-to to prevent hair damage while they’re sleeping, but since they come in five different trendy colors, they're stylish enough to wear out, too.

27 This Soothing Cream For Bug Bites And Other Skin Irritations CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion for Itch Relief Amazon $13 See On Amazon This top-rated CeraVe moisturizing lotion relieves itching from bug bites, sunburns, poison ivy, and other skin irritations. The Pramoxine Hydrochloride temporarily relieves itches while Niacinamide soothes skin and Hyaluronic Acid promotes hydration. Reviewers have called it the “best hand lotion you will find” and say that it “really works,” all without a greasy residue.

28 A Pair Of Bamboo Socks That Wick Moisture Without Being Seen Bambu Women's Premium Bamboo No Show Socks Amazon $17.56 See On Amazon Unlike cotton socks which soak up moisture and get sticky easily, these bamboo socks are ultra-light and breathable, absorbing sweat and wicking it away from your skin. The toes feature seamless stitching that maximizes comfort and reduces the chance of chafing or blisters. Plus, the sleek, no-show design makes them perfect for wearing under flats or sneakers, offering protection that's hidden and bulk-free.

29 This Super Portable Lunch Pot That Fits In Your Average Cup Holder Black and Blum Pot Lunch Container Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even though it fits in your average cup holder, the Black+Blum lunch pot has two watertight sections for everything from soup to cereal. The included spork utensil slips right into the carrying strap, and it's all microwave- and dishwasher-safe. “I love my little lunch pail,” one reviewer raved. “It has not once come open in my bag.”

30 This Alarm That Tells You When Your Freezer Door Is Open FRIDGGI Freezer Door Alarm Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’ve ever accidentally left your freezer door ajar and everything inside melted, this little device will be a life-saver (and a money-saver) moving forward: The Fridggi freezer door alarm sounds alerts every few minutes until you close the freezer door again, and you can choose four different decibel modes depending on how loud you want it to be. It comes in two colors, and one reviewer who “lost hundreds of dollars in food” prior said that this preventative measure is “easy to install” and “works.”

31 A Light Therapy Solution For Pimples With No Mess, Flaking, Or Irritation mē clear Anti-Blemish Device Amazon $36 See On Amazon Using a blue light, sonic vibration, and warmth, this light therapy spot treatment targets pimples to heal breakouts quickly. It works without flaking or itching and leaves behind no residue or mess — just use it for a few minutes up to three times a day. Reviewers love that it's small, portable, and really “helps heal acne at a faster pace.”

32 This Lightweight Cocktail Of Vitamins And Oils To Make Your Skin Glow Valo Arctic Berry Cocktail Hydra-Oil Amazon $24.49 See On Amazon Shake this Valo Arctic Berry Cocktail to apply two phases of healing simultaneously — seed oil from the extremely-nutritious arctic cloudberry, and a cocktail of vitamins C, B3, and B5. Reviewers are saying it's their "new favorite skin care product" because it stops flaking and makes your skin glow, all while remaining lightweight, non-greasy, and matte under makeup.

33 A Chromatic Nail Polish That Morphs Into Different Colors When You Move KBShimmer Shade Shifter Multichrome Nail Polish Amazon $10 See On Amazon Forget your boring, one-shade color that stays the same all day — this unique multi-chromatic nail polish changes color based on the angle you're holding your fingers. Depending on the light and the tilt of your hand, the color will shift from cyan, to blue, to red-orange, to purple, all without you ever reapplying a coat. Just wave your fingers around in the air and watch how they sparkle and flash.

34 This Eyeliner Pen With A Stamp On It, So Both Winged Eyes Actually Match Vogue Effects Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you have trouble matching your winged eyes or can't even do one to begin with, you need to check out this Vogue Effects eyeliner. One side has a felt-tip liner while the other has a brilliant stamp, both of which dry quickly and hold strong all night without smudges. It has over a thousand reviews and a 4.5-star rating because buyers "have never been so excited about a makeup product."

35 35.This Gorgeous Catch-All For Your Keys, Art Supplies, Or Toiletries Over the Door Storage Bag Amazon $8.99 See On Amazon This gorgeous over-the-door storage bag has five pockets and a natural canvas design to make all your clutter look intentional. It's durable, moisture-proof, and hung from a wooden rod, so your keys, phone, mail, toiletries, or art supplies are protected and exactly where you need them.

36 An Exercise Ball Chair With A Stability Base Trideer Exercise Ball Chair Amazon $37 See On Amazon Replace your desk chair with this exercise ball chair and work out your core muscles throughout the day for better, improved posture and overall strength. This inflatable ball comes with a stable base and a pump. The strong material is designed to withstand up to 2,000 pounds of pressure without bursting. It comes in a variety of colors and can also be a great accessory for prenatal accessories.

37 These Best-Selling Yoga Leggings That Have It All Heathyoga Yoga Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon Some leggings have one or two features that make them ideal for a tough workout, but these best-selling leggings have every element you could possibly want: Made from buttery-soft polyester and spandex, they provide plenty of stretch while wicking away sweat the second it’s detected so that you stay cool and comfortable. They have a wide, high-rise waistband that won’t pinch, flatlock stitching that reduces chafing, and they even have dual side pockets. Choose between countless color options.

38 A Cult-Favorite Cream That Heals Cracked Hands Like Nothing Else O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon This cult-favorite hand cream has reviewers calling it a “miracle product” and saying they will “never be without this product again.” In addition to healing cracked, painful skin with deeply hydrating ingredients, it also locks in moisture with a protective barrier, so you can actually feel the results within a few days. It’s even a favorite among those with eczema and diabetes.

39 This Electric Egg Cooker That Does More Than Boil Eggs Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $16.99 See On Amazon No matter which way you like your eggs, this electric egg cooker has you covered. Not only does it make omelets and poached eggs, it also boils them soft, medium, or hard. The hollow lid prevents eggs from cracking or exploding, guaranteeing you won't have a mess to clean up. Each cooker comes with a tray to boil up to six eggs, a steaming tray, two poaching trays, and a measuring cup. And the cooker's not limited to eggs — use it to steam, fish, rice, and veggies as well.

40 These Smart Plugs So You Can Control Your Appliances From Anywhere Kasa Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These smart plugs allow you to control your appliances from your smartphone — or, when you connect them to your Google Home or Amazon Alexa, you can turn things on and off with a voice command. You can even set the plugs to timers so that lights, fans, or coffee makers turn on and off at scheduled times. They’re a number-one best-seller in their category and have racked up over 70,000 reviews.

41 A Sit-Up Bar That Allows You Do Crunches Without Anyone Holding Your Feet CAP Barbell Adult Ab Trainer Amazon $21.99 $18.99 See On Amazon Constructed with strong steel bars and a sleek ergonomic design, this easy-to-use ab trainer will help you crush your fitness goals. Instead of sticking your feet under the sofa every time you do sit-ups, this clever contraption offers simple-grip bars and a cushioned neck pad to create one smooth, fluid motion. As a result, you'll improve your core strength without straining your neck or back.

42 Scrub Your Feet Without Bending Over Using This Suction Cup Bristle Pad BESKAR Larger Shower Foot Scrubber Amazon $15 See On Amazon This foot scrubber suctions to the bottom of your shower or bath so you can clean your feet without bending over. It has thousands of gentle massaging bristles that you can add your own soap to, and it also helps to boost circulation and exfoliate callouses. According to reviewers, their feet feel “so clean” and “soft” and they don't have to worry about losing their balance while cleaning their heels.

43 A Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Keeps Your Hair And Skin In Good Condition While You Sleep YANIBEST Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $23.90 $20.31 See On Amazon This mulberry silk pillowcase will help you get your beauty sleep... literally. The slippery texture of silk helps prevent hair breakage while you sleep and unlike cotton — won't dry out your tresses by absorbing your hair's naturally moisturizing oils. The silky texture is also kind to side sleepers, helping to prevent facial wrinkling when your face rubs up against the pillow. The pillowcase is hypoallergenic, breathable, and features a hidden zipper closure for a streamlined look.

44 This Spine Massager That Results In Cracks & Pressure Relief Gaiam Restore Dual-Zone Back Massage Roller Amazon $15 See On Amazon This back massager roller has dual zones that curve in the middle to cradle the spine. The material is dense, while the raised texture boosts circulation and gently massages your muscles along your back. “Massage therapist here and this is absolutely my favorite self-care tool of them all,” one reviewer raved. Another wrote, “I place it at the base of my neck and just roll on it until it reaches my butt. I get all kinds of cracks and pops and pressure relief!”

45 This Orange Blossom Toner That'll Brighten Up Your Complexion Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Sage and Orange Blossom Amazon $9 See On Amazon From cult-favorite brand Mario Badescu comes this facial toner, which contains aloe vera, orange blossom, and sage. It not only refreshes your complexion with hydration, but it also aims to boost clarity and texture while providing an even canvas for makeup. “I love all the Mario sprays but this one has definitely become my favorite,” wrote one reviewer, who said that it can “also be used after makeup has been set to make it look more natural.”

46 These Outdoor-Friendly Wine Glasses With Protective Silicone Sleeves Ello Cru Stemless Wine Glass Set (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you're someone who tends to get a little clumsy when you drink, these genius wine glasses will ensure you never shatter another glass again. They are made from real glass, but the silicone sleeve acts as a protector, insulator, built-in coaster, and color-coding system so each guest knows which one is theirs. All parts are dishwasher safe and they come in a few different color combos.

47 This Wood-Grain Diffuser That Comes With 6 Essential Oils InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you haven't jumped on the aromatherapy bandwagon yet, this diffuser is a reliable and affordable way to get started — especially since it comes with six popular essential oils. People love its wood-grain design and color-changing LED light, and it provides an impressive output with its BPA-free tank. Since it uses ultrasonic waves, it's virtually silent and won't compromise the health-giving qualities of your essential oils.

48 This Adorable Magnetic Cloud That Keeps Your Keys Right Where You Need Them TWONE White Cloud Key Holder Amazon $9.98 $7.98 See On Amazon The TWONE White Cloud is both a whimsical addition to your decor and a foolproof way to keep your keys from getting lost. It utilizes powerful magnets to cling onto your keychain (or office supplies), and it attaches to virtually any surface using its adhesive backing. No wonder one reviewer calls it, "One of the most useful purchases I've ever made on Amazon."

49 A Magic Potion (AKA Biotin Serum) For Stronger Hair Pureauty Naturals Biotin Hair Growth Serum Amazon $16.45 See On Amazon In a sea of hair serums this growth serum stands because it combines biotin, pro vitamin B5, pea sprout extract, and other ingredients that are excellent at strengthening hair follicles and helping to regrow hair. A quarter-size amount is all you need. Apply the serum to washed hair (roots and ends) and allow it to absorb before styling. Amazon reviewers claimed this product made a big difference when it came to thinning hair. While everyone should be reluctant to call any product a miracle, this one is lightweight, doesn’t leave roots greasy, and is great for conditioning dry, brittle hair.

50 This Sleep Mask Made From 100% Pure Silk Yanser Luxury Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $22 See On Amazon “I have been on an eternal search for an amazing sleep mask that blocked 100% of the light [and] is very comfortable,” one reviewer wrote, and apparently, they’ve found it: This luxury sleep mask is made from 100% real Mulberry silk, so it’s soft, cooling, and skin-friendly. It also has an elastic band (also wrapped in silk) so it fits most people comfortably and won’t get tangled in your hair. Get it in your choice of several different colors, and some even come with a free scrunchie and storage pouch.

51 A Waterproof Pillow That Cushions Your Neck And Back In The Tub Everlasting Comfort Bath Pillow Amazon $28 See On Amazon In my opinion, baths are the best way to unwind — until your neck goes numb from the corner of the tub. This bath pillow attaches to the side of your bath with sturdy suction cups and cushions your neck and shoulders with its plush material. Since it's made with open-weave mesh technology, it won't hold onto moisture or mold, and it even comes with a free loofah.

52 The Aromatherapy Wrap That You Can Heat Or Freeze To Soothe Your Neck And Shoulders Huggaroo Heated Neck and Shoulder Wrap Amazon $29.99 $25.99 See On Amazon Whether you decide to freeze it or microwave it, the Huggaroo neck and shoulder wrap provides temperature therapy after a rough day. Its interior clay beads and flaxseeds hold onto heat or cold to melt away tension and stress, while the subtle scent of lavender, peppermint, and chamomile provide soothing aromatherapy benefits.

53 This Self-Draining Sink Caddy That Slips Over The Divider Eunion Sink Caddy Amazon $11 See On Amazon This sink caddy is extremely handy if you have a double sink — just slip it over the divider and use it to hold your sponges, brushes, or even your drying utensils. It’s made from sturdy plastic and flexible silicone, and it has self-draining holds to prevent the buildup of puddles and mildew. Reviewers “love that it’s inside the sink” to prevent countertop clutter and that it’s made out of a material that won’t leave “rust stains.”

54 A Vanity Tray That Puts All Your Makeup On Display So You Can Find Just The Lipstick You're Looking For Acrylic Vanity Makeup Tray Amazon $13.99 See On Amazon Digging through your makeup drawer in the early morning is a drag. It can be near impossible to locate that burgundy cherry lip stain when it's buried under a pile of eye shadow and highlighter. Instead, put it all on display for easy-viewing with this see-through vanity tray. It has space for 16 lipsticks and nine large compartments for powder, blush, eye shadow, brushes, and moisturizers.

55 This Foot Soak Basin That Vibrates For Ultimate Relaxation Conair Pedicure Foot Spa with Soothing Vibration Massage Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get the ultimate at-home pedicure experience with this Conair foot spa. It not only maintains a warm temperature for the duration of the soak, but it also vibrates and has massage attachments for ultimate relaxation. “You simply add hot water and your bath salts and let it do the work. It maintains the water temperature you start with and you feel brand new right afterwards. Loved it!” one reviewer wrote.

56 A Rechargeable Silicone Face Brush To Massage, Purify, And Exfoliate EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon With its five speeds and soft massaging nodes, this sonic face brush is suitable for any type of skin, and it's way more affordable than similar brands. It's made from waterproof silicone that won't cling onto germs or cause irritation, so it's a gentle way to unclog pores, remove makeup, and improve circulation — plus, since it's totally rechargeable, you don't have to worry about batteries.

57 An Ultrasonic Plug-In Tool To Repel Mice, Mosquitoes, And Other Pests Neatmaster Electronic Bug Repellent Amazon $27 See On Amazon Currently, the Neatmaster electronic repeller has a best-selling status because it covers a huge area, won't bother pets or humans, and actually works. It repels mosquitoes, mice, rats, roaches, and other pests using an electromagnetic and ultrasonic wave technology, and has three modes for different infestations. Simply plug it in and turn it on for a pest-free home without scents or chemicals.

58 An Essential Oil Diffuser That You Can Control With Your Alexa Sierra Modern Home Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $38.91 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser is straight 21st century. It's compatible with your Alexa device, so you can use voice commands to turn it on and off or make adjustments. It can release a continuous mist of essential oils for three to four hours. It has an auto shut-off feature and has two settings: strong or soft output. Use it to relieve allergies and stress and to encourage a good night's sleep.

59 This Sleek Box Filled With Thought-Provoking Ice Breakers And Conversation Starters TABLETOPICS Original Amazon $25 See On Amazon Filled with 135 thought-provoking questions, TABLETOPICS is amazing for dinner parties, dates, family gatherings, work events, or strengthening your existing relationships. The sleek cards are clearly printed and come in an attractive box that looks awesome on your desk or coffee table — and this remake of the original version comes with updated questions.

60 These Bamboo Toothbrushes That Are Good For Both Your Gums And The Environment Better Earth Company Bamboo Toothbrushes Amazon $9.95 See On Amazon Eco-friendly and made with zero-waste packaging, these WowE bamboo toothbrushes are super soft and easy on sensitive teeth. They're constructed with nylon bristles and a smooth bamboo handle. Best of all, the toothbrushes are individually numbered for different family members or housemates so you don't mix them up in the bathroom.

61 An Adult Card Game That Reveals A Lot About Your Friends BAD CHOICES - The Have You Ever? Game + After Dark Expansion Pack Amazon $30 See On Amazon Described as a combination of “Never Have I Ever” and “UNO,” BAD CHOICES is an adult card game that gets everyone telling their most ridiculous true stories — and it becomes even more NSFW with the included After Dark expansion pack. When it’s your turn, pick a question card in your hand (like “Have you ever gone through a partner’s phone?”) and ask it to the person who you think is most likely to say yes. If they do, they have to take it, but if the answer is no, you keep it. The first person to get rid of all their cards first wins.

62 These Deodorizer Balls That Eliminate Shoe Odor Odor Drops Shoe Deodorizer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Shoe odor comes about when a combination of bacteria and sweat is exposed to the air. You can keep shoe odor at bay — and extend the life of your athletic shoes — with these shoe deodorizer balls. Just twist one to unlock the vents and activate the freshness; then drop it into a shoe, or use them in your luggage, trash cans, locker, gym bag, or trunk.

63 This Tumbler That Keeps Your Drink Cold (Or Hot) For A Really Long Time The Coldest Tumbler Amazon $27 See On Amazon The Coldest Tumbler holds true to its name with its stainless steel, double-insulated, vacuum-sealed technology that retains the temperature of your drink three times longer than the average travel mug. (According to one reviewer, it “keeps ice for about [three] days.”) Still, it fits in most standard cup holders and has a non-slip exterior as well as an easy-sip lid. Get it in various colors and sizes, all of which are durable and easy to clean.

64 This Vibrant Dye Inspired By Unicorns That's "Super Pigmented And Easy To Apply" Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Amazon $16 See On Amazon Inspired by everyone's favorite mythical creature, Lime Crime Unicorn Hair brings a vibrant, color-explosion of rainbows to your head. It offers full, never-dull coverage in a semi-permanent dye that washes out gracefully, and it's made with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients. This one is Blue Smoke, but it's also available in 15 other colors like Bubblegum Rose and Sea Witch.

65 This Weighted Eye Pillow With Soothing Aromatherapy Blissful Being Lavender Eye Pillow Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sold in 12 different colors, the Blissful Being eye pillow does three things: It provides a gentle weight using a flax seed interior, which molds to the shape of your facial features in a comfortable way. It offers temperature therapy when microwaved or refrigerated, and it’s filled with whole lavender buds to offer soothing aromatherapy while you relax. The cover is also removable, washable, and super soft.

66 This Matte Gel That Tames Unruly Eyebrow Hairs Beauty Junkees Eyebrow Gel Amazon $13.97 See On Amazon This eyebrow gel is great for taming any unruly strands without actually plucking them and thinning out your brows. It dries quickly, isn't sticky, and won't leave residue. Plus, it dries matte, so you won't get that obvious shiny brow gel look. You can use it alone, or after using a pencil to fill in any sparse areas. This Amazon reviewer is a believer: "Have been looking years for a product like this. All the other brow pencils, pens, powders take so long to apply correctly. This goes on quickly, looks natural, and stays on all day."

67 This Handy Spice Organizer That Will Free Up Space In Your Kitchen YouCopia 30-Bottle Spice Organizer Amazon $41.32 See On Amazon This spice organizer can hold up to 30 large bottles or 60 small bottles of spices, freeing up much-needed extra space in a cluttered kitchen. With easy-to-slide drawers, you’ll have quick access to all of your spices whenever you need them. It even comes with its own labels, so you know exactly what is in each drawer without having to open it. One reviewer praises it, “a miracle of organization!”

68 This Ultra-Compact And Affordable Set Of Three Collapsible Colanders Qimh Collapsible Colander Set (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These easy-to-collapse colanders are a quality cooking essential that can be stored flat in any cabinet until you need them next. Made from high-grade, BPA-free silicone, this set is durable and has built-in handles that double as hanging hooks. At just $16 for three different-sized strainers, you’re getting amazing value for the money.