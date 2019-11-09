85 Things Under $30 On Amazon Prime That Are Legit Fire

I haven't stepped foot in a mall in over a year. To some, that may seem like a pretty weird flex — but it's something I'm particularly proud of. It means that I've managed to buy almost every single gadget, article of clothing, and household essential online throughout the past 365 days. I've also successfully purchased every gift from the comfort of my computer chair — and believe it or not, most of them fit into the category of
genius gifts under $30.
I know what you're thinking: In any given year, there are several major holidays, a good handful of birthdays, a few weddings, and at least one cactus-themed housewarming party. Not every gift can be a winner. But after subscribing to Amazon Prime, I can confidently say that I disagree; every gift
can be a clever gift that someone actually wants.
Since my friends and family members have varying interests, I can't solely count on my own knowledge to pinpoint a quality buy — but I
can count on the millions of Amazon reviews to guide me. Amazon is also an incredible resource if you're looking for last-minute gifts, since Prime-eligible products ship in two days or less.
Finally, the website carries everything from clothes and kitchen gadgets to tech items and decor — so no matter who you're shopping for, you can find something that's legit fire. (The recipients' words; not mine.)
1
A Brilliant Can Cooler For The Lover Of Beer Or Spiked Seltzer
Every sip tastes like the first with this
can cooler, which uses BevGuard technology to keep your drink cold with zero condensation. This insulation sleeve fits all slim-style, 12-ounce cans — and it comes in dozens of designs from walnut wood-grain to glitter mermaid.
2
This Revolutionary Travel Pillow With Over 1,000 Five-Star Reviews
This is not your average
travel pillow. Yes, it's filled with supportive memory foam — but it also has a flexible design so you can twist it into any position. As a result, you can prop up your neck, protect your head against a hard window, or even support your lumbar.
3
These Sunglasses That Seem "Much More Expensive" Than They Are
Over 1,000 buyers have given
these sunglasses a 4.4-star rating because they're lightweight, comfortable, well-made, and stylish — and only $10 per pair. You can get them in a dozen different colors, and each one comes with a free microfiber pouch that doubles as a cleaning cloth.
4
The Gift Of Hands-Free Viewing Anywhere, With Any Device
According to reviewers, the
B-Land mount offers "unimpeded functionality" and can be used in "so many ways." That's because its U-shaped gooseneck bends and curves, so you can prop it up on a table, tuck it under your mattress, wrap it around your steering wheel, or wear it around your neck. Best of all, the brackets expand for use with almost any smartphone or tablet.
5
A Spoon Rest That Clips Right Onto The Pot
The chef who has every kitchen gadget probably doesn't have this one — but they should. This
spoon dock attaches to the side of your pot so your stirring utensil is always within reach (and so the stove stays drip-free). It's made from food-grade stainless steel and can be adjusted to fit various cookware.
6
This Felt Letter Board For An Easy-To-Personalize Gift
You can get this
letter board in various shapes and colors — but each one comes with pre-cut felt letters, script words, special characters, and picture tabs. The finished effect? A rustic, easy-to-personalize decoration that warms up any home.
7
This Insulated Travel Cup That Feels Like A Traditional Mug
Do you know someone who's always got a cup of coffee in-hands? OK, how about someone who takes
forever to drink it? The Hydro Flask travel mug is stout-shaped, and it has a convenient handle for a cozy, home-brewed feel. However, the leak-proof lid and double-insulated interior ensure that your drink will stay in the cup and hot for hours.
8
A Vintage Laptop Bag That's Surprisingly High-Tech
Thanks to its faux-leather buckles and envelope design, this
backpack has a vintage, classic look. With that being said, it's anything but old-fashioned. It actually has an external USB charging port, scratch-resistant fabric, countless roomy pockets, and padded, adjustable shoulder straps. Get it in gray or black.
9
This Travel Scarf With A Hidden Zippered Pocket
Sure, this accessory looks like a stylish, lightweight scarf that pulls an outfit together — but this
travel scarf actually has a hidden zippered pocket that's big enough to hold your passport, phone, or wallet. Get it in eight different designs, from floral to striped.
10
This Smart Way To Keep Your Charger Within Reach
This
magnetic cable organizer has a weighted, non-slip base that holds strong on your desk or side table, while its magnetic interior grabs onto chargers and cables to keep them within reach. Get it in your choice of toasted beige or black.
11
A Planner That Uses Positive Psychology On Every Page
"I found the perfect planner," wrote one buyer who's tried 10 in the past two years. The
Lion Planner offers 24-hour scheduling, weekly plans, and monthly spreads — but it also helps you boost your productivity, time-management, and happiness levels with positive psychology tactics. Get it in five different colors.
12
This Therapy Lamp That May Actually Boost Your Mood
Using LED light that replicates natural beams, this
therapy lamp aims to boost your mood and lift your energy — especially during the cold, dark months. It's also surprisingly compact and has three different brightness levels. Most importantly, reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating because "it works."
13
A Data-Oriented Take On Everyone's Favorite Card Game
While
Charty Party makes an awesome gift for any math or data enthusiast, reviewers say it's "fun for literally anybody" — so long as they're on board with NSFW humor. Pair hilarious Y-axis cards with the X-axis chart in the middle, and vote on the funniest one Cards-Against-Humanity style.
14
An Anti-Fatique Mat That's As Chic As It Is Comfortable
This
anti-fatigue mat has a non-slip lining, a waterproof top, and a pressure-absorbing interior that aims to provide ample comfort while you're on your feet. It's great for washing dishes, drying your hair, or typing at your standing desk — and it comes in eight stylish patterns like marble, geometric, and Bohemian.
15
These Pencils That Sprout Into Legit Plants
They're functional pencils for the doodler, note-taker, or artist, but
Sprout pencils also appeal to the eco-friendly. That's because they have different types of seeds (like cherry tomato, basil, and forget-me-not) buried into the tip. That way, when they've reached the end of their lives, you can stick them in the dirt and watch them grow.
16
A Makeup Bag That Lays Flat So You Can See Everything
See all of your cosmetics at a glance — but when it's time to hit the road, pull the drawstring and make moves. The
Lay-n-Go Cosmo doubles as a makeup bag and a 20-inch mat, complete with a zippered pocket for delicate items and elastic holders to organize brushes, eyeliners, and more.
17
This Porcelain Crock That Keeps Your Butter Spreadable
Forget cold, difficult-to-spread butter. This
porcelain crock uses water to create an airtight seal, so your butter stays fresh outside of the fridge. That way, it's soft, creamy, and ready for your morning bagel. Get it in five different colors.
18
A Face Cloth That Removes All Makeup Using Just Water
I've stopped buying makeup remover and face wash since getting a
Miracle Face Erase. Somehow, this reusable microfiber cloth removes all traces of foundation, eyeliner, and mascara — and all you have to do is wet it. This set comes in seven colors, and each includes two cloths and six free hair ties.
19
This Durable Tracker For The Person Who Loses Everything
This
Tile Sport keychain rings when you set off the alarm from your phone, so you can immediately locate your keys, wallet, or bag. (It also works backwards, so you can find your phone — even if it's on silent.) It works within a 200-foot range, and it's compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.
20
An Automatic Sensor Light For Your Toilet — And It's Rainbow
Kids love the
RainBowl night light, but even adults reviewers admit: "Very easy to use and very practical. Now you wont wake up your partner if you have to go in the middle of the night." When it senses motion, it lights up the bowl and cycles through eight different colors, so you won't burn your eyes with the overhead or miss the toilet.
21
This Beanie That Also Plays Your Music for You
Never again choose between a hat or headphones. This
beanie offers both simultaneously with its Bluetooth technology. It even has a three-button control panel and a built-in microphone so you can make hands-free calls.
22
A Cake-Baking Set That Helps You Make Any Number Or Letter
From a 30th birthday to a sports party, you can personalize any event with the
Wilton Countless Celebrations set. The non-stick grid pan comes with various interchangeable wedges that help you bake a cake in the shape of any number or letter. "This is a must-have cake pan for bakers," one buyer wrote.
23
This Paw-Shaped Wrist Wrest And Mouse Pad
Available in seven different color combinations, this
mouse pad offers control and comfort simultaneously. The paw design is made with a wrist-conforming silicone gel to reduce fatigue while you're on the computer, and buyers love it because it's "adorable, squishy, and soft."
24
A Solar-Powered Flashlight That Also Charges Your Phone
Turn solar power into an LED beam. Charge your phone with ease. Break the car window in an emergency. Cut off your seatbelt in an accident. The
XREXS flashlight tool can do all of those things, which is why it makes an awesome gift for the survivalist, hiker, or camper in your life.
25
This Window Feeder For Your Favorite Bird Watcher
Using strong suction cups, this
feeder by Nature's Hangout attaches to any window — and it's fully transparent so you can watch the birds come and go. Reviewers have bought it for their 6-year-old children and their 96-year-old parents, but the consensus remains the same: "Great gift for anybody that likes nature."
26
This Hair Towel That's Designed to Reduce Frizz
This
soft microfiber towel is designed to dry your hair faster than the average cotton towel. According to reviewers, the soft towel is "gentle on the hair" and helps cut down on breakage and frizz. And unlike heavier fabrics, tying it around your hair won't weigh down your head.
27
This Inflatable Lounger For Instant Comfort Anywhere
Buyers say that this
inflatable lounger is as comfortable as an air mattress — but it inflates without a pump. Just hold it open and walk forward before sealing the end, and you've got a leak-resistant couch that you can use while at the campsite, on the beach, at an outdoor concert, or in an airport.
28
This Beauty Set That's Designed For Effortless Blending
This
blender set comes with three different sponge shapes and a contoured brush, all of which aim to give you even coverage with any foundation. "These are perfect. The sponges are soft and the brush contour makes it super easy to use," one reviewer wrote. "Plus, as an added bonus, the brush comes with its own case."
29
This Universal Wood Block That Fits Virtually Any Knife
Forget about finding the right slot or buying a new holder whenever you get a new knife set. This
universal block has flexible rods that fit any blade up to 8 inches long, so you can stick any knife into it. Buyers call it "life-changing" and "the most brilliant invention for knife lovers and chefs."
30
A Diffuser And A Himalayan Salt Lamp In One
This
diffuser releases a strong, cool mist that's filled with your favorite essential oils — but it also doubles as a Himalayan salt lamp. It's made with real salt crystals which that negative ions when heated, and the color-changing light gives them a magical, soothing glow.
31
This Sleek Power Bank With Wireless Charging
Weighing less than 1 pound, this slim
portable power bank can wirelessly charge a phone plus three other devices at one time. It also has an LED screen to help you monitor how much juice is left in its rechargeable lithium battery. Use it to power your phones, laptops, Nintendo Switch consoles, and more.
32
An All-In-One Gardening Kit For Growing Herbs
Give this
herb starter kit to a gardener, chef, or nature lover so they can grow their own basil, mint, cilantro, parsley, and chives. It comes with everything you need to get started, including organic seeds, peat pots, soil, plant markers, and directions.
33
This Tiny Bluetooth Acorn Speaker
Because it's tiny, waterproof, and Bluetooth-enabled, this
acorn-shaped speaker is great to have in your pocket. Amplify the sound on your phone, play your music anywhere, or answer calls hands-free. Despite its size, the battery lasts up to eight hours — and buyers have written that the "sound carries enough to fill an entire room."
34
A Must-Have Packing Cubes Set For The Avid Traveler
Travelers everywhere love this
packing cubes set because it keeps their belongings compact and their suitcases neat. The mesh-nylon material compresses clothing and creates easy-to-pack 90-degree angles. Plus, the set even comes with a shoe bag and laundry sack.
35
This Memory Foam Pillow That Supports Your Lower Back
This
lumbar support pillow is a unique, practical gift for anyone on your list. Constructed of high-density memory foam, its ergonomic shape is meant to comfortably support your lower back — but it can also be placed under your knees, feet, or waist, depending on your preferred sleep position and needs.
36
The Cutest Tea Infuser That Has Ever Infused Tea
You've likely seen Nessie's older relatives
popping their heads out of saucepans, but Baby Nessie sits in your mug while brewing your favorite loose-leaf blend. It's made out of food-safe silicone, so it's dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant. Buyers have written that it works best with larger leaves.
37
A Magnetic Wristband For The Handiest Person You Know
In my opinion, fix-it jobs are typically comprised of 5% work and 95% looking for stuff. Make it easier on your favorite handy-person with this
magnetic wristband. It's adjustable and holds everything from bits to screws, so the essentials are always within reach.
38
A Bamboo Lap Desk For Eating, Watching, Or Working
Do you know someone who's always stuck at their computer desk? Now they can work, eat, or watch while sitting on the couch or relaxing in bed. This
laptop desk is made out of sturdy bamboo — and it features adjustable legs, a cup groove, a drawer, ventilation holes, and a surface that remains flat or sits at an angle.
39
The Yoga Dice To Spice Up Someone's Practice
For the yogi in your life, there are these
Chronicle Books Yoga Dice. They come in a set of seven — and each wooden dice features six different poses to spice up each practice. Simply toss it and see which position it lands on. Buyers say they make a "great gift" for beginners and experts alike.
40
This Practical Gift For Anyone Without A Garage
Here's a practical gift idea for anyone who doesn't have a garage (or the person who commutes in any weather). This
vehicle windshield cover fits almost any truck, car, or van — and it's made from thick, durable polyester. It attaches to your side-view mirrors to protect your windshield from ice and snow so you're not scraping when you should be driving.
41
A Funny Bath Balm With A Kind Message Inside
The
"F" Bomb eases anger better than profanity ever could. When dropped into water, it fizzes and releases a soothing lavender scent — and when it's all gone, you're left with a tidbit of uplifting advice.
42
This Plush Glasses Holder That Works While Traveling
With this
eyeglass holder, your frames stay safe and you always know where they are. It's lined with a scratch-resistant plush fabric, and it's covered in your choice of eight eye-catching designs. Should you want to take it with you, the compartment detaches from its magnetic base in a snap.
43
These Chic Crystal Wine Glass Magnets
Made from
Swarovski crystal elements, these magnetic charms attach to any wine glass so you can locate your drink at a glance. They come in a set of 12 different colors that are lined up in a gorgeous gift box.
44
A Stainless Steel Bench Scrape That's A "Must-Have For The Cook"
This
bench scrape by Rachael Ray is made from stainless steel and features a grippy handle. It's also entirely dishwasher-safe, which ensures an easy cleanup. One reviewer wrote, "This simple tool makes cooking so much easier. I use it to scoop veggies, cut dough into sections, and clean off my butcher block."
45
This Sleep Mask That Doubles As A Pair Of Bluetooth Headphones
Like your average eye mask, it blocks out light with soft, face-conforming cushioning — but
unlike your average eye mask, this one delivers your favorite music, white noise, or podcasts straight to your ears. It's Bluetooth-enabled, and it has a battery that lasts more than 8 hours. There's even a built-in microphone.
46
A Portable Card Game That Reveals Your Secrets
You're encouraged to shout the first thing that pops into your mind while playing
Brain Freeze. When the icon on your card matches the icon on someone else's, you have to yell the answer to your prompt before they yell the answer to theirs. One person wrote, "Played this with some close friends and we had a blast."
47
This Cozy Tablet Stand For Watching Movies In Bed
Thanks to its soft interior and smooth denim cover, the
IPEVO PadPillow fits right in on your bed or couch. With that being said, it's sturdy enough to keep your tablet or e-reader at the ideal viewing angle. It even unfolds to provide wrist cushioning and room for a keyboard.
48
A Touch-Control Lamp, Alarm, And Speaker In One
This color changing lamp and alarm clock combo makes for a sleek and practical addition to any bedside table. Its touch-control, color-changing lamp can be used as a nightlight for reading, while its Bluetooth speaker can play your favorite music. It also has an alarm clock, a USB plug, and a rechargeable battery.
49
This Fold-Up Keyboard For Those Who Don't Like Touchscreens
Sometimes, touchscreens can get in the way of crafting long e-mails. Thankfully, this
folding keyboard offers a portable, convenient solution. It's Bluetooth-enabled and works alongside any iOS, Android, or Windows device. Choose from three color combinations including white, black, and silver.
50
An Antibacterial Towel That's Ideal For The Beach Or Gym
This
towel is revolutionary for three different reasons: It dries faster than the average cotton towel, it absorbs much more water than standard selections, and it prevents the growth of bacteria. How? The microfiber material is infused with silver ions — so it's the ideal towel for camping, the beach, or the gym.
51
This Affordable Roller Ball For Home Massages
Whether they use it to work out knots in their back or stretch their muscles after a workout, buyers have written that this
massaging roller ball "works great." This simple tool features a BPA-free, temperature-retaining resin ball inside a roller base — and it's available in three colors.
52
A Beautiful Set Of Glasses That Aerate Your Wine
These
aerating wine glasses can enhance the taste of your favorite vino — that's because each glass has a unique shape that infuses the wine with oxygen to open up the flavors as you pour and swirl. Their design makes them both beautiful and easy to hold, according to reviewers.
53
This Station For Rechargeable Video Game Controllers
This
charging station by PowerA comes with a dual mount and two rechargeable battery packs, so controllers for various Xbox gaming consoles are always ready to go. One customer wrote, "2 years later and these things are still holding up perfectly. They still hold charge for about the same length of time, which is multiple days and pretty heavy sessions. I can’t recommend these enough. [...] If you want rechargeable battery packs for your controller, you can’t go wrong with these."
54
A Brilliant Combination of Three Different Activities
Buzzed Blocks combines go-to party activities (like Jenga and Truth or Dare) with an adults-only drinking game — and one reviewer called it the "best game ever." Players take turns removing the blocks, completing the tasks on them, and then stacking them on top.
55
This Scratch-Off Map For A Friend With Wanderlust
This
map of the United States makes a thoughtful gift for the person who loves to travel. It starts off gold — but once the recipient visits a state, they can scratch it off to reveal a pastel color underneath. You can choose from two sizes and display the map wherever you'd like.
56
The "Most Comfortable Slippers" Reviewers Have Ever Had
With a memory foam interior, a plush lining, and a fleece upper — it's no
wonder why reviewers have written that these are the best slippers they've ever owned. They're available in four colors and a wide range of sizes, and the rubber outsole ensures that they're safe and durable.
57
This Versatile Tool For DIY Beard Grooming
This
beard-shaping tool is a transparent kit that includes a curved trimming guide, a straight trimming guide, a full-sized comb, and more. It also comes with a pair of trimmers and a practical keychain — so it's no surprise reviewers call it a "fantastic, innovative product." Choose from clear, blue, and green.
58
An Elephant Mug That Holds Your Tea Bag For You
The tea drinker in your life will reach for this
elephant mug before anything else. The adorable cup has a brilliant pocket for the used tea bag, so you can set it aside without making a mess. (It's also made from heat-resistant ceramic, so it's dishwasher-safe.)
59
A Pick Puncher For The Guitarist In Your Life
What's better than a pack of picks? The ability to make your
own. The Pick-a-Palooza comes with a punching system that makes guitar picks out of the included strips — but you can also use old gift cards and plastic scraps. It even comes with a file and a leather key chain.
60
This Kitchen Gadget That Keeps Fresh Herbs Alive For Weeks
Fresh herbs may taste better than dried ones, but they also wilt within a few days. However, with the
COLE & MASON Fresh Herb Keeper, that won't happen. This kitchen gadget has dividers, air vents, and a watering compartment, all of which help keep herbs alive and fresh for 10 days or longer.
61
A Charger That Makes Any Car Bluetooth-Enabled
Like any other charger, it plugs into your car's cigarette lighter to give you dual USB charging ports — but this
IMDEN transmitter also supports voice navigation, hands-free calls, and music through your stereo. That's because it adds Bluetooth capabilities to your car.
62
A Gorgeous Wooden Watch For Just $30
This
watch by Bewell is lightweight, hypoallergenic, and made from natural wood. It also features quartz technology for accurate timekeeping. One Amazon buyer wrote, "It's very sturdy and feels much more expensive than it is."
63
This Light Mount For Anyone Who Takes Selfies Or Videos
Whether they're a YouTube vlogger, an avid Instagrammer, or a photographer, this
genius mount holds their phone and their light source simultaneously. The USB-powered ring light offers three different brightnesses, while the adjustable clamp fits most phones. They're both on flexible gooseneck arms, and the set even comes with a remote shutter button.
64
This Bottle Opener That Lauches The Cap Across The Room
Launch your beer cap straight into the garbage from where you're standing. This best-selling
bottle opener can send your loose cap up to 5 meters away, and it comes in two colors. One reviewer wrote, "Love this little toy! I bought it just for fun for my boyfriend, but I'm the one who has ended up using it the most."
65
The Easiest Way To Make Homemade Cake Pops
This
cake pop maker is great for all ages, thanks to the non-stick trays and easy usage. You can make up to nine pops at once — but you don't have to stick with dessert. The brand also suggests using the appliance to make savory snacks, such as pizza bites or hush puppies.
66
A Pull-Up Bar That Hangs In Your Doorway (Without Tools)
Fitness enthusiasts call the
Iron Gym Workout Bar their "new best friend" and a "brilliant solution" for those who don't have room for a home gym. It can be used on the floor for push-ups and dips — but here's the real selling point: It uses leverage to attach to your doorway (without screws or adhesives) so you can do pull-ups, chin-ups, and more.
67
A Cozy Waterproof Bath Pillow That Stays In Place
Anyone with a functioning bathtub can benefit from this
cozy bath pillow. It cushions your head, neck, and shoulders from the hard tub using waterproof fabric and luxe padded foam — and it even has suction cups to keep it from sliding.
68
This High-Tech Wine Opener That's My Go-To Gift
Whenever I don't know what to get someone, I get them this
electric wine opener. The rechargeable gadget removes virtually any cork at the press of a button. It even comes with a foil cutter and a sleek charging stand, which is one of the many reasons why over 4,000 reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating.
69
These Brilliant Drink Holders That Stick In The Ground
Stick these
steel drink holders into the lawn next to your lounger, into the sand next to your beach blanket, or into the dirt next to the field. They work with just about any drink — and they're convenient, portable ways to keep your hands free (but your beverages nearby).
70
Some Tea Towels For The Person Who Loves Food Puns
If you're looking for the ideal housewarming gift, look no further than these punny
tea towels from MoonlightMakers. Each one is made from cotton flour sack and uses non-toxic ink. One says "every now and then I fall apart" with a picture of a taco — but you can choose from a selection of clever (and funny) designs.
71
A Phone Grip That Lays Flat When Not In Use
Stop dropping your phone on your face while you're scrolling in bed.
PopSockets adhere to your phone or case using a strong adhesive. Then, they pop out so you have a secure grip while texting, taking selfies, or watching videos. They're available in tons of different colors and designs.
72
This Accessory That Turns Your Television Into A Smart TV
The
Roku Express plugs into any television's HDMI port to turn it into a smart TV within seconds. You can then access your favorite streaming platforms, gaming apps, and websites using the intuitive remote. It's even Alexa-enabled for voice control.
73
These Programmable Multicolor Backlights For Your TV
Upgrade your TV setup with this
remote-controlled lighting kit that can be programmed to six brightness levels in 32 different colors — plus, it has a setting that syncs the lights with music. One reviewer wrote, "This made my room/TV look waaaay better. You have the ability to choose any light you want. I also like the music (noise sensitivity) function, it goes with the beat of the music you are playing." It can fit TVs as large as 60 inches.
74
This Infuser Bottle For Tasty Water On-The-Go
"If you're trying to drink more water," one buyer wrote, "get this." The
Aquafrut Bottle has a built-in infuser chamber, so your water can taste like your favorite fruits. It's also sweat-proof and BPA-free. The container even has a click-lock lid that's leak-proof, along with a carrying strap.
75
These Stainless Steel Cork Collectors That Come In Different Shapes
If you know someone who collects corks, turn their collection into a centerpiece with
one of these cork holders. They come in various shapes (including cats, dogs, pineapples, and more), and each one is made from rustic-looking stainless steel.
76
This Brilliant Way To Protect Your Charging Cords
Do you know someone who goes through charging cables like nobody's business? If so, buy them these
coil-shaped, silicone charger savers. They wrap around cables to protect them against tugging, bending, and fraying. Get them in white, black and gray, or multicolored.
77
This Party Game That's Guaranteed To Make You Laugh
Get to know your friends even better (and get a better sense of what they think of
you) at your quarantine pod's next socially distanced game night with The Voting Game. Each round, players answer loaded yet lighthearted questions like "Whose Google search history would you like to see most?" One reviewer attested, "Fun to play with good friends, and family you get along with. Great way to roast others."
78
A Scented Candle That Contains A Surprise Piece Of Jewelry
At first glance, this
scented candle is great because it's made from 100% natural soy wax and features a wooden wick that burns evenly. But even better? Inside, it contains a hidden ring that's revealed as the wax burns away. Choose from nine different pleasant scents and ring sizes 6 to 9.
79
The Compression Socks For Those Who Experiences Foot Pain
Unlike your average socks, these
compression sleeves from TechWare are designed to improve circulation and reduce swelling. As a result, those with chronic foot pain and people who spend all day on their feet agree: "You can’t even believe how much difference these socks make."
80
These High-Quality, Mesmerizing Kitchen Knives
You've probably never seen kitchen knives
quite like these. This stainless steel set is sharp, durable, and ergonomically designed — but each knife is also coated in a mesmerizing metallic rainbow finish that won't come off in the dishwasher.
81
An Amazing Pair Of Bluetooth Headphones For Just $20
There are countless reasons why these
LETSCOM headphones have over 13,000 reviews. For one, they're Bluetooth-enabled for wireless use — and for another, they're sweat-proof and ergonomically-designed for comfortable wear. Finally, they have a built-in mic, and the battery lasts up to eight hours.
82
These Mermaid-Inspired Aromatherapy Beads
Wrap these
mermaid-inspired beads around your wrist, or wear them around your neck. Either way, the absorbent lava rocks diffuse scents from your favorite essential oils, so you can enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy anywhere.
83
An Acupressure Travel Pillow That Helps Relieve Pain
Using its hundreds of acupressure spikes, this
neck pillow stimulates pressure points and encourages the flow of endorphins. It also has built-in magnets to help the process. Those tactics may sound far-fetched, but buyers swear it's a "must for headaches and neck pain."
84
These Non-Stick Grill Mats That Trap In The Flavor
Your favorite griller will find countless uses for these
grill mats from SMAID. They trap in the flavor when used underneath steaks and chicken, but they also allow you to grill veggies, shrimp, and eggs straight on the barbecue. This pack of four is non-stick and PFOA-free.
85
And Potentially The Best Shirt That Has Ever Existed
Grab
this awesome shirt in your choice of eight colors and six sizes. It's great for anyone who loves tacos, the gym, puns, or all of the above — and buyers have written that the poly-cotton blend is soft, comfortable, and stretchy. (They even make a men's version, too.)