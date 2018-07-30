69 Things On Amazon Prime That Are Sick AF

I'm not exaggerating when I say that Prime is my life. Not only do I write about hundreds of their products on a monthly basis, but I do roughly 95 percent of my personal shopping on there, too. Needless to say, in the last few years, I've come across a ton of cool AF things on Amazon Prime — so cool, in fact, that the free two-day shipping wasn't even the deciding factor; I would've bought them even if they took months to get here.

Of course, it's always an added perk, especially if you hate waiting for that brown box to show up on your stoop. It's also a must for last-minute gifts, that party outfit you forgot to shop for, and all those household problems that can't really wait to be solved. That's because, when you subscribe to Prime, over 100 million of the best, most wished for products on Amazon are eligible for 48-hour delivery without any shipping fees whatsoever.

If you're not subscribed to Prime (and you probably should!), you can try a free 30-day trial, which is useful AF for anyone who wants what they ordered right away. Psyched? Me too. Here's to all the dope things that'll be yours in two days' time.

1 This Rechargeable Moon Light With Touch-Sensor Technology Amazon ACED Moon Lamp $20 Amazon Buy Now Rechargeable and made with advanced 3-D printing technology, this ACED moon lamp brings a whimsical feel to any room just by touching the top. It provides several hours of cordless illumination when fully charged, and it has two light settings — warm and cool —as well as two brightnesses. It even comes with its own wooden stand.

2 An Ultra-Handy Lipstick Organizer That Can Hold 64 Colors AMazon Ikee Desin Rotating Lipsick Organizer $29 Amazon Buy Now If you're one of those people with dozens of lipsticks which typically end up strewn about your bathroom counter, this awesome liptstick organizer is a great way to keep them all in one neat place. The rotating stand, which swivels around a full 360 degrees, holds 64 lipsticks on four sides with slanted compartments and a tray on top. The upper piece can be removed for flexible storage and all of the dividers can be rearranged.

3 This French Pink Clay Mask Cleans, Hydrates, And Exfoliates Amazon Herbivore Botanicals Pink Clay Exfoliating Mask $22 Amazon Buy Now "My skin is smoother and softer, and it doesn't strip or dry my skin out," one reviewer writes about this Herbivore Botanicals mask. It's packed with great ingredients like French pink clay for rejuvenation, rosehip oil for nourishment, and chamomile flowers to soothe inflammation. Not only is it awesome for gentle exfoliation, but it also helps with brightening and cleansing pores, too.

4 This Tea That Relaxes Your Mind And Body For A Great Night's Sleep Amazon Hey Girl Sleep Tea $17 Amazon Buy Now Made with traditional herbs like passion flower, chamomile, and lemon balm, Hey Girl Sleep Tea helps you relax your body and mind for an awesome night's sleep. Reviewers say it has a "very warming and slightly sweet" taste to it, and it helps you get a full eight hours without any grogginess the next morning.

5 These Classy AF Wood And Silicone Utensils Amazon HomeHero Wood Silicone Utensils $29 Amazon Buy Now The handles are made from durable hardwood that's naturally antibacterial and comfortable to grip, the heads are made from temperature-safe silicone that won't scratch your cookware or leech chemicals into your food — no wonder people are obsessing over these HomeHero utensils, which come in a set of seven for everything from flipping to stirring.

6 This Magical Cold Therapy Gel That Instantly Relieves Body Aches And Pains Amazon Biofreeze Professional Pain Reliever Gel $13 Amazon Buy Now The next time you're experiencing body pain, grab this cold therapy pain reliever gel. It's a topical treatment that works to soothe back aches, sore muscles, sprains, strains, joint pain, and bruises. Some people even use it on their forehead when they feel a migraine coming on. This Amazon reviewer says, "When I feel a bit of a muscle tightness, headache or neck pain I roll this on the neck and within 20 minutes I have totally forgotten about the pain and can move freely without pain again. This relief lasts almost all day and I roll it on again and am good for the night."

7 This Silicone Tray That Presses, Portions, And Stores Your Meatballs Shape+Store MM Meatball Maker $25 Amazon Buy Now Oh, Shape+Store meatball maker; Where have you been all my life? This thing turns over 2 pounds of meat into 32 uniform meatballs just by filling the compartments and pressing. The non-stick silicone means the meat pops right out or can be frozen directly in the tray, and it's also ideal for portioning and freezing cookie dough, rice, sauces, herbs, and so much more.

9 These Flexible, Bendy Mirrors That Are Completely Brilliant Amazon Joy Mangano Handy Hook Mirrors $30 Amazon Buy Now Bend, wrap, prop, and secure these handy hook mirrors to any object or surface for a clear reflection no matter where you are. They're great for both makeup and tweezing because there's a regular magnification on one side and five times the magnification on the other — plus they're super lightweight, durable, and portable for easy travel.

10 An Oil That Plumps Lips With Botanical Ingredients Amazon JuicyLipz Lip Plumper $28 Amazon Buy Now Because it's made with collagen-boosting ingredients as well as botanical oils (like coconut, argan, and jojoba) that promote moisture and elasticity, JuicyLipz is actually designed to make your lips look fuller without injections. Reviewers say their lips look "plumped up" as well as healthier, because it also "keeps [their] lips hydrated."

11 This Automatic Rice Cooker That Takes Out All Of The Guess Work Amazon Dash Rice Cooker $16 Amazon Buy Now Cook rice to the ideal temperature and consistency with minimal effort with the Dash rice cooker. It automatically shuts off when it's done, includes a measuring scoop and mixing paddle, and can also make quinoa, soups, pasta, and beans. Reviewers say it's "perfect for small kitchens and dorms," and love that it comes in four different color options.

12 The Battery-Operated Tool That Cleans And Dries Your Makeup Brushes In Seconds MILIMI Makeup Brush Cleaner $18 Amazon Buy Now Suitable for all different brush sizes and equipped with two speed options, the battery-operated MILIMI cleaner spins to remove all the germs and residue from your makeup brushes. It can also dry your tools as well and is made with non-toxic materials for your safety. Simply add soap and water, choose the appropriate-sized collar, and let it spin.

13 This Vibrating Gold-Plated Beauty Bar To Tone Pores, Increase Absorption, And Reduce Puffiness Amazon Angel Kiss Beauty Bar $12 Amazon Buy Now If your skin has trouble absorbing moisturizers and serums, the Angel Kiss Beauty Bar is a great option. Its antibacterial 24 karat gold-plated surface vibrates against your skin to increase circulation, promote firmer skin, and help pores absorb nutrients. It's also awesome for puffiness and dark circles, and since it runs on a single battery, you can take it with you in your purse, gym bag, or suitcase.

14 A Cute Felt Letter Board That Adds A Personal Touch To Any Room aMazon Felt with Words Letter Board $20 Amazon Buy Now Leave messages, make signs, or add a seasonal touch to your entryway with this Felt with Words letter board. It comes with a combination of 340 letters, numbers, and emojis, so the possibilities are virtually endless. The grey felt is soft to the touch, but maintains its grip, so you don't have to worry about losing letters — plus it comes with a cute canvas bag to store anything you're not using.

15 This 12-In-1 Multi-Tool That's Handy For Making Small Repairs Amazon Convenient Gadgets & Gifts 12-In-1 Multi-Tool Pen $12 Amazon Buy Now Carry this multi-tool pen with you wherever you go, and you'll never be at a loss when it comes to making minor repairs or putting small things together. The multi-tool includes a hole punch, a short cutting blade, a wire stripper, a long cutting blade, a Phillips head screwdriver, a tiny saw, a stainless steel file, a flathead screwdriver, a scraper, tweezers, a stainless steel fork, and pen for writing.

16 A Smart Way To Store All Your Shoes In One Protected Place AMazon SONGMICS Shoe Rack $38 Amazon Buy Now Made with non-woven fabric, steel tubes, and PP-plastic connectors, this SONGMICS shoe rack is extremely sturdy and reliable. It can store up to 45 pairs of shoes on its ten tiers, and since it's relatively slim, it effortlessly fits into cubbies, closets, entryways, or garages. It's also dust-proof due to its zippered cover, and it snaps together without any tools.

17 An Easy-To-Install Shelf To Create A Charging Perch Above Your Outlets Amazon Power Perch $15 Amazon Buy Now The Power Perch is a must-have in houses with minimal counter space — and a should-have anywhere else. They install alongside your average switch-plate cover, but provide a sturdy shelf for electronics, toothbrushes, razors, charging phones, power tools, and virtual assistants. They even come in three color options — white, black, or almond.

18 These Adhesive Clips So You Can Create A Floating Spice Rack Anywhere Anti Slip Spice Rack $23 Amazon Buy Now Save space on the inside of your cabinets or display your spices for everyone to see with these genius gripper clips. They install anywhere with pre-applied adhesive tape or additional safety screws, and each one holds up to four jars. You can easily remove and place the jars back with one hand, too.

19 The Thickening Spray That Adds Volume Without The Crunch, Stickiness, or Discoloration Amazon R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray $12 Amazon Buy Now "It goes on clean, dries clear, is not flaky [or] sticky, and provides just the little bit of lift I need at the roots without the unnatural stiffness," one reviewer raves about the R+Co Dallas thickening spray, and tons of others agree. It adds mega-volume whether you're blow drying, curling, or air drying, and it provides thermal protection as well as protection from the sun.

20 The Color-Coded Cutting Boards That Prevent Cross-Contamination Amazon Index Cutting Board Set $28 Amazon Buy Now Color-coded, made from food-grade PP plastic, and marked for various food groups, these Index cutting boards help to prevent cross-contamination and the spread of germs. They're even dishwasher-safe and stored in an upright container that allows water to drain out, so mold and mildew aren't an issue.

21 These Bulbs That Automatically Turn On When They Sense Movement Amazon Luxon Motion Sensor Light Bulb $18 Amazon Buy Now The Luxon light bulb automatically turns on when it senses movement, so it's great for stairways, closets, hallways, and bathrooms. It stays on for up to 60 seconds after the movement stops, and will continue to illuminate the room as long as you're in it. It's also a great way to save energy, because you'll never again have to remember to turn it off.

22 An Anti-Chafe Balm Made With Five Natural Ingredients Amazon Ruby’s Lube $16 Amazon Buy Now Apply this anti-chafe balm to any part of your body where you usually experience annoying, irritating chafing and behold its powers: it soothes dry skin and protects about chafing often caused by friction with your clothing. Even better: it gets the job done using just five natural ingredients: olive oil, lemongrass, calendula, beeswax, and benzoin. This balm was created by a seven-time Ironman winner who obviously knows a bit about the harsh realities of chafing and it works on all skin types and ages — you can even use it to prevent diaper rash.

23 A Deodorant Spray That Doesn't Have Harsh Chemicals Amazon Thai Deodorant Stone Crystal Mist Natural Spray $11 Amazon Buy Now Let's face it: sticky, crumbly deodorants suck. This all-natural deodorant spray offers an amazing alternative to anti-perspirant sticks that keeps your pits fresh without turning them into a white, chalky mess. Made from a simple combination of mineral salt and purified water, the solution helps kill unwanted bacteria from growing. The best part is that it works without any harsh chemicals or ingredients prone to irritating your skin.

24 This Set Of Six Essential Oils To Start Off Your Aromatherapy Collection Amazon YIDIOLA Essential Oils $14 Amazon Buy Now Start your aromatherapy collection out right with this YIDIOLA essential oils set. It comes with lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, lemon, and vanilla, all of which are pure without any synthetic ingredients. It even comes with two glass droppers for easy application into your diffuser, DIY beauty projects, and carrier massage oils.

25 This Hand-Operated Tool That Makes Fast And Easy Zoodles Out Of Any Vegetable Amazon Lakemint Zoodle Chef Vegetable Spiralizer $10 Amazon Buy Now One end makes zoodles while the other creates ribbons and chips, meaning you can turn virtually any vegetable into your ideal shape with the Lakemint spiralizer. It's hand-operated for use anywhere, has stainless steel blades that cut through zucchini, potatoes, and carrots, and even comes with a safety cap, recipe book, and cleaning brush.

26 A Bracelet That Repels Mosquitos So You Can Ditch The Smelly Sprays Amazon Kinven Mosquito Insect Repellent Bracelets $15 Amazon Buy Now It’s so easy to forget to spray on mosquito repellent and DEET found in many sprays is a somewhat controversial chemical. Here’s a completely natural alternative: a mosquito repellent bracelet that controls mosquitoes for up to 15 days. These PU-leather wristbands are infused with citronella, geranium, lavender, and peppermint oils and have absolutely no toxic chemicals. You’ll get 12 bracelets in one set and you can wear them on your wrists and/or ankles. Reviewers who have traveled to places like the rainforest in Honduras report experiencing few or no bites, though there is some talk about the colorful bracelets working better than the black bracelets.

27 The Innovative Potato Masher That Reviewers Say Is "Better And More Efficient" Than A Standard One Amazon Nana's Kitchen Premium Potato Masher $13 Amazon Buy Now Due to its innovative spring-press design, Nana's Kitchen premium masher creates light and fluffy potatoes without hassle, scratches, or extra effort. The thermoplastic can be used in the same pot you boiled the potatoes in, and it's also awesome for avocados, bananas, sweet potatoes, and cauliflower.

28 A Pair Of Bamboo Socks That Wick Moisture Without Being Seen Amazon Bambu Women's Premium Bamboo No Show Socks $14 Amazon Buy Now Unlike cotton socks which soak up moisture and get sticky easily, these bamboo socks are ultra-light and breathable, absorbing sweat and wicking it away from your skin. The toes feature seamless stitching that maximizes comfort and reduces the chance of chafing or bisters. Plus, the sleek, no-show design makes them perfect for wearing under flats or sneakers, offering protection that's hidden and bulk-free.

29 This Super Portable Lunch Pot That Fits In Your Average Cup Holder Amazon Black+Blum Lunch Pot $25 Amazon Buy Now Even though it fits in your average cup holder, the Black+Blum lunch pot has two watertight sections for everything from soup to cereal. The included spork utensil slips right into the carrying strap, and it's all microwave- and dishwasher-safe. If you're not a fan of the orange, it's available in six other colors.

30 This Genius Bowl That Keeps Your Ice Cream Cold And Solid Amazon Host Ice Cream Freezing Bowl $19 Amazon Buy Now If your ice cream typically starts to get soupy halfway through dessert-time, the Host ice cream bowl is for you. It's insulated with a proprietary cooling gel that stays cold for hours, and each bowl is constructed with a silicone band for comfortable handling. Keep it in the freezer for up to two hours before dessert, and your frozen treat will stay solid until it's gone.

31 A Light Therapy Solution For Pimples With No Mess, Flaking, Or Irritation Amazon Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment $20 Amazon Buy Now Using a red and blue light to penetrate skin, this Neutrogena Light Therapy spot treatment targets pimples to heal breakouts quickly. It works without flaking or itching and leaves behind no residue or mess — just use it for a few minutes up to three times a day. Reviewers love that it's small, portable, and virtually silent.

32 This Lightweight Cocktail Of Vitamins And Oils To Make Your Skin Glow Amazon Valo Arctic Berry Cocktail Hydra-Oil $19 Amazon Buy Now Shake this Valo Arctic Berry Cocktail to apply two phases of healing simultaneously — seed oil from the extremely-nutritious arctic cloudberry, and a cocktail of vitamins C, B3, and B5. Reviewers are saying it's their "new favorite skin care product" because it stops flaking and makes your skin glow, all while remaining lightweight, non-greasy, and matte under makeup.

33 A Chromatic Nail Polish That Morphs Into Different Colors When You Move Amazon KBShimmer Shade Shifter Multichrome Nail Polish $10 Amazon Buy Now Forget your boring, one-shade color that stays the same all day — this unique multi-chromatic nail polish changes color based on the angle you're holding your fingers. Depending on the light and the tilt of your hand, the color will shift from cyan, to blue, to red-orange, to purple, all without you ever reapplying a coat. Just wave your fingers around in the air and watch how they sparkle and flash.

34 This Eyeliner Pen With A Stamp On It, So Both Winged Eyes Actually Match Amazon Vogue Effects Eyeliner Stamp $13 Amazon Buy Now Whether you have trouble matching your winged eyes or can't even do one to begin with, you need to check out this Vogue Effects eyeliner. One side has a felt-tip liner while the other has a brilliant stamp, both of which dry quickly and hold strong all night without smudges. It has over a thousand reviews and a 4.5-star rating because buyers "have never been so excited about a makeup product."

35.This Gorgeous Catch-All For Your Keys, Art Supplies, Or Toiletries Amazon Over the Door Storage Bag $8 Amazon Buy Now This gorgeous over-the-door storage bag has five pockets and a natural canvas design to make all your clutter look intentional. It's durable, moisture-proof, and hung from a wooden rod, so your keys, phone, mail, toiletries, or art supplies are protected and exactly where you need them.

36 An Exercise Ball With A Stability Ring And Built-In Resistance Bands Amazon Superior Fitness Stability Ball $34 Amazon Buy Now Reviewers use this Superior Fitness stability ball for physical therapy, toning, flexibility, and even working their abs while sitting at the computer. It comes with a ring to stop it from rolling and two attachable resistance bands with cushioned handles. Since it's made from anti-burst PVC, it won't attract hair or particles, and it can safely support up to 600 pounds of weight.

37 The Perfect Cropped Legging For Working Out Amazon Goodsport Moisture Wicking Fitted Cropped Legging $31 Amazon Buy Now Some leggings have one or two features that make them ideal for a tough workout, but these moisture-wicking cropped leggings have every element you could possibly want. Made from polyester and spandex, they provide plenty of stretch while wicking away sweat the second it’s detected so that you stay cool and comfortable. They have a wide waistband that won’t pinch, an interior drawstring for the perfect fit, flatlock seams that reduce chafing, and they even come with side pockets (which everyone loves). Choose among four colors: steel gray, black, navy, and gloxinia purple.

38 A Cream That Will Give You The Softest Hands You’ve Ever AMazon Miracle of Aloe, Miracle Hand Repair Cream $10 Amazon Buy Now It makes no difference if you spend hours with your hands submerged under water or have exposed your hands to other drying, irritating elements: this is the hand cream that’s going to transform your hands from rough to baby smooth. Its key ingredient is 60 percent aloe, harvested from organic aloe plants, which is celebrated for its ability to soothe the most aggravated skin. This cream is lightweight and absorbs in seconds, but it’s also potent enough to deliver much-needed hydration to rough elbows, knees, and ankles.

39 This Electric Egg Cooker That Does More Than Boil Eggs Amazon Gourmia Electric Egg Cooker $20 Amazon Buy Now No matter which way you like your eggs, this electric egg cooker has you covered. Not only does it make omelets and poached eggs, it also boils them soft, medium, or hard. The hollow lid prevents eggs from cracking or exploding, guaranteeing you won't have a mess to clean up. Each cooker comes with a tray to boil up to six eggs, a steaming tray, two poaching trays, and a measuring cup. And the cooker's not limited to eggs — use it to steam, fish, rice, and veggies as well.

40 The Chopping Board/Rinsing Tub Hybrid That Makes A Useful Addition To Any Kitchen Amazon M KITCHEN WORLD ChopWash $13 Amazon Buy Now This three-in-one multipurpose kitchen tool is called the ChopWash, and it's a foldable tub that you can also use as a cutting board or rinsing station. It's great for icing beers, washing vegetables, or cleaning dishes, and since it's made from antibacterial and stain-resistant material, it's extremely durable. Plus, since it folds flat due to its siliconized rubber frame, it's easy to store.

41 A Sit-Up Bar That Allows You Do Crunches Without Anyone Holding Your Feet Amazon CAP Barbell Adult Ab Trainer $22 Amazon Buy Now Constructed with strong steel bars and a sleek ergonomic design, this easy-to-use ab trainer will help you crush your fitness goals. Instead of sticking your feet under the sofa every time you do sit-ups, this clever contraption offers simple-grip bars and a cushioned neck pad to create one smooth, fluid motion. As a result, you'll improve your core strength without straining your neck or back.

42 Scrub Your Feet Without Bending Over Using This Suction Cup Bristle Pad Amazon Body & Sole Foot Scrubber $13 Amazon Buy Now The Body & Sole foot scrubber suctions to the bottom of your shower or bath so you can clean your feet without bending over. It has over 1,500 gentle massaging bristles that you can add your own soap to, and it also helps to boost circulation and exfoliate callouses. According to reviewers, their "feet feel wonderful," and they don't have to worry about losing their balance while cleaning their heels.

43 A Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Keeps Your Hair And Skin In Good Condition While You Sleep Amazon YANIBEST Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $24 Amazon Buy Now This mulberry silk pillowcase will help you get your beauty sleep... literally. The slippery texture of silk helps prevent hair breakage while you sleep and unlike cotton — won't dry out your tresses by absorbing your hair's naturally moisturizing oils. The silky texture is also kind to side sleepers, helping to prevent facial wrinkling when your face rubs up against the pillow. The pillowcase is hypoallergenic, breathable, and features a hidden zipper closure for a streamlined look.

44 These Simple But Powerful Roller Balls Give An Incredible Massage Amazon Vive Massage Roller Balls $15 Amazon Buy Now The Vive roller ball fits comfortably in the palm of your hand and has a latex-free resin sphere that rolls effortlessly over your skin, massaging tense muscles and improving circulation. It genuinely feels amazing when it comes to knots or sore areas, and this set comes with two, so you can keep one at work and one at home.

45 This Orange Blossom Toner That'll Brighten Up Your Complexion Amazon Foxbrim Orange Blossom Facial Toner $15 Amazon Buy Now This all-natural orange blossom facial toner is super nourishing for your complexion. It's made from the purified flowers of the bitter orange tree and it's alcohol-free, so it won't over-dry skin. The toner removes excess dirt, balances skin pH, and provides natural moisture. It helps reduce the appearance of pores and keep skin looking smooth. Plus it's vegan and cruelty-free. This Amazon reviewer is a fan: "I pat a splash of this into my face and neck as a second step after cleansing, with moisturizer put on immediately afterward, and I noticed significant skin smoothing and brightening effects after about a week, and my acne calmed down."

46 A Set Of Silicone Wine Glasses That Are Impossible To Break Amazon Brovino Silicone Wine Glasses $18 Amazon Buy Now If you're someone who tends to get a little, ahem, "clumsy" when you drink, these genius silicone wine glasses will ensure you never shatter another glass again. Made with a flexible, shatter-proof material, you can sip your vino freely without worrying about them dropping or breaking. On top of that, the glasses are super portable which makes them a great option to toss in your bag for picnicking, barbecuing, or tailgating. The lightweight cups are stain-proof, even when drinking red wine, and fully dishwasher safe.

47 This Wood-Grain Essential Oil Diffuser That's Affordable, Safe, And Reliable Amazon Neloodony Essential Oil Diffuser $14 Amazon Buy Now If you haven't jumped on the aromatherapy bandwagon yet, the Neloodony diffuser is a reliable and affordable way to get started. People love its wood-grain design and color-changing LED light, and it provides an impressive output with its BPA-free tank. Since it uses ultrasonic waves, it's virtually silent and won't compromise the health-giving qualities of your essential oils.

48 This Adorable Magnetic Cloud That Keeps Your Keys Right Where You Need Them Amazon TWONE White Cloud Key Holder $7 Amazon Buy Now The TWONE White Cloud is both a whimsical addition to your decor and a foolproof way to keep your keys from getting lost. It utilizes powerful magnets to cling onto your keychain (or office supplies), and it attaches to virtually any surface using its adhesive backing. No wonder one reviewer calls it, "One of the most useful purchases I've ever made on Amazon."

49 A Magic Potion (AKA Biotin Serum) For Stronger Hair Amazon Pureauty Naturals Biotin Hair Growth Serum $17 Amazon Buy Now In a sea of hair serums this growth serum stands because it combines biotin, pro vitamin B5, pea sprout extract, and other ingredients that are excellent at strengthening hair follicles and helping to regrow hair. A quarter-size amount is all you need. Apply the serum to washed hair (roots and ends) and allow it to absorb before styling. Amazon reviewers claimed this product made a big difference when it came to thinning hair. While everyone should be reluctant to call any product a miracle, this one is lightweight, doesn’t leave roots greasy, and is great for conditioning dry, brittle hair.

50 This Shiatsu Massager With Heat, Bi-Directional Movement, And Eight Deep-Kneading Nodes Amazon InvoSpa Shiatsu Massager $50 Amazon Buy Now Using its eight 3-D massager nodes (four big ones and four small ones), the InvoSpa Shiatsu massager offers deep tissue relief anywhere on the body. It has three speed strengths, a bi-directional rotation, and even produces infrared heat that reviewers call a "life saver." The arm holes offer even more control and leverage, and the two adapters mean you can use it at home or in the car.

51 A Waterproof Pillow That Cushions Your Neck And Back In The Tub Amazon Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow $27 Amazon Buy Now In my opinion, baths are the best way to unwind — until your neck goes numb from the corner of the tub. The Gorilla Grip spa pillow attaches to the side of your bath with six sturdy suction cups and cushions your neck and shoulders with its plush material. Since it's made with open-weave mesh technology, it won't hold onto moisture or mold, and it even comes with a free loofah.

52 The Aromatherapy Wrap That You Can Heat Or Freeze To Soothe Your Neck And Shoulders Amazon Huggaroo Heated Neck and Shoulder Wrap $36 Amazon Buy Now Whether you decide to freeze it or microwave it, the Huggaroo neck and shoulder wrap provides temperature therapy after a rough day. Its interior clay beads and flaxseeds hold onto heat or cold to melt away tension and stress, while the subtle scent of lavender, peppermint, and chamomile provide soothing aromatherapy benefits.

53 These Magic Eraser Sponges That Are More Durable Than The Rest Amazon Oh My Clean Extra Durable Magic Cleaning Erasing Sponge $14 Amazon Buy Now These magic erasing sponges are two times thicker and three times stronger than traditional erasing sponges, so they'll last longer and clean more thoroughly. The three-layer wave design lifts away grime easily and reaches into tight corners The sponge is non-toxic, non-abrasive, and contains no chemicals. Use it to erase grease, soap, scum, and scuffs in the kitchen, bathroom, and on walls and the floor.

55 These Sleeves For Your Toes That Help Alleviate Foot Pain Sumifun Half Toe Cushioned Sleeves $11 Amazon Buy Now If you stand on your feet all day or engage in high-impact sports, these cushioned toe sleeves are for you. Each squishy-textured sleeve fits over your middle toes and provides a cushion to the balls of your feet, helping to alleviate pain and distribute weight more evenly. Made from medical grade gel silicone, they're non-slip, odor-resistant, and can be worn inside socks, tennis shoes, boots, and other shoes.

56 A Rechargeable Silicone Face Brush To Massage, Purify, And Exfoliate Amazon Laxcare Sonic Face Brush $37 Amazon Buy Now With its seven speeds, two working modes, and three different textures, the Laxcare sonic face brush is suitable for any type of skin, and it's way more affordable than similar brands. It's made from waterproof, food-grade silicone that won't cling onto germs or cause irritation, so it's a gentle way to unclog pores, remove makeup, and improve circulation — plus, since it's totally USB-rechargeable, you don't have to worry about batteries.

57 An Ultrasonic Plug-In Tool To Repel Mice, Mosquitoes, And Other Pests Amazon Neatmaster Electronic Bug Repellent $24 Amazon Buy Now Currently, the Neatmaster electronic repellent has a perfect five-star rating because it covers a huge area, won't bother pets or humans, and actually works. It repels mosquitoes, mice, rats, roaches, and other pests using an electromagnetic and ultrasonic wave technology, and has three modes for different infestations. Simply plug it in and turn it on for a pest-free home without scents or chemicals.

58 An Essential Oil Diffuser That You Can Control With Your Alexa Amazon RENPHO Essential Oil Diffuser $28 Amazon Buy Now This essential oil diffuser is straight 21st century. It's compatible with your Alexa device, so you can use voice commands to turn it on and off or make adjustments. It holds up to 300 ml of water and can release a continuous mist of essential oils for 6-8 hours. It has an auto shut-off feature and has two settings: strong or soft output. Use it to relieve allergies and stress and to encourage a good night's sleep.

59 This Sleek Box Filled With Thought-Provoking Ice Breakers And Conversation Starters Amazon TABLETOPICS Original $25 Amazon Buy Now Filled with 135 thought-provoking questions, TABLETOPICS is amazing for dinner parties, dates, family gatherings, work events, or strengthening your existing relationships. The sleek cards are clearly printed and come in an attractive box that looks awesome on your desk or coffee table — and this remake of the original version comes with updated questions.

60 These Bamboo Toothbrushes That Are Good For Both Your Gums And The Environment Better Earth Company Bamboo Toothbrushes $16 Amazon Buy Now Biodegradable, infused with real activated charcoal, and extremely soft for sensitive teeth, these Better Earth Company bamboo toothbrushes have a 4.8-star rating so far. They're also non-porous and numbered so you don't have to worry about the spread of bacteria, and people say that even though they're super gentle, their mouths "feel so clean."

61 An Adult Card Game That Reveals A Lot About Your Friends Amazon This One Time, I... $18 Amazon Buy Now Your friends have some of the most hilarious stories to tell — so get them flowing with This One Time, I.... It's an adult card game that includes explicit and hysterical questions on 450 professionally-printed cards, including rule cards and confession cards. Reviewers say it's "not for the easily embarrassed," but they "hadn't laughed that hard in such a long time."

62 A Hidden Bra Pocket That Keeps Your Money Out Of Sight Amazon Eagle Creek Silk Undercover Bra Stash $12 Amazon Buy Now Whether you're jogging, going clubbing, or headed to an outdoor festival, the Eagle Creek bra stash is a great way to keep your essentials close by. It's a small silk pocket that holds your cash and cards, and it has a snap closure that fastens it to the center, sides, or straps of your bra. It even has a moisture-resistant lining to protect against sweat.

63 A Wearable Clay Pack That Relieves Muscle Aches Amazon FOMI Premium Lumbar Ice Pack $12 Amazon Buy Now Gel cold packs are fine and dandy for muscle aches and pains, but they also tend to lose their therapeutic temperature quickly and can shift around far too much to be comfortable. This wearable clay pack, made from medical grade ceramic clay and non-toxic oils, is a genius alternative. Pop the pack in the freezer and it keeps its temperature for long periods of time. It’s flexible and can be worn on your back, neck, abs, shoulders, or calves and, thanks to a durable PVC cover, it won’t tear or leak.

64 This Vibrant Dye Inspired By Unicorns That's "Super Pigmented And Easy To Apply" Amazon Lime Crime Unicorn Hair $16 Amazon Buy Now Inspired by everyone's favorite mythical creature, Lime Crime Unicorn Hair brings a vibrant, color-explosion of rainbows to your head. It offers full, never-dull coverage in a semi-permanent dye that washes out gracefully, and it's made with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients. This one is Blue Smoke, but it's also available in 15 other colors like Bubblegum Rose and Sea Witch.

65 The Contoured Eye Mask That's Comfortable And Breathable, But Still Totally Blocks Out Light Amazon Drift To Sleep Eye Mask $9 Amazon Buy Now Rather than using a typical eye mask that puts pressure on your face, try this one from Drift To Sleep — it's contoured enough to allow you to blink freely when it's on. Its soft strap can be adjusted to any size, and it blocks light entirely while remaining lightweight and breathable. It's also totally washable, so you can clean it after you've used it on an airplane.

66 This Matte Gel That Tames Unruly Eyebrow Hairs Amazon Beauty Junkees Eyebrow Gel $13 Amazon Buy Now This eyebrow gel is great for taming any unruly strands without actually plucking them and thinning out your brows. It dries quickly, isn't sticky, and won't leave residue. Plus, it dries matte, so you won't get that obvious shiny brow gel look. You can use it alone, or after using a pencil to fill in any sparse areas. This Amazon reviewer is a believer: "Have been looking years for a product like this. All the other brow pencils, pens, powders take so long to apply correctly. This goes on quickly, looks natural, and stays on all day."

67 This Handy Spice Organizer That Will Free Up Space In Your Kitchen Amazon YouCopia 30-Bottle Spice Organizer $40 Amazon Buy Now This spice organizer can hold up to 30 large bottles or 60 small bottles of spices, freeing up much-needed extra space in a cluttered kitchen. With easy-to-slide drawers, you’ll have quick access to all of your spices whenever you need them. It even comes with its own labels, so you know exactly what is in each drawer without having to open it. One reviewer praises it, “a miracle of organization!”

68 This Ultra-Compact And Affordable Set Of Three Collapsible Colanders Amazon HOMWE Collapsible Silicone Colander/Strainer Set $14 Amazon Buy Now These easy-to-collapse colanders are a quality cooking essential that can be stored flat in any cabinet until you need them next. Made from high-grade, BPA-free silicone that is FDA-approved, this set is durable and will last you a long time in your kitchen. At just $14 for three different-sized strainers (a 4-quart, a 2.5-quart, and a 2-quart), you’re getting amazing value for the money.