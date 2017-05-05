Is there anything more refreshing than a relaxing shower? The warm water, soothing products, and relaxing steam can really amp you up for the day or wind you down for the night. But there are some weird things you should be doing after you shower to benefit you long after you dry off.

Once you're done showering, your next moves are vital. If you're the type of person who loves to take a long, luxurious soak, only to rush out the door once you're done, you're missing out on some important products to keep your hair healthy, nourish and protect your skin, and keep your nails strong. If you rub yourself dry, quickly get into clothes, and immediately start blow drying your hair, guess what? You might need to make some real changes to your routine.

The next time you get ready to lather up, consider saving some water and start spending more time on what you do after your shower — the hot water may feel amazing, but too much isn't always good for you anyway. So if you are ready to step up your post-shower game, here are some slightly odd but incredibly helpful things to do once you've dropped the mic (aka the shampoo bottle) on your shower-karaoke session.

1 Use An Editor-Approved Hair Towel To Dry Strands AQUIS Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $21 See On Amazon Drying your hair as much as possible before using a hair dryer can prevent significant heat damage — and this hair towel will help speed up the process. It's made of microfiber to absorb the moisture from your hair quickly. BDG Commerce Editor Jen Fiegel says she has a few of these to use after every shower. She explains, “They're way lighter than a normal towel, speed up drying, and the loop-and-button closure stays closed.” They come in seven different colors and in a longer version for those who could use an even larger towel. One reviewer wrote: “I have long, thick hair, so finding a hair towel that reduces drying time and frizz has, up until now, been impossible. This towel is superb. It made a huge difference, leaving my hair much smoother and easier to blow dry. I highly recommend it, especially for anyone with thick hair. Excellent product!”

2 Moisturize Immediately After You Shower With A Body Oil Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Lightweight Body Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Slathering yourself in oil right out of the shower can help lock in moisture by preventing water from evaporating from your skin — and this fragrance-free body oil is perfect for the job. The formula is enriched with sesame oil to leave your skin soft without the greasy feel. Plus, a little goes a long way: Just a few drops on damp skin should do the trick. One reviewer wrote: “Best dry oil moisturizer I have found. It’s more moisturizing than I expected, especially since it feels so light. Absorbs very quickly and doesn’t feel greasy or ‘wet’ at all. I would skip the moisturizer after my shower if I was in a hurry to go to work or too tired at night and just want to go to bed and not bother rubbing in lotion and waiting for it to absorb or use body oil and have that greasy feeling. This is instant moisture and absorption.”

3 Use A Brush On Your Wet Hair, Like This Electric Detangling Brush Remington Wet or Dry Electric Detangling Brush Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you have long or curly hair, you know that detangling can be a real struggle. Maybe you've been told to not brush it after a shower, but with this detangling brush, you can do it without damaging your hair. It's soft teeth are gentle on hair with one Amazon reviewer who commented, “It went through my hair like water.” One reviewer wrote: “This is an amazing brush/comb! I have very long, waist length, thick, straight hair that can be very difficult to brush out when it gets tangled. And this tool works miracles on wet or dry hair.”

4 Instead Of Rubbing Your Skin Dry, Pat It Down With Bamboo Towels Cariloha Organic Bamboo and Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Amazon $29 See On Amazon The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that you should “blot your skin gently dry with a towel” because rubbing your skin down can lead to dry or flaky skin. That means no furious drying after a shower. Try to use a soft, absorbent towel like this bamboo cotton towel. It’s made of a blend of Turkish cotton and bamboo, and boasts 600 GSM so it’s not only soft and absorbent but also incredibly plush. One reviewer wrote: “I love these towels. You can use it for a whole week and they have no odor. They are super soft too. They don’t rip in [the] wash either. Been using these for like 2 years now.”

5 Wash Your Face Afterwards With This Vitamin C Cleanser InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Cleanser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Yes, washing your face after a shower seems redundant. But standing under hot water for a long time can strip your skin of its natural oils. Instead, speed up your shower, and wash your face with tepid water in the sink. It'll be less damaging and save water — and this vitamin C facial cleanser can balance your complexion, defend against acne, and firm the skin. It's loaded with coconut water, green tea extract, aloe vera, and more. One reviewer wrote: “I use it in the shower everyday. I tend to break out with other products but not this one so I’ll be sticking to it!”

6 Once Your Face Is Clean, Apply A Pore Mask Skinfood Egg White Pore Mask Amazon $14 See On Amazon People often choose to do a mask before showering for easy cleanup, but it's actually better to do it afterward. The steam from the shower can soften the gunk that clogs your pores, making removal a lot easier. This pore mask — made from egg whites and packed with vitamins — can remove oil and dead skin cells that the shower head alone won’t eliminate. Egg whites contain a lot of natural proteins and can even stimulate collagen production, which helps keep skin resilient. One reviewer wrote: “I have large pores around my nose so they get clogged, mostly in the summer. I've used egg yolk to unclog, which works great, but very drying. This product leaves my whole face feeling soft and smooth without the dryness. It smells wonderful. I would definitely buy again!”

7 Take Care Of Your Nails With This Editor-Approved Cuticle Oil Cuccio Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon It's good to do a little hand maintenance after you get out of the shower — and it’s a good idea to take care of your cuticles right away when your skin is already soft. This nail and cuticle oil is a favorite of BDG Commerce Editor Amy Biggart. “This cuticle oil has really improved the health of my nails,” she raves. “I love applying it as part of my daily hygiene routine.” All she does is put a little on each nail and slowly massage it in. Biggart says, “It feels so relaxing and leaves my cuticles looking and feeling so much better.” The cuticle oil is formulated with sunflower oil, along with milk and honey to protect and nourish your nails, all while softening dry or flaking skin around your cuticles. One reviewer wrote: “Cute little bottle, with an easy to use, no mess [dropper]. Light scent, moisturizing oil. I purchased this oil because my nail tech suggested I try using cuticle oil to prevent hangnails. I use this daily, after shower, even on my toes.”

8 Instead Of Getting Dressed Right Away, Put On A Pair Of Cotton Underwear Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini (5-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Even if you pat yourself down fairly well, you'll never be completely dry right after a shower. If you're throwing on clothes right after a shower, the exposure to the excess moisture could make your underwear a breeding ground for yeast. That's why you should try waiting to get dressed until you're totally dry, and, instead of sitting around in a damp towel, wear some cotton bikini underwear instead — they're breathable, comfortable, and this set is especially stretchy. One reviewer wrote: “These are comfortable and have a good amount of stretch. Better than others that I have purchased elsewhere.”