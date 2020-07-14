Summer hair care deserves even more specialized attention, like finding the best styling gel for your wash-and-go Afro or choosing a dry shampoo that can help absorb excessive sweat (and prevent sticky bangs).
And the tools you use are just as important as the products. A fancy blow dryer, a reliable flat iron, and a detangling brush that's effective but gentle on your curls are all must-haves for your bathroom cabinet.
A hair care item doesn't have to be expensive to be covet-worthy. Sure, some products and tools are worth the splurge, but you'd be surprised how many affordable drugstore options ended up on this list of editor's picks.
From a $6 Head & Shoulders shampoo to a $3 at-home hair dyeing kit, you don't always have to overspend to get an item that will stand the test of time. Ahead, find 10 summer must-haves to refresh your beauty cabinet, at every budget.
