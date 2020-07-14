With at-home beauty on the rise, it's tempting to buy a ton of hair products to create a salon-like experience in your bathroom. But which buys are really worth the investment?

Whether you're dyeing your hair, cutting your own bangs, perfecting a twist-out, or trying homemade box braids, you want an editor-approved arsenal of products to make the process as seamless as possible.

Summer hair care deserves even more specialized attention, like finding the best styling gel for your wash-and-go Afro or choosing a dry shampoo that can help absorb excessive sweat (and prevent sticky bangs).

And the tools you use are just as important as the products. A fancy blow dryer, a reliable flat iron, and a detangling brush that's effective but gentle on your curls are all must-haves for your bathroom cabinet.

A hair care item doesn't have to be expensive to be covet-worthy. Sure, some products and tools are worth the splurge, but you'd be surprised how many affordable drugstore options ended up on this list of editor's picks.

From a $6 Head & Shoulders shampoo to a $3 at-home hair dyeing kit, you don't always have to overspend to get an item that will stand the test of time. Ahead, find 10 summer must-haves to refresh your beauty cabinet, at every budget.

1 Head And Shoulders Dandruff Treatment/Dandruff Shampoo And Conditioner With Tea Tree Oil Target $5.99 See On Target The best-selling, dermatologist-recommended set boasts tea tree oil to keep your scalp cool and hydrated — a major plus, especially during the summer months.

2 Revlon Colorsilk Beautiful Color Permanent Hair Dye Amazon $2.99 See On Amazon Three bucks gets you a permanent at-home hair dye that'll keep your color looking fresh and shiny well beyond the summer. More importantly, it's enriched with keratin and silk amino acid so your hair remains healthy throughout the process.

3 Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush (Black) Brush With The Best $13.99 See On Brush With The Best Ask any natural what the hardest part of their haircare routine is, and it's pretty likely they'll say detangling. This magical brush makes the process super easy, thanks to its flexi-bristles that gently glide through the hair and pull it apart without damage.

4 Camille Rose Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Mask Target $24.49 See On Target If your natural hair gets drier during the summer months, this deep conditioning mask will be your savior. It deeply conditions the hair with a tried-and-true formula of blue algae, cocoa, and mango butter.

5 Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal Biotin Dry Shampoo Amazon $24 See On Amazon Higher temperatures mean you sweat more than usual, especially on your scalp. Briogeo's dry shampoo helps absorb excess oil while keeping your scalp nourished and healthy. Added bonus: It comes in a travel-size bottle to easily pack up for your next trip.

6 Harry Josh Pro Tools Harry Josh Ultra Light Pro Dryer Amazon $340.99 $325 See On Amazon With its 94 miles-per-hour motor speed to reduce drying time, this tool is well worth the hype — and the splurge. The ultra light version weighs less than a pound for easy handling and even has a silencer so the noise won't drive your neighbors crazy.

7 Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Amazon $48 See On Amazon Want beach waves, even though you might never make it to the beach this season? Just add texture to your wand curls with this Oribe spray, and you're done. It also doubles as a dry shampoo.

8 Ouai Dry Texture Foam Sephora $28 See On Sephora Behold, mousse without the weigh: This texturizing foam adds texture, controls frizz, and provides all-over hold for any hairstyle you want to create.

9 Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron Ulta $44.99 See On Ulta Straightening hair without frizz in the summertime is a gladiator-level feat, and this is the one flat iron that actually makes it easy. It features titanium plates with great heat conductivity for results that can actually battle humidity — and they come in a cool rainbow design to boot.