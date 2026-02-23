Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If you’ve got pending contracts to sign, important purchases to make, or loose ends to tie up at work, you might want to get these tasks out of the way during the first couple days of the week. That’s because the year’s first Mercury retrograde starts during the wee hours on Feb. 26, and as usual, it’s likely to make matters of communication, planning, and timing more difficult. This retrograde is taking place in the imaginative but illusive sign of Pisces, so clear thinking and hard logistics aren’t going to be anyone’s cosmic strengths right now. However, this retrograde brings a chance to review your current financial or professional trajectory from a more sensitive and intuitive lens. What invisible energies and influences have been at play that you may not have clocked before?

Friday could feel especially erratic and messy, so reel in the urge to hastily act on your first impulse or have big emotional reactions. Testy Mars will be squabbling with unpredictable Uranus, so while you may have some frustrating end-of-week curveballs thrown your way, try not to make any sudden moves, as rashness can easily turn reckless. However, a sweet connection between Mercury retrograde and value-oriented Venus over the weekend softens the hard edges of the Mars-Uranus square, offering a gentle opportunity to reevaluate what current endeavors are truly worth your time, money, and energy.

This week’s money tarot reading brings some sage advice for navigating the kick-off to Mercury retrograde and keeping yourself financially and professionally steady amidst the current cosmic drama. Read on to see what the cards have to say about managing your cash flow and career in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The Lovers are perhaps the tarot’s most iconic couple, and naturally there’s romance and chemistry associated with these significant Major Arcana figures. The presence of this card may indicate that romantic feelings or close relationships could play a role in your financial life this week, but the Lovers card is also about synergy, decision-making, and conceptual alignment in general — all very important themes when it comes to dealing with the logistical snags of the incoming Mercury retrograde period.

Consider the processes you follow when it comes to making choices. You have to gather up as many pieces of information as you can, whether through passive observation or active inquiry, and then you need to synergize everything you have in order to come to what you feel is the best conclusion. The Lovers card is all about immersing yourself in and engaging with this process, so remember that as you face any financial decisions this week. Ask questions, get second opinions, and work closely with others to gain the clarity you need to move forward.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

You’ve got your hand in a whole bunch of different pots when it comes to career and money right now, and with that many plates spinning simultaneously, it’s hard not to be bogged down under the stress of it all. There are likely an influx of work projects, financial responsibilities, or potential opportunities that require your focus this week, so it’s important to make sure you’re staying on your toes and keeping a tight grip on everything that’s under your purview. However, keeping all of your balls in the air gets harder and harder when you’re juggling too many at once, so you may need to take some deep breaths and do some triage.

Like the figure on the Two of Pentacles, it’s time to find your footing and balance out all the responsibilities and endeavors that you’re single-handedly trying to keep afloat right now. Can you reprioritize your task list and shift a couple items to the back-burner until you’ve got more bandwidth? Is there anything you can delegate elsewhere or ask for help on to free up some extra time and space? Doing so will relieve a lot of the money stress that you’re carrying — and ensure that you don’t drop the ball on anything major.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Mercury retrograde may start mixing up smaller day-to-day details at work, but with the growth-oriented Three of Wands showing up here, your time is better spent focusing on longer-term career plans this week anyway. Instead of worrying about minute decisions or inconsequential conflicts, look toward the future and spend some time thinking about where you see yourself steering your professional life over the six months, one year, or even five years. Like the figure on the card, you should step back and look at the bigger picture of your career trajectory instead of getting lost in the momentary stressors. This card is all about expansion, so don’t limit yourself to your current circumstances.

This week, consider what you truly want for yourself career-wise, then take inventory of what resources you already have at your disposal as well as what you’d need to acquire over time in order to get to where you want to go. The power of visualization is strong, but the power of planning is arguably even stronger. Use the introspective energy of Mercury retrograde to examine and learn from your past, then apply these lessons to building your ideal future.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

