Your February Astrology Forecast

January’s planetary activity got everyone off to a motivating start in 2026, but February's astrology kicks things into higher gear. This month brings the year’s first eclipse and Mercury retrograde period, as well as a significant shift for tough-love teaching Saturn. Some meaningful lessons are in store for all zodiac signs, so you’ll want to take note of the major astrological events of February 2026.

This month begins in Aquarius season, highlighting the power of individuality within the collective. However, a bold and powerful full moon in the opposite sign of Leo lights up the skies on Feb. 1, bringing everyone’s authenticity and star power to the surface. It’s time to take pride in who you are and let your confidence shine. Eccentric planet Uranus wraps up its retrograde two days later, making shockwaves of inspiration easier to access. More shifts come once responsibility-focused Saturn shifts into headstrong, trailblazing Aries on Feb. 13, kicking off a major journey of motivation and taking charge of your responsibilities.

The empathic and emotional energy of Pisces begins seeping into the airy Aquarius scene soon after, as communicative Mercury and relationship-oriented Venus dip into this water sign on Feb. 6 and 10, bringing an early taste of the Piscean waves to come. But Aquarius season isn’t over ‘til it’s over, and the Aquarian solar eclipse on Feb. 17 ensures everyone knows it. Eclipses always bring unexpected shifts, but this time around, you might surprise yourself more than anything else does. The eclipse portal is officially open, so brace yourself for what’s to come.

Dmytro Betsenko/Moment/Getty Images

Pisces season arrives the following day, shifting the collective outlook toward greater sensitivity than objectivity. Embrace creativity and let your feelings flow. The year’s first Mercury retrograde starts on Feb. 26, plunging everyone back into the brain fog and boundary-dissolving vibe that this pesky backspin brings — especially as it’s taking place in dreamy Pisces.

February is the shortest month of the year, but it’s not lacking in any intensity. Read on for a deeper look at your February 2026 astrology forecast.

A Spicy Full Snow Moon On Feb. 1

The month gets off to a fierce and fiery start thanks to the full Snow Moon on Feb. 1. Rising in the proud and passionate sign of Leo — directly across from the sun in cool and collected Aquarius — this lunar climax asks you to let go of any worries about what other people think of you so you can embrace your authenticity, full-stop. This is the last lunation to hit before eclipse season settles in mid-month, so if you want to do any moon manifestations, now’s your chance.

Uranus Retrograde Ends

Progressive and unpredictable planet Uranus has been retrograding since Sept. 6, and it’s finally wrapping up this five-month moonwalk on Feb. 3. Uranus’ annual backspin allowed everyone to process the unexpected changes that rocked their worlds during the past year and subtly brace themselves for all the breakthroughs still brewing on the horizon. Now that the planet is stationing direct, it’s time race toward innovation and embrace life’s surprise twists with a forward-thinking approach. This also marks the planet’s final pass through the sign of Taurus before entering Gemini for the long haul this summer.

Olga Rolenko/Moment/Getty Images

You’ll likely be feeling this Uranian reversal during the first week of its direct station, especially as both lover Venus and mental Mercury will square off with this eccentric planet throughout the days following. You’ll need to think outside the box and open your heart to unconventional paths forward.

Get Dreamy With Mercury & Venus In Pisces

Aquarius season is in full force for the first stretch of February, but tides start turning by the second week of the month. On Feb. 6, mental planet Mercury dives into Pisces, making communication much more intuitive than information-based. It’s not always easy to see details clearly with Mercury in Pisces, but it’s a great time for creativity or spiritual exploration. On Feb. 10, romantic Venus follows suit, casting a gorgeously rosy glow over relationships of all kinds. Unlike Mercury, which struggles to shine in Pisces, this is Venus’ sign of exaltation — meaning the love planet is especially dazzling here.

Everyone will be challenged to temper their instincts.

Through the middle of the month — on Feb. 11 and 17, respectively — Mercury and Venus will meet with the North Node of Destiny. This is a spiritually-charged point in the heavens that aligns you with your fate and connects you with your higher purpose, and it also dictates the placement of each year’s eclipses. During this week leading up to the eclipse, synchronicity might feel like it’s at an all-time high, so pay attention to those instances.

A Major Shift For Saturn

There are major planetary events taking place this month, but Saturn’s ingress into Aries on Feb. 13 might be the most significant of all. The ringed giant is the cosmic ruler of time, karma, and responsibilities, and it’s spent the past several years traversing through Pisces’ hazy, free-flowing waters. Once Saturn enters Aries, it begins a brand-new cycle through the zodiac, asking the collective to grow in new ways. Lessons are being learned about leadership, and everyone will be challenged to temper their instincts with wisdom that can only be gained over time.

This isn’t the first outer planet to begin a new cycle in Aries this year. At the end of January, numinous Neptune made the same move. A big moment comes on Feb. 22, when these two planets join forces at the very first degree of Aries, which also happens to be the very first degree of the whole zodiac. Right now, both imagination and mysticism are gaining a renewed sense of structure, so you may feel called to get more disciplined about your spiritual practices or creative outlets.

Fotkam/E+/Getty Images

An Unpredictable Solar Eclipse On Feb. 17

Aquarius season is coming to an end, but eclipse season is just beginning. The year’s first solar eclipse arrives with the new moon on Feb. 17, and it’s taking place in the innovative and free-thinking sign of Aquarius on the last full day of this solar season. The sun and moon are squaring off with Uranus — Aquarius’ modern ruler —, so the new beginnings that unfold now will likely be of a totally unexpected nature. Prepare to do some creative problem-solving and keep your heart open to paths you didn’t initially plan on taking. Life may throw you a challenge, but it’ll most certainly be rewarding.

Plunging Into Pisces Season

On Feb. 18, the sun plunges into watery and whimsical Pisces, sending everyone into this season’s dreamy haze. This mutable water sign is known for being sensitive and emotion-driven, but it’s equally mystical and imaginative, making it a beautiful time for creative endeavors or spiritual seeking. During Pisces season, going with the flow of your feelings is the best way to get to where you need to be.

Pisces is known for being poetic and romantic, and these vibes hit a peak on Feb. 22, as amorous Venus in Pisces will make a gorgeous trine aspect to lucky planet Jupiter — aka Pisces’ traditional ruler. This cosmic connection brings an abundance of good fortune to relationships and pours sweetness over love in general. Another key Pisces season moment arrives on Feb. 27, when the sun aligns with the North Node of Destiny, allowing everyone to process and integrate the shifts brought about by the eclipse ten days prior.

Olga Pankova/Moment/Getty Images

Mercury Retrograde Begins Feb. 26

It’s been a hectic month, but the final days have one final twist in store. Everyone’s favorite planetary mischief-maker starts backspinning on Feb. 26 — meaning that yes, Mercury retrograde has returned. As usual, this cosmic reversal brings a few weeks of logistical mix-ups and communication clashes. Because the retrograde is taking place in Pisces, people may be prone to taking things extra personally, so be more sensitive about what you say and how you say it.

The retrograde could activate your love life around Feb. 28, as Mercury will join forces with Venus in Pisces. You may find yourself reconnecting with an ex or revisiting a past conversation with a current partner. Use this as an opportunity to find some closure, even if it’s more felt than spoken.