Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Get ready for some shake-ups, as a total lunar eclipse in the organized and perfectionistic sign of Virgo rises on March 3. This lunation could bring all sorts of drama to the table, whether in regards to work or finances, but it’s a fabulous time to let go of bad financial habits and tidy up any messy situations that have been festering in your professional life. What hang-ups need to be worked through to reach your goals? How is disorganization impacting your overall productivity? The eclipse and the days following can help you find answers to these questions — and motivate you to start making improvements, too.

This week’s money tarot reading asks you to invite more gentleness and honesty into your situation. It’s Pisces season after all, so being a little softer and less critical toward yourself and others will yield positive results. Read on to see what the cards have to say about your career and finances over the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The ever-balanced and open-hearted Queen Of Cups is the most emotionally intelligent of the tarot’s royal women, so when it comes to your financial life this week, allow your feelings and emotions to gently guide the direction you’re headed. If decisions need to be made about money, don’t eliminate compassion from the equation. Of course it’s important to approach finances from a logical mindset, but if something feels intuitively wrong or doesn’t align with what’s in your heart, then perhaps you need to make some adjustments before you move forward. The Queen of Cups always wants to consider how her actions impact others, and doing so in a professional or financial setting this week can make you a more successful and respected leader.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

It looks like the figure on the Seven Of Swords is trying to get away with something, doesn’t it? Perhaps that handful of swords he’s got doesn’t actually belong to him, or maybe he’s sneaking away from something, not wanting to be seen. In any case, the presence of this tarot card indicates that the source of some of your finance stressors this week might be related to deception. Are you getting the sense that someone’s trying to pull a fast one on you? Or is it you who’s hiding something from someone in order to avoid a confrontation? Secrets tend to amplify anxiety, whether you’re the one keeping them or having them kept from you — so if deception or the fear of it is contributing to your fears around money this week, it’s time to get real and clear the air.

Alternately, this card could indicate that what you need right now is to move with a little more stealth. This doesn’t mean you should be dishonest with people about financial matters, as that could easily lead to even more stress, as indicated in the previous interpretation. However, assuming there’s no deception detected, moving strategically and playing your cards a little closer to your chest could be a route to relief this week. When there aren’t as many prying eyes on your money situation, you might be able to approach things with more clarity and less anxiety.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The tarot’s luxurious and powerful Empress symbolizes fertility, abundance, and creativity — and this energy aligns beautifully with the themes of this week’s eclipse. Rising in tidy and organized Virgo, this total lunar eclipse is pushing everyone to clean up the messes in their lives. And what happens when you weed your garden and clear it of debris? Well, it creates much better conditions for growth, of course. And that’s exactly how you should approach your work life this week. Put some extra TLC into yourself and the things that matter, whether that means getting yourself to inbox zero or sending a friendly hello to keep up correspondence with a helpful contact. The things you nurture will grow, so approach your professional life with genuine care.

This tarot royal is also a reminder of the lushness and abundance that can grow when you simply allow yourself to enjoy what you’re doing. Find pleasure in the little things at work, even if you’re hustling — like the sun on your skin while you rush to the subway station in the morning, or the feeling of relief after firing off a stressful email. Finding your calm, staying centered, and trusting in the limitless well of creativity that exists within you is the key to your success this week.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

