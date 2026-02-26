March’s Full Worm Moon Is All About Regrowth & Fresh Starts

It’s currently eclipse season, and the cosmic scene has only gotten more chaotic since the solar eclipse hit on Feb. 17. Since then, there’s been a once-in-a-lifetime alignment between Saturn and Neptune at the first degree of the zodiac, as well as the kickoff to the year’s first Mercury retrograde. In other words, vibes are intense, and they’re not slowing down just yet. March’s full moon is also a total lunar eclipse, which peaks at 3:33 a.m. PT on March 3 — or 3/3 — granting the lunation a mystical touch of angel number magic. This is the final full moon of the winter season, so working with its spiritual meaning is a great way to ground yourself into the energy of the moment instead of swimming against the current.

Full moons mark the monthly opposition between the sun and moon in the zodiac, the alignment of which illuminates the face of the moon while simultaneously lighting up all sorts of truths, feelings, and turning points in people’s lives. From an astrological perspective, full moons are tense, emotionally expressive, and revealing. But when a full moon doubles as a lunar eclipse, as the March 3 full moon does, it’s like rolling up several of these dramatic lunations into one — as eclipses have the power to put reality on hyperspeed and bring fast-paced realignments.

rico alif / 500px/500px/Getty Images

The lunation on March 3 is taking place in the orderly and organized sign of Virgo, which brings a healthy dose of pragmatism and prudence to Pisces season’s unstructured and fantasy-driven vibe. As the last full moon before the spring equinox hits on March 20, this is a powerful time to purge away all the blockages, baggage, and toxic habits that are keeping you from fully embracing growth and finding deeper spiritual clarity.

This lunation is also dubbed the Worm Moon, and the spiritual meaning of this full moon eclipse on March 3 is bringing clarity and cleansing vibes to everyone who’s willing to soften their hearts and see their truth. Read on to find out more.

The Worm Moon Eclipse’s Spiritual Meaning

The full moon of March is traditionally known as the Worm Moon, and this moniker beautifully reflects the spiritual energy of this particular lunation. According to Almanac, the nickname is derived from the fact that worms and larvae emerge as the spring equinox approaches in the Northern hemisphere, serving as a food source for foraging animals who’ve faced scarcity throughout the winter season. However, in the case of March’s total lunar eclipse spiritual meaning, the earthworm’s other contributions are even more symbolically relevant.

Earthworms don’t simply exist to provide sustenance to birds and other critters. These creatures are one of nature’s great purifiers, helping to detoxify, aerate, and fertilize soil, speeding up decomposition, and improving the health of the ecosystem overall. That’s why worms are such a crucial part of composting. Spring is symbolically associated with rebirth, but this year, the spiritual meaning of winter’s final full moon is about cleansing away what’s no longer meant for you to make room for new growth. You can’t plant a lush garden for yourself if your soil is dry and full of weeds, right?

Sudden shifts are simply making space for greater abundance.

Let’s look at the astrology behind it, too. It’s currently Pisces season, the energy of which is ethereal and free-flowing, guided by emotions rather than logic. However, this eclipse takes place across the zodiac in analytical and detail-oriented Virgo — an earth sign associated with purity, practicality, and service to others. It’s happening atop the release-oriented South Node of Destiny, so it’s likely to flush things out of people’s lives that may be hindering their higher growth or alignment.

Eclipses are known to be challenging, as they tend to bring rapid-fire changes and shocking twists, but their shake-ups are often for the best. That’ll be obvious with this full moon eclipse, as the sun and moon make incredibly positive connections to lucky planet Jupiter. This promises that any sudden shifts are simply making space for greater abundance, even if you don’t realize it in the moment.

freemixer/E+/Getty Images

Jupiter’s Midas touch gives everything related to this eclipse a more optimistic glow, helping you to turn down the volume on any overly-critical voices in your head and be a little kinder to yourself and others. Now’s a time to joyfully surrender to the things you can’t control, while building up the confidence you need to take charge of what you can.

How To Work With The Lunar Eclipse In Virgo

While winter’s final full moon might sound like a fabulous time for a moon spell or manifestation ritual, it’s best to save the lunar magic for next month’s big lunation. The inherently unstable and fated nature of eclipses make them less-than-ideal moments for trying to cast your own will into reality. Instead, they’re much better suited to opening your eyes and ears to whatever the universe is trying to show or tell you. This is even more notable given that Mercury — Virgo’s governing planet and thus the cosmic ruler of this lunation — is currently retrograde, so taking things slow and embracing inner reflection is going to be helpful.

In the case of the total lunar eclipse on March 3, there’s likely going to be a spotlight shone on all the energetic, emotional, spiritual, or literal gunk and junk that’s cluttering your life and heart. The Worm Moon eclipse’s spiritual meaning makes it a time to metaphorically (or perhaps literally) clean house and create some order amidst the chaos, in classic Virgo fashion. Face whatever messes come bubbling up to the surface — because once you see it all in front of you, you can decide what to toss, what to keep, and what’s worth putting in some work in order to salvage.