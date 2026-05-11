Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Vibes have been tough for many people lately, especially when it comes to matters of career or cash flow. Thankfully, this week brings a series of positive planetary alignments, promising some much-needed harmony, mental clarity, new ideas, and growth. This all leads up to a gorgeous new moon in luxury-loving and hardworking Taurus on Saturday, which is fabulous for focusing your energy on material goals. It’s a beautiful time to turn your lucrative ideas into action and take the first step toward your dreams.

This week’s money tarot spread reflects a lighter and more hopeful-feeling energy, as it features some empowering and meaningful cards that indicate the ball is in court. The main takeaway? Trust yourself. Read on to see what the cards have to say about navigating your professional and financial life in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

There have been some challenging cards showing up in regards to finances throughout the past weeks, indicating that for many people, things have likely been feeling a little rocky when it comes to business endeavors, savings goals, or generally making ends meet. This week, the Strength tarot card is here to remind you that you do indeed have what it takes to persevere in the face of any situation, and that all the power you need to take control of your situation already exists within you. You just have to trust yourself enough to summon it.

The card depicts a woman calmly and gently taming a lion — but she’s not doing so with chains or brute force, despite this being a dangerous predator. Instead, she’s calling on her limitless inner strength to gain the upper hand, as symbolized by the infinity symbol floating above her head. It doesn’t matter how many wild, scary, or unpredictable situations popped up in your financial life lately. You are the lion tamer, and you can conquer just about anything if you keep your composure and temper your fears. Be courageous and face this week with faith and grace, whether it brings a sudden money shake-up or a lucrative new opportunity.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Sometimes when money anxieties hit a high point, the best thing you can do is step back and regain your balance. Getting caught up in fearful thought-spirals over a stressful financial situation can make you jump to extreme conclusions, either causing you to assume the worst or feeling like you need to make an impulsive move to counteract whatever issues you’re facing. However, the best first step toward calming some of these worries this week is to embrace temperance.

The meaning of this card is self-explanatory from the title, but the imagery makes it even more clear. It depicts an archangel pouring a stream of water between two cups, symbolizing the importance of finding a middle way and synergizing opposing energies into one. The angel also has one foot in the water and one foot on land — so they’re gently testing the waters while maintaining stability, not diving right into the deep end or refusing to get in altogether. Similarly, this week is a time to focus on finding your equilibrium and practicing moderation. Take small steps toward financial problem-solving instead of big and spontaneous ones. Whatever’s causing you stress will be a lot more manageable if you move with purpose, patience, and a more measured approach. “All or nothing” mentalities are only going to exacerbate your anxieties.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The collective career sector has also been hit hard with some tough cards over the past week, but the brilliant and emotionally intelligent Queen of Swords is here to help you find your footing and regain some mental clarity. This tarot royal is one of the masters of her suit — excellent at communication, interpersonal matters, and standing up for her own views. Right now, it’s important for you to approach professional conversations with more confidence and be a little braver about sharing your ideas openly. Even if things have felt shaky, speaking your truth is going to have a much more beneficial impact on work dynamics than staying quiet or second-guessing your thoughts on things. You have valuable things to share.

The beautiful thing about the Queen of Swords is that while she’s totally secure in her own opinions, she’s still fully open-minded when it comes to hearing other people’s perspectives — as indicated by her open and receptive hand, which is reaching out to whoever approaches her throne. You should stand on business when it comes to your point of view, but don’t be stubborn about career matters, either. Be willing to listen and learn, as opinions are always subject to change.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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