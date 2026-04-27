Your May Astrology Forecast

The astrology of April was tense and tumultuous, and the planetary conditions made it all too easy to fall victim to the red-hot rage of Aries season’s fiery stellium. But as the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers — and in the case of May’s astrological events, this month is sure to bring some fresh cosmic blooms.

May is bookended by two passionate and emotional full moons — one that peaks on the first day of the month, followed by a rare Blue Moon that takes place on the last. This promises all sorts of lush opportunities to open your heart and put your feelings on the table. This fertile energy is emphasized by Taurus season, which dominates for the majority of May. Mental planet Mercury will travel alongside the sun in this steady-footed earth sign for the first half of the month, making it a fabulous time to buckle down and make good on all the ideas that came into your mind during Aries season. Use the new moon in Taurus on May 16 to fix your springtime plans into place.

Mid-month brings changes amongst the personal planets — including Mercury, romantic Venus, and passion-fueled Mars — as all three of them move into new zodiac signs on May 17 and 18. Expect a greater desire for stability and compassion when it comes to matters of love and sex, but a more open-minded vibe when it comes to your work and social life. However, the chit-chatty and curiosity-driven energy of Gemini season will take over the scene starting May 20, so communication, social time, and information-sharing will be a higher priority.

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The final third of the month could bring some challenges, as an electrifying Uranus cazimi — the first to take place in Gemini in nearly 80 years — comes to shake up the status quo on May 22. A slew of intense connections between the personal and outer planets dominate during the week following, promising some excitement to kick off Gemini season. The month wraps up with May’s second full moon, which inspires truth, spontaneity, and a sense of adventure.

Read on for the full scoop on May 2026’s astrological forecast.

A Special Full Flower Moon

Spring’s most iconic month opens with a very apropos lunation, as the annual full Flower Moon rises on May 1. This lunar moment is hitting in the deep and mysterious sign of Scorpio, bringing deep truths and buried feelings up to the surface in a way that could shape your destiny. Now’s a time to let your emotions bloom in full, even if they’re uncomfortable. There’s no running from what’s real under these cosmic conditions, and opening your heart to the truth is the best way to process.

Big Taurus Energy

Taurus season reigns supreme for the first few weeks of May, shining its sensual yet hardworking energy down upon everyone, inspiring a “work hard, play hard” mentality. The Taurus zodiac energy intensifies once communication-oriented Mercury joins the sun in this fixed earth sign on May 2. This is a beneficial time to buckle down and make a solid plan, as Taurus is great at moving slowly but steadily toward whatever goals it sets its mind to, so focus on being dependable in your word and determined in your work ethic — especially around May 14, when Mercury meets with the sun in Taurus to form a clarifying Mercury cazimi.

Pluto Retrograde Begins

The retrograde-free streak of 2026 is coming to an end and the most distant planet in the solar system is to blame. Pluto retrograde starts on May 6 and lasts until Oct. 15. Pluto is the planet of transformation and subterranean shifts, so its backspins are a time to reflect on the changes that are slowly beginning to take form, and process the revelations that have been purged up from beneath the surface. Thankfully, because Pluto is one of the faraway outer planets, this annual backspin tends to be more subtle, so don’t expect any daily dramas.

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A Lush New Moon In Taurus

Taurus season’s crowned jewel is most definitely the luscious new moon in Taurus that takes place on May 16. This lunation is a beautiful opportunity to plant seeds with care and tenderness. The sun and moon will be in a tight conjunction with intellectual Mercury, bringing stability, clarity, and commitment to your most pragmatic plans and ideas. A positive connection to lucky planet Jupiter also makes the lunar energy even more fertile, bringing loads of abundance to whatever endeavors you put your heart into now. Taurus is the most sensual sign of the zodiac, so it’s important to listen to your body and follow your gut as you make your next moves.

Mercury Comes Home To Gemini

Once the Taurus new moon is out of the way, Gemini’s zodiac energy starts creeping into the cosmic driver’s seat — as chatty Mercury zooms into this mutable air sign on May 17. Gemini is one of Mercury’s home signs, making this an especially strong period for communication. As Mercury enters Gemini, it’ll immediately lock into a conjunction with wild-child Uranus, zapping everyone with all sorts of out-of-the-box ideas and brilliant flashes of innovative inspiration.

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The Love & Sex Planets Make Moves

Mercury isn’t the only personal planet changing up the vibes mid-month. On May 18, go-getter planet Mars enters earthy Taurus, followed by lover Venus entering sensitive Cancer the same day. Mars in Taurus sets the tone for steady progress on goals of all kinds. It can also be a very sensual time, so your inner hedonist might be extra hungry for pleasure.

It’s a great time to pick up the mental pace on your projects.

Meanwhile, Venus in Cancer softens everyone hearts, bringing a greater desire for care, compassion, and emotional safety in relationships. Venus and Mars make a sweet sextile to one another on May 19, so wrap up Taurus season by aligning your actions with your values, whether in your love life or anywhere else.

Fluttering Into Gemini Season

Welcome to Gemini season! The sun enters quick-thinking and quizzical Gemini on May 20, kicking off a more social and busy-bodied period of spring. Now’s a great time to connect to your surroundings with more awareness and presence, as Gemini loves picking up on life’s tiny details and can manage doing many different tasks at once. It’s a great time to pick up the mental pace on your projects, whether professional or personal, and find ways to communicate your ideas to the world.

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A Brand-New Uranus Cazimi

Gemini season gets a turbo-boost almost immediately, as an electrifying Uranus cazimi forms in the skies on May 22, once the sun joins Uranus in Gemini. Now’s a time to expect the unexpected and surprise yourself. Some rules are made to be broken, so don’t be afraid to march to the beat of your own drum.

A Full Blue Moon To End The Month

The month began with a full moon, and it’ll end with one too — as the full moon in free-spirited Sagittarius rises on the morning of May 31. Because this is the second full moon to take place in a calendar month, it’s also called a Blue Moon. This lunation is a great time to shift your eyes onto the bigger picture, allowing yourself to see new possibilities, perspectives, and outcomes within whatever you’re currently working toward. The moon makes powerful connections with some important points and planets, so expect a lot of energy to get stirred up as a result.