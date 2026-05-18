Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Change is in the air this week, as all five personal planets will be switching signs — promising lots of energy shifts in everyone’s financial and professional lives alike. Go-getter Mars hits steadfast and stability-seeking Taurus on Monday, bringing a sense of patience and prudence to your goals, and giving you the energy necessary to sustain them for the long-term. Slow and steady really does win the race, so pace yourself and keep your eyes on the prize.

Gemini season begins on Wednesday, lighting up mental matters and engaging people in more intellectual conversations. This is a great time to come up with innovative business ideas, make new connections in your career, dive into the logistical details of a professional project, or open up some important dialogues about money.

This week, the cards want you to find a balance between staying on your grind and taking on too much — especially amidst so much cosmic change. If you want some advice when it comes to matters of work and finances, check out the cards I pulled in this week’s money tarot reading.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

With Gemini season kicking off on Wednesday, there’s no more appropriate card to see pop up now, given that the Lovers card is associated with Gemini in zodiacal tarot symbolism. The card’s imagery and title may bring to mind visions of romance and sensuality, but at its core, the Lovers is actually about partnership, choices, and the mental logistics that must take place in order to build a strong connection.

With that in mind, something within your financial life may be at a crossroads of some sort this week, requiring you to correspond and collaborate with others in order to find the best path forward. It’s likely that a meaningful choice needs to be made regarding your money — one that calls for adequate discussion, input, and cooperation. Whether this involves a business partner, a client, or a spouse who you share bills with, it’s important to put all the necessary information on the table openly and be sure you’re listening to their contributions just as thoughtfully as you’re sharing yours. Right now, working in tandem and transparency with others will yield the best results for your bank account and help you make the best possible decisions about your funds.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

When you’re panicking about money, it’s easy to spiral into unproductiveness instead of actually kicking into problem-solving mode. But this week, productivity is the key to finding some relief from your financial concerns. The Eight of Pentacles depicts a dedicated and focused young man sitting on a bench, diligently carving a star onto a golden coin. Based on the stack of completed coins beside him, it’s clear he’s been at this task for a while, and appears to be on a hardworking roll. Perhaps it’s time to take a page out of his book and get yourself into a money-making flow state.

Money woes may very well be on your mind (and affecting your bank account), but buckling down and getting to work on solving whatever you’re stressing about is the best thing you can do. Don’t let your finance fears distract you from simply doing what needs to be done — whether that’s sorting through a daunting pile of bills, wrapping up overdue work projects, or getting the back-end details sorted for whatever business endeavors you’re currently involved with. Success takes time and patience to build, so don’t expect magic overnight. Maintaining a strong and consistent work ethic in the face of stress is likely to lead you to a more stable place soon.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

It’s time to do some delegating and reprioritizing when it comes to your professional life. If the Ten of Wands is any indication, you’re probably carrying a pretty heavy load at work right now, and whatever you have on your plate might be more than what you currently have capacity for. You may be holding it all together, but not without a lot of uncomfortable weight on your shoulders — and definitely not in any way that’s sustainable in the long-term.

It might feel like you have no choice but to trudge forward, bogged down by a never-ending list of projects, responsibilities, or goals that all feel like they need to get done at once. But pushing yourself to your limits will only lead you to burnout. Right now, it’s important to find a little relief to ensure you can stay on top of your tasks without buckling under the pressure — whether that’s by shifting some career endeavors temporarily to the back burner, touching base with your boss or clients about extending a deadline, or seeing if a colleague can hop in and help out with a project that could use an extra hand. There’s no reason to bear this much burden when some small adjustments can lighten your load to be more manageable.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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