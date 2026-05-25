Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

It’s the last week of May, and this week’s energy is culminating in a powerful new moon in Sagittarius on Sunday, May 31. This is the second full moon of the month, making it a rare “blue moon” — and this lunation is here to help put your eyes on the big picture instead of getting lost in the sauce of life’s little distractions.

Some planetary clashes midweek can trigger competitiveness and insecurities, so you’ll want to slow down and reflect on what you really want and why. Connecting with your greater financial objectives and higher professional aspirations can help you bypass the daily BS and let small battles fight themselves. You’ve got big dreams to accomplish, which means you don’t have time to second-guess your goals or engage in petty power struggles.

This week’s money tarot reading is especially meaningful, as it brings a stunning trio of the deck’s most powerful and archetypal Major Arcana cards — meaning that whatever unfolds now is likely to touch on larger and more significant themes when it comes to your current cash flow and career trajectory. Even little things can be of great significance now.

Read on for more insight on the cards I pulled to help guide you in professional and financial matters over the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

There’s probably been a lot to juggle lately in your financial life. But this week, you may want to pay less attention to other people’s advice and opinions and give yourself space to form your own. Despite the connotations, the Hermit card isn’t about bed-rotting and being an avoidant homebody while your friends wonder where you are. Instead, it’s about taking intentional time away from outside stimulation so that you can get back in touch with yourself. That’s exactly what needs to be done this week when it comes to dealing with business decisions or money matters.

It’s hard to step away from the hustle and bustle of the business world or your current endeavors, so you don’t have to jump ship or hide yourself away entirely. But right now, focus on retreating inward and partially disconnecting from the surface-level stressors of whatever issues are on your plate. The most productive and insightful answers to your questions are undoubtedly within you already — it’s just a matter of getting your mind clear enough to be able to interpret them. Give yourself permission to take this inner journey and you’ll see that like the figure on the card, you’ll soon find that you’re able to illuminate the path ahead all on your own.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

When financial problems are mounting, the stress of the situation can be overwhelming, like your foundations are crumbling beneath your feet. Whether you’re dealing with minor money issues or some significant fiscal setbacks, it’s easy to spiral and feel like you have little control over your circumstances. And it’s true — you may not have had much power over the way things have unfolded lately, so naturally this is going to bring about some anxiety (or a full-blown panic). However, if this week’s card is any indication, it’s essential to trust the process and know that things are going to get better.

The Star card is one of the most hopeful and refreshing of the whole deck, as it symbolizes rebirth, new beginnings, and making wishes come true. It’s important to note that in the ascension of the Major Arcana, the Star follows the Tower — a card that indicates chaos and things falling apart. This represents the way clear skies always eventually return after a storm, bringing new growth. This week, you may begin to realize that things in your financial life needed to change in order to bring you to this moment — and that you actually have an opportunity to turn over a whole new leaf. The Star always promises some good luck, so make a wish.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Sometimes you’re up, and sometimes you’re down — that’s the message of the tarot’s Wheel of Fortune. If you’ve been struggling in your professional life lately, you may find that your luck is finally turning this week. Whether you’ve dealt with a lack of career clarity, difficulties staying on top of your work, or challenges securing a new gig, nothing stays the same forever, so trust that fate has been working behind the scenes to facilitate some major shifts.

Circumstances beyond your control will catalyze some important changes in your career this week, and it’ll be up to you to roll with these energy shifts and make the most of whatever comes your way. You never know what the universe has in store for you, and with the Wheel Of Fortune present, it’s likely to be an exciting surprise. Seeing some forward movement in areas that have felt stagnant will reinvigorate you and inspire you to push ahead with your professional goals. The wheels of life are always turning, so jump into the driver’s seat and work with these cosmic vibes to make some magic happen.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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