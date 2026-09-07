Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Virgo season is really doing its thing this week, especially once the purifying and improvement-oriented new moon hits on Sept. 10. Virgo is an earth sign, meaning it’s focused on planning, practicality, and tangible matters. It’s also highly organized and analytical, which brings a very helpful energy if you have to work on detail-oriented projects, need to get things done efficiently, or want to number crunch your bank account. Being thorough and meticulous is Virgo’s game, so this new moon can encourage you to get your finances organized and be more attentive in your career.

An intriguing theme emerges in this week’s money tarot reading, as all three of the cards I pulled are directly associated with the number six. The spread starts with the Lovers, which is VI in the Major Arcana, and it’s followed up by the Sixes of two different suits. To add to the synchronicity, this week’s new moon is taking place in Virgo, which is the sixth sign of the zodiac. Six in numerology is about peace, empathy, healing, heart-to-heart connection, and family — so in addition to the card’s meanings, these gentle and emotionally-driven themes may very well play a role in the way your financial and professional endeavors play out in the week ahead, too.

Read on for the full scoop.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The Lovers card is one of the most iconic images in the tarot deck. It depicts two nude people standing symmetrically across from one other, which symbolizes open communication, the sharing of honest information, and the way someone close to you can be a mirror to parts of yourself. With this energy present, you may find yourself having to make a choice about money this week — and this might require you to weigh all sorts of information in your own mind and synergize different ideas to help you come to a conclusion that feels fulfilling.

If you share financial responsibilities with another person — whether that’s a business partner, a spouse, or a roommate — this might also be a good time check in and ensure you’re up to speed on one another’s fiscal needs, goals, and situations. Renegotiating a deal or simply making sure you’re in the loop about how the other is feeling about your agreements will keep communication channels open, allowing more space for abundance to flow freely.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Money has a way of becoming stressful, whether you’re swimming in cash or struggling to keep a penny in your pocket. This week, the best way to approach those financial fears is by channeling the natural compassion, idealism, creativity, and peacefulness that you may have felt more of in your childhood. Most children aren’t making themselves sick with worry over money issues, right? They probably don’t think much about it at all. They’re busy enjoying the freedom and lack of responsibility that comes with being a kid.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should ignore your fiscal troubles and play pretend. You can’t delude yourself into thinking things are OK if they’re not. But embracing a slightly more optimistic and happy-go-lucky attitude can offer you some perspective and help you see the big-picture — which likely involves finding a way out of whatever you’re struggling with. In the meantime, soothe your anxieties by doing something that feels healing to your inner child. Watching an old favorite movie, doing some crafts, or listening to an album you loved in your youth are all great ways to lower cortisol and help you approach your financial problems more calmly.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Congratulations! It’s likely that some kudos are in order when it comes to a recent work performance, and the tarot wants to make sure you get your flowers, even if you’re feeling shy about taking the compliments. The Six Of Wands card depicts someone arriving back home on a horse — presumably after fighting some sort of battle or meeting with someone important for a diplomatic event. He’s holding a large wooden staff with a victory wreath above him, implying that his mission was successful. Meanwhile, there’s a crowd of people there to welcome him back, eager to celebrate him for his accomplishments.

This week, you’re the guy on that horse. If you’ve been working hard within your career, wrapping up a serious project at your job, or are reaching some sort of professional milestone, it’s time to toot your own horn and soak up all the love that the people close to you want to give you. Accept those compliments! Wear your victory wreath proudly! And most importantly, don’t keep quiet about your accomplishments. Your colleagues and loved ones want to celebrate you, so soften your defense mechanisms and allow yourself to enjoy your wins.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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