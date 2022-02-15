In numerology, your life path number is sort of in line with your astrological profile in the sense that they both represent your personality archetype. Think, the specific motivations, strengths, and characteristics that make up who you are. When it comes to life path number 6s, they’re family-oriented, empathetic, and extremely compassionate.

If you add all the numbers in your birthday together and they come out to 6, that means you’re a life path 6. Being a life path 6 implies you have an affinity to your home and family life, and you live in service for others. Those with a life path 6 have keen instincts that border on being parental, so they’re nurturing to their loved ones.

“[Your life path number] gives you an indication of your life purpose and also indicates what challenges, tendencies, and obstacles will come into play throughout your life,” Ryan Hart, a numerologist, tells Bustle. “Being a life path 6 brings harmony to your life. It makes you a good counselor as you have a great understanding of the desires of other people. You are sensitive to others’ needs.”

If you discovered you’re a life path number 6, then you’ll want to know how these traits and impulses manifest in your life. Keep reading to find out the meaning of being a life path number 6 and how it reflects your character.

The Meaning Of Life Path Number 6

When it comes to being a life path 6, it’s important that they can support those around them in a meaningful way. Life path 6s have a strong connection to the concept of family, so domestic relationships play a huge role in their lives. Fairness and stability are important to those who are a life path 6, allowing them the heart and nobility to guide others to a resolution. “[Life path 6s] are natural leaders with a lot of responsibility on their shoulders. But they also tend to be very artistic and creative in solving various issues that may arise,” explains Hart.

Since life path 6s are natural caregivers, it’s common for them to prioritize the needs of others over their own. Their altruistic philosophy may isolate them in their own personal challenges and may find themselves sacrificing their needs for others.

How Do I Calculate My Life Path Number?

You only need your birthday to crack the code to your life path number. According to Hart, you first take each unit of your birth date (in the format month/day/year) and reduce it until you get a single digit, also called a Master number.

“For example, if you were born on Dec. 10, 1982 (12-10-1982), you start with the month. Since December is the twelfth month, you would add 1+2=3,” says Hart. “Since the day of birth is 10, we need to add 1 + 0 = 1. Then, add the numbers of the year, which is 1982. We reduce 1982 to a single-digit by adding 1 + 9 + 8 + 2 = 20, then adding 2 + 0 = 2.”

Once you’ve reduced your number, the last step is to add them together (3 + 1 + 2 = 6), giving you a life path number 6.

Life Path Number 6 Characteristics

If you’re a life path 6, one of your main objectives is to care for others in need — and it’s important that you’re able to strike harmony in all areas of life. You’re recognized for your altruism and ability to connect with others in a meaningful way. “In general, life path 6s have very friendly and peaceful natures, which help them to make a lot of friends and have a very good social life,” Hart says. “Their ability to show empathy towards others’ problems is very strong.”

Fostering healthy and sustainable relationships is important to life path 6s, and keeping your partnerships balanced and stable is critical. “The people who are born under this life path number tend to have a stable relationship and they usually enjoy being in a romantic relationship,” Hart explains. Since life path 6s are family-oriented, they typically put their domestic relationships first.

Not only are life path 6s valiant and fair leaders, but they also make exceptional creators. “They’re very talented in everything they do — like artistry, music, or anything else they wish to try. Their ambition to succeed combined with their creativity helps them to make great progress in whatever they do,” says Hart.

What Does The Number 6 Mean In Numerology?

The number six is associated with matters of the heart. This energy is all about healing and supporting others, so when 6 shows up in your life, it could be an indication that you’re in an important step in your healing process and can serve as a reminder that you’re protected and in good hands.

Despite the angel number 666 setting off alarms due to its association with the Devil in some religions, it’s actually an auspicious pattern. “The number 6 is believed to bring good fortune and happiness in life. You can use this sign to attract more positive energy and good luck into your life,” explains Hart. As a life path 6, you’re driven by acts of kindness and aim for harmony, making you both a powerful leader and a caregiver.