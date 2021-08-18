If you’ve ever booked a stay on Airbnb, you know that a lot of times the properties may offer better accommodations than some of the most popular hotels — and sometimes for a fraction of the price. Not to mention, during the pandemic you may feel safer traveling when you’re staying in a private residence. Finding a decent Airbnb isn’t tricky, but there are some properties that are more luxurious than others. If you’ve been looking for a place to get away and relax, it’s understandable why you may want a spa-like retreat. That’s why I’ve done the research, and can attest that these properties are the crème de la crème of luxury, especially when it comes to their bathrooms.

If you’re about to embark on a relaxing vacation, you may be searching for a whirlpool bath or a rainfall shower. But that’s not all you can find — saltwater soaking tubs, heated floors, and outdoor showers are just some of the added bonuses within these lavish vacation homes. Whether it be an incredible view of the California mountains from the soaking tub, or the outdoor shower looking over the Costa Rica rainforest, these wild bathrooms on Airbnb right now will make you feel like you’re in paradise.

And luckily, you don’t have to just gush over the photos of the incredibly wild bathrooms — they’re all available to rent now so you can actually book a stay.

Austin, Texas Airbnb You know what they say: everything’s bigger in Texas. And Airbnb bathrooms in the state are no exception to the rule. This redesigned ‘50s bungalow near the University of Texas is lined with sliding glass walls and offers everything you need to get away, luxuriously. The bathroom, lined with wood all around, features a double sink and a bubbling chromotherapy bath. If you don’t know what a chromotherapy bath is, you’re in for a treat. This style of bath uses color to create a soothing and relaxing experience. Colors evoke certain feelings, so with the use of the right ones, you will feel more at peace than ever.

Lake Como, Italy Airbnb You’re in Lake Como, what else do you really need? That may be true, however, this Airbnb called “Villa Torno,” is at the height of luxury. The incredible views and historic and modern details craft a unique design experience, and the privacy is unmatched. But one of the best parts about this amazing villa, has to be the spa and bio-sauna surrounded by gorgeous rocks. Although, this property is a splurge at over $1.5K a night.

Flamingo Heights, California Airbnb Picture this: you’re in the beautiful Flamingo Heights, California and you’re in this bath, basking in the sun from the windows, while embracing this incredibly gorgeous view of the mountains. Ahhh, that’s the dream. This Airbnb also features a hot tub deck where you can stargaze next to a warm fire. For $329 a night, you, yourself, can book a stay.

Yucca Valley, California Airbnb In the middle of the California desert lies this remote Yucca Valley Airbnb. It’s a desert retreat tucked away as a “health and wellness” hideout. The beautiful Airbnb includes a steam sauna, hot tub, plunge pool, and sky shower for $228 a night.

Marrakesh, Marrakesh-Tensift-El Haouz, Morocco Airbnb In Morocco lies this gorgeous boutique hotel with one hefty price tag. For more than $2.5K a night, you can rent a room in the Riad Farnatchi hotel on Airbnb. Sure, it’s not cheap, but you’re paying for 24-hour staff service, homemade breakfasts, a roof terrace spa, an indoor/outdoor pool, incredibly gorgeous bathrooms, and a whole lot more.

Graton, California Airbnb Another California home with a luxe bathroom is this one located in Graton. What’s so special about this property is the fact that it is an eco-luxury farmhouse oasis that includes a private backyard and solar-heated swimming pool, a convenient outdoor shower, and an amazing clawfoot tub for $332 a night.

Meridian Charter Township, Michigan All of your bathing needs are sure to met with this high-tech bathroom. According to the Airbnb listing, this Michigan home’s bathroom is complete with “quartz countertops, heated bathroom floor tiles, 2-person infrared sauna with integrated Bluetooth sound, 95 gallon soaking tub, and a separate body spray shower.” For $232 a night, you can book a stay.

Hudson, New York Airbnb This rustic modern pool house in Hudson, New York was said to be a “one of-a-kind modern glass home,” according to the New York Times. You have your own secluded valley due to the property behind surrounded by mountains. The guest bathroom, pictured above, is complete with automatic privacy screens whenever you need to close the bathroom off from the rest of the bedroom. Book a stay in this gorgeous home for just under $1K a night.

Oia, Greece Airbnb The Serenity Villa in Oia, Greece is a treat like no other. A one-night stay in this Airbnb will cost you almost $4.4K a night. The gorgeous grey stone bathroom is the perfect place to take that effortless Instagram vacation selfie. Hey, you might not have much money in the bank after your trip, but at least you had a relaxing trip, right?

Punta Arenas, Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica Airbnb Overlook the Costa Rica rainforest while rinsing off under the outdoor shower after your salt water pool soak in this Airbnb. Named the “Villa Melody,” this property is located in the center of Santa Teresa and boasts high luxuries including concierge service, daily cleaning, and laundry services. For $600 a night, this villa can sleep up to 14 people and it’s sure to be the ultimate party pad.