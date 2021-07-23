If you have ever looked for an alternative to a hotel, chances are you have booked a stay at an Airbnb. You know that famous saying, “Wow! Celebrities are just like us!”? Well, in this case, they *kind of* are. I found some of the most dramatic Airbnbs celebrities have stayed in, and it may remind you of your beachside escape booked on the popular vacation rental site (besides well, er, some of the price tags and luxurious accommodations).

The best part of this is the fact that a lot of these properties are still rentable on Airbnb — I mean, if you have $10,000 to dish out a night. But hey, if you’re anything like me and your jaw is down to the floor, don’t worry. You can still look at all of the incredible photos and *dream* that you’re an A-lister actually spending a few nights in an incredible mansion under the tropical Hawaii sun.

But it’s not just limited to Hawaii — a few of these houses are actually on Billionaire Beach, (fits the theme right?!) a famous seaside escape in Malibu, where the elite tend to lounge around and bask in the sun. Other places include Toronto, Brazil, Norway — where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were past guests — and many other fabulous locations. If the house is cool enough for the royal couple to spend a few nights, I’m guessing you definitely want to sneak a peek.

Here are 13 of the most dramatic Airbnbs celebrities have stayed in, below:

Beyoncé Airbnb / Host Cheryl After Beyoncé’s legendary Super Bowl XLVII halftime show performance, she stayed in an Airbnb in Los Altos Hills, California. Of course it’s beautiful, considering it costs $10,000 per day. The house features an incredible infinity pool.

Ariana Grande Exceptional Stays Near Telluride, Colorado, nestled in the mountains, you can find this dramatic mansion (Pulitzer Mansion, to be specific) that once hosted Ariana Grande and her ex boyfriend Mac Miller. For approximately $10,500 a night, you can expect this house to be at the height of luxury, considering it has an incredible indoor pool and wet bar.

Britney Spears In 2017, Airbnb gifted Spears a stay in this “Mediterranean villa” in Malibu, California, worth $30 million. The trending star spent time in the mansion with boyfriend Sam Asghari and her two sons. The Airbnb includes a gorgeous infinity pool and is just steps away from the beach.

Hailey Bieber Airbnb Before Hailey was a Bieber, she was a Baldwin, and for her 20th birthday, she rented out this Toronto Airbnb to celebrate accordingly. The best part? You can rent it for yourself... for almost $4,000 a night.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Airbnb This is the former home of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Airbnb currently offers it as a rental. What’s even better is one night costs $720, which is a lot less than previous homes. Still not wallet-friendly, IMO, but hey, for that dreamy pool, I may have to make the splurge.

Mariah Carey Airbnb The rich and glamorous frolic on “Billionaire Beach,” and Mariah Carey is no exception. For $10,000 a night, you are welcome to book your stay at this “residential home.” (It’s more accurately described as an unbelievable mansion.) The home is located directly on the sand so, if you stay here, you’re basically living on the beach.

Emma Roberts Airbnb Mansions just steps from the sand seem to be the ultimate vacation spot for celebs. In 2016, Emma Roberts lounged on the beach of this incredible Malibu Road Dry Beach home. This one in particular is almost $6,000 a night and features five bedrooms (two which are master suites) and is in a buzz-worthy Malibu location.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Airbnb Though they aren’t senior royals anymore (kind of, but that’s another story), that doesn’t mean Meghan and Harry can’t live like them. The Tromvik Lodge in Norway will offer an incredible view of the Northern lights. Plus, it’s only $450 a night!

Neil Patrick Harris Not only was Neil Patrick Harris gifted a stay at this Los Angeles rental by Airbnb in 2016, Audi also gave him an awesome ride for the weekend. Pretty sweet deal, right?!

Shah Rukh Khan Airbnb In Beverly Hills lies this Palatial Villa that is just a short walk from Rodeo Drive where Shah Rukh Khan was once a guest. Plus, in 2020, Airbnb announced that Khan and his interior designer wife, Gauri, had an opportunity to stay at the couple’s gorgeous Bollywood home.

Zendaya Airbnb Is there any place more fabulous than Rio de Janeiro? This $18 million villa located in Brazil hosted Zendaya in 2016. And for just under $4,500 a night, you can stay there, too! The villa is equipped with an incredible private infinity pool on the mountainside in the tropical jungle. Fancy, schmancy.

Jimmy Hendrix Airbnb In 1970, Jimi Hendrix stayed in this charming little cottage located in Makawao, Maui, while filming Rainbow Bridge. The property is called the “Adorable Garden Gingerbread House,” which totally gives you storybook vibes. And what’s even more amazing about this is the fact that you can stay in this cottage for only $255 a night. Pretty unbelievable!