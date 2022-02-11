Aldi’s Jo Malone Dupes Are Back On Shelves For Valentine’s Day

For those in the know, Aldi’s Special Buys aisle is a gold mine for picking up a bargain on just about anything. From beauty bits and bath bombs to barbells and drill bits, Aldi’s magical middle aisle has it all, but its the Lacura beauty brand, scent-sational fragrances, and candles that have shoppers coming back for more.

For Valentine’s Day, Aldi is reviving its cult Hotel Collection Eau de Toilettes. There will be three popular scents for shoppers to choose from — floral Peony Blush, woody Bergamot Oud, and rich Myrrh & Sweet Tonka. The fragrance range has also made waves on TikTok, with searches for #AldiPerfume reaching 118.6K

Also, the brand’s popular candle collection is back, and just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Originally introduced last year, the scented candles went viral on social media for how close they were in scent and look to that of designer brand Jo Malone, whose triple-wick candles can retail from anything between £100 and £130.

Whilst Aldi’s Blackberry and Bay, Pomegranate and Lime, Basil and Mandarin candle scents are among the budget supermarket’s most popular, it is Aldi’s Valentine’s Day candle collection that has caught shoppers’ eyes this year.

Aldi has launched two new romantic scents, Paris Blush and Red Roses. Prices start from £4.99 for a Votive Gift Set, which include two small glass holders and 12 tealights, and the collection covers glass candles and reed diffusers, all the way to the sought-after three wick centrepiece candles that promise the “perfect ambience for Valentine's Day”.

The only complaint it seems is that the candles aren’t available all the time, reserved only for the irregular Special Buys of the centre aisle. Run, don’t walk!