9 Alexa Games That Will Entertain The Whole Family

As we head into another month of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, entertaining ourselves is becoming more challenging. An assistant’s job description usually doesn’t include “entertain your boss,” however, in the case of Amazon’s Alexa, the rules are getting a refresh. There are a multitude of games that can be played with Alexa. The AI assistant not only offers fun solo games but also hilarious, educational, and entertaining games that are perfect to play with your family at your next dinner.

Playing games on Alexa isn’t necessarily a new thing, but in quarantine, we’re all discovering things we didn’t know previously existed. So what kinds of games can you play using your virtual assistant? Everything from Jeopardy, Bingo, Tic-Tac-Toe, and even Rock, Paper, Scissors, Lizard, Spock (try saying that three times fast). Alexa games can be accessed on Amazon’s Alexa skills page where you can also see more voice capabilities and skills that would be beneficial in other areas of your life (aka, on-demand tarot readings).

For now, grabbing some tea and sitting down with family (or your roomies) to engage in some hearty laughter and thought-provoking gameplay is the perfect way to get through yet another month of quarantine.

Alexa, what are nine games that will offer loads of fun at your next family dinner? Read on.

Either Or

While you can definitely play this game without the use of your virtual assistant, why not take advantage? You'll discover new and surprising things about your family as you all tackle these interesting and witty questions. Either Or also gets updated with over 100 new questions every month, so this game will probably never get old.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Why not switch up the usual familial pastime of watching game shows during dinner and actually participate in your own game show? Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is an oldie but goodie that has been revived on Amazon's Alexa and with family it's more fun now than ever. I mean, who doesn't want to be a millionaire?

Song Quiz

With all the tunes that have come to play (pun totally intended) in the past 60 years, this is a game that may result in a dance party and since there's decades' worth of songs to go through, you can guarentee that the whole family will have fun with this musical game.

WhereInTheWorld

Everyone has that one parent who is a geography buff (or hey, could be you, too). WhereInTheWorld is a great game that will also have everyone learning about this big little sphere we're living on. Filled with cool facts, you and your team players will be answering questions that pertain to where capital cities are, identifying country names, and even guessing which languages are spoken in other countries.

Rock, Paper, Scissors, Lizard, Spock

Star Trek fans might have something to say about this one. A twist on tradition that will be enetertaining for everyone, Rock, Paper, Scissors, Lizard, Spock (also known as Lizard Spock) adds two new hand gestures to the classic game. Spock (use the infamous "live long and prosper" hand sign or separating your four fingers down the middle) beats scissors and rock, while lizard (form your hand as if its taking a bite of something) beats paper and Spock.

Tic-Tac-Toe

The game you and your siblings once played to pass the time is now officially on Alexa and more fun than ever. You can play Tic-Tac-Toe with the family by taking turns to see who will outwit the AI first. You can use your own paper to keep track of the X's and O's or bump up the challenge and play using only everyone's memory.

Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader

Chances are the whole family thinks they're smarter than a fifth grader, but put your brains to the test with this trivia game. With questions that cover first through fifth grades, you and the fam will be amazed by just how much you thought you knew.

Amazing Word Master

Get ready to turn your thinking cap on with this fast-paced game. Alexa will prompt everyone with one word and the objective is to state a word back to Alexa that begins with the last letter of the word Alexa previously stated. You earn points with each word you volley back and forth with Alexa and the longer your word, the more points you're awarded. Take turns playing with your family to see who can get the most points.

The Fake News Game

This game will really put your family to test. Alexa will prompt you with statements about different things that have happened around the world — some real, some fake. The goal is to figure out which of the statements is... you guessed it, fake news. This is one brain-busting game that will educate the entire family.