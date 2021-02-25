13 Alexa Games That'll Add Excitement To Your Virtual Happy Hours

There are two words that are the tell-all signal of the enjoyment that's about to follow a long day of work: happy hour. And what’s better than a happy hour that doesn’t require you to leave your house? Due to the pandemic, we’re all still stuck inside, but thanks to smart tools like Amazon’s Alexa games and Zoom, happy hour just got more fun and chill.

Happy hours are usually a time of camaraderie, laughs, and enjoying a couple drinks, but after the first initial cocktail and small talk of how work's been holding up, the glimmer starts to dull. That’s why throwing in some fun games while you throw your drink back is the best way to keep the momentum alive.

Every game becomes a drinking game during happy hour. Start the evening with a round or two of Trivia Battle or Categories to warm up and then head into the real fun of the evening with topsy-turvy games like Simon Says and Never Have I Ever. Or you can test your co-workers’ knowledge with games like Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and guess who the liar is with Two Truths and a Lie. Alexa games offer a variety of fun to be had that will keep the energy and drinks flowing into the night.

Here are 13 Alexa games that are perfect for your next happy hour.

Most Likely Most Likely is one of those games where you may get tipsy faster than you had originally thought. Alexa will call out random things like "Who is most likely to get caught sneaking a midnight snack?" You and your friends will then have to take votes on who would be most likely and the chosen one pays the price by taking a drink or shot.

Categories In this fast-paced game, you and your happy hour mates will be given a category and then must come up with a word that begins with a certain letter from said category. For example, if the category is games and you "roll" the letter C, you would have to think of a game that starts with the letter C, like Categories.

Spelling Bee The Spelling Bee was already challenging enough in the fourth grade, but with a little bit of liquid courage and your friends, this Alexa game more fun than it was back in our school days.

Trivia Battle Trivia always helps get happy hour started and in this trivia game, you won't be play against your friends but against other states. With only eight questions a day, Alexa's Trivia Battle is short but can be played over multiple happy hours. The goal for you and your crew will be to correctly answer the questions in order to advance the state you live in on the Trivia Battle Leadership board.

Would You Rather Would You Rather is the game of making some tough choices. Would you rather never be able to eat ice cream again or always have to eat vanilla when you do? Decisions, decisions.

Movie Challenge For the movie buffs in the group, Movie Challenge gives actual clips from films like Terminator and Casblanca. With hundreds of quotes, this game provides fun long past the drinks being poured.

True Or False Getty One might think that True or False is simple, but some of these questions will truly stump you. Turn this into a fun drinking game by making the losers take a sip or shot for each question they get incorrect.

Song Quiz Playing Song Quiz is a great way to test everyone's knowledge of music. With hits from the past 60 years, you'll be amazed by just how much music is really out there.

Never Have I Ever The popular drinking game that follows us everywhere — of course, Never Have I Ever made this list. While you may think you've done just about everything, this Alexa game will provide you with new endeavours that you didn't even think about.

The Fake News Game In the Fake News Game, you'll try to uncover which of the news headlines Alexa calls out are real versus fake. Be careful though, a lot of weird things have made the news, and you'll be left wondering if a robot really did gain citizenship in Saudi Arabia (yes, they really did).

Simon Says You know how Simon Says would always trip you up at some point? Simon says try playing it after a couple shots.

Rock, Paper, Scissors, Lizard, Spock Sometimes called Lizard Spock, this unique twist on Rock, Paper, Scissors will have everyone pulling out their free hand to draw a hand signal that will defeat their opponents. In this rendition, Lizard beats Spock and Spock beats everything except Lizard and Paper.