As the saying goes, everyone watches women’s sports — and that’s thanks, in part, to Ally Financial. In 2022, the virtual bank collaborated with CBS to move the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Finals to primetime for the first time ever — a slot it has kept ever since, including during Saturday night’s championship match-up between the Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current.

With efforts led by Ally CMO and former Michigan State soccer player Andrea Brimmer, the bank has been one of the leading forces championing the NWSL. This April, Ally achieved its groundbreaking 50/50 media pledge, devoting equal advertising spending toward men's and women's sports media. This past week, as the teams geared up for the championship game, Ally House, the bank’s fan activation, provided a space for soccer superfans and NWSL icons to come together in celebration of the sport they love.

The Brains Behind Ally House

When Ally first entered their partnership with the NWSL in 2021, far fewer eyes were on women’s soccer.

“My first championship game in Louisville, it was noon on a Saturday, and it just felt like going to a high school soccer game,” Brimmer says. “We came out of that and said, ‘We’ve got to make this something.’”

Ally House was imagined as a place for fans of women’s sports to come together. Ally

That experience informed Ally’s push to get the Finals moved to primetime television, and also to create an activation and fandom space in Ally House.

“This is the soccer Super Bowl, and if you go to the Super Bowl for the NFL, you see these kind of activations everywhere,” Brimmer says. “We wanted to bring that kind of gravitas to women's soccer.”

Ally House Was The Place To Be At The NWSL Finals

Washington Spirit fans showed up at Ally House. Ally

Brimmer’s dream was certainly realized. The activation, held on Nov. 20 and 21, took place at the NWSL Championship Ally House, just minutes from the match at Audi Stadium in Washington, D.C. The space was filled with fans of all ages — from adult fans sipping on drinks from the bar, to teenage boys to infant girls being pushed by their parents in a stroller.

The event included a custom charm bar, plus passed appetizers like sliders and pigs-in-a-blanket. While the DJ played, fans grabbed exclusive merch from Ally, sodas and beers from the bar, and sipped on matchas and lattes from Pitchside Coffee, a Kansas City-based coffee shop co-owned by six current and former NWSL players: Elizabeth Ball, Vanessa DiBernardo, Kristen Hamilton, Hailie Mace, Desiree Scott, and Mallory Weber.

Appearances From Superstar Guests

Guerilla FC organizers Chris Bowerbank and Elisa Davidson, Briana Scurry, Tobin Heath and Christen Press for an episode of The RE-CAP Show at Ally House. Ally

The main event on Friday was a live episode of The RE-CAP Show with former NWSL stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press, along with special guests, former players Merritt Mathias and Briana Scurry, and Guerilla FC organizers Chris Bowerbank and Elisa Davidson. The energy in the room was electric — even though it was largely filled with enthusiastic Spirit fans, the entire space filled with applause and shouts of approval when Heath brough up Kansas City devoting resources to building the first-ever purpose-built stadium for a professional women's sports team.

The highlight of Saturday was another live show, this time, an episode of Welcome To The Party with former NWSL players Abby Wambach and Julie Foudy. The players first brought out Brimmer and Danette Leighton, CEO of the Women’s Sports Foundation, to discuss the importance of Title IX in women’s sports. Then, they welcomed a panel of surprise guests to the stage: WNBA star Paige Bueckers, Claire Hutton of Bay FC, and NWSL legend Brandi Chastain. They played a game, pitting “youngins” Bueckers and Hutton against ‘99ers Foudy and Chastain.

Abby Wombach, Paige Bueckers, Claire Hutton, Brandi Chastain, and Julie Foudy at Ally House. Ally

The game, kicking balls into a laundry basket, ended in a tie when nobody bothered to keep count. The competitive spirit at Audi Stadium was at an all-time high — whereas at Ally House, people simply gathered to have a good time.