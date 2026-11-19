Take a guess when the first women’s sports bar opened. If you’ve thought anything before 2022, you’re dead wrong. On the West Coast, where love for women’s sports runs particularly deep, The Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon, became the first, and Rough & Tumble in Seattle became the second, in what would become a wave of establishments broadcasting triumphs of female athletes and serving the people who watch them.

Women’s sports have exploded in popularity over the past few years, with Nielsen reporting that the United States had a 71% increase in viewership since 2022. Sports enthusiasts new and old needed places to watch their favorite players face off. Enter: women’s sports bars. Today, there are 29 across the country, with at least seven expected to open in 2027.

The founders are a close-knit community. Jenny Nguyen, who owns The Sports Bra, and Rough & Tumble’s Jen Barnes are often cited by new owners (including Set the Bar’s Molly Huyck and Athena Keke’s Alexandra Murray) as sources of inspiration and mentorship.. While there are similarities (WNBA games are going to be one of the biggest crowd-getters, and drag shows, more often than not, will serve as a secondary source of entertainment), though each spot has its own quirks.

Ahead, check out our list of women’s sports bars from across the country.

Arizona

Named in honor of Title IX, a 1972 law that prohibited sex-based discrimination in public school programs including athletics, Title 9 Sports Grill opened in the Melrose District in 2025. Lining the walls are trophies, photos, and sports memorabilia brought in by athletes and fans from all over the country, including a signed tribute from a World War II-era female baseball player. The space was built to empower girls to pursue athletics and celebrate their accomplishments.

California

Located in a vibrant small-business hub in San Diego, One of Us is a rally call for women’s sports fans. Women’s sports always take priority on the screens and over the audio system — something founders Kalani Millsaps, Patricia Sebold, and Kerry Pierce once dreamed of for the sports bar scene. Frustrated with their local spots for not playing the sound on women’s games or putting them on desirable screens, the trio started hosting pop-up watch parties curated through Instagram. Soon these events gained momentum and materialized into the city’s first women’s sports bar — thanks to a crowdfunding campaign.

Located in the Castro, Rikki’s Sports Bar honors Rikki Streicher, a pioneer in the queer and lesbian bar space and one of the founders of the Federation of Gay Games, who made safety and inclusivity a mission in her work. While the bar won’t ever bump a women’s live event for a men’s game (though they will show local men’s teams upon request), everyone is welcome here. It also hosts quirky events like a lesbian pie-eating contest, drag roasts, and board game nights. Plus, Rikki’s, the Summitt and Level Sporting Club host a women’s sports bar fantasy league where NWSL fans can create brackets and compete with fans across the country.

This queer social club combines a digital art and film gallery with women’s sports in California. The lounge, named after legendary women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt, was founded in 2021 and functions as a membership-based community space with discounts for female and trans athletes. The space hosts film nights, DJs, silent discos, and drag shows, and airs a variety of women’s sports. During major events, like the WNBA Finals, The Summitt’s atmosphere is more like a house party.

Los Angeles’s first dedicated women’s sports bar offers 17 screens, putting women’s sports on full display. Founded by life partners Stephanie and Janie Ellingwood, along with chef June Shin, Untamed Spirits opened in Silver Lake in 2025. The bar features a global-inspired “comfort menu” and agave-forward craft cocktails. The venue also hosts drag brunches, trivia, open-mic nights, and pop-up markets.

Step into Watch Me! Sports Bar in Long Beach, California, and you might just see Abby Wambach or Billie Jean King behind the bar. This members-focused sports bar bridges the gap between athlete and fan through their “Sporty Celeb Signature Cocktail” series, party bus program, and podcast studio right on premises. Athletes come in to record, work the bar, and concoct their own signature drink. Fans can pregame at the bar before catching a ride to and from women’s sporting events. Most recently, Jamel Hill, Carrie Champion, and coach Lindsay Gottlieb from the USC Trojans basketball team made an appearance.

Colorado

Founders Miranda Spencer and Annie Weaver met playing for Altitude Sickness, a flag football team in Colorado. A shared desire to create a space for women’s sports put them in business together, and they opened the 99ers. The name pays homage to the iconic 1999 U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, which beat China in a penalty kick shoot-out to clinch their second World Cup title. As Denver’s first women’s sports bar, the 99ers hosts DJ sets and drag performances and provides round-trip bus services to the Denver Summit’s stadium on game day.

Georgia

Dreamed up by founder Chelsea Fisherman in 2023 while at the Women’s World Cup in Australia, Jolene Jolene is a Kirkwood women’s sports bar named after both Fisherman’s cat and Dolly Parton’s iconic song. The local spot prioritizes Atlanta’s women’s professional and collegiate sports, though any game can be aired upon request. Beyond sports, patrons can enjoy karaoke, trivia, puzzle nights, board games, dog patios, and Dolly Parton decor.

Illinois

Best friends and college rugby cocaptains Nora McConnell-Johnson and Torra Spillane opened this Logan Square women’s sports bar “made for babes, by babes” in 2025. Don’t ask them to put on anything else — as they say, they have drinks to be making and women’s sports to be watching! Babe’s pays homage to the 1930s star Mildred “Babe” Didrikson Zaharias — who won three Olympic medals in track and field and 82 golf tournaments, and pitched in multiple Major League Baseball spring training exhibition games. The bar focuses on inclusivity, especially within the LGBTQ+ space. Sports memorabilia and trophies from local female athletes are on full display.

Just steps away from Wrigley Field, Level Sporting Club puts women’s sports front and center in Wrigleyville. Founded by Clarissa Flores, a former Whitney Young and Northwestern University basketball player, the bar has an eccentric main floor and a downstairs lounge with dueling pianos, craft cocktails, and more.

Whiskey Girl Tavern owners Christina and Heather Roberts had their first date at a sports bar in 2013. They married in 2016 and opened Whiskey Girl Tavern, named after their dog, in 2022 with the vision of a craft cocktail spot that prioritized women’s sports games — though, being football fans themselves, they play men’s games, too. Whiskey Girl Tavern sidestepped traditional marketing and instead pooled resources to sponsor local community recreational and semipro teams, like CMSA and Edgewater Castle FC, attracting clientele via word of mouth.

Iowa

Nailed to the wall of Heroics Sports Lounge in Des Moines is a signed Hawkeyes flag autographed by Caitlin Clark, an Iowa legend, that owner Jami Behun framed to protect fans from running off with it. Also inside? A gold basketball hoop with a pink alligator-skin backboard and a disco ball sitting in the rim. The queer-owned bar prides itself on creating a clean, welcoming environment that draws diverse clientele, including dads bringing in their daughters to watch games together.

Massachusetts

Drawdown Brewing is known as the city’s premier spot to watch women’s sports. Liz Nicol, an award-winning brewer, opened the LGBTQ+ and women-owned bar in 2023 in Jamaica Plain. Beyond game days, the spot hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race fantasy league, trivia nights, and more.

Femme opened in 2023 to become the first lesbian bar Massachusetts has had in years — and perhaps even more surprisingly, a popular gathering spot for Dallas Wings fans (the bar is about an hour away from UConn, alma mater of Wings stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd). Julie Toupin Spring planned to open the bar with her sister-in-law, Diante Spring. After Diante passed away, Julie’s wife, Danielle Spring — Diante’s sister and a former college ball player — stepped in to help. Three years later, the bar has become known for its gluten-free flatbreads, trivia nights, speed-dating events, and block parties. The bar has become so popular, it’s moving to a bigger location come 2027.

Sarah Real and Mike Dell'Aquila were home brewers in Brooklyn, New York, when the city shut off the gas in their apartment, leading Real to continue her craft using a hot plate. Hence, Hot Plate Brewery got its name. The couple officially started the brewery in western Massachusetts in 2019, and found their staff, many of whom were women and former athletes, would put on WNBA and PWHL games. Hot Plate soon turned into a location where fans of New York and New England sports could come together to watch a heated match-up, while sipping on a light, floral house-brewed chamomile blond ale — Real’s first-ever recipe, fittingly named Capable of Anything.

Minnesota

A nod to the iconic baseball movie A League of Their Own, A Bar of Their Own opened in 2024 as the Midwest’s first venue dedicated to women’s sports. The inclusive space keeps 16 of 18 draft lines exclusive to beer and cider brands owned, made, or led by women, nonbinary, or trans creators.

Missouri

In 2024, CPKC Stadium, the first stadium built exclusively for women’s soccer, hosted its first-ever match for the Brittany Mahomes co-founded and co-owned Kansas City Current. Last month, just a 10-minute drive away, The Dub opened its doors. The bar draws a lot of Current supporters, but also is home to college volleyball watchers and K-State fans, who all come together to munch on the signature sheet pan nachos and loaded Dub fries, or attend trivia nights to raise money for local nonprofits.

Nebraska

Nebraska is volleyball country, so it only makes sense that Molly Huyck would call her sports bar SET the Bar. Dedicated to Huyck’s sister Kelsey, a dedicated sports fan who passed away suddenly in 2022, the name also references Huyck’s lofty ambitions for the pub. Serving hordes of Husker fans, and fans of Nebraska’s two pro women’s volleyball teams, the Benson bar also broadcasts everything from the WNBA finals to field hockey and netball games. Inclusivity is central to its mission, from its social club (for Omaha newcomers to make friends) to its menu, which includes vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, including a gluten-free fried chicken sandwich.

New York

With its baby pink interior, cat-themed decor, and craft cocktail menu, Athena Keke’s doesn’t look like your typical sports bar — and that’s exactly what co-founders Alexandra Murray and Clau Capriles intended. The couple met working at a restaurant together 12 years ago, and although they loved watching sports, they weren’t fans of the traditional divey vibe. In 2025, they opened Athena Keke’s, named after their tabby, and they bring an elevated menu, weekend brunch, seasonal cocktails, and their fan-favorite “teeny tinis” to women’s sports enthusiasts of all kinds (but, of course, mostly Liberty fans).

After talent agent Chandler Robertson and lawyers Caroline Kane and Debany Dávila met at a New York Liberty game, they were inspired to quit their jobs to open a women’s sports bar and bring the spirit of the WNBA community to others. The Williamsburg joint has only been open for 11 months, but in that short amount of time, it’s drawn packed crowds by airing everything from WNBA games and NWSL matches to college volleyball tournaments and obscure track and field events. Blazers’ signature fried Oreos are a hit, too.

Wilka’s is in Liberty territory in New York City, but the Lower East Side bar plays any and every women’s sport — just don’t ask them to put on a men’s game. The pub is so staunch in its women’s-sports-only stance, that this year, the owners opted for hosting a Heated Rivalry party over the Super Bowl, switching over only briefly to watch Bad Bunny’s halftime show. The bar is a go-to spot for other kinds of watch parties, including reality TV and election night coverage, and even invited Victoria’s Secret designers to join a viewing of the annual fashion show. It also hosts a knitting circle, for those trying to limit their screen time.

North Carolina

Since E.O.’s grand opening in 2025, the bar has become a go-to spot for (E)very(O)ne, airing everything from the AUSL softball league to PWHL games to the Ultimate Frisbee All Star matchup. (Fans even gathered to watch the men of the Carolina Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup.) Not only does E.O.’s serve up a stacked brunch (pancakes, mimosas, and all), but it’s also become a community hub, hosting community theater and Get Out The Vote events. The bar even features the childhood photos, in trading card form, of regulars.

Oregon

During the 2020 lockdowns, chef Jenny Nguyen had a novel idea: a bar that played women’s sports, and women’s sports alone. Thanks to a viral Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $105,000, that dream was realized, and in April 2022, The Sports Bra opened its doors, becoming the first-ever bar in the country (and possibly the world) dedicated to playing solely women’s sports on its TV screens. Since then, it’s become a community hub, serving up Nguyen’s signature dish, Vietnamese clay-pot-style baby back ribs, and bussing its regulars to Seattle for USWNT and PWHL games. It’s garnered so much success in the past few years, that it earned an investment partnership from Alexis Ohanian’s 776 Foundation in 2024, and now five new locations are on their way in Boston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, St. Louis, and Portland, Maine.

Tennessee

If you go to Lipstick Lounge, Nashville’s first lesbian-owned bar, and head upstairs, you’ll find Chapstick, the city’s first women’s sports bar. Lipstick co-owners Christa Suppan and Jonda Valentine had dreamed of opening Chapstick since 2002, but it wasn’t until 2025 that they had the capital to bring it to the public. Now, fans of all teams and all leagues come together to watch games while sipping on frozen espresso martinis, snacking on hand-breaded chicken tenders, and on Fridays, when few matches are scheduled, getting down on the dance floor.

Texas

More than a decade after launching Houston’s first lesbian bar, Pearl Bar, founder Julie Mabry opened Side Peace, the city’s first women’s sports bar, next door. The sister spaces share a large outdoor patio, with a large screen setup perfect for watching big games, from WNBA matchups to NFL gamedays. Beyond sports, Side Peace is also a community hub, beloved for its many queer-focused events, from speed dating to steak and crawfish nights.

Virginia

Westover Taco opened in 2023, with the goal of providing Arlington with the finest tacos and margs it could offer. In 2026, co-founder Sarah White re-opened the joint with a new mission: to become the first women’s sports bar in the D.C. area (and to keep serving top-notch tacos). The pub has taken on its new identity in stride, cheering on the Washington Mystics and Power FC, organizing charter buses to road trip to New Jersey for the PWHL’s opening weekend, and fundraising for Fund Her Game, a nonprofit investing in girls sports across the DMV area.

Washington

When chef and restaurateur Monica Dumas was looking for her next project in 2025, she wanted to create a space she would want to hang out in. Hence, Pitch the Baby was born, a safe space for women to gather to watch sports and even bring their kids along, too. The family-friendly pub hosts drag shows, an employee-run cooking competition for the title of “Gay Chili Champ,” and, of course, big crowds for WNBA and NWSL games. It’s currently in the process of revamping its menu to be entirely gluten-free and Celiac-safe, but Dumas promises that the customer-favorite pozole — her mother’s recipe — will be returning.

In December 2025, Jen Barnes made history with the opening of a second location of Rough & Tumble. Following the flagship location in Old Ballard, which opened in 2022, the new spot opened in Columbia City, becoming the first women’s sports bar with multiple locations. Seattle is the only major city with teams in the three most popular women’s leagues — the Storm in the WNBA, the Torrent in the PWHL, and the Reign FC in the NWSL — and Rough & Tumble attracts fans of them all. The floor of the Columbia City location is made from the Storm’s old court, on which the team won all four of its national titles. To visit Rough & Tumble is to step into women’s sports history in more ways than one.

Wisconsin

Bernell’s, Madison’s first women’s-sports-centered bar, has been open for just over a year now. Owner Rita Adair’s mission for the pub was to honor her late wife, Bernell Hooker, a dedicated fan of women’s sports. She also wanted to continue the legacy of the blues and jazz club that previously existed in the space, which closed its doors before she took over. The outcome was a welcome crossover, with patrons snacking on soul food as they watch University of Wisconsin — Madison volleyball games, and listen to blues jam sessions.