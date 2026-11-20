It seems like every year is deemed the “biggest” year for women’s sports, and 2026 is no different. As increased interest and money pour into everything from major pro leagues like the WNBA and Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), to smaller ones like the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, women athletes continue to show that the investment is well-deserved.

Surprise, surprise: It turns out that when women are properly funded and supported, they are capable of greatness that many (sexist) people thought impossible. Records aren’t just being broken on the field — they’re also getting smashed at the negotiating table, in the stands, and on TV screens. For every on-court achievement an athlete like A’ja Wilson or Trinity Rodman notches, there are also labor victories secured, attendance records broken, and sportsmanship displayed (both in the gay way and the not-gay way).

In such an eventful year, it can be hard to know which moments stood out above the rest, but we’ve got you. Below, here are the 26 moments that defined women’s sports in 2026.

Jan. 22 — Trinity Rodman signed a record-breaking contract

At the start of the 2026 season, soccer phenom Trinity Rodman’s future with the NWSL was uncertain. She was in negotiations with the Washington Spirit, where she’d spent the entirety of her professional career. Ultimately, Rodman secured a three-year deal at $2 million annually, making her the highest-paid player in both league history and women’s soccer internationally.

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Jan. 30 — Marina Mabrey dropped 47 points in Unrivaled in front of a sold-out crowd

Unrivaled, the 3x3 league founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, had a big year. They added two teams (bringing the total to eight) and went on tour for the first time, selling out the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philly. But perhaps the biggest highlight was Marina Mabrey’s 47-point game, which broke the league scoring record. She made over 64% of her shots that night, hitting 10 threes — a feat that’s even more impressive considering Unrivaled’s shorter games. She used the attention to promote her “crash out jar,” a self-imposed accountability tool. Each time she curses or has an angry outburst on the court, she has to pay. She donated the money to organizations helping immigrant communities impacted by the ICE occupation in Minneapolis. Mabrey was far from the biggest name in the superstar-filled league, but she sure made the biggest splash.

Feb. 1 - July 4 — Nikki Hiltz dominated the mile in track and field

Nikki Hiltz is best known for the 1500m but over the last few seasons, they’ve been making a name for themselves in another distance: the mile. Thanks to their signature kick (the finish of a race), Hiltz was able to win two of the most prestigious mile races this past season: the Wanamaker Mile indoors in February, and the Prefontaine Classic Bill Bowerman Mile outdoors in July. The latter victory saw them break the venue record at Hayward Field in Oregon, and beat Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who is considered one of the most dominant middle-distance runners of this generation.

Feb. 18 — Mikaela Shiffrin won Olympic gold in women’s slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin arrived in Milano Cortina with both nothing and everything to prove. Even though she already had four Olympic medals and a jaw-dropping record of 108 World Cup victories, her struggles at the 2022 Winter Olympics loomed large over her legacy. Many people thought her career was done. Shiffrin knew it wasn’t. She returned for the 2026 Games, where she won gold — with the 1.5-second gap between her and the second-place finisher being the largest margin in Olympic alpine skiing since 1998.

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Feb. 19 — Alysa Liu earned an Olympic gold medal in figure skating — her way

One of the first truly feel-good sports stories of 2026 happened at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February. American figure skater Alysa Liu shocked the world by winning gold in the women’s singles event. Liu had taken two years off from skating following the 2022 Olympics, saying that she had lost her joy for the sport after spending her entire life focused on a singular goal. She returned on her own terms, refusing to let anyone tell her what she could or couldn’t eat or how she had to train. The result was a magical performance that earned her both a gold medal and countless admirers.

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Feb. 19 — Team USA elevated women's hockey to new heights

The U.S. women’s national hockey team defeated Canada to win gold in Milano Cortina, adding another chapter to what some consider to be the biggest rivalry in all of sports. It was the first Olympic Games since the PWHL launched and the event showcased a ton of the league’s players on an international stage. For perhaps the first time, U.S. women’s hockey found the limelight. Interest in the sport surged, with ticket sales jumping nearly 42%.

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March 14 - 28 — A brand-new NWSL team broke the league’s attendance record

The NWSL fielded two new expansion teams for the 2026 season, Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC, the first additions since the Utah Royals in 2024. Both teams set attendance records at their home openers, with the Legacy drawing over 30,000 fans to its first game at Gillette Stadium, making it the highest-attended game in league history. Just two weeks later, the Summit broke that record with over 63,000 fans at Empower Field at Mile High.

March 18 — WNBA players signed a historic collective bargaining agreement

Ahead of the 2026 season, all eyes were on the WNBA. Coming off record-breaking viewership and attendance numbers, the Women’s National Basketball Players’ Association was seeking a new collective bargaining agreement with the league. Players stood their ground through nearly five months of negotiation and numerous inadequate offers from the league. After extended deadlines, threats of a work stoppage, and countless hours around a conference table, the players came away with the biggest labor win for pro women athletes in history. They secured higher salaries, better benefits, and payments for retired players, among other boons.

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April 5 — UCLA women's basketball won its first NCAA championship

In pursuit of the title, the UCLA Bruins went up against the dynasty that is coach Dawn Staley’s University of South Carolina Gamecocks. USC had won the NCAA women’s championship in 2017, 2022, and 2024, and made it to the Final Four each of the past six seasons. The Bruins, meanwhile, had never won an NCAA national championship. After an undefeated regular season led by a powerhouse group of seniors including Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Charlisse Leger-Walker, and Gabriela Jaquez, they notched a decisive victory over the Gamecocks, winning 79-51 and bringing home the championship trophy.

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May - August — Women’s Elite Rugby players stood with their trans teammates

Shortly before the start of Women’s Elite Rugby’s second season, the fledgling league dropped a bombshell: trans women were no longer allowed to play. This news came as a shock, as multiple trans women had been on rosters for the inaugural season and women’s rugby was widely considered to be one of the most inclusive sports. But many of the remaining players refused to be silent about the way their teammates had been treated. Throughout the season, athletes protested in a variety of ways, from organizing legal aid for trans teammates who had been kicked off their teams to creating a player petition opposing the exclusionary policy (more than half the league signed) and encouraging a fan boycott of the league. While the policy has not been changed, WER athletes’ solidarity with their banned colleagues was one of the few bright spots for trans athletes this year.

May 6 — Rachel Entrekin won the Cocodona 250

The Cocodona 250 is not for the weak. The ultramarathon covers roughly 250 miles in Arizona, traversing remote desert landscapes, hills, and valleys, all while climbing at a grueling altitude. Rachel Entrekin won the 2026 race while setting a new overall course record — including beating the men’s all-time high.

May 20 — The Montreal Victoire became the first Canadian team to win the PWHL’s Walter Cup

Before the PWHL was founded in 2023, pro women’s hockey in North America consisted of a bunch of short-lived leagues that almost always had teams from both the U.S. and Canada. When all these independent bodies came together to launch one pro league, the founders were clear that there would be proportionate representation for both countries. It launched with three teams from each country; the first round of expansion in 2025 added one more team per nation.

The Minnesota Frost won the title in 2024 and 2025, but for a league that has gone out of its way to ensure Canadian and American teams are equally represented, it was time for a new champion. The Finals guaranteed there would be, with a series between the Montreal Victoire and the Ottawa Charge. Ultimately, the Victoire were decisively victorious, 4-0.

May 21 - July 3 — Kelsey Pfendler shattered records while rowing from California to Hawaii

In July, Kelsey Pfendler made history when she became the first American woman to complete a solo row across the mid-Pacific Ocean. Pfendler left from Monterey, California, and, after 44 days at sea, she arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her goal had been to become the first American woman, the youngest woman, and the fastest woman to complete the over 2,400-mile journey, but she accomplished even more than that: She outpaced every man who attempted the same route, and she didn’t just edge out the previous best times — she shattered them. The existing women’s record had been 86 days, while the men’s record was 52.

May 25 - Sept. 19 — Carissa Moore made her comeback in surfing

Carissa Moore is a five-time surfing world champion and the first Olympic gold medalist in the sport. In 2011, when she won her first world championship, she was just 18 years old — the youngest person to ever win the title. The American athlete dominated the sport for over a decade until she decided to step away to start a family in 2024. Late last year, she announced her return to the World Surf League tour with a wildcard entry, saying that she had no expectations of returning to the highs she had achieved pre-pregnancy; she just wanted to show women, including her daughter, that they can keep chasing their dreams, “even as life evolves.”

It turns out she had set her goals too low. In May she won the New Zealand Pro, and by August she had taken over the world’s No. 1 ranking on the Championship Tour. In September, she positioned herself as a World Champion contender by qualifying for the WSL’s postseason. She’s currently ranked second heading into the season finale at the Lexus Pipe Masters event in December.

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June 6 — Janja Garnbret became the first woman to climb Bibliographie

Slovenian rock climber Janja Garnbret made history when she became the first woman to climb Bibliographie, a 115-foot route on a limestone cliff in Céüse, France. Bibliographie is categorized as a 9b+ climb, which is the second most difficult grade in sport climbing. She chose to focus on the route, which only five men had completed before, after she lost motivation following the 2024 Paris Olympics. It took 21 sessions over two years. “Usually, in the past, if I couldn’t do a route in two to three tries, I would walk away and never come back,” Garnbret said. “But this route required me to be a different climber. To commit, to be patient — the challenge was mostly mental.”

July 16 - 19 — Flavor Flav threw a weekend-long party for U.S. women Olympic and Paralympic medalists

We wouldn’t ordinarily highlight a man in a women’s sports lineup, but Flavor Flav’s unwavering support has truly earned him a spot. The rapper and former reality TV star hopped on the women’s sports bandwagon ahead of the 2024 Olympics when he signed a five-year contract to be the U.S. women’s water polo team’s official hype man (yes, that’s his actual title). He took his role abroad to the 2026 Milano Cortina games to support the bobsleigh and skeleton teams, and was outraged when the U.S. women’s hockey team didn’t receive an invite to the White House even though the men did. To right the wrong, he decided to host SHE Weekend in Las Vegas this past July, celebrating all the U.S. women Olympic and Paralympic medalists. There was a parade, a concert, and a full weekend of events. That’s real allyship.

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July 28 - Aug. 16 — The Malawi women’s soccer team had the most impressive underdog story of the year

In an appearance that ESPN dubbed “the most remarkable [run] by an international team in a major tournament ever,” Malawi women’s soccer’s debut at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) was unprecedented. Heading into the tournament, the team was ranked 32nd in Africa, and they were set to face 10-time WAFCON champions Nigeria in their first match. Not only did Malawi beat the powerhouse Nigerian team, but they made it all the way to the championship match against Morocco. Led by the Chawinga sisters, Temwa and Tabitha, this small country with virtually no international soccer footprint took the world by storm and qualified for the 2027 Women’s World Cup for the first time ever.

Aug. 1 — Pro women’s baseball returned to the U.S. after 72 years

For the first time since 1954, a mainstream professional women’s baseball league took the field in the United States. Playing at a centralized location in Springfield, Illinois, the four founding teams of the WPBL — the San Francisco Firebells, Los Angeles Queens, New York Heights, and Boston Hunters — picked up the torch from the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League players who came before them.

AAGPBL player Maybelle Blair, 99, was on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch from her wheelchair and meet the league’s mascot — a giant version of Maybelle herself. At the end of it all, the Los Angeles Queens were crowned the first-ever league champions, and Queens third baseman Ashton Lansdell was announced as the WPBL’s first signing for the 2027 season.

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August - November — WNBA and NWSL fans clapped back at transphobia

During an election year in which trans athletes became a political lightning rod, anti-trans groups tried to bring the controversy to major pro women’s sports. But longtime fans of leagues like the WNBA and NWSL refused to let a few bad actors ruin their welcoming, inclusive culture. In Brooklyn, a Trans Joy Rally stomped out the noise of a small group of anti-trans protesters. And in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, supporters of the Thorns and Reign used trans flags to cover up hateful signs in the stands, ensuring that the trans community knew it was loved.

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Sept. 3 - 9 — Megan Eckert made ultrarunning history (again)

In the sport of ultrarunning, no American can touch Megan Eckert. After setting the American women’s record last year at the world championships in France, she decided that wasn’t good enough for her. In September, she entered the Global Organization of Multi-Day Ultramarathoners Six-Day World Championship in Hungary, where she ran 636.482 miles in six days, beating both her own record from last year (603.155 miles) and the American men’s record that had been in place since 2015 (606.243).

Sept. 13 — Team USA won its fifth consecutive Women's Basketball World Cup

While much of the world watched the men’s World Cup, real ball knowers were locked in to the FIBA women’s basketball World Cup in September. A meeting of international superstars, the final game came down to the United States and France. Both teams were stacked with WNBA talent but ultimately, the U.S. was victorious for the fifth straight time, defeating the French national team 97-79. It was the fourth World Cup victory for tournament MVP Breanna Stewart, while younger talent like Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers secured their first world championship.

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Sept. 24 — The Connecticut Sun's “Sunset Season” came to a close

The Connecticut Sun played its final WNBA season in 2026, as the team was sold to an ownership group in Houston to become the revived Houston Comets. Despite a difficult season for a young team plagued by injuries, the franchise went out on a high note. They won their final game against the Toronto Tempo, 95-81, in front of a sold-out hometown crowd of passionate fans. And while losing the first Native-owned team in pro sports is unfortunate, the so-called “Sunset Season” allowed the franchise to honor its legends like Alyssa Thomas and Jonquel Jones, and provided the fans with a collective opportunity to mourn and say goodbye to the beloved Sun.

Oct. 5 — A'ja Wilson won her 5th WNBA MVP

A’ja Wilson can’t stop proving that she is the women’s basketball GOAT. This year saw her collect her fifth WNBA Most Valuable Player award. She’s now the first player in WNBA history to do so, joining the ranks of Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in pro basketball history with five or more wins.

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Oct. 23 - Nov. 12 — The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and AUSL unionized

Labor victories swept women’s sports in 2026. With record-setting investment, it was only a matter of time before athletes demanded their fair share of the pie. The Netflix show America’s Sweethearts drastically changed the game for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, creating over $50 million in brand value for DCC. And while they secured a historic 400% pay raise after the second season of the show in 2025, DCC announced in October of this year that they were unionizing, and that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Association (DCCA) had been recognized by the NFL franchise.

Just a week later, pro softball players announced their own intention to unionize, forming the Athletes Unlimited Softball League Players Association (AUSLPA). Less than a month later, their union was officially recognized by their league. The softball union came after an eight-figure investment last year from Major League Baseball into the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL).

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Oct. 31 — Golden State Valkyries won the 2026 WNBA championship in their second season

The 2026 WNBA season came to the most exciting finish possible: two teams that had never won a championship before faced off in the Finals and went to (the league’s first ever!) Game 7. The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Atlanta Dream to win the championship in just their second season, making them the fastest expansion team in pro sports history to do so. And perhaps the best part is that they did it with a roster of players who were often overlooked by other teams, led by veteran Gabby Williams, whose rallying cry of “for the gays!” made the Chase Center (also known as “Ballhalla”) the most inclusive arena in the league.

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Nov. 10 — After making a major splash, the PWHL debuted four new expansion teams

The PWHL’s third season set records left and right. Hot off their gold medal at the Winter Olympics and riding the wave of mainstream interest in hockey thanks to Heated Rivalry, the league’s attendance surpassed 1 million fans. The “Takeover Tour” visited 16 cities and sold out arenas in Seattle and Boston. After fielding the league’s first two expansion teams in Seattle and Vancouver, they announced four new teams for the 2026-27 season, debuting the names and logos for the Detroit Clutch, Hamilton Havoc, Vegas Vanguards, and San Jose Sea Lions. When the puck drops next month, there will be 12 teams in the league.