Our Place’s Always Pan has grown famous thanks to its eye-catching colors and creative design features that promise to replace up to eight pieces of cookware. But the price tag is relatively hefty, and it may not have the exact features you’re looking for. If you want a similarly streamlined piece of cookware, the best Always Pan alternatives offer comparable versatility, but they’re generally larger, oven safe and can handle high-heat cooking.

What To Consider When Shopping For Always Pan Alternatives

Material

The Always Pan has a lightweight aluminum body that heats up quickly and a nonstick ceramic coating that makes cooking and cleanup a breeze. However, unlike some nonstick ceramic cookware, the Always Pan can’t be exposed to high stovetop temperatures or used in the oven, which is a drawback if you like to sear or use your oven to finish thick cuts of meat or achieve top browning. For a bit more versatility, all the options on this list are rated for high-heat cooking both on the stovetop and in the oven.

Regardless of the pan you choose, you should always use nonstick-safe wooden or silicone utensils (never metal) with nonstick cookware of any kind to prevent scratching and damage. The Always Pan comes with a wooden spatula that nests neatly on the handle for drip-free storage between stirs, and many alternatives also come with silicone or wooden cooking tools.

Capacity & Size

A hybrid of a saucepan and a skillet, the Always Pan has a relatively compact design — with a 2.6-quart capacity, it measures 10 inches across and 2.7 inches deep. This shape allows you to use it for recipes you’d make in a frying pan, as well as jobs that are typically performed in a deeper pot like simmering small batches of soup. However, the overall cooking volume of the Always Pan is on the smaller side, so you might want to consider something bigger for more versatility. A pan with at least 4 quarts of capacity will let you prepare a wider range of recipes using different cooking methods. (Keep in mind, the wider and shallower the pan, the less useful it will be for liquid recipes like soups.)

Additional Features & Accessories

A stainless steel steamer basket and lid are two key components that make the Always Pan so versatile, and you can find both features included with the alternatives below. Some options even have clear glass lids — unlike the Always Pan’s opaque top — which can be a convenient perk if you like being able to monitor your meal’s progress.

In addition, the Always Pan has dual spouts for spill-free pouring and a helper handle that makes the pan easy to grip for transfer from the stovetop to your counter. If you opt for a larger pan, this feature is a must-have, as more ingredients will inevitably be heavier to carry.

Whether you’re looking for a space-saving alternative to multi-piece nonstick cookware sets, or a stylish pan that can stay on your range for everyday use, these Always Pan alternatives have you covered.

Shop Always Pan Alternatives

1. A Pan That Can Handle Temperatures Up To 500 Degrees Fahrenheit

Why it’s great: This large-capacity, oven-safe pan can withstand scorching temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect if you plan to sear, roast, or brown your recipes.

With the capability to handle high heat and ovens, Ninja’s Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan is a great choice. Along with a forged aluminum body, it has a plasma ceramic nonstick cooking surface that can withstand high stovetop and oven temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — the highest on the list. The result? A pan that heats quickly and distributes temperatures evenly, so you can sear, bake, fry, roast, and sauté with consistent results. And, like the Always Pan, it has two pour spouts, a sturdy handle, and a helper handle for transporting the pan in and out of the oven.

As far as accessories go, the included stainless steel steamer basket can be used to cook vegetables or strain pasta and has two handles that are easy to grab with an oven mitt. The included silicone spatula conveniently nests in the pan’s domed lid, which has a transparent glass design — unlike the Always Pan’s opaque lid, this allows you to view your cooking progress. Available in a range of neutral and bold colors, the Ninja is dishwasher safe and compatible with all stovetop surfaces.

A reviewer wrote: “This pan really does it all! I now use it for everything and ignore all of my other pans. I have used it to make everything from eggs to steamed broccoli and actually enjoyed the experience. As long as you properly pre-heat then there should be no issues with anything sticking and everything just heats so perfectly even. I have a dishwasher but I don't even need to use it with this pan as everything just slides off making it incredibly easy to wash by hand.”

Cooking surface diameter: 11.5 inches | Depth: 6.5 inches | Capacity: 4 quarts | Oven safe: Yes, to 500 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher safe: Yes | Available colors: 6

2. A Deeper Pan That Comes With A Pressure-Cooking Lid

Why it’s great: An optional valve on the glass lid allows you to use it as a stovetop pressure cooker, and the pan’s removable handle makes it easy to store.

If you want the convenience of pressure cooking without buying yet another appliance, the glass lid of this 5-quart kitchen pan features an optional pressure valve that allows you to use it as a “light” pressure cooker for getting food on the table quickly. The body is made from hard-anodized aluminum with five layers of stainless steel, making it compatible for use on all cooktop surfaces, while the nonstick titanium cooking surface can withstand high heat and oven temperatures up to 420 degrees Fahrenheit. (Just note that the handle should be removed before use in the oven.)

When using this pan on the stovetop, a temperature indicator on the handle changes from red to white to let you know when it’s been properly preheated to ensure nonstick performance and even cooking. Due to the pan’s pressure-cooking functionality — which only works when steam can’t escape — the pan’s body has a straight-sided design without pour spouts. On the plus side, there is a helper handle for easy transport.

Along with a silicone spatula and domed glass lid, the pan comes with a steamer attachment that sits on top of the pan for slightly more capacity compared to drop-in basket designs. It comes in five colors, and while it’s dishwasher safe at low temperatures, the brand recommends hand-washing the pan to ensure longevity.

A reviewer wrote: “I can steam items, I can low pressure pressure cook, and I can fry without food sticking. I scrambled some eggs without oil or fat, and I left the residue in the pan to dry out as a test. After it dried out completely, everything rinsed out easily. This will undoubtedly become my #1 go to pan.”

Cooking surface diameter: 11 inches | Depth: 3.3 inches | Capacity: 5 quarts | Oven safe: Yes, to 420 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher safe: Only on low heat setting | Available colors: 5

3. A Larger Pan That Comes At A Budget-Friendly Price

Why it’s great: The pan’s 5-quart cooking capacity holds enough to feed a crowd, and it comes with a beautiful bamboo trivet for tabletop serving.

If you want a multipurpose pan with considerable cooking capacity, Tramontina’s All-In-One pan can hold a generous 5 quarts and boasts all of the same accessories as the Always Pan, plus a bonus bamboo trivet for use on your countertop or table. Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this Always Pan alternative is constructed from forged aluminum with a stainless steel core, and has a nonstick ceramic cooking surface.

The pan’s flat steamer insert has a center post for easy loading and removal, and, like the Always Pan, the Tramontina has an opaque rather than glass lid — however, it’s relatively flat, so it doesn’t provide as much headroom. Still, the dishwasher-safe pan features dual pour spouts and a helper handle. Even better, it comes with a bamboo trivet that lets you take it from the stove to the table for seamless serving.

The Tramontina is just hitting the market — as such, it doesn’t have any Amazon reviews yet, but judging by the popularity of the brand’s other nonstick cookware, we’re confident it will perform well.

Cooking surface diameter: 14.9 inches | Depth: 5.8 inches | Capacity: 5 quarts | Oven safe: Yes, to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher safe: Yes | Available colors: 7

4. A Pan That Comes In Design-Forward Colors

Why it’s great: Budget friendly, it boasts a similar modern aesthetic as the Always Pan, but with more capacity and an oven-safe design.

If you love the modern aesthetic of the Always Pan, Goodful’s All-in-One Pan has a similar look that comes in a range of soft colors, and it comes with an opaque domed lid and bamboo spatula. This pan offers a generous 4.4-quart capacity, but the compatible stainless steel steamer basket is sold separately. Despite this, the pan and steamer basket together still cost a fraction of the price of the Always Pan.

Goodful’s pan is made from cast aluminum with a multilayer nonstick coating, and it can be used on all cooktop surfaces — plus it’s oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The pan has a sturdy handle that’s easy to grip, as well as a helper handle for transport. The pan’s steamer basket drops in snugly via two collapsible handles, and due to the flat edge of the pan (unlike the Always pan — no pour spouts), the non-domed lid creates a tight seal for efficient steaming and braising. The pan, lid, and basket are conveniently safe for use in the dishwasher.

A reviewer wrote: “I cannot talk this pan up enough! I’m a minimalist and didn’t want a pan and pot set. I had mixed feelings about the always pan because of the price and not sure how well it’ll hold up. So when I found this I had to try it out. I’ve used this for months now and I love it! I can make meals for a simple gathering or myself without having to use multiple pans and pots. In fact, I donated my pots and pans as soon as I got this. It’s super easy to clean too because of its coating. No scratches when your using the spatula it comes with. I would recommend to add to every wedding registry!”

Cooking surface diameter: 11 inches | Depth: 3 inches | Capacity: 4.4 quarts | Oven safe: Yes, up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher safe: Yes | Available colors: 8

Also Great: A Perfect Pot Alternative — For Roasting A Whole Chicken & More

Why it’s great: The Dutch oven-style pot doesn’t have a cumbersome handle, and can be used to prepare grains, pasta, soups, oven roasts, and braises.

In addition to the Always Pan, Our Place makes the popular Perfect Pot, which offers much of the same versatility with a taller, narrower body like that of a saucepan or Dutch oven. The Goodful All-In-One Pot has a similar design and is great for boiling, deep frying, braising, cooking grains, and roasting. The 4.7-quart pot is made from cast aluminum with a multilayer nonstick coating, and it can withstand oven temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

The pot can fit a whole small chicken and comes with a low-profile braising insert that allows you to lift items off the bottom so air and moisture can circulate (and it can also be used to steam large volumes of food). The lip of the pot is straight to maintain a tight seal while cooking, and the lid is slightly domed for extra headroom. The dishwasher-safe pot comes in a wide range of beautiful colors.

A reviewer wrote: “Great pot with nice weight. The handles make it really easy to move on and off the stove, I use it to deep fry and I find the rack super! After I made candy it wiped clean.”

Cooking surface diameter: 9.8 inches | Depth: 5.1 inches | Capacity: 4.7 quarts | Oven safe: Yes | Dishwasher safe: Yes | Available colors: 7

About The Recommender

Vanessa Spilios has been writing about cookware and kitchen appliances for Bustle since 2019. She previously worked in culinary product development and marketing at SharkNinja and consulted for Cuisinart Grilling, and she has extensive experience testing and evaluating housewares. Vanessa has reviewed products and created content for publishers including Bustle, The Kitchn, Apartment Therapy, Forbes Vetted, and America’s Test Kitchen. She received her culinary training at Boston University, and enjoys developing original recipes, which she incorporates into private cooking classes for kids and families.