Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 45 Products With Near-Perfect Reviews

By Nina Bradley

Shopping online can be difficult since you can't touch, taste, or even smell the items you're adding to your cart. Despite this, there's still a way to sift through and find the best and most beloved products on Amazon. A simple as it may sound, product reviews are an easy way to figure if a product will truly work for you. To make your shopping experience a bit easier, I've put together a list of popular Amazon products that keep selling out, all thanks to their near-perfect reviews.

For years, Amazon's customer review section has remained a hugely reliable source of information. For better or for worse, customers have no problem telling it like it is. When a product is good, Amazon users will let you know (just as they do when something doesn't stand up to their expectations). While this is most certainly a good thing for shoppers like you and me, there is one major caveat: When products have great reviews, they tend to sell out rather quickly.

I mean, let's face it, the appearance of that dreaded "product unavailable" disclaimer can undoubtedly be a real bummer. That's why it's important to act fast when you see a highly rated item that you love. To make it all easier, I rounded up some of Amazon's most coveted products right here on this list. That way, you can act fast and buy 'em up before they're sold out.

1. A Set Of High-Quality Makeup Brushes With A Cleaning Solution

This 14-piece makeup brush set has everything you need for flawless makeup application, which is surely what earns it its overall 4.6 rating. These synthetic brushes are ideal for smoothly blending your foundation or fluffing up your brows, and even come with a cleaning solution that keeps them in the best shape and prevents the spread of bacteria.

Luxe Premium Makeup Brushes Set with Brush Cleaning Solution (14 pcs)

$19

2. The Pimple Patches That Help Heal Unwanted Blemishes Overnight

Simply place one of these pimple patches on any unwanted blemish overnight. This super-thin hydrocolloid sticker will cover it with ease, all while shrinking the affected area within six hours. The patch also features a sheer matte finish that blends in with your skin so you can conceal it if desired.

Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment

$13

4. These Blackhead-Removing Tools Made With Stainless Steel

You can use this callus remover to get rid of unwanted rough spots on your feet within minutes. Simply follow the directions and watch tough skin caused by calluses and corns rinse away within minutes (with the optional help of scrubbing). This formula is simple to use in your own home.

Lee Beauty Callus Remover gel

$14

4. These Blackhead-Removing Tools Made With Stainless Steel

If you want, you can try removing unwanted blackheads with this extractor kit. The blackhead extractors boast anti-slip handles that give you full control, and they're made from stainless steel. Not to mention, the six-piece set comes with it own carrying case that makes it easy to store or take with you as you travel.

JPNK Blackhead Remover Tool Set

$9

5. A Pack Of Moisturizing Burt's Bees Lip Balms

There's nothing more uncomfortable than dry, cracked lips — but if you use these lip balms, those days will be over. They're 100% natural and come in a variety of flavors that will keep your lips conditioned, hydrated, and smooth. This pack contains the Ultra Conditioning formula, but you can also opt for formulas flavored with ingredients like vanilla bean, strawberry, and mango.

Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm (2-Pack)

$9

6. This Sponge Holder With A Farmhouse-Chic Design

If you’re still letting your dish sponge rest on your wet countertop while it forms mold and mildew, try switching to this decorative sponge holder instead. This holder will not only keep your sponge dry and grime-free, but it also adds a charming element to an otherwise uneventful area of your kitchen. Made of sturdy ceramic, this sponge holder will last forever.

Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder

$13

7. The Digital Tire Pressure Gauge That Can Help Prevent Unexpected Flats

Keep this portable tire gauge in your trunk or glove compartment for an easy way to check your tire pressure. The digital display clearly identifies and showcases each tire's pressure to help you reduce wear while extending the tire's life. It's simple to use, working with just the touch of a button.

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

$11

8. A Lint Roller That Collects Animal Fur From Your Furniture

Loving your pets doesn’t mean you have to love the fur they leave all over your home. This pet hair remover works like a lint roller on your furniture, bedding, or clothing. The device is completely manual, so it doesn’t require any batteries. It has a compartment that collects fur and other debris, and can be easily emptied with the push of a button.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

$26

9. This Calming Alarm Clock With Sunrise Simulation

Wake up feeling refreshed and ready for a new day with this alarm clock that mimics the sunrise. The lighting feature gradually gets brighter, achieving 100% brightness 30 minutes before your alarm sounds. It features seven color lights and 20 levels of adjustable brightness, and there's an FM radio as well as seven different alarm sounds to wake you up.

JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

$40

10. A Tripod That Allows You To Take Selfies, Videos, & More Via Remote

This tripod is great for vlogging, taking selfies, and family portraits on your own. It's compatible with phones, cameras, camcorders, and more — and it features long extendability that can be adjusted to suit your needs. The pocket-sized Bluetooth remote also helps you control it from a distance, allowing you to take pictures and video on demand.

UBeesize Selfie Stick Tripod

$24

11. A Sink Strainer That Keeps Your Drain Clog-Free

Nothing’s more frustrating (and disgusting!) than backed-up food in your kitchen sink — a completely preventable problem with this sink strainer. This strainer fits in most standard sink drains and even acts a stopper for when you need to fill your basin up with water. Plus, it’s made from durable stainless steel and is totally dishwasher-safe.

K&J Kitchen Sink Strainer Stopper

$11

12. This Charging Station That Powers All Of Your Devices At Once

Power all of your devices at once with this four-in-one wireless charging station. It can effortlessly charge mobile phones, AirPods, and more — all at the same time. This charging station is compatible with both Apple and Android devices for your convenience.

CEREECOO Wireless Charger Stand

$32

13. The Car Trunk Organizer That Helps Keep Your Vehicle In Order

Keep your car or truck clutter-free with this cargo organizer. It can be placed in your trunk for easy access and features optional tie-downs that anchor it anywhere in your car. The compartments of this product can be easily transformed as needed. Choose from three colors.

Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer

$24

14. These Soft Hotel Gel Pillows That Are Seriously Cozy

These ultra-comfy gel pillows will help you sleep comfortably at night. They're super plush, hypoallergenic, and resistant to dust mites, mold, and mildew. Both pillows included in this set are also machine washable for added convenience.

Beckham Hotel Gel Pillow (2-Pack)

$40

15. The Tiny Hair Remover That Resembles A Tube Of Lipstick

This hair remover tool is small, compact, and discreet. It helps remove unwanted facial hair instantly and painlessly, making it great for the upper lip, chin, and cheeks. It also comes in a beautiful rose gold case plated with 18-karat gold that fits neatly into your bag or purse.

Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover

$20

16. These Satin Pillowcases That Can Reduce Hair Breakage

Made of 100% polyester satin, these soft pillowcases can help reduce hair breakage while keeping both your hair and skin moisturized as you sleep (that's because the fabric isn't as absorbent as cotton). Pick your favorite from a large selection of hues.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack)

$9

17. This Power Cube With Built-In USB Ports For Charging

This power cube features three AC outlets and three USB ports to optimize your charging abilities. Not to mention, it features high-speed charging and is easy to travel with. The five-foot cable also offers enough cord so you can place it anywhere you want.

Anker PowerPort Cube

$19

18. This Tea Cup With Its Own Infuser

If you love a cup of tea at the end of a long night or a refreshing glass of iced tea on a boiling hot day, you need this tea cup with a built-in infuser. This cup makes making tea the easiest task in the world — just choose your favorite loose leaf tea to place inside the stainless steel mesh infuser and steep away after adding boiling water. Your cup is even microwave-safe!

VAHDAM Sparkle-Glass Tea Cup with Infuser (16 oz)

$20

19. These Silicone Cleansing Brushes That Help Exfoliate Your Skin

Massage, exfoliate, and rejuvenate your skin with this set of silicone scrubbers. Soft enough for sensitive complexions, these can be used for the face and other parts of the body to help remove dry skin as needed. Lightweight and pliable, they're also great for the shower and easy to travel with anywhere you go.

INNERNEED Handheld Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush (6-Pack)

$6

20. The Vitamin C Skin Serum That's Packed With Soothing Ingredients

This face serum is awesome for skin rejuvenation. It combines vitamin E, witch hazel, jojoba oil, and of course, vitamin C, to help brighten and moisturize your skin. There are no added synthetic colors, fragrances, sulfates, which allows for worry-free application.

TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum

$20

21. This Cocktail Making Kit That’ll Make You A Hit At Parties

Ever wanted to make your favorite restaurant cocktails in the comfort of your own home? With this eight-piece cocktail shaker set, now you can — without paying steep prices. This kit comes with everything from a 24-ounce shaker, to pourers, to a muddler to help you make delicious drinks for yourself and all of your friends. Your set even comes with a little booklet with instructions on how to make the classics.

Mixology Cocktail Shaker Set (8 pcs)

$28

22. These Satin Scrunchies That Are Gentle On Hair

Traditional hair ties pull on your hair and can leave an awkward dent. These satin scrunchies are gentle, so they won’t leave a bend in your hair and are ideal for wearing while sleeping. They also help prevent frizz, split ends, and breaking in your hair. They come in six colors.

Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies

$7

23. This Tea Tree Shampoo That Washes Away Impurities

This tea tree shampoo offers invigorating cleansing for all hair types. It effortlessly washes away impurities using natural botanical ingredients like tea tree oil, peppermint, and lavender. The product is color-safe and great for everyday use.

Tea Tree Special Shampoo

$7

24. A Set Of Highly Absorbent Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

These microfiber cleaning cloths are soft and non-abrasive on all surfaces. They eliminated the occurrence of lint, leaving behind clear and streak-free results. Each cloth in this 24-pack can absorb eight times its own weight, making them great for big and small jobs alike.

AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (24-Pack)

$16

25. These Velcro Ties That Help Organize Wires, Cables, & Cords

These Velcro ties are awesome for organizes cables, cords, and other items. The thin fasteners are pre-cut, self-fastening, and simple to use in nearly any situation. You can use them indoors and outdoors by simply inserting one end through the hole on the other, pulling it tight, and securing it to the Velcro.

VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP Cable Ties

$13

26. This Cuticle Oil That Repairs Dry, Cracked Skin & Nails

Drop this cuticle oil on your nails to moisturize, protect, and nourish the areas. Formulated with rich oils, this deeply penetrating product helps fortify brittle, cracked nails, and skin. Not to mention, this natural, plant-based oil is paraben- and cruelty-free.

Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil

$7

27. These Makeup Remover Pads That Are Reusable

It can be wasteful to took a cotton pad every time you take off your makeup. These makeup remover pads are washable and reusable, so you can use them to take off your makeup over and over again. Made from bamboo cotton, the pads come in a pack of 20. They also come with a a laundry bag so you can easily wash them in one bunch.

Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) With Washable Laundry Bag

$13

28. This Foot Soak That Helps With Everything From Soreness To Smelliness

If your feet are sore, tired, and a little smelly, it’s time to pull out the big guns: this foot soak. Made with tea tree oil that minimizes bacteria, epson salt that soothes, and other relieving ingredients like deodorizing peppermint oil and mineral salts, this foot soak will give you the baby-soft and sweet-smelling feet of your dreams.

Truremedy Naturals Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak (2-pack)

$23

29. This Shampoo Hair Brush That'll Also Give Your Scalp A Massage

Give your scalp and hair a deep-cleansing massage with this shampoo brush. It fits into the palm of your hand with ease and has soft, silicone bristles that soothe the scalp. It even helps dislodge debris while promoting circulation.

HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush

$8

30. This Facial Healing Clay That Over 26,000 Reviewers Love

This healing clay can be used for facials, hair masks, and more. When used on your skin, it helps remove impurities while detoxifying your pores. With over 26,000 glowing reviews, it's undoubtedly a favorite of many Amazon shoppers.

Aztec Secret – Indian Healing Clay

$15

31. A Carrier That Organizes & Tests All Of Your Batteries

Keep track of batteries and their power levels with this simple and compact battery organizer and tester. It's designed to hold different types of batteries and comes with a clear locking lid so you can easily view its contents. The handle makes it easy to transport, while the size is easy to store in a drawer or cabinet.

The Battery Organizer and Tester with Cover

$17

32. A Set Of Insulated Wine Accessories For Bringing Chilled Rosé On The Go

Now you can bring your favorite wine on-the-go without shattering any glasses or bottles thanks to this wine chiller set, which comes with an insulated wine bottle and two insulated glasses. This stainless steel set is completely unbreakable and has double-wall insulation to keep your rosés and whites chilled during any beach picnic or outdoor party.

FineDine Wine Chiller Gift Set

$29

33. An Eyebrow-Defining Pencil With A Spoolie For Blending

You can define and enhance your brows with this eyebrow pencil and shaper. It features a teardrop tip with a spoolie on the other end that helps to create a soft and natural-looking brow. You can pick this gel matte formula up in four shades.

Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil

$6

34. This Adjustable Cell Phone Stand With A Sturdy Base

This cellphone and tablet stand allows you to use your device with hands-free ease. It features an anti-slip weighted base for stability, and it can support most smartphones and tablets. The height on this holder can be easily adjusted for comfortable use and viewing.

LISEN Cell Phone Stand

$16

35. This Set Of Slender Travel Cups With Included Straws

If you’re always on-the-go and regular plastic tumblers just don’t do the job of keeping your drink cold, you need one of these stainless steel tumblers. These come in a pack of four and are slim enough to fit into your car’s cupholder or not take up too much space on your desk at the office, and they have three insulated layers to keep any drink cold for 12 hours (or hot for six!).

FineDine Insulated Skinny Stainless Steel Tumbler Set (4-pack)

$32

36. This Defining Mascara That Lifts Lashes & Adds Volume

This mascara will lift and separate your lashes like never before. It works to deliver volume and length without leaving unwanted clumps behind. Plus, this cruelty-free formula won't flake or fade, making it great for all-day wear.

essence | Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

$5

37. This Charging Stand For Your Smart Watch

Keep your Apple watch at 100% with this charging stand. Designed to work with all Apple watch models, this stand uses wireless charing, so you can keep it on your bedside table without adding more cords to the mix. The silicone charger comes in nine colors, so you can match it to your Apple watch band.

elago W2 Charger Stand

$11

38. This Soft Makeup-Setting Powder With Over 44,000 Positive Reviews

This loose face powder is great for setting makeup and covering unwanted blemishes. It's air-spun and soft for a natural-looking appearance, and there are various shades that you can choose from (ranging from translucent coverage to extra coverage). Plus, it currently boasts over 44,000 positive reviews.

Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder

$6

39. This Foot Peel Mask That's Made With Natural Ingredients

Many customers swear by this foot peel mask, which helps smooth dry heels, calluses, and more in less than two weeks. It's even made from all-natural ingredients and extracts. Simply slip your feet into these booties for an hour to see the results.

LV LAVINSO Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack)

$28

40. A Set Of Oven Mitts With Supreme Heat Resistance

If it’s about time to replace your cloth potholders for a more heat-resistant option, consider these silicone oven mitts. With a thick, padded lining and a silicone top that’s heat resistant up to 450 degrees, these oven mitts are both comfortable and ideal if you’re constantly cooking or baking. You can even throw them in the wash if they’re in need of a good clean.

POPCO Oven Mitts

$16

41. A Mortar & Pestle Set For Making Delicious Guac At Home

Whether you need to crush up some pepper for cacio e pepe or avocados for a bowl of guac, you’ll want this pretty marble mortar and pestle to help you do it. These tools will not only help get the best flavor out of anything you’re crushing up, but also have the perfect, smooth exterior for easy cleaning.

Greenco Mortar and Pestle Set

$14

42. Some Reusable Dishcloths That Replace Paper Towels

Cut down on your paper towel usage with these Swedish dish cloths that are washable, reusable, and super absorbent. The stiff cloths becomes instantly malleable when wet with water. They have over 37,000 reviews, with one shopper writing that the cloths are “VERY absorbent, yet easy to wring out completely.”

Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack)

$17

43. The O'Keeffe's Hand Cream That Seals In Moisture

Slather this concentrated cream on your hands to relieve unwanted dryness and cracking. It goes on to seal in moisture, preventing hands from future dryness. It's great for use after washing your hands, and you'll typically see results within a few days.

O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream and Night Treatment Hand Cream (3-Oz Tube)

$14

44. A Food Chopper That Makes Cooking Prep Easier

Cutting vegetables is one of the more time consuming aspects of cooking, but it’s a lot easier with this food chopper. The device easily cubes and dices by simply pressing the lid down on your vegetables. It’s ideal for onions (no more crying) or prepping for a salad. It comes with three stainless steel blades of different sizes.

Brieftons QuickPush Food Chopper

$28

45. This Lightweight Primer With A Matte Finish

This primer can help minimize the appearance of your pores while giving you a smooth matte finish. It feels lightweight on the skin and hydrates as it works to keep your foundation intact all day long. This non-greasy formula is waterproof and simple to apply on a daily basis.

Matte Makeup Base Primer for Face: Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer for Oily Skin

$13

46. This Gardening Tool That Measures The Moisture In Your Soil

This soil moisture reader ensures that your plants are receiving the proper amount of water. It features a large dial that reads moisture levels quickly and easily, and it's great for both indoor and outdoor use. This gauge operates without the use of electricity or batteries, too.

Gouevn Indoor & Outdoor Hygrometer- Soil Moisture Meter

$12
