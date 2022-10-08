Amazon Reviewers Say These Weird Things Are SO Genius, They Wish They'd Gotten Them Sooner

There are plenty of weird things on Amazon, but sometimes they’re just for decoration or display. There are two differences between those slightly strange items and these odd but completely genius Amazon products that reviewers love: First, you’ll love how these items improve your life, and second, each thing on this list has the Amazon reviewer community’s seal of approval.

Some of the best stuff you’ll find on this list is for use in the kitchen, like for example this microwave steam cleaner that looks just like a volcano. It’s so whimsical and fun, and it also serves a serious purpose, removing even baked-on stains and splotches so that all you have to do is wipe down your microwave with a cloth. If that’s not a fit, these herb scissors that have five blades to make chopping up fresh herbs easy might just be — after all, they’re a favorite of more than 3,400 Amazon reviewers.

There are beauty products, other housewares, pet products, and lots more on this list, all beloved by the Amazon community for their quirkiness and the sheer ingenuity with which they’ve been designed. Take a look at this list: You’re sure to find something that strikes your fancy.

1 This Carbonated Bubble Mask That Deep Cleans Pores Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $7 See On Amazon Formulated with kaolin clay, this carbonated face mask goes on like whipped cream, then bubbles up just like your favorite soft drink. Charcoal powder extracts gunk and grime from your pores while green tea and lavender calm and soothe skin. One reviewer raved, “Fun to use and works great!”

2 The Cooling Pillowcases That Are Perfect For Hot Sleepers LUXEAR Cooling Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re one of those folks who gets overheated while you sleep, these cooling pillowcases will enhance your rest by ensuring that you stay perfectly chilled. The dual-sided pillowcases feature a cooling nylon blend on one side and 100% cotton on the other side, so you can switch up the feel depending on your preferences (and the temperature). Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

3 A Seat Cover That Protects Your Car From Your Dog Active Pets Car Seat Cover Amazon $36 See On Amazon Taking your pet along in the car on trips or errands is so much fun, but dealing with hair, paw prints, mud, and other remnants of the journey is decidedly a bummer. Keep your car leather or upholstery in good condition with this car seat cover. With a 4.6-star overall rating after 44,000 reviews, it’s made from sturdy, waterproof fabric and attaches easily to the headrests. Available sizes: 2

4 This Hair Mask That Repairs & Strengthens BoldPlex Hair Protein Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made with a blend of vegetable proteins and oils extracted from Brazil nuts and sunflower seeds, this hair protein mask nourishes your strands, leaving them smooth and shiny. It works on the molecular level to strengthen hair from the inside out and prevent breakage. It’s suitable for use on all hair types and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

5 These Washable Dog Pee Pads That Look Like Area Rugs Flair Curations Washable Dog Pee Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made with three layers of absorbent material and finished with a waterproof backing to protect your floors, these washable dog pee pads feature designs reminiscent of vintage area rugs. The result is an ultra-functional pad that’s so much better looking than those disposable ones, and more wallet-friendly, too. They wash right in your home machine when soiled. Available designs: 3

6 A Can Organizer That Makes Your Pantry So Much Neater Simple Houseware Can Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon From the storage geniuses at SimpleHouseware comes this can organizer that neatens up your pantry in an instant while also multiplying the amount of storage space you have. Made from sturdy metal, it’s designed to hold almost 30 standard-size cans and will accommodate jars as well. Assembly takes just minutes, and it comes with adjustable plastic dividers. Available finishes: 4

7 These Lip Scrubbers That Exfoliate & Soften YOUKOOL Silicone Lip Scrubbers (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Featuring double-sided silicone tips, these lip scrubbers slough off dead skin, making lips soft and smooth. After using these, you’ll also find that moisturizing treatments absorb better and that lipstick glides right on. One reviewer wrote, “Bought these on a whim because I was tired of having dry lips every morning when I wake up. Oh my goodness, best impulsive buy ever!”

8 This Clever Tube That Makes Peeling Garlic A Breeze Maxracy Garlic Peel Removers (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Love using fresh garlic in your cooking but hate how hard it is to peel the skin off? These garlic peel removers make the process easy — and keep you from getting that garlic smell all over your hands. Simply insert the garlic into the tube, then roll it on a cutting board or between your hands and the peel comes right off. Available colors: 9

9 The Reversible Comforter That Lets You Switch Up The Look Beckham Collection Reversible Comforter Amazon $31 See On Amazon Restyle your bedroom in an instant with this reversible two-tone comforter that gives you two different looks. Made with soft and cozy microfiber, the hypoallergenic comforter features a diamond-quilted pattern that keeps the fill in place for even coverage. Machine-washable and dryer-safe, it features four corner loops if you ever choose to add a duvet. Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King

10 This Rotating Holder For Your Cooking Utensils Cooler Kitchen Store Rotating Utensil Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a cleverly designed base that functions like a lazy Susan, this rotating utensil holder makes it so much easier to access spatulas, spoons, or other tools as you cook. Designed to hold over 20 utensils, it has a weighted construction and a rubberized base to keep it in place. And buyers love it — it’s earned a 4.8-star overall rating after 13,000 reviews. Available colors: 5

11 The Spiralizer That Makes Homemade Veggie Noodles Nuvantee Veggie Spiralizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Veggie noodles are delicious, but so many times when you buy them at the store, they’re soggy by the time you’re ready to use them. This spiralizer lets you make your own fresh, crisp veggie noodles at home from a wide variety of vegetables. Designed to accommodate everything from potatoes to carrots, it comes with a variety of blades so you can create noodles and ribbons of all sizes.

12 These Peeling Masks That Leave You With Baby Soft Feet DERMORA Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Your feet will temporarily look like zombie feet after using these foot masks as dead, dry skin peels off over a period of one to two weeks. The masks are soaked in a variety of fruit acids and other natural ingredients that stimulate natural exfoliation. When the process is complete, your skin will be soft and smooth. Available sizes: 2

13 A Memory Foam Bath Mat That’s Cozy On Bare Feet Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Covered with soft and cozy low-pile microfiber, this bath mat is plush and welcoming to bare feet, but the real star is the cushy memory foam layer underneath. Machine-washable and dryer-safe for easy upkeep, this mat is backed with nonslip PVC dots to keep it in place on the floor. Available sizes: 7

14 The Toilet Spray That Eliminates Odors Angry Orange Toilet Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cleverly named “Eliminati” because it eliminates odors in your bathroom and beyond, this is one toilet spray with a sense of humor. It can be sprayed in the air or directly in the toilet, but can also be used to deodorize other smelly spaces, like gym bags, trash cans, and sneakers. The light citrus scent is the only thing left behind once you give it a spritz.

15 These Extra-Long Oven Mitts That Protect Your Forearms HOMWE Extra-Long Oven Mitts Amazon $15 See On Amazon Have you ever reached into your oven to retrieve your food only to jump back upon brushing your forearms against the rack? I sure have, and I know that the best way to protect against that unpleasant experience is with these extra-long oven mitts that give you some much-needed coverage. The silicone gloves are heat-resistant to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and feature a comfy, quilted lining. Available sizes: 2

16 A Handy Gadget That Instantly Turns You Into A Barista Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s no need go to the corner cafe for coffee when you can just make your own fancy cappuccinos, macchiatos, and other drinks right at home with this milk frother. With a speedy motor and an ergonomically designed handle, it features a stainless steel whisk that churns up foam in an instant. You’ll also love it for making milkshakes and frothy cocktails.

17 These 5-Blade Scissors That Mince Herbs Fast Joyoldelf Herb Scissors Amazon $10 See On Amazon Enjoy fresh herbs in your cooking — without all the tedious chopping — with these herb scissors that are equipped with five stainless steel blades. Simply insert your herbs between the blades, then slice away to get flavorful confetti for all your favorite dishes. They have comfortable ergonomic handles and come with a specially designed cleaning tool to comb out any residue. Available handle colors: 6

18 This Pet Deshedding Brush That Whisks Away Extra Fur The Pet Portal Deshedding Brush Amazon $11 See On Amazon With soft bristles set at an angle, this deshedding brush is a uniquely effective way to lift loose hair from your pet before it ends up embedded in your furniture, clothes, and carpet. It’s outfitted with an easy-grip handle for comfortable use and has a push-button mechanism that makes it easy to remove and discard the collected hair. Available sizes: 2

19 The Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Take Up Minimal Drawer Space Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 8) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from stainless steel, these measuring spoons magnetize together for compact storage in your kitchen drawer (i.e., no more stray spoons jamming up the works). With a near-perfect 4.9-star over rating after 33,000 reviews, the double-sided spoons feature narrow ends that are perfect for reaching into spice jars. Available colors: 11

20 The Cascading Hangers That Give You More Closet Space HOUSE DAY Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Hang up to five garments on each of these hangers to better organize your closet and save space, too. Made from sturdy plastic, you can hang them so that garments cascade down — giving you more room on your closet rod — or you can use them to space out clothes and keep them from getting wrinkled. Available colors: 2

21 These Microfiber Balls That Dry Your Hands RINTAI Hand Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Yes, they may look like ultra-shaggy Christmas ornaments, but they’re actually hand towels. Each one is outfitted with super absorbent microfiber loops that dry hands fast, and the lanyards let you hang them from any hook. Perfect near your bathroom or kitchen sink, they’re an instant conversation starter. Available colors: 2

22 A Color-Changing Showerhead For Disco Vibes In The Bathroom KAIREY Color-Changing Showerhead Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’ve been looking for ways to spice up your morning routine, let me suggest this showerhead that features color-changing LED lights. This handheld fixture comes complete with wall-mounting hardware as well as a stainless steel hose for quick installation. And no batteries are required — the lights are powered by the water. Available finishes: 2

23 The Toilet Paper Holder That Fits Neatly Over Your Tank TQVAI Over-Tank Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Constructed from sturdy steel, this toilet paper holder hooks right over the tank, so you can keep two spare rolls on hand at all times. The corrosion-resistant chrome finish fits right in with your other bathroom hardware, so you won’t even notice the holder is there — until, that is, you need another roll of toilet paper.

24 This Travel Mug That Brews Pour-Over Coffee & Tea Coffee Gator Pour-Over Mug Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a removable stainless steel filter that fits neatly inside, this travel mug lets you brew pour-over coffee or loose leaf tea on the go — just add hot water. It’s constructed from stainless steel with a vacuum-insulated layer to keep your drinks hot or cold. Plus, the nonslip coating on the outside prevents condensation. Available colors: 4

25 A Veggie Chopper That Makes Food Prep So Much Easier OXO Good Grips Vegetable Chopper Amazon $23 See On Amazon From the design geniuses at OXO, this vegetable chopper makes food prep both faster and easier, so you can enjoy your meal without spending hours in the kitchen. Perfect for everything from potatoes to apples, this chopper has stainless steel blades, and the 2.5-cup container means you can make salsa right inside. The pieces disassemble for convenient cleaning in the dishwasher.

26 These Eye Masks That Are Made With 24-Karat Gold DERMORA Under-Eye Masks (20Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Gold has been used for centuries in beauty and wellness treatments, so it’s no wonder the precious metal found its way into these eye masks. Also infused with nourishing ingredients like tea tree, collagen, and hyaluronic acid, the eye gels help minimize dark circles and puffiness, while adding deep moisture to skin. Pro tip: Keep them in the fridge for more calming relief.

27 The LED Reading Light That Goes Around Your Neck For Hands-Free Convenience Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon With flexible arms that you can angle down toward your book or magazine, this reading light goes around your neck, so you can enjoy your story hands-free. It charges using a USB-C cord for the ultimate in convenience — no buying replacement batteries. Choose from among three color temperature modes to reduce eyestrain.

28 This Measuring Tool That Helps You Portion Pasta Perfectly Axe Sickle Spaghetti Measurer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get the perfect portion of pasta every time with this spaghetti measurer that has four cutouts for measuring one to four servings. By taking out the guesswork, you’ll reduce food waste and also avoid those nights when you have too much pasta and not enough sauce. A great gift for anyone who loves Italian food, it works with spaghetti, linguine, and other straight types of pasta.

29 An Inverted Umbrella That Keeps Dripping At Bay EEZ-Y Inverted Umbrella Amazon $30 See On Amazon This inverted umbrella closes in the opposite direction, so you’ll stay dry when you get in and out of the car, and you’ll also prevent a wet mess in your front hallway. The C-shaped handle means you can carry it on your wrist, which gives you an extra hand for other items. Check out the variety of designs, including a few with flowers on the inside of the canopy to bring some sunshine to your rainy day. Available colors: 8

30 A Knee Pillow To Align Your Spine While You Sleep 5 STARS UNITED Knee Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from cushy memory foam, this knee pillow is designed to go between your legs while you’re sleeping on your side. This keeps your spine, hips, and legs in better alignment, so you’ll wake up with fewer cricks. It comes with its own specially designed pillow cover that’s removable and machine-washable. Available colors: 2

31 This Spray That Refreshes Your Stinky Gym Shoes Elite Sportz Shoe Deodorizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from natural peppermint and tea tree essential oils, this shoe deodorizer eliminates the bacteria that causes odors in your sneakers, so they smell as fresh as the day you unboxed them. The spray is also formulated with aloe vera and coconut oil, so your feet will get a boost of soothing moisture every time you wear your shoes.

32 The Armband That Holds Your Phone While You’re Working Out E TRONIC Phone Armband Amazon $13 See On Amazon This armband keeps your phone right on your bicep as you’re working out and features flexible bands that let you rotate your device, so you can check texts and switch songs with ease. The Velcro closure offers a secure, adjustable fit, and an additional pocket and straps let you stash your key and corded earbuds.

33 A Jar Opener That Can Be Mounted Under A Cabinet EZ OFF Under-Cabinet Jar Opener Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ideal for anyone with arthritis or hand strength deficits, this under-cabinet jar opener makes it possible to get into your pantry staples with just one hand. It comes with pre-attached double sided tape for easy mounting, as well as screws for a sturdier mount. Even kids can get super-tight jars open with ease.

34 This Portable Phone Charger That’s Super Compact iWALK Mini Portable Charger Amazon $40 See On Amazon When you’re out and about and your phone’s battery starts to wane, this is the portable phone charger you’ll want with you. No bigger than a roll of quarters, it takes up minimal space and you won’t have to deal with any annoying cords since it has a built-in Lightning connector that can be accessed by popping off the cap.

35 The Packets That Magically Change The Color Of Your Fireplace Flames Magical Flames Cosmic Fire Color Packets (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Suitable for use with indoor fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, and campfires, these flame color packets give you a magical show to enjoy while you’re basking in the warmth and coziness. You just throw the packets right onto the fire, and they generate lots of vivid hues. With a 4.6-star overall rating after 9,000 reviews, they’re a sure crowd-pleaser.

36 A Light-Up Clock That Spells Out The Time Sharper Image Light-Up Clock Amazon $17 See On Amazon This light-up clock literally spells out the time — so much more fun than your standard analog clock. With a compact footprint that’s just under 8 inches square, it tells the time in five-minute intervals and has buttons that make it easy to set the hour and the minute. It’s made from wood in your choice of sleek black and copper finishes. Available finishes: 2

37 This Microwave Cleaner That Looks Like A Volcano GB Quality Microwave Steam Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cleaning the inside of the microwave can be a real pain in the tuchus, but this microwave steam cleaner makes it both quick and easy. Just fill it with water and vinegar, then microwave it for seven minutes and watch it erupt with steam that loosens even zapped-on stains. Just wipe down the inside of the microwave after, and your work is done.

38 These Effervescent Tablets That Clean Your Water Bottle Bottle Bright Water Bottle Cleaning Tablets (12 Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Figuring out how to clean your water bottle with the narrow opening is a puzzle (even more so if it’s not dishwasher-safe), but it is possible. Made with natural ingredients, these cleaning tablets use effervescence to clean the inside of your favorite tumbler, jug, or water bottle, requiring zero effort on your part. Just fill with water and drop in a tablet — in 15 to 30 minutes, the inside will be squeaky clean and ready for reuse.

39 The Reusable Cloths That Remove Makeup With Just Water Erase Your Face Makeup Removing Cloths (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from soft microfiber that’s plush and absorbent, these makeup removing cloths do exactly what the name suggests: erase your face (or at least the makeup that’s on your face). Even tough-to-remove eye makeup and mascara comes right off, and with just water, too — no need for harsh, drying cleansers. They wash easily right in your home washer and dryer, so you can use them and reuse them. Available colors: 2

40 A Table That Attaches Right To The Armrest Of Your Sofa Or Chair NHD Sofa Armrest Tray Table Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fitted with spring-loaded clamps that attach to the armrest of any upholstered furniture, this tray table gives you a place for your snack, drink, and remote. Great for use in small spaces, it also makes it quick and easy to reach needed items like your phone or tissues while you’re enjoying your favorite shows. Available colors: 3

41 This Wall Phone Holder That’s Waterproof For The Shower LC Dolida Shower Phone Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a double-layer waterproof structure, this phone holder comes with three adhesive hooks that let you mount it to the wall of your shower. The holder features a super sensitive touch screen, so you can swipe, tap, and type without removing your device. Suitable for use with a wide variety of phones, it rotates, so you can use it in portrait or landscape mode. Available colors: 6

42 These Can Covers That Make Storing Pet Food Easy IVIA Pet Food Can Covers (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from BPA-free silicone, these can covers make putting away canned pet food quick and easy. Three grooves in the covers mean they fit a wide variety of can sizes, and the material creates a tight seal so that food stays fresh for your four-legged friend. Convenient pull tabs they come off easily, too, and they’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Available sets: 4

43 A Microfiber Glasses Cleaner That Hooks To Your Keychain SPUDZ Microfiber Lens Cleaner Amazon $6 See On Amazon Made from microfiber, this lens cleaning cloth gets your sunglasses or prescription eyewear sparkling clean. Perfect for removing greasy fingerprints, lint, dust, and more, the cloth comes in a variety of designs. The best part? It can be stored in the included pouch, which has a carabiner that lets you attach it to a purse or keychain. Available sizes: 2

44 These Reusable Food Storage Bags That Are Both Economical & Eco-Friendly Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from food-grade material that keeps foods fresh, these reusable food storage bags are perfect for packing lunch, storing leftovers, and prepping meals. They’re more eco-friendly than those disposable bags and less expensive in the long run. They come in several different variety packs and wash easily for repeated use. Available sets: 2

