Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These Weird, Highly Rated Things Their Best Finds Of The Year

These Packing Cubes That Save Space In Your Suitcase Shacke Packing Cubes (Set of 4) Amazon $22 These zip-up packing cubes are so helpful in organizing your luggage — they even help you save space inside your suitcase by compressing items. Each cube is designed with mesh paneling on top, allowing you to easily view the contents inside. And, since they're made of light yet sturdy materials, they won't weigh down your baggage. Rave review: "They maximize space and keep everything well organized! Bought this set to have more for me and my family. Great product!" Available colors: 9

An Invigorating Body Scrub Made With Organic Coffee Majestic Pure Coffee Scrub Amazon $15 Wake up dry, tired skin by using this exfoliating scrub made with all-natural ingredients — including delicious-smelling Kona coffee. Sea salt granules remove dead skin cells, while shea butter and a blend of nutrient-rich oils work to replenish moisture. The organic formula is even gentle enough to use on your face. Rave review: "I absolutely love this scrub! [...] I have combination skin and this did not irritate it at all. Made my skin feel soo smooth. What a great price for a nice product!"

The Callus Remover That Works Wonders On Your Feet Cacee Callus Remover Amazon $11 You don't need to book a salon appointment to get soft, smooth, post-pedicure feet — just apply some of this callus remover, follow up with a pumice stone, and you're all set. The tea tree oil-infused gel formula works in just minutes, while the bright lemon scent enhances the overall spa-like experience. Rave review: "This product is amazing! The biggest reason I get pedicures is because I cannot seem to soften my feet like they do in a salon but after finding this product, I can! I used it with a pumice bar and my feet are so soft after one application!"

The Squeezable Measuring Cup Made Of Silicone OXO Good Grips Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Amazon $10 This silicone measuring cup makes baking so much easier — it's completely flexible, so you can easily squeeze out thick ingredients, such as batter, melted butter, or chocolate. The unique honeycomb pattern along the interior helps dissipate the heat as you microwave your ingredients, allowing them to melt more evenly. Rave review: "I am pleasantly surprised at how sturdy this 2 cup silicone measuring cup is. The raised honeycomb on the outside makes it slip proof even with wet hands. It is easy to squeeze and make a pouring spout, too." Available sizes: 1-cup, 2-cup, 3-cup, 4-cup, Mini

This Glass Water Bottle That Infuses Your Drink With Crystal Energy Saoi Crystal Water Bottle Amazon $30 This glass bottle does what many other bottles can't — it charges your water with a genuine rose quartz crystal. Simply add your water, twist on the stainless steel cap, and let the stone infuse your water with balancing, positive energy. Don't worry, your water won't taste any different, but it'll feel different. Rave review: "The gemstone is so perfectly cut, a lovely deep shade of pink (not pale) and when water is added to the bottle, the crystal appears to be magnified!"

An Outlet Shelf That Provides A Spot For Your Electronic Device WALI Outlet Shelf Amazon $12 This sturdy outlet shelf serves a genius purpose — it holds your plugged-in electronic device, even if you're nowhere near a table or countertop. Whether you're charging your phone or setting up your Amazon Alexa, the shelf provides the perfect spot for your gadget while it does its thing. The sleek, minimalist shelf can hold any item up to 10 pounds. Rave review: "Best product I have bought so far. Easy to set up and it's super sturdy. Fits most Alexa devices. I have an echo in the living room. Plan on buying two more for my kids bedrooms." Available colors: White, Black

These Insulated Fabric Strips For Evenly Baked Cakes Wilton Bake-Even Cake Strips (2-Pack) Amazon $11 A surefire way to ensure your cakes bake evenly? Use these fabric baking strips. After soaking the cake strip in water, simply wrap it around your baking pan and tighten on the side. The fabric insulates the sides of the pan, so the batter cooks evenly, without any crowns or cracks. Rave review: "The strips work well and prevent cakes from baking with domed tops. They are easy to use and remove. I like the loops that are on the strips (this is a great feature that my old strips didn't have). I don't have to level cake tops anymore!"

An Absorbent Spa Headband With Adorable Kitty Cat Ears I DEW CARE Spa Headband Amazon $6 Made of absorbent microfiber, this spa headband keeps your hair out of your face while you tend to your skin. The stretchy, plush band securely wraps around your head, staying firmly in place while you cleanse and moisturize. An added perk? The headband is designed with a pair of cat ears, so you can feel totally adorable, too. Rave review: "I love this headband so much!! I wash my face twice a day (in the morning and before I go to sleep) and this is super helpful!! I love how a terrible day can get better when I put this one and I feel like a kitty cat lolol." Available styles: 4

This Shower Loofah That Scrubs Those Hard-To-Reach Spots Yoove Loofah Back Scrubber Amazon $16 Thanks to a 17-inch-long handle, this shower loofah can scrub all those hard-to-reach places along your shoulders, back, and legs. Not to mention, it's infused with naturally deodorizing bamboo charcoal, ensuring a deep clean that purifies skin. When not in use, simply hang up the loofah on the included metal shower hook. Rave review: "This set is far superior to any loofah I have ever used and I have loved loofahs for going on twenty years which means I have tried a lot of them. The size is great too! I highly recommend it!" Available colors: Black, Green, Pink

The Cutest Ladle You Ever Saw OTOTO Nessie Ladle Amazon $18 You may already own a ladle, but do you own a ladle shaped like the Loch Ness Monster? Nessie is not only adorable, but she's also entirely functional — a set of four "legs" allows her to stand upright on your kitchen counter. Made out of heat-resistant plastic, this ladle readily dips into soups, stews, sauces, and more. Rave review: "It is sturdy, practical, extremely cute, especially when paired with the junior size. It's a little pricey, but the cuteness is eternal." Available styles: 9

This Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask For Dry, Callused Soles Dermora Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) Amazon $20 Chances are, your dry, callused feet may be in need of a little extra TLC — that's where these foot peel masks come in. Simply slip them over your feet like a pair of socks, and allow the gently exfoliating formula to work its magic. Within a few days, layers of dead skin will begin peeling away. There are several scents to choose from, including soothing lavender and invigorating tea tree. Rave review: "I wasn't quite sure what to expect, but after all of the dead skin flaked off, my feet were so smooth, and so soft! Definitely worth getting the two pack for this." Available scents: 9

A Cuticle Serum That Conditions & Nourishes Your Nail Beds Onsen Secret Cuticle Cream Amazon $9 Formulated with nutrient-rich Japanese seaweed and a hydrating combination of shea butter and aloe vera, this cuticle serum deeply penetrates dry nail beds with a dose of moisture. A little goes a long way — just rub the cream onto your cuticles, and allow the nourishing formula to soak in. Rave review: "My cuticles were hard, dry and cracked. Now they are soft and moisturized and no more cracked cuticles. This is the best my cuticles have looked, I'm so glad I tried it!"

The Easy-To-Use Coffee Maker For Cold Brew Fans Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $26 This glass carafe is equipped with everything you need to make a 1-liter batch of cold brew — all you need to provide is the coffee grounds themselves. Use the included scoop and funnel to add the grounds to the mesh filter, place the lid on the pitcher, and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. It's really that simple. Rave review: "OBSESSED. This is my new favorite thing! I love making cold brew in it. SO happy i purchased."

This Nutrient-Rich Facial Cream Made With Snail Mucin SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $20 While it may be unconventional, this facial cream — which is formulated with snail mucin extract — really helps brighten your complexion while adding a big dose of hydration. The lightweight formula quickly absorbs into your face, without any oily residue. The ethically harvested snail mucin is combined with nourishing shea butter and hydrating aloe vera, resulting in a cream that's nourishing and gentle on the skin. Rave review: "This is a sleeper of a product! I had know idea what to expect and was really pleased with the results! It is very smooth, absorbs into the skin easily and doesn't leave any greasy residue. I also love the scent!"

A Compact Trash Can For Your Car Drive Auto Products Car Trash Can Amazon $12 Over time, it's inevitable for your car to accumulate trash — which is why this compact waste bin is a no-brainer purchase. Designed with straps that secure to your car seat's headrest, side door, or console, the leakproof bin is perfect for catching food wrappers, tissues, used coffee cups, and more. It's also fully insulated, so you can even use it as a cooler for your drinks. Rave review: "I been wanting a small trash can in my car for a while now due to my passengers (mostly children) eating and throwing their wrappers around the car but haven't found one that best fits. This trash can is perfect because it can go right behind the middle console and my passengers have easy access to it."

These Insulated Tumblers That Are Virtually Unbreakable FineDine Triple-Insulated Wine Tumbler With Lid (4-Pack) Amazon $30 Made of shatterproof stainless steel, these insulated wine tumblers are perfect for bringing your beverage outside. Not only does each tumbler prevent your drink from spilling, it also keeps every sip perfectly chilled for up to 12 hours. You can even find a set of four cups in your signature shade, as well as a variety of marbled patterns. Rave review: "Unbreakable, easy to grip and REALLY keeps things cold!" Available colors: 23

This Soft Silicone Applicator For Face Masks I DEW CARE Beauty Tool Amazon $8 Using this silicone brush to apply a fresh face mask is a good idea for two reasons: One, it's more hygienic (and less messy) than spreading the mask with your fingers, and two, the angled head won't let any product go to waste, since you can scrape the corners of the jar. The jelly brush head is also useful for evenly spreading facial creams and serums, as well. Rave review: "A really great little tool to apply face masks. I use less product than when with my fingers, it is more hygienic and super easy to use. Very good to apply masks evenly onto the skin! I love it!"

An Avocado Masher For Whipping Up Guacamole OXO Scoop and Smash Good Grips Avocado Tool Amazon $11 Designed with four durable blades — including a silicone squeegee blade that scrapes the sides of your bowl — this handy kitchen tool makes it easy to mash your avocados into guacamole. It's also great for whipping up mashed potatoes, making egg salad, or breaking up ground beef. Once you get the hang of this nifty masher, you'll wonder how you went so long without it. Rave review: "I was dubious but this thing is stellar for getting guacamole to the right texture. Next I tried it on potatoes - it is so much better than the potato masher if you are mashing unpeeled hot potatoes. I think it will be great for mashing most vegetables and worth trying for things like pie crust."

The Convenient Holder For All Those Coffee Pods STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holders (3-Pack) Amazon $16 Using a single-serve coffee maker is oh-so convenient, except for the pile of coffee pods that clutter your drawer. For that, I offer this easy solution — a set of coffee pod storage shelves. Designed with strong adhesive pads, the shelves attach directly to your Keurig or similar unit. The three holders store up to five pods each, so you can quickly grab one when you need it. Rave review: "These k cup holders are just what I was looking for. I have a small kitchen and space is at a premium. These holders work great." Available colors: Pink, Blue

These Over-The-Door Organizers That Save So Much Closet Space ZOBER Over-The-Door Purse Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 If your closet is looking a little cluttered, do yourself a favor and pick up a pair of these over-the-door pouch organizers. Securing to your closet door with two sturdy metal hooks, each organizer has six compartments for holding purses, towels, accessories, and more. The pouches are all transparent, so you can easily view what's inside. Rave review: "I highly recommend this product. I was able to fit all my bags, small and big. It helped organize my closets." Available colors: Black, Gray, White

A Snap-On Strainer For Compact Kitchens Kitchen Gizmo Snap-On Strainer Amazon $24 If kitchen space is at a premium, you can use this compact, snap-on strainer that's just a quarter of the size of a traditional colander. Made out of flexible silicone, the strainer latches onto the sides of your pot — allowing you to pour out any liquid directly into the sink. Just as good, it frees up both hands for straining particularly large batches of potatoes or pasta. Rave review: "I really like the convenience of being able to use both hands to pour pot while straining water. Less to clean and works really well." Available colors: 5

This Handheld Scalp Massager You Can Use On Wet Or Dry Hair Flathead Products Scalp Massager Amazon $15 Not only does this handheld scalp massager feel amazing when rubbed against your dry head, it also works to remove dandruff and product buildup in the shower. The easy-grip handle allows the brush

23 The Silk Scrunchies That Are So Much Better Than Regular Elastic Hair Ties Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Gentler on your hair — and, not to mention, cuter — than conventional elastic ties, these silk scrunchies are perfect for throwing your locks up in a casual ponytail or bun. The smooth, soft material won’t tug on strands, resulting in less breakage. You get three in a pack, in a variety of colors — choose from subdued neutrals, rich jewel tones, or even bejeweled styles. Rave review: “These are very easy on the hair and look great, seem very durable. Great for someone who's is trying to avoid hair damage related to ponytails and buns.” Available multipacks: 37

24 These Gold-Infused Masks That Reduce Under-Eye Puffiness DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Masks (20 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you can’t get a full night’s rest, these under-eye masks can help reduce the appearance of facial puffiness and under-eye circles in just 20 minutes. They’re infused with real 24-karat gold, which has incredible collagen-boosting properties. Just place the gel masks underneath your eyes, and kick back while the hydrating formula works its golden magic. Rave review: “I have been using these for about a week and already notice a huge difference in my eye bags. The puff had decreased significantly.”

25 A Pair Of Car Headrest Hooks That Hold Your Bags Upright SAVORI Auto Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Simply hang these sturdy metal hooks from your car seat headrests to create the ideal spot for your purse and grocery bags. If you’re tired of your tote falling over every time you hit a turn, these are a must-have — and they’re super wallet-friendly, as well. Besides classic black, the hooks are also available in fun bejeweled styles. Rave review: “I hated my purse sliding all over my vehicle. When I saw these I had to get them! They are sturdy and hold my huge tote for work with no issues!” Available styles: 10

26 This Splatter-Proof Cover For Microwaving Your Leftovers Tovolo Splatter-Proof Microwave Plate Cover Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re tired of constantly wiping food residue from your microwave, you should try this ventilated plate cover. Made of heat-resistant plastic and silicone, the cover protects the walls of your microwave from small splatters as your meal heats up. It’s also fully collapsible, so it takes up hardly any space when not in use. Rave review: “Very nice quality! No more cleaning up messy splatters in the microwave. I like that it’s collapsible for storage. I would definitely recommend this product.” Available colors: Gray, Red, Blue

27 These Mini Griddle Rings For Perfectly Cooked Eggs Cuisinart Ultimate Griddle Ring (4 Pieces) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These durable, nonstick griddle rings are the kitchen tools you never knew you needed. They come in four different sizes, which are suitable for a variety of foods — use the two 4-inch rings for sunny side up eggs, the 6-inch ring for pancakes, and the 8-inch ring for omelets. When not in use, the metal handle folds down for compact storage. Rave review: “Love these egg rings. Quality and durable. I use spray oil and nothing sticks and very easy to clean.”

28 The Body Brush That Gently Exfoliates & Reduces Ingrown Hairs CSM Dry Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a canvas strap that fits securely around your hand, this body brush makes it easy to buff away dead skin from your arms, legs, and torso. The head features a combination of soft boar hair bristles and massage nodules, which work to reduce stubborn ingrown hairs as well. No need to get it wet — the brush works best on dry skin. Rave review: “I’ve been using this for less than a week and my legs are dramatically smoother. The brush will take some getting used to — dry brushing is new to me. But I swear by it now!”

29 A Spoon Holder That Doubles As A Lid Rest iPstyle Pan Lid and Spoon Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon This ingenious spoon rest doubles as a holder for your pan lid, working to keep your stove and countertop squeaky clean while you cook. Made from sleek stainless steel, the gadget proves to be endlessly useful — besides reducing clutter, you won’t accidentally burn your hand on a hot lid. Rave review: “I am seriously in love with this! I was so tired of burning my hand or fingers on the lids while cooking. This is a GAME CHANGER!! I use this more than any other gadget I've bought for my kitchen. I keep it on the counter at all times because it gets used so much!”

30 This Lightweight Hair Dryer That’s Perfect For Travel Revlon Compact Hair Dryer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether it’s an overnight trip or a week-long vacation, this compact hair dryer from Revlon is always great to have on hand — and it boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after 64,000 reviews. At such a wallet-friendly price, there’s nothing stopping you from packing one in your duffel bag. The ultra-lightweight model is equipped with two heat and speed settings for drying your hair on the go. Rave review: “I love it!!! Love the color, love the power, love the engle of the handle, love the length of the cord, love the weight. It does dry my hair much quicker than other hair dryers I tried. And price tag is very reasonable for what you get. Such a supreme quality in such a small package.” Available colors: Black, Pink, Yellow

31 A Cleansing Balm That Gently Removes Dirt & Makeup JUNO & Co. Cleansing Balm Amazon $14 See On Amazon Despite having an oil-based formula, this cleansing balm leaves zero residue on your skin, instead working to dissolve impurities. Fortified with Japanese pearl barley, the nourishing balm removes dirt, sunscreen, and makeup without stripping your face of its natural moisture. It’s designed to be gentle and non-irritating, making it a great choice for sensitive, dry skin. Rave review: “I was skeptical about putting oil on my face, but this product is absolutely amazing! I’ve been using it for over a year now and it’s my go-to! I use this, then wash with my face soap and apply toner, serum, and moisturizer after. My skin has never felt softer!”

32 The Cheeky Vase That’s A Total Conversation Starter BASE ROOTS Butt Planter Body Vase Amazon $15 See On Amazon Shaped like a perfectly round derriere, this unique vase is bound to spark plenty of conversations. The ceramic vessel is the perfect size for holding a few dried stems, a set of makeup brushes, or a collection of writing utensils. Or, you can use it to hold a live plant — there’s even a drainage hole at the bottom for circulation. Rave review: “Super cute! Adds a great funny aesthetic to the bathroom. I use it for my makeup brushes!” Available colors: 9

33 A Ring Light Stand For Your At-Home Content Studio GearLight Ring Light Selfie Tripod Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you want to film a quick TikTok video or do an impromptu photo shoot in your cute outfit, this ring light tripod makes it so easy. With three temperature modes, the right light creates a studio-quality ambience in just seconds. The tripod extends up to 60 inches in height and can be collapsed down to a compact length of 17 inches for storage. Rave review: “This is a great stand for pictures, filming/recording podcasts and videos, or putting on your makeup. The piece that holds your phone is very secure. The lighting settings are great and adjustable. 10/10.”

34 This Soothing Gel Mask That Can Be Used Either Warm Or Cool PerfeCore Facial Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon Depending on the kind of relaxing therapy you’d like to receive, this gel facial mask can go in either the refrigerator or the microwave. Cold therapy can reduce eye puffiness and ease headaches, while heat therapy can soothe tired eyes and tight jaw muscles. It fits snugly over your face with a pair of adjustable Velcro bands, with generously sized holes for your eyes, nose, and mouth. The hands-free design allows you to focus on nothing but relaxation. Rave review: “While I’m not winning any fashion awards, as someone who suffers from migraines and sinus headaches on a nearly daily basis this product has been amazing. I love this because you can prop yourself up on the couch and still watch hgtv as you ice your face hands free.” Available colors: 5

35 The Quick, Easy Way To Get Your Makeup Brushes Clean Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $33 See On Amazon It’s easy to procrastinate washing your makeup brushes, but this makeup brush cleaning set makes the process so quick, you won’t mind doing it. Fill the bowl with cleaning solution, attach your brush handle to the rotating tool, and press the button to let the bristles spin around the bowl. Then, repeat the process without liquid to get your brush fluffy and dry. It’s that simple. Rave review: “I was so negligent about cleaning my makeup brushes and this LUXE electric makeup cleaner is exactly the help I needed. Now it is not a chore to clean my brushes - using LUXE is fast and I love how fast the brushes dry. It is very easy to use and now I am happy to have my makeup brushes clean and fresh on a regular basis.”

36 This Half-Gallon Water Bottle That Reminds You To Hydrate AQUAFIT Half-Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sure, you may be drinking water, but are you drinking enough water? This half-gallon water bottle is a great way to remind yourself to hydrate throughout the day — it has a series of markings that show you just how much H2O should be left in the jug at any given time. The handled bottle comes with two different lids: one with a straw, and one without. Rave review: “I still struggle getting my 64 oz. on the weekend, but have been hitting the mark on weekdays since I got this thing. I think I'll be using this thing until it literally falls apart. It's been a great purchase so far. Maybe I'll even purchase a spare!” Available colors: 16

37 A Pack Of Acne Patches That Absorb Impurities Mighty Patch Pimple Patches (36 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Everyone deals with the occasional breakout — it’s just part of life. Luckily, these absorbent hydrocolloid patches make it easy to extract oil and gunk from your pimples, while also removing any temptation to pick at your face. Gentle and non-irritating, the patches’ translucent design is totally discreet. Rave review: “This product is one hundred percent amazing. I’ve tried generic pimple patch brands and none of them have worked. What’s so good about the hero patches are that they are invisible and undetectable.”

38 These Produce Freshness Sheets That Are A Bit Of Practical Magic THE FRESHGLOW Co. Food-Saver Sheets (8-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don’t have to fully understand how these food-saving sheets work to reap their benefits. Just stick one in your fruit bowl, fridge drawer, or salad bag to make your produce last up to four times as long as it usually does. Made with active botanical ingredients, the compostable, biodegradable sheets are reusable for up to one month and can help you save money on groceries in the long run. Rave review: “I can genuinely say that these things are the closest to real magic as I’ve ever seen. We’re able to use a single sheet for up to a month without replacing it with a new one and we can actually use the entire container of strawberries now!! It has saved so much $$ out of our grocery budget and is the most simple and convenient solution.”

39 The Adjustable Phone Stand That’s Like Having A Second Pair Of Hands OMOTON C3 Cell Phone Stand Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re scrolling through a recipe, video chatting with a loved one, or catching up on your favorite TV show, this phone stand makes everyday activities so much easier. Made from lightweight aluminum, the stand has an adjustable arm that rotates to your desired angle. There’s even a slot at the bottom for your charging cord. Rave review: “This is the best phone stand I have ever used. I have a thick case on my iphone and there is plenty of room. The stand is strong and sturdy, it stays in place and looks great on my desk.” Available colors: 7