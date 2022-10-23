Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Awesome Gifts Under $35

Instead of running around from store to store in search of the perfect gift, head over to Amazon for countless of options that won’t break the bank and will get to your door just in time. And the best thing is: these popular gifts are super cheap — under $35, in fact.

Wrap these adorable cat-shaped measuring cups up for the baker in your life or spend just $7 on this cocktail shaker set for the perfect housewarming present. Some products are so good, like these Bluetooth headphones with over 41,000 five-star reviews, that you’ll want to grab them for yourself.

Believe me, there’s something for everyone here, whether your loved ones are avid campers or passionate artists. Keep scrolling for a ton of gems all under $35, but hurry because I doubt they’ll be in stock for much longer.

1 These Silicone Bottle Stoppers To Keep Wine Tasting Fresh Rabbit Bottle Stoppers (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These bottle stoppers save you the trouble of searching around for the lost cork when wanting to save some wine for later. Made of a heavy-duty stainless steel interior and a flexible silicone exterior, each stopper perfectly fits the mouth of a bottle and creates an airtight seal that’ll keep the beverage as flavorful as it originally was. They can also be used to close certain bottles of soda, oil, and vinegar.

2 A Cold Brew Maker That Makes Coffee Overnight Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $26 See On Amazon This cold brew maker is so easy and fun to use that you won’t even realize how much time and money you’re saving. The 1-liter pitcher is made of BPA-free glass that easily handles temperature changes. With the help of its leak-proof lid, this maker can keep coffee fresh for up to three weeks — if the delicious brew even lasts that long. All you have to do is use the stainless steel scooper to empty your favorite grounds into the fine mesh filter and let it brew in your fridge for eight to 24 hours.

3 These Chic Silk Scrunchies That Reduce Hair Breakage Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies Amazon $18 See On Amazon These silk scrunchies are so smooth that in addition to adding a touch of glamour to your outfits, they also protect your hair. The gentle fabric doesn’t tug or pull on strands like ordinary ties do and even reduces friction that leads to frizz. There are a ton of color combinations available so you can stock up and switch up your look.

4 A Lightweight Stainless Steel Cooking Set That’s Perfect For Camping Stanley Adventure All-in-One 2 Bowl Cook Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon This stainless steel outdoor cooking pot is built with double-wall insulation to keep food warm or cold for longer and has a vented lid to let steam escape or to drain liquid. Inside, you’ll find two insulated cups to share what you cook up on the fire. The entire kit weighs just 8 ounces when empty and has a locking handle that folds over the lid to save space.

5 An Organic Moisturizer That’s Made With Snail Mucin SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $18 See On Amazon In addition to the nourishing shea butter and vitamin E, this moisturizer contains a high concentration (97.5% to be exact) of snail mucin. The ethically-harvested extract can help brighten the skin and repair its barrier. This blend in particular is also non-comedogenic so you don’t have to worry about any of the ingredients clogging your pores.

6 This Microwavable Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $16 See On Amazon This microwavable popcorn popper has a unique shape, which makes sure that heat is evenly distributed so you get very few (if any) unpopped or burned kernels. The heat-resistant silicone structure has built-in side handles for easy carrying, and its flexible body can hold up to 15 cups of popcorn when standing up, it can also collapse down to just a little over 2 inches tall so it won’t take up too much space in your cabinets. Plus, the nonstick surface doesn’t require any oil or butter, so you can season your popcorn however you want.

7 These Book Lights That Have 3 Handy Lighting Modes GearLight Rechargeable Book Light (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon To really snuggle up with your read of the month, grab these book lights so you can clearly see the pages even if you’re in bed with all the lamps off. The base can be clipped onto any desktop, headboard, book, or tablet, and the flexible goosneck can be adjusted to direct the light where needed. One of the three available light modes, amber, reduces eye strain and set you up for a better night’s sleep. The rechargeable lights last for 30 hours at a time.

8 A Pizza Paddle With A Cool Touch Rubber Handle Checkered Chef Pizza Paddle Amazon $24 See On Amazon While this pizza paddle can certainly be trusted to support the deliciously cheesy creation you just threw together, it can also be used for retrieving sweets from the oven or even on a grill. The rust-free stainless steel is durable enough to be used for every family dinner, and the foldable handle makes it easy to store afterwords. It also has a heat-safe rubber handle, so you can be safe while working next to a very hot oven.

9 These Packing Cubes With Breathable Mesh Panels Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) Amazon $22 See On Amazon To avoid opening your luggage to reveal a thrown-around mess, start separating your things with these packing cubes. This five-pack comes with various sizes that can perfectly hold bras and underwear in one and shirts in another. The water-resistant nylon is designed with reinforced stitching and mesh panels so your clothes can breathe while traveling. The snag-free zipper keeps everything contained without getting caught on any delicates. When done wearing, you can keep dirty clothes in the handy laundry bag.

10 An Eyelash Curler With Plush Silicone Pads Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $12 See On Amazon The silicone pad on this eyelash curler makes it look as though you used heat to get the ultimate lift without sacrificing the safety of your sensitive lashes. The plush, elongated surface creates a curl without any harsh tugging involved. Meanwhile, the stainless steel body is built to last — especially when stored in the satin carrying case that’s included. The tool also comes with two extra silicone pads to keep it working as good as new.

11 This Stainless Steel Tea Spoon That Holds The Perfect Amount Of Leaves VAHDAM, Perfect Serve Tea Spoon Amazon $7 See On Amazon For a perfect measurement every time you brew loose tea, use this stainless steel tea spoon to swiftly transfer your leaves to your strainer. The sleek mirrored surface will add a touch of elegance to even the most mundane everyday activity, and the stainless steel is sturdy and food grade, so you can feel good about using this as you scoop.

12 An Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner That Washes & Dries In Seconds Neeyer Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon To make sure that your beauty tools are germ-free, grab this makeup brush cleaner. The handheld electric device comes with eight different sized collars to attach any size brush and spin away. Using the included bowl, it takes just seconds to wash away all the built-up foundation and eyeshadow and just a few more seconds to spin the brush to dry.

13 These Extra-Long Silicone Oven Mitts That Protect Up To Your Forearms HOMWE Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike ordinary cotton mitts, these silicone oven mitts are heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning they won’t have burn marks and holes in them after a week. The heavy-duty exterior also resists steam and liquid to keep you safe from any dangerous spills. The quilted interior lining extends above the silicone to keep your forearm area protected as well when pulling things out of oven. The grooves on each mitt give you a sturdy grip, too.

14 A Bamboo Tumbler With A Removable Tea Strainer LeafLife Premium Bamboo Thermos with Tea Infuser & Strainer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bamboo tumbler has a slim, modern design that comes in either a 12-, 17-, or 22-ounce size. The double-walled construction and leak-proof lid keep drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24. It also comes with a fine mesh tea strainer that fits right inside and can be removed when your blend is done steeping.

15 This Pack Of Microfiber Towels That Absorb 4 Times Their Weight In Liquid OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This pack of microfiber towels comes with three different sizes (a face towel, hair towel, and body towel), so you can use the ultra-soft material for everything. Their lightweight construction allows them to absorb four times their weight in liquid making them the perfect gym buddy or tool to get your hair to naturally dry faster. To travel with your new favorites, wrap them in the elastic band and carry them in the mesh pouch that are both included.

16 A Flat Top Kabuki Brush That Can Be Used With Liquid & Powder Makeup Keshima Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon To seamlessly blend and buff your makeup, grab this super dense kabuki brush. The soft fibers don’t shed or absorb any product so you don’t have to worry about your expensive concealer going to waste. Use its flat head to apply liquid, cream, and powder products — it works well with all three and will do so without leaving any streaks on your face.

17 These Reusable Silicone Lids That Stretch To Fit Over Leftovers Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) Amazon $16 See On Amazon To avoid having to wash more dishes, use these silicone lids to create an airtight seal on your own pots and bowls. Simply stretch these flexible covers that come in seven different sizes to keep your food fresher for longer — including that half a can of tomato paste you never know what to do with. The virtually indestructible material can be used time and time again to make your household more eco-friendly.

18 A Collapsible Solar-Powered Lantern That Lasts Up To 10 Hours KIZEN Collapsible Solar Lantern Amazon $19 See On Amazon These solar-powered lanterns can shine bright no matter where you are, and they even collapse down to make them extra portable. The weatherproof construction can withstand wind and rain to give you three different modes of LED light: low, high, and flashing SOS. One four-hour charge via USB will give you 10 hours of use, plus, this lantern doubles as a phone charger by using the same port.

19 The Stemless Wine Glasses That Are Made Of Shatterproof Stainless Steel FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These BPA-free stainless steel wine glasses will keep your dinner party from getting messy. The shatterproof construction is perfect to pull out for a picnic, backyard barbecue, or when everyone is packed around your beautiful white rug. The stemless shape is comfortable to hold, and the sleek steel keeps your beverage nice and chilled.

20 An Adorable Headband That Keeps Your Hair Back I DEW CARE Brown Bear Face Wash Headband Amazon $6 See On Amazon To assure that you’re really getting off all your makeup and properly washing your face, throw on this adorable headband. The plush and stretchy microfiber accessory keeps all your hair out of your face without causing damage, and makes doing your skincare routine a bit more fun with the choice of three animal ears or a tiara. The soft elastic won’t pinch or tug any time it’s put to use.

21 A Batter Dispenser That Saves You Dishes Whiskware Pancake Batter Dispenser and Mixer Amazon $15 See On Amazon For a smooth pour every time, grab this batter dispenser to use the next time you’re in the mood for pancakes, crepes, or waffles. Just use the wide opening to add in your ingredients and mix it all together with the wire whisking ball that comes inside — saving you dishes. Pour away and don’t worry about the top getting messy. The silicone spout won’t melt if coming in contact with the hot pan and the pressure-release cap will keep batter from spraying.

22 These Bluetooth Headphones With 41,000 Five-Star Reviews iJoy Matte Finish Bluetooth Headphones, Amazon $19 See On Amazon First thing you should know about these Bluetooth headphones is that they’re so cheap but work well — and the 41,000 five-star reviews prove it. The abundance of great feedback is most likely due to qualities like the pair’s crystal clear built-in mic, powerful noise-cancelling, and adjustable equalizer — just to name a few. You’ll get six hours of playtime to enjoy and super comfy earmuffs to have on while you do. Fold them up for a compact size that’s easy to bring everywhere.

23 An Airtight Container That Can Hold 4 Cups Of Your Favorite Dip PrepWorks by Progressive Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper Amazon $17 See On Amazon This two-in-one food container can be used to both store and serve your homemade salsa, guacamole, or artichoke dip. The bowl can hold 4 cups and keep it all fresh with its silicone lid. The pressure-release slits force all air out when pressing down the lid so that your yummy creation can last longer in the fridge.

24 A Lightweight Hair Dryer With A Convenient Hanging Ring Revlon Compact Hair Dryer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This hair dryer can’t be beat, thanks to its super lightweight and compact construction — it weighs 1 pound and stands at just 10 inches tall. It’s easy to store, but just in case you don’t have excess cabinet space, use the bottom ring to hang it up instead. It has two heat settings and a powerful motor that’ll have you ready to head out the door in a jiffy.

25 This Panini Maker That Can Make 2 Sandwiches At Once Gotham Steel Sandwich Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you’re in the mood for a delicious hot sandwich but want it ASAP, start packing all your favorite ingredients into this panini press, which can make a grilled cheese in five minutes. Its nonstick surface is reinforced with ceramic and titanium for an easy release without using any butter or oil. You can even pack in two sandwiches at a time and still have a breeze of a cleanup. The cool-touch handle is safe to grab once the indicator light tells you that your snack is done.

26 An Adjustable Cell Phone Stand That Won’t Bend Your Charger LISEN Adjustable Cell Phone Stand Amazon $11 See On Amazon For a more comfortable (and hands-free) view of your phone or tablet screen, use this adjustable phone stand to bring it up to eye level. The stand’s height can be adjusted from 7.1 to 8.5 inches, and the angle can be adjusted from 5 to 85 degrees, and you can follow along with a cooking video horizontally or vertically. The height also gives your charger space to be plugged in without bending and eventually wearing away. The anti-slip weighted base stays secure so you don’t have to worry about any electronics tumbling over and getting scratched.

27 An Instagrammable Can Holder That Keeps Your Seltzer Colder Maars Skinny Can Cooler Amazon $14 See On Amazon Transfer your sweaty can of seltzer into this fun drink holder. The insulated containers actually keep your drink colder for up to 12 hours and prevent any annoying condensation. They can fit most slim 12-ounce cans and come in a ton of different colors and patterns that’ll look a lot better in your pictures. All of these fun and festive features helped these can coolers attain a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

28 These Silicone Brushes That Help You Smoothly Apply Face Masks Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon To apply your face masks in the most hygienic way possible, use these silicone brushes that will glide any mask, serum, or gel smoothly on the skin. You can also use them to scoop things like moisturizer and eye cream out of jars without having to use your fingers. The soft surface will evenly apply any product, which is why these have over 58,000 five-star reviews.

29 These Flexible Bookmarks That Look Like Tiny Plants Genuine Fred SPROUT Little Green Bookmarks (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Make reading even more fun with these plant-shaped bookmarks. The six tiny silicone sprouts are durable enough to be used time and time again without wearing away as regular paper bookmarks do. They’re even small enough to mark the exact sentence that you left off at. Give them to the kids to encourage them to pick up a book on their own.

30 This Bamboo Tea Organizer With 10 Compartments Estilo Tea Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Any true tea lover needs this tea organizer. The box has 10 different compartments for you to organize your blends by flavor, caffeine, or time of day you like to drink them. The clear acrylic top makes it easy to see everything you have available and, most importantly, the bamboo will look great when displayed on your countertop.

31 This Slim Laptop Sleeve With Plush Foam Padding MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Amazon $18 See On Amazon Available in five sizes and 38 colors, this laptop sleeve is a definite necessity. The outer neoprene layer protects against water while the middle layer is made of a padded foam that absorbs shock to avoid any breaks from a fall. Plus, the interior is lined with fluffy fleece so the laptop’s surface stays scratch-free. A small accessories case is also included so you can neatly pack away your charger as well.

32 An Adorable Set Of Owl Pots With A Bamboo Stand BESTTOYHOME Bamboo Stand & Owl Succulent Pots (4 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This trio of succulent pots are made of a sleek white ceramic in the shape of an adorable owl. The set is a perfect way to add some fun to your desk or introduce your kids to the plant world. Each pot has a bottom drainage hole and a designated spot on the included bamboo stand that looks like a cute branch. The three different levels add dimension and give you space to put your hanging greenery up high.

33 A Stand-Up Travel Bag That Can Hold 20 Makeup Brushes TANTO Makeup Brush Travel Case Amazon $9 See On Amazon For a hygienic way to store your beauty tools on-the-go, add this makeup brush travel case to your suitcase. The waterproof faux leather bag stands up straight thanks to the cup construction that has elastic bands lining the sides to securely hold your brushes. In total, about 20 brushes can be fit inside and protected by the zipper closure. The case can also be used for pencils or paint supplies for the traveling artist.

34 A Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker With A 20-Hour Playtime DOSS SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Speaker Amazon $29 See On Amazon This Bluetooth speaker has enough power to pump up any party. The enhanced bass can play for up to 20 hours through rain or shine thanks to the water-resistant material. It can connect to any device within a 33-foot radius and adjusted with the sleek touch-control on the top. Choose between over 10 fun colors to match your music.

35 These Fluffy Towel Balls That Make A Necessity Stylish Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towel (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon To keep your bathroom stylish but functional, hang up these fluffy towel balls. Made of super absorbent and soft material, the duo will feel nice on the skin while quickly drying your hands. They each have a cloth loop to be hung from and displayed. Grab them now to have on deck as your next housewarming gift.

36 This Cake Pop Maker That Comes With Delicious Recipe Ideas Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker Amazon $33 See On Amazon This cake pop maker gives you everything you need to make a sweet treat for a birthday party, baby shower, or just post-work snack on a Wednesday. The nonstick plate has 12 spots to fill and bake cake pops or doughnut holes in just five minutes. The set also comes with a cooling stand, a fork tool, and 50 sticks for perfect pops. Use the included recipe packet for some tasty inspiration.

37 An Ergonomic Mousepad & Wrist Rest With A Thick Gel Pad Fellowes Gel Crystal Transparent Mousepad and Wrist Rest Amazon $17 See On Amazon This ergonomic mousepad can help relieve that wrist pain that you may experience after hours of working at your desk. The thick gel cushion conforms to the contours of your wrist to alleviate pressure and give it a place to rest while clicking away. The included wrist pad will keep you supported while typing as well when placing it at the bottom of your keyboard. Plus, the stain-resistant material is easy to wipe clean if there happen to be any coffee spills.

38 This Wooden Easel Set With A Handle For Traveling Art Tavolozza 26pcs Tabletop Easel Painting Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon This tabletop easel set is a great way to get everything you need for compact art or painting on-the-go. The pine wood box and tabletop easel has a pull-out drawer where you can store all the goodies that are included. You’ll get six different brushes, 12 non-toxic acrylic tubes of paint, five canvas panels, a palette knife, and one plastic palette. After letting your creative juices flow, use the carrying handle to bring it all to the site of your next muse.

39 A Sandwich Container That Looks Like Sleek Ceramic But Is Much Lighter OXO Good Grips Prep & Go Sandwich Container Amazon $12 See On Amazon While this sandwich container looks like it’s made of chic ceramic, it’s actually a lightweight BPA-free plastic that’s pretty easy to stick in your bag and carry to work. The silicone lid creates a leakproof seal to keep over 4 cups of food or an extra-thick sandwich safely stowed away. The entire container is safe to put in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer.

40 An LED Light Strip That Can Help Reduce Eye Strain Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight Amazon $8 See On Amazon This LED light strip is great to put just about anywhere. Plug it into your computer’s USB port to have a brighter workspace that’ll reduce strain on your eyes when staring at your screen or hide it under your kitchen cabinets for some guidance when you wake up for a midnight snack. The attached control piece lets you adjust the brightness, and the included adhesive tape make the setup process quick and easy.

41 This Snap-On Strainer That Saves Cabinet Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This snap-on colander works even better than an ordinary one and takes up half the space. Just clamp the silicone piece onto any pot or pan to drain the liquid while still keeping your pasta or beans in the bowl; the flexible material will work on bowls of any size. The BPA-free material can withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, making it great for pasta.

42 A Soft Microfiber Hair Towel That Stays Snug Desired body Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $17 See On Amazon To care for your hair as soon as you step out of the shower, grab this microfiber towel, which is made from a soft, absorbent, and breathable material that can actually reduce frizz. The lightweight cloth won’t harshly pull at your strands like heavy cotton towels do so that you can avoid any breakage. To keep it in place as you get dressed just tuck the corner into the bottom loop.

43 This Sturdy Phone Mount That Attaches To Any Car Vent Hussell Magnetic Phone Mount Amazon $8 See On Amazon For a phone mount that is sure not to budge, clip this one on to any one of your car’s air vents. The tool uses four heavy-duty magnets to keep your phone in place and can be rotated 360 degrees so that you can follow along with your map at the angle that’s most comfortable for you. It’ll keep you hands-free and safe.

44 A Durable Travel Pouch With RFID-Blocking Technology Zero Grid Travel Neck Wallet Amazon $19 See On Amazon Every layer of this travel pouch is equipped with RFID-blocking technology that keeps scanners from copying and stealing your credit card information and identification numbers. The nylon exterior is water-resistant and will not tear no matter how many buses, trains, and planes you take it on. The wallet has three zippered pockets and a back pouch that can hold four passports and six cards along with your phone, cash, and more.

45 This Easy-To-Use Milk Frother That Makes Lattes In Just Seconds Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon With just the push of a button, this milk frother will create fluffy foam to perfectly complete your homemade latte. The powerful whisk takes just 15 seconds to deliver a rich cream or blend together a protein shake. The silicone handle will be comfy to hold while you wait. Plus, it comes with a stainless steel stand to conveniently store it on.

46 These Pillar Candles That Add A Cozy Touch To Your Home Melt Candle Co White Pillar Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $13 See On Amazon To create a romantic ambience or turn your home into a calming sanctuary, add these pillar candles to your decor. Each 4-inch candle in this set of three is hand-poured and has a 55-hour burn time. The trio is also completely unscented, so you get the beautiful glow of a candle without the stuffiness. The subtle rustic texture on the exterior makes them elegant but welcoming at the same time.

47 A Cocktail Shaker Set That’s Made Of Rustproof Stainless Steel Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $7 See On Amazon This cocktail shaker set will be the most affordable housewarming gift you ever give. For less than $10, you’ll receive a shaker with a built-in strainer and a 1.5-ounce jigger. Each piece is made of durable, BPA-free stainless steel and is made to resist rust, no matter how many dinner parties they’re used for. Scroll through the free e-book of recipes that’s included and make up to three drinks at once.

48 The Stackable Measuring Cups That Are Shaped Like Cute Cats Joie Meow Cat Stackable Kitchen Measuring Cups Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon These stackable measuring cups will measure your flour and sugar like any other cup, but they’re shaped like adorable kitty cats. The set comes with a quarter-cup, half-cup, and 1-cup size, each of which is made of BPA-free materials. When not in the kitchen, you can also use them as serving bowls for small treats like nuts and fruit.

49 This LED Makeup Mirror That Folds Up For Easy Travel deweisn Folding Travel Mirror Amazon $26 See On Amazon This LED light-up makeup mirror is 10 inches tall and 7 inches wide for a good look at your eyeliner, but it folds up nice and slim for easy traveling. It’s illuminated with 72 LED lights, which can be adjusted with the simple push of a button to emit a natural light, warm light, or white light. It’s rechargeable via USB too, which makes it especially ideal for the guru on-the-go.