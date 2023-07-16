I'm A Bargain Hunter & I Swear By These Awesome Things That Are So Freaking Cheap On Amazon

Who doesn’t love efficiency? If there’s a way to get a job done twice as fast in half the time, I’ll try to find it — but that doesn’t mean I like to cut corners, either. The same concept applies to my shopping habits. Especially since I make my living as an e-commerce (read: product) writer, I’m always on the lookout for the best bargains on Amazon that are not just cheap, but functional, well-made, and effective, too.

Over the years, I’ve come across loads of products that cost next to nothing, but still make your life so much easier. They’re so good, hundreds of reviewers say they’d buy them over and over again.

1 These Acrylic Clips For Soaking Off Your Gel Or Powder Nail Polish HiMo Acrylic Nail Art Soak Off Clip (10-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon When removing gel polish, a powder manicure, or stubborn glitter from your nails, these soak-off caps are extremely convenient. They’re made from acrylic for reusability and their pinch-to-open design makes them easy to put on (even when the rest of your fingers are wrapped). They also have ridges on the inside to hold the remover-soaked cotton ball or paper towel in place while the polish dissolves.

2 A Storage Container Designed To Help Cheese & Meats Last Longer Prepworks Mini Deli ProKeeper Amazon $16 See On Amazon The Prepworks Mini Deli Prokeeper has several features in place specifically designed to keep your deli meats and cheeses fresher for longer. That includes a grooved bottom that pulls moisture away from the food, a snap-in-place airtight lid, and a silicone insulation seal. The outside is also dry-erase-compatible so you can note what’s inside and when you bought it.

4 This Streak-Free Glass-Cleaning Cloth That Works With Just Water persik Pure-Sky Window Glass Cleaning Cloth Amazon $9 See On Amazon This Pure-Sky glass cleaning cloth is a money-saver since it doesn’t require any sprays or detergents to get your windows, mirrors, and screens sparkling clean. Just add water, and its dual-layer microfiber fabric removes smudges and dust without leaving behind streaks. “I was skeptical at first,” one reviewer wrote, but this turned out to be the “best purchase ever!”

5 These Brilliant Block Makers For Easier Food Prep & Freezer Storage YouCopia FreezeUp Food Block Maker (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These food-block makers make food prep so much easier, save space in the freezer, and prevent food waste. Put a quart-size plastic bag inside. Then pull the edge over the lip for a secure, hands-free hold while you pour in soup, sauce, or anything else. After that, put the whole thing in the freezer until the block solidifies. (The silicone bands will expand as the food freezes and easily come off when the block is done and ready for storage.)

6 An Acne Treatment That I’ll Never Again Be Without Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (60-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Since first trying pimple patches, I’ll never again be without them — and I’ve thrown out all the other expensive acne treatments that were cluttering up my cabinets. These near-invisible bandages create a protective cover over the blemish while the hydrocolloid pulls moisture to the surface. As a result, when worn for more than six hours or overnight, they reduce inflammation and redness, speed up healing time, and prevent you from picking at the spot.

7 These Hydrating Bath Bombs That Rival Lush LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs (12-Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made with shea butter, Epsom salts, and coconut oil, these bath bombs break down to just a few dollars each — but according to reviewers, they “smell amazing,” leave their skin “feeling soft,” and are a great “alternative to Lush.” They come in a pack of 12, each with a different color that fizzes when dissolving, but won’t stain your tub. They also make for a great gift, especially judging by their average 4.8-star rating from over 43,000 reviews.

8 This Cold Brew Coffee Maker That’ll Save You Serious Money At Starbucks Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking to cut costs where you can, this cold-brew coffee maker can help. Pour water into the glass carafe and fill the ultra-fine mesh filter with coffee grounds (or tea leaves for iced tea). Then let it chill in the refrigerator and, in a few hours, you have up to 47 ounces of delicious, cheap cold brew. “I LOVE this thing,” one reviewer raved. “It is absolutely fantastic and tastes just like I would get at Starbucks if I were to get a cold brew. This has saved me so much money.”

9 This Pumice Stone That Removes Rust, Limescale & Hard Water Deposits Powerhouse Pumice Stone for Toilet Amazon $10 See On Amazon Before buying these pumice stones, I thought I’d have to replace many a ceramic surface. Fortunately, the fine-grit texture removes limescale deposits, rust, and hard water stains on toilets, sinks, tiles, and even grills. The built-in handle helps with control and leverage while cleaning. “I tried everything to remove the ring stains from our toilets when we moved into our new house. This erased them all,” one reviewer raved — but despite its effectiveness, it won’t scratch porcelain surfaces.

10 These Machine-Washable Makeup Remover Pads That Are Super Soft Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from a blend of bamboo and cotton, these makeup remover pads are washable and reusable. They even come with a storage container and a mesh laundry bag so you don’t lose them in the washing machine. You can also use them to apply toner and moisturizer, and over 36,000 reviewers have awarded them an average 4.6-star overall rating because they’re soft, non-irritating, eco-friendly, easy to wash, and an easy way to save some money.

11 The “Most Effective Item” Reviewers Have Ever Used On Their Skin Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon “I have spent plenty on gadgets, potions, and treatments over the years,” one reviewer wrote, but this derma roller was “the most effective item I have EVER used.” The tiny titanium needles are designed to roll over the surface of your skin, not deep enough to create visible punctures, but enough to boost the absorption of your skin care products and create a rush of collagen to the site. No wonder it has racked up more than 18,000 five-star ratings, with many shoppers raving about clearer, happier skin.

12 These Tiny Razors That I Always Keep Within Reach Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon I’m obsessed with these dermaplaning tools. So much so that I always have one of them in my toothbrush cup (protective lid on, of course) for daily touch-ups. The stainless steel blade removes stray hairs around the eyebrows, peach fuzz on the cheeks or upper lip, and dead skin from dry patches, all without cuts or irritations. No wonder they have a 4.7-star overall rating from almost 40,000 reviewers.

14 Some Wireless LED Puck Lights You Can Install Anywhere Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Boost the aesthetics of your kitchen cabinets, make a closet significantly more functional, or prevent tripping on the way to the bathroom in the middle of the night. These LED touch lights install without wiring thanks to their battery-operated design. Mount them just about anywhere with the included screws or adhesive tape, and then use the included remote to set your brightness levels or an automatic timer.

15 This Alternative To Paper Towels That Has Changed My Life Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon I know it sounds dramatic, but Swedish dishcloths have changed my life. Made from cellulose and cotton, they’re more absorbent than a paper towel, but they dry faster (and without that mildew smell) when compared to dishrags. As a result, you can soak up a spill, wash your dishes, or wipe down your kitchen, and after a quick rinse, it’s ready for the next job. Since they’re machine-washable and each one can be used tons of times, you’ll save money, too. Available styles: 8

17 A Brown Sugar Scrub That Won’t Irritate Sensitive Skin Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon “This is definitely a spa-like product,” one reviewer wrote about this Brooklyn Botany brown sugar body scrub. “I love the smell and the fine-particle texture.” Despite nourishing, gentle ingredients like brown sugar, sweet almond oil, jojoba, and oat kernel extract, a 10-ounce jar costs less than $10. Most importantly, even reviewers with extremely sensitive skin had no problem using it anywhere — including on their faces.

18 A Bottle Of Organic Rosehip Seed Oil For Hair, Nails & Skin That’s Less Than $10 Cliganic Organic Rosehip Seed Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reviewers use this USDA-certified organic rosehip seed oil for just about all of their beauty needs, including softening their cuticles, promoting nail growth, strengthening hair, and nourishing their skin. This brand contains only 100% pure, cold-pressed rosehip without GMOs or additives, plus it comes in a glass bottle with a dropper for easier application. “I’ve been using this for over a week now every day as a facial moisturizer and for my dry scalp. It’s made a huge difference,” one reviewer raved.

19 An Exfoliating Brush That Helps Reduce Ingrown Hair & Razor Burn Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $17 See On Amazon Reviewers use this exfoliating brush to minimize bumps from keratosis pilaris, ingrown hairs, razor burn, and acne. Dozens of them have used the word “amazing” to describe the results. Its strong but flexible silicone bristles dislodge build-up or stuck hairs, while the ergonomic handle fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. Since it’s waterproof and rinses clean of any residue, it’s also much more hygienic than your average sponge or scrubber.

20 This Fairy Light Curtain That Adds Whimsy To Any Space SUNNEST Fairy Light Curtain Amazon $13 See On Amazon Because it’s made with 300 LED bulbs that hang in strands, this fairy light curtain is an easy way to add a magical, whimsical touch to any space. Customers have used them above their beds, in reading nooks, along ceilings, in nurseries, and while decorating for the holidays. The light curtain is also powered by USB, has built-in hooks, and comes with a remote control that lets you adjust the mode, timer, and brightness from afar.

21 A Coffee Canister Set That Boosts Freshness & Minimizes Waste Bean Envy Coffee Canister Amazon $22 See On Amazon Since switching to a coffee canister with a scoop, my coffee stays much fresher and I waste fewer grounds (since the scoop minimizes countertop spills and ensures that I’m not using more than I need). This container is made from stainless steel with a non-slip silicone base and an airtight lid, and you can also use it for tea, flour, and sugar, too. It even has a date tracker on the top so you know when you last refilled its contents. Available styles: 3

22 Some Outdoor Solar Lights That Illuminate Your Deck Or Porch Melunar Solar Deck Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Thanks to their innovative shape and reflective acrylic, these solar lights are specifically designed for easy mounting on right-angled surfaces, including fences, deck railings, ledges, and steps. They also charge up during the day using the sun and automatically turn on at dusk, so they’re low-maintenance and don’t require any wiring or batteries. Last but not least, you can choose between warm white for practicality or a color-changing mode for parties.

23 These Smart Plugs That I Use To Automate My Electronics Kasa Mini Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon I’ve already bought two packs of these Kasa smart plugs, and I’ll probably buy more. I use them to set schedules for my holiday decorations so they turn on automatically at dusk and turn off after midnight, but you can also use them for kitchen appliances, humidifiers, fans, and lights. Since the plugs connect to your smartphone and are Alexa- and Google Home-compatible, you can control your devices from your phone or hands-free with your voice.

24 Some Reusable Silicone Baking Mats That Protect Pans Without Sticking HOTPOP Reusable Silicone Macaron Baking Mats (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These reusable baking mats are made from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re also non-stick (even when it comes to burnt fat and baked-on sugar), so you can skip the greasing and scrubbing. Finally, they have circle guides if you’re making macarons or cookies. Needless to say, reviewers have saved tons of money on aluminum foil, parchment paper, and cooking spray.

29 These Mess-Free Socks That Soften Calluses While You Sleep Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks (2 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon For rough skin and tough calluses, reviewers have called these moisturizing heel socks “magic” and “worth every penny.” They’re made from cotton with spandex for stretch, but they’re infused with a moisturizing gel that’s designed to heal and hydrate your feet while you sleep. Since the gel lining is inside and the socks don’t budge, buyers love how mess-free they are when compared to ointments and scrubs.

30 This LED Screen Strip That Creates A Backlit Effect To Minimize Eyestrain Luminoodle USB TV Backlight Strip Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add a high-end, luxurious feel to your home office or media space — for less than $30 and without hiring an electrician. This USB-powered strip wraps around your TV or monitor to create a backlit effect that you can adjust with the in-line remote. According to the brand, it’ll boost contrast to minimize eye strain and make your screen pop — and according to reviewers, it “looks amazing both in the daylight and night.”

32 The “Softest & Most Comfy Sheets” Reviewers Have Ever Owned Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon “Truly the softest and most comfy sheets I’ve owned,” one reviewer raved about these bed sheets, and there are plenty more where that came from. In fact, they’ve earned an overall 4.5-star overall rating after more than 144,000 reviewers weighed in because their microfiber fabric is soft, designed for all-season use, and resistant to wrinkles, stains, pilling, and fading — yet they won’t cost you more than $40 in any color or size. They also have deep pockets so they stay put on larger mattresses. Available sizes: Twin — California King

Available styles: 7

33 These Soft, Stretchy Panties That Rival Victoria’s Secret FINETOO Seamless No Show Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon “I was always a [...] Victoria's Secret girl but these are just so comfortable,” one reviewer raved about these affordable no-show panties. “I keep ordering more in other colors.” They’re soft and stretchy with a fit that feels like a second skin. Best of all, their seamless construction won’t dig in or show underneath leggings, thin skirts, or tight dresses. Get them in various color combinations, including mixed solids, all-black, or patterned. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 11

35 These Tube Squeezers To Get Every Last Bit Of Toothpaste Or Cream LoveInUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Amazon $5 See On Amazon These tube squeezers cost about a dollar apiece, but according to reviewers, they’ll save you tons of money in the long run. Use them to get every last drop out of your toothpaste, creams, sunscreen, hair gel, or even craft glue. They also have built-in holes so you can hang your tubed toiletries on hooks to minimize countertop clutter. Available styles: 4

36 This 50-Color Eyeshadow Palette That’s Surprisingly Pigmented EYESEEK Matte Eyeshadow Palette (50 Colors) Amazon $26 See On Amazon At 50 colors for less than $30, buyers didn’t have particularly high hopes for this eyeshadow palette. Fortunately, they were pleasantly surprised: “The colors are really pigmented [and it’s] definitely worth the money!” one wrote. It includes matte, metallic, and shimmery finishes in a wide range of shades, plus the formulas are cruelty-free, and the packaging is recyclable.

37 A Cheap Makeup Brush Set That Feels High-End Keshime Eye Makeup Brushes (7 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon “I’ve bought very expensive brushes in the past,” one reviewer wrote, but there isn’t “much difference” between those high-end brands and these eye makeup brushes — even though the seven-piece set costs $15. Each order includes an eyeshadow brush, smudge brush, angled crease brush, pencil brush, angled eyebrow brush, bent liner brush, and blending brush, all with dense, shed-resistant synthetic fibers.

38 These Tanks That Feel Like Lululemon & Are Comfortable Enough To Sleep In Boao Basic Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon “These are my favorite tank tops for life and working out,” one reviewer wrote. “I own [eight] of them and wear them almost every day.” Others compared them to Lululemon’s quality and wrote that they’re so comfortable, they bought them “specifically to sleep in.” They’re made from a blend of cotton and spandex, and the cropped silhouette and racerback fit make them great to wear under a top or alone. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 16

39 Some “Modern & Elegant” Floating Shelves For A Great Price Greenco Geometric Hexagon Shaped Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Since they have a stylish hexagon shape, these floating shelves look “modern and elegant” in any space. They come with all of the necessary mounting hardware, and reviewers have used them to display decor in their home offices, minimize clutter in their bathrooms, and add warmth to their entryways. Finally, the black metal and rustic wood go with virtually any color scheme.

40 These Satin Pillows With More Than 280,000 Reviews Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Amazon $7 See On Amazon They’re made from polyester, making them low-maintanence and machine-washable. That said, these Bedsure satin pillowcases have earned an average 4.5-star overall rating from over 280,000 reviewers because they look, feel, and offer the beauty benefits of real silk. Reviewers wrote that their skin feels softer and more moisturized while their hair is less prone to breakage and knots in the morning — and the material stays cool if you’re a hot sleeper. Available sizes: Standard — Body

Available styles: 37

42 A Pair Of Rechargeable Nightlights You Can Put Virtually Anywhere Auvon Rechargeable Motion Sensor Night Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Most night lights need to be plugged into an outlet, but this mini LED night light can go anywhere thanks to its rechargeable battery that lasts up to 180 days on a single charge. You can hold it in your hand, place it on a flat surface, or mount it to the wall with a magnetic strip and double-sided 3M adhesive tape. It can also use infrared technology to temporarily turn on when it detects movement, or you can keep it on indefinitely for bathroom trips and power outages — plus, it has a dusk sensor and adjustable brightness levels.

43 This Infuser Bottle That Motivates You To Drink More Water Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Rather than spending your money on flavored water, you can make your own with this fruit infuser bottle. Since getting it, reviewers are drinking “lots more water” throughout the day because it “tastes so much better.” The bottle holds up to 32 ounces in its BPA-free body and has a leakproof lid with a flip-top mouthpiece. Most importantly, the infuser cage is easy to fill with your favorite fruits, vegetables, and herbs, so you can infuse your water with fresh flavors on the go.

44 These Comfy, Versatile T-Shirts For An Amazing Price Amazon Essentials Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon “These are perfect basic tops” because they’re made from a “good, soft material” and are “really comfy,” wrote one reviewer who’s “obsessed” with them. Others rave about the value of these Amazon Essentials T-shirts, granted you get two of them (in basically any color combination) for under $20. They’re made from a soft, stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, and their crew neckline and longer silhouette make them versatile enough for most outfits. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 44

45 A Best-Selling Case That Keeps Your Jewelry Organized On The Go Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon A best-seller in jewelry boxes, this travel jewelry case has two layers, seven slot rolls, three rectangular compartments, and earring hooks. It also has a secure zipper and a built-in mirror. Still, it’s compact, lightweight, and covered in a velvet lining, so it fits in your suitcase and keeps your jewelry tangle-free and protected while you’re on the move. Available styles: 9

46 These Live Air Plants That Grow Without Soil Air Plant Shop Classic Air Plants (Set of 5) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Because they don’t need soil to grow, these air plants are extremely easy to care for and can be used to decorate a wide variety of containers, including terrariums, hanging displays, and wooden trays. They ship live and only require a 20-minute soaking per week and bright, indirect light. The brand also offers a 30-day guarantee, so it’s no wonder reviewers have called this the “best deal on Amazon.”

47 A Shoe-Cleaning Kit That Gets Your Sneakers Looking “Like New” Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit (2-Piece Set) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Before you toss out your scuffed or stained shoes, try this Pink Miracle shoe cleaner kit. The cleansing formula contains gentle oils and conditioners that work on all washable leather, suede, canvas, and vinyl materials, while the included wooden-handle brush helps you scrub away dirt and stains. “I used the product to clean my collection of training shoes. 23 in total,” one reviewer wrote. “It not only cleaned the shoes, but restored them to like new condition.”

48 This Brilliant Soap Holder That Magnetically Attaches To Any Bar Of Soap Beauty and the Bees Magnetic Soap Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you use solid soap or shampoo bars in the shower, you know how quickly they disintegrate — and how much of a mess they make in the process. This brilliant magnetic soap holder aims to extend your soap bar’s life in a clean, minimalist way. The sustainable beech wood holder sticks to most smooth surfaces with a waterproof adhesive (or you can install it in drywall or wood using screws), while the metal disk has prongs to keep it anchored in any bar of soap.

49 These Tiny Spatulas That Help You Get Every Last Drop Of Product Spatty Last Drop Spatula Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you use them for facial moisturizer or mayonnaise, these Spatty Daddy spatulas help you get every last drop of product. Each order includes two sizes (6 inches and 12 inches), but both scrapers are tiny enough to fit into most bottles and made from flexible silicone to get those hard-to-reach spots. They’re also dishwasher-safe and, according to reviewers, they “pay for themselves” in no time.