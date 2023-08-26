Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Strange Things Because They're Actually So Freaking Genius

This ice roller aims to alleviate redness, reduce muscle stress, and smooth your skin. It’s a great tool to calm the skin after being in the sun or to prep it for your skincare or makeup. One fan wrote, “It lives up to the hype! Pop it in the freezer and just a gentle roll on my face and neck is so calming and cooling. It's been so humid, it's gross, and this brought me from cranky to chill in like a minute.”