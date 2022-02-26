40 Annoying Problems Around Your House You Didn't Realize Are Easy To Fix

When it comes to your home, it can seem like there’s always something to be fixed, and often it’s the more everyday problems that are the most aggravating — issues like constantly having to figure out where to store things, trying to clean hard-to-reach places (like between your stove and the counter), and scrambling to eliminate weird smells emanating from your sink drains. These frustrations can be a thing of the past, though, with these problem-solving products for your house.

For example, smelly sink, shower, and bath drains are no bueno, especially when they also run slow. If this is an issue at your house, these enzymatic drain sticks will literally gobble up any nastiness with the help of bacteria. Simply insert one into the problematic drain and the biological agents will get to work, eliminating both the clog and any accompanying smell.

Maybe draftiness is your issue, and the fact that it can drive up your energy costs. Whether it’s cold air coming in from under your front door in the winter, or hot blasts streaming in during the summer, this under-the-door draft stopper will put an end to that. With one durable adhesive side, it installs easily, and can be customized to fit by just trimming with scissors.

See? That wasn’t so hard, was it? There are dozens more simple solutions to solve household problems, so get reading.

1 These Under-Bed Storage Bags That Free Up Closet Space storageLAB Under-Bed Storage Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon If your closets are packed up tight as a drum, getting some extra space is both easy and inexpensive with these under-bed storage bags that let you relocate some of your less frequently worn items. The bags feature transparent tops, so you can see what’s inside, and the handles on the ends make it easy to pull them out. Use them for extra towels and linens or to rotate your wardrobe seasonally. Available colors: 3

2 The Food Storage Containers That Keep Produce Fresh Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Savers (Set of 4) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Don’t you hate it when you go to get some fruits and veggies from the fridge a few days after a shopping trip and they’re already decaying? Tack some extra time onto the life of those expensive produce items with these storage containers that preserve freshness with built-in filters that balance oxygen and carbon dioxide. Each set comes with four.

3 These AA Batteries That Are Rechargeable For Reuse Amazon Basics Rechargeable AA Batteries (8-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Running out of batteries is frustrating, but these rechargeable batteries can be reused up to 1,000 times, so you don’t have to run to the store to get new ones every time a flashlight goes kaput. Perfect for your TV remote, game controllers, seasonal decorations, and more, they come pre-charged and ready to go.

4 The Stove & Counter Gap Covers That Make Cleaning Easy Kindga Silicone Stove Gap Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon What with the gap that exists between the stove and the kitchen counter, it’s no wonder that a bug’s breakfast’s worth of crumbs ends up on the floor every day. These gap covers bridge that space so that nothing can get down to the floor. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone, so they’re safe for use right next to the burners, and can be easily customized by cutting them down to size with household scissors. Available colors: 3

5 The Wall Patching Kit That Repairs Small Holes 3M High-Strength Small Hole Repair Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you rent your home or are simply trying to patch over the holes where you’ve hung pictures, this small hole repair kit is going to be your best friend. It comes with everything necessary to get the job done: primer-enhanced spackling compound, a self-adhesive patch, a putty knife, and sanding pad. The best part? The whole process only takes a few minutes.

6 This Caddy That Keeps Your Hangers Neatly Organized HAKDAY Hanger Caddy Amazon $8 See On Amazon Have an excess of hangers taking up space on your closet rod? Keep them handy and organized — but out of the way — with this hanger caddy. The compact holder can accommodate up to 30 hangers, freeing up space and making it easy to grab one (without having to unhook it from all the others) whenever you need it.

7 These Tablets That Clean Your Coffee Maker Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner (3 Tablets) Amazon $7 See On Amazon For coffee enthusiasts, cooked-on limescale, burnt coffee, and other impurities are the enemies that get in the way of a delicious cup of joe. These coffee maker cleaning tablets get your machine sparkling clean quickly and easily, so you can enjoy a great-tasting mug of java. Compatible with multi-cup and single-serve machines, all it takes is one tablet per month.

8 The Cable Clips That Beat Back Cord Clutter Simr Cable Clips (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your desk area or entertainment center is a wiry jungle of cord clutter, tame the mess with these cable clips that can get everything straightened out. Not only will you be able to see which cord goes to which device, but you’ll also cut down on the risk of tripping. Best of all, your space will look much better without that snarled mess. Available colors: 4

9 An Over-The-Tank Toilet Paper Holder That Won’t Leave You Hanging TQVAI Over-The-Tank Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Designed to hang over the side of your toilet tank and out of the way, this toilet paper holder keeps two rolls of toilet paper right within reach so that you and your family and guests will always have plenty of squares to spare. Made from stainless steel with a chrome finish, it’s space-efficient and slips right on without tools.

10 These Scrubbers That Won’t Mold & Mildew Like Sponges Peachy Clean Kitchen Scrubbers (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from mold- and mildew-resistant silicone, these dish scrubbers don’t retain water and dry fast — that means they won’t breed germs or sour smells. Gentle enough to use on fine china but tough enough to scrub pots and pans, they leave a light peachy scent behind.

11 The Modern-Looking Wall Hooks That Give You Instant Storage Space Homagic Wall Hooks (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from sleek stainless steel, these wall hooks give you quick and easy storage where you need it most, whether that’s in your entryway or your bathroom. The clean, modern lines make them at home in almost any decor, and they install easily with the included hardware. They have a 10-pound capacity, and you can choose from three finishes: matte black, white, or brushed nickel. Available colors: 3

12 These Baskets That Create Under-Shelf Storage Simple Houseware Under Shelf Baskets (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When there’s just not enough space in your pantry, pick up a set of these under-shelf baskets to sneak in some additional storage space without compromising what you already have. They hook onto any shelf, and are great for setting up a storage supply station for items like foil and plastic wrap, or to conveniently store napkins or other small linens. Made from coated steel alloy wire, these baskets are durable and don’t require permanent installation.

13 A Sink Drain Protector That Keeps The Water Flowing SinkShroom Ultra Sink Drain Protector Amazon $15 See On Amazon It may look a little weird, but this mushroom-shaped drain protector is a no-brainer when it comes to keeping your sink drain unclogged. Simply insert it into your drain, and it will catch hair, debris, and any jewelry or other items you mistakenly drop into the sink before they can cause a problem — so much cheaper than calling the plumber. Plus, the perforations let water flow through, so the basin won’t flood.

14 The Tablets That Clean Your Dishwasher & Remove Minerals Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner (6 Tablets) Amazon $7 See On Amazon After some time, your dishwasher will have mineral, limescale, and food waste buildup — when that happens, there’s no need to figure out some sort of science experiment to get it clean. Just use these dishwasher cleaning tablets to make everything spic and span again. Simply throw one into the machine and run a cycle on empty to get rid of odors and residue.

15 These Chair Leg Covers That Protect Your Floor From Scratches aneaseit Chair Leg Covers (16 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Move your furniture across your wood floor without worrying about scratches when you add these chair leg covers. Made from silicone that stretches for a snug fit, they have felt bottoms, so they glide across hard floors. They’re available in a variety of sizes in translucent as well as colored options to blend right in with your furniture. Available sizes: 7

16 These Sheet Holders That Secure Your Fitted Sheet Bed Band Bed Sheet Holders Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re tired of waking up in the night with no sign of your fitted sheet anywhere, these bed sheet holders can help. Working much like suspenders, they have nickel-plated clamps that secure to each corner, while cord-lock buttons allow you to adjust the tension on the stretchy bands to hold them taut. Available sizes: 2

17 A Door Draft Stopper To Cut Down On HVAC Bills Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Eliminate the cold drafts or warm air that sneaks in through the crack between the door and the floor with this draft stopper. Made from durable, water-resistant silicone, it attaches easily with strong adhesive backing and can be customized to the correct length with household scissors. Choose from four colors. Available colors: 4

18 This Holder & Dispenser For Plastic Grocery Bags Utopia Kitchen Plastic Bag Dispenser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Plastic bags have a tendency to multiply like rabbits under your kitchen sink, but this kitchen plastic bag dispenser will keep them neat and orderly, so they don’t get out of control. Made from stainless steel with a fingerprint-resistant matte finish, it has a convenient top feeder for inserting bags, and an opening on the front for dispensing them.

19 An Over-The-Door Cabinet Organizer For Pans & Cutting Boards Simple Houseware Over-Cabinet-Door Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon In small kitchens, this over-the-cabinet-door organizer is a must-have for storing baking pans, cutting boards, and other items that you simply don’t have room for elsewhere. Made from coated steel, it has hooks that are padded to prevent damage to wood, but you can also mount the holder to the wall using the included hardware. Available colors: 2

20 The Washer & Dryer Barrier That Keeps Laundry Where You Want It ELTOW Laundry Guard with Silicone Gap Space Cover Amazon $34 See On Amazon Tired of losing socks and other small clothing items in that gap between your washing machine and the wall? This laundry guard is like a little fencing unit that keeps your clothes where they’re supposed to be — not down on the floor behind your appliances. The barrier comes with an extension panel that gives you both washer and dryer coverage, as well as a silicone cover that goes between both machines for extra coverage.

21 The Microfiber Doormat That’s Extra Absorbent Lifewit Absorbent Doormat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep wet and muddy footprints at bay with this front doormat made from super absorbent microfiber. It features anti-slip backing for safety, and the low-profile construction means your door can still clear it. Available in three colors and sizes, it’s machine-washable for easy upkeep. Available sizes: 3

22 An Extendable Duster That Cleans Hard-To-Reach Places DELUX Extendable Microfiber Feather Duster Amazon $13 See On Amazon You’ll finally be able to clean your ceiling fan blades, light fixtures, and tops of bookshelves, thanks to this extendable microfiber feather duster. Telescoping from 30 to 100 inches, it has a microfiber dusting head that attracts dirt like a magnet. The dusting head also bends 90 degrees, so you can reach corners and crevices.

23 These Charcoal Air-Purifying Bags That Freshen Up Smelly Spaces Vitscan Bamboo Charcoal Air-Purifying Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a way to freshen up smelly shoes, gym bags, closets, or bathrooms, these charcoal air-purifying bags are an easy way to do it — and they’re fragrance- and chemical-free. These flax linen bags are packed with activated bamboo charcoal that’s a natural odor and moisture absorber. The pack includes 12 bags that are small enough to stash anywhere.

24 The Knife & Cutlery Scrubber With Dual-Sided Bristles Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Knife and Cutlery Scrubber Amazon $9 See On Amazon Serious cooks know that good knives don’t belong in the dishwasher, but washing by hand can be a drag — not with this knife and cutlery scrubber, though. The dual-sided bristles scrub both sides of any knife or utensil, and the guard on one side of the scrubber protects your fingers from nicks while you clean.

25 These Color-Coded Cutting Board Mats That Make Food Prep Safer Cooler Kitchen Color-Coded Cutting Board Mats (Set of 4) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Speed up your food prep and eliminate the possibility of cross-contamination with these color-coded cutting board mats. Each mat has an icon that indicates what food it’s meant for, whether it’s poultry, fish, veggies, or beef. Made from textured, flexible plastic, they’re gentle on blades and dishwasher-safe.

26 This Hard Water Stain Remover That Revitalizes Your Shower Bioclean Hard Water Stain Remover Amazon $19 See On Amazon To revitalize a bathroom, kitchen, or anything else beset by hard water stains or limescale, this hard water stain remover is hard to beat. It even works on soap scum, so you can freshen up your shower without a lot of scrubbing.

27 The Butter Dish With Handy Measurement Markings & Stoppers OXO Good Grips Butter Dish Amazon $11 See On Amazon While you might think a butter dish is a run-of-the-mill kitchen item, this butter dish actually has some amped-up features that make it well worth the investment. Stoppers on either side hold the butter stick firmly in place, while measurement markings help you slice accurately when cooking. It’s dishwasher-safe and accommodates both longer and shorter sticks of butter.

28 This Countertop Organizer That Adds Instant Corner Storage Bambüsi Bamboo Kitchen Countertop Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon The corner of your kitchen counter can be such wasted space — it’s hard to do anything other than shove an appliance in there and leave it at that. This kitchen countertop organizer changes all that by adding two extra tiers of storage for everything from spices to glassware to canned goods and more. Crafted from bamboo, it adds an elegant, rustic touch to your countertop.

29 A Magnetic Holder To Keep Hairpins In Order HairpinPal Magnetic Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Wrangle your hairpins with this magnetic holder that keeps them all in one place, instead of scattered across the countertop or buried in drawers. The built-in magnet is strong enough to “catch” hairpins, and you can even use it to snatch them up if you drop them on the floor. The holder is also great for crafters to keep track of tiny metal items during projects, or in the office for paper clips and binder clips. Available colors: 2

30 This Stainless Steel Cleaning Kit That Makes Appliances Shine Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stainless steel appliances look fantastic in a kitchen, but they can be a real pain to keep clean (seems like all you have to do is look at them the wrong way and they get greasy smudges on them). This stainless steel cleaning kit uses coconut oil to make your appliances sparkle like new again while leaving behind a protective finish. Apply it with the accompanying microfiber cloth for a truly streak-free shine.

31 These Enzymatic Drain Sticks That Get Rid Of Nasty Smells Green Gobbler BIO-Flow Drain Strips (24 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Any time you get a nasty, smelly drain, just add one of these drain sticks infused with enzymes to gobble up leftover food waste, grease, and other gunk in just minutes. Safe for disposals, septic systems, and all kinds of pipes, they can be used once a month for drain maintenance in your sinks, showers, and tubs.

32 A Sink Backsplash Mat That Keeps The Mold & Mildew Away Ternal Sink Backsplash Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from absorbent microfiber, this backsplash mat is designed to absorb the water that pools up behind your faucet, leading to annoying mold and mildew. The mat snaps together behind any faucet setup, dries quickly, and is easily machine-washable once it needs a refresh. Available colors: 2

33 This Shelf Organizer That Adds More Space To Your Cabinet Joseph Joseph CupboardStore Shelf Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon This shelf organizer is a great way to get extra space in your cabinets. It has two stair-step shelves that are ideal for storing and viewing canned or jarred goods, while base’s built-in drawer is perfect for storing all of those seasoning and sauce packets that come with your delivery meals.

34 The Hair Tool Organizer With Heat-Resistant Compartments ROLOWAY Wooden Hair Tool Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from solid wood, this hair tool organizer has six spacious compartments, including three heat-resistant steel cups for your blow dryer, straightener, and curling iron. The rest of the organizer is great for styling products, brushes, and accessories, so you can have everything you need to do your hair in one convenient spot. Available colors: 2

35 A Charging Station That Powers Up *All* Your Devices Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $40 See On Amazon Having your devices scattered all over the house while they’re charging is for the birds. Give them one central location to power up with this charging station that lets you plug in six devices at one time. Compatible with both Apple products and Androids, the surge-protected charger recognizes recognizes each device to deliver the appropriate charge.

36 These Baggy Racks That Give You An Extra Pair Of Hands In The Kitchen Jokari Adjustable Baggy Racks (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t you hate it when you’re scrambling to put away leftovers and you just cannot get your plastic food storage bag to stay open so that you can spoon your food inside? Well, these adjustable baggy racks serve as that extra pair of hands. You clip either side of the bag onto an arm to hold it open as you transfer. There’s even a suction cup to hold the rack steady on the counter.

37 This Sock Organizer That Keeps Each Pair Together SockDock Sock Laundry Tool & Storage Hanger Amazon $18 See On Amazon There may never be an answer to that burning question: “Where do all the missing socks go?” However, now there’s at least a way to keep them from needlessly going missing, thanks to this sock laundry tool and storage hanger. As a pair of socks is dirtied, attach it to the tool, and once it’s full, (it holds nine pairs in total), simply throw the whole thing in the laundry. Your socks get clean and they’ll be all accounted for, too.

38 These Boot Shapers That Prevent Sagging & Cracking Household Essentials Boot Shaper Inserts (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon When improperly stored, boots made from leather, vinyl, and other materials can crack and become misshapen. To keep them looking great, use these boot shaper inserts that hold them upright. Each set comes with four pairs, and they be customized to suit ankle-, calf-, or knee-high boots. You can even use the loops at the end of each insert to hang them if you want to get your boots off the floor.

39 A Deep Cleaning Brush Set For All Your Tough Cleaning Tasks Holikme Deep Cleaning Brush Set (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Your kitchen, bathroom, and patio cleaning tasks will be a piece of cake with this deep cleaning brush set that has a tool for every task imaginable. Whether you need to get into a tight corner in your shower, scour some sauce off your grill, or clean grime out of that tiny gap between your baseboard and your floor, you’ll be equipped to take care of it all. It’s a reviewer favorite, too, with a 4.5-star overall rating after 9,000 reviews.