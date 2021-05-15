44 Genius Things On Amazon That Fix Annoying Problems Around Your Home

It’s easy to get used to the little inconvenient things that pop up in everyday life — but the good news is that sometimes you just don’t have to. There are tons of genius things on Amazon that can fix annoying problems around your home. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your existing furniture, appliances, or tech, or you simply want to make your daily routine easier, there’s a product that can help.

The items on this list span a wide range of functions, but they all solve very relatable problems around the home. When clutter piles up, it can get in the way of everything, but clever organizational products like storage bins, key holders, and space-efficient hangers can offer an easy upgrade. If your furniture or flooring is looking worse for wear, try out a furniture repair kit or felt pads to prevent scuffs. Kitchens and bathrooms pose all sorts of unique challenges, from clogged drains to smelly garbage disposals — fortunately, there are products that can tackle those problems and more.

Scroll down to see 44 of the best items on Amazon to prevent and fix the things around your home that annoy you. (And don’t be surprised if you have a hard time imagining everyday life without them again.)

1 A Surge Protector With Rotating Outlets To Fit All Your Devices ECHOGEAR On-Wall Surge Protector Amazon $15 See On Amazon It can be really annoying when you go to plug something into an outlet and it doesn’t quite fit with what’s already plugged in. That’s where this six-port surge protector comes in. Each of the outlets can rotate 90 degrees and face either to the front or the side. Plus, it is fireproof and can protect your devices and appliances from power surges.

2 A Repair Kit To Disguise Scratches In Your Wood Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon If noticeable scratches or scuffs in your wood furniture have you down, snag this furniture repair kit. It comes with 13 different items: six markers, six crayon-like wax sticks, and one sharpener. The markers and wax sticks range in brown colors so that you can find one to match your furniture. One reviewer described using the kit on a scratched bed footboard: “The darkest marker worked wonders for the scratches and the crayon did work well for the deeper ones. I recommend using the crayon until it's mostly filled, and then using the marker to add more opacity.”

3 This Super-Customizable Organizer Rack For Pots & Pans MUDEELA Pan Organizer Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon Any pan rack can help with kitchen cupboard organization, but this pan organizer rack really takes it to the next level. Not only can you move around the rack’s dividers to fit your cookware and storage space, but you can also move the base. The rack can be used in one of three ways: laying horizontally, standing upright with all the dividers on one side, or standing upright with dividers on both sides.

4 A Clip-On Strainer That Makes Straining Pasta So Much Easier Kitchen Gizmo Clip-On Strainer Amazon $17 See On Amazon When you need to strain water out of a pot of pasta but don’t want to deal with a clunky colander, turn to this Kitchen Gizmo tool. It clips right onto your pot or pan so all you have to do is attach it and tip out the water. One reviewer praised, “A must have for kitchens! I use this every time I boil anything and I lovveee it!”

5 This 3-Pack Of Foldable Storage Bags With Transparent Windows ABO Gear Clothes Storage Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Fabric zippered storage bags are my personal go-to solution for stowing away out-of-season linens and clothing, and these bags from ABO seem like a great option. In addition to the zipper closure, each has sturdy handles at the sides and a clear window so that you can see exactly what’s inside without having to open it up first. Plus, you can empty and collapse them down if and when you don’t need to use them.

6 These Handy Plugs That Turn Standard Outlets Into Smart Ones Gosund Mini Wifi Outlets (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These Gosund Mini outlets are a super simple way to make your home “smarter.” Plug them into your existing outlets and connect them to your Alexa or Google Home Assistant to control your lamps and small appliances (like your coffee maker) without getting up. You can even control them from outside your home with the Gosund App.

7 A Water-Resistant Quilted Cover To Protect Your Sofa Rose Home Fashion Reversible Sofa Cover Amazon $34 See On Amazon A sofa cover can be a game-changer when it comes to protecting your furniture from pesky dirt, hair, and stains (especially if you have kids or pets running around!). This sofa cover is made with a water-resistant fabric, and the quilted construction is double-sided so that you can switch up the look whenever you please. It comes in 11 colors and two sizes.

8 This Thermometer That Takes The Stress Out Of Cooking Meat Kizen Waterproof Meat Thermometer Amazon $11 See On Amazon When you snag this meat thermometer, you can cook with a whole lot more precision — and a lot less stress — than eyeballing it. It’s safe to use with ingredients with temperatures up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can give you a read-out in just seconds. Plus, since it’s waterproof, it’s easy to wash.

9 A Mirror That Won’t Fog Up In The Shower HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon Standard mirrors fog up in a steamy shower — but this compact Honeybull mirror isn’t standard. It’s coated with an anti-fog treatment, which keeps it clear even when you’re in the shower. It has a suction cup in the back to easily attach it to your shower wall and a little hook in the front to store a razor. Get it in white or black.

10 This Outlet Shelf To Hold Devices As They Charge ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you have short charging cords, your devices can — quite literally — be left hanging when you plug them in. This outlet shelf can help prevent that. You install it just like you would a wall plate, and the shelf can hold up to 10 pounds’ worth of devices and the top of the shelf can actually slide to reveal a compartment for holding extra cables.

11 A Set Of Fasteners That Hold Your Fitted Sheet In Place RayTour Bed Sheet Holders Amazon $10 See On Amazon No matter how well you secure a fitted sheet on your bed, sometimes it can still slide up overnight. These elastic bed sheet holders have clips to pull the corners of the sheet tightly and keep them from sliding around. They’re adjustable so that you can find the perfect fit for your bed.

12 This Magnetic Cleaning Tool For Hard-To-Reach Windows CHARMINER Magnetic Window Cleaner Amazon $33 See On Amazon Wiping down the outside of a window can be a lot more challenging than the inside (particularly if you don’t live on the ground floor), but this magnetic window cleaner makes it simpler. One reviewer described it as “essential for apartment dwellers,” while another raved, “This is the perfect tool that I didn't know I needed until I saw it! It is great to clean my tall windows that open from the top.” A safety cord ensures that if the magnet somehow comes loose, the tool won’t fall to the floor.

13 These Analog Outlet Timers To Automate Your Lighting & Appliances BN-LINK Outlet Timer (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These outlet timers allow you to set your lights and appliances to run on a set daily schedule. Just set the pins according to when you want them to be on or off — and that’s it! They’re an ideal low-budget alternative to smart plugs and hubs.

14 A Pretreated Cloth That Can Rid Wooden Furniture Of Stains Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth Amazon $5 See On Amazon Wood furniture can be especially delicate and susceptible to damage from moisture and heat, and the stains can be an eyesore. The next time you notice a water ring or other mark on your wooden furniture, try wiping it with this water mark remover. The small pretreated cloth can help to erase them — and it’s reusable, too.

15 This Handy Product That Turns Armrests Into Tray Tables GEHE Bamboo Armrest Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon There aren’t many options for where to set down your drink if you don’t have space near your couch for a coffee or side table (the floor?) — but this bamboo armrest tray solves that problem. The tray itself measures just over 13 inches long and 6 inches wide, and reviewers confirm that the product drapes just as well over wide-armed couches.

16 A Set Of Hangers That Can Each Hold 5 Pairs Of Pants DOIOWN S-Type Clothes Hanger (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon I have multiple S-shaped hooks similar to these ones in my closet, and I can’t remember what it was like to store my dress pants before I had them. This three-pack of hangers features a stainless steel construction with rubber coated tips and can hold up to five pairs of pants, saving rod space in your closet. One reviewer described, “Saves space and you can still see which pants are where to easily pick them out.”

17 These Removable Command Strips For Hanging Picture Frames Command Picture Hanging Strips (14-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon I’ve stocked up on a collection of Command strips at home, and for good reason: I find them super easy to put up and even easier to take down, plus they’re perfect for walls you can’t nail into. These Command strips are specifically designed with a slim design and strips that “click” together to take the guesswork out of hanging picture frames. Each strip can hold up to 4 pounds, and you can use more than one on heavier frames.

18 A Magnetic Screen Door That’s Easy To Walk Through Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your sliding screen door has seen better days, this magnetic screen door is an alternative solution. It’s essentially two screen flaps with a magnetic strip down the middle that keeps out bugs but lets you (and pets) pass through with little effort. “Super easy to install and is holding up really well to constant use,” wrote one reviewer. “I love how my two dogs can use it easily as well.”

19 This Drain Protector That Prevents Hair From Clogging The Tub TubShroom Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Prevent hair from clogging your tub before you have to bust out any harsh chemicals with this TubShroom drain protector. It’s designed to fit standard 1.5-inch tub and sink drains and comes with a 60-day return policy if you don’t love it. And it comes in five different colors to choose from.

20 A Nifty Tool For Clearing Out Clogged Drains Vastar Drain Snake Cleaning Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you, however, you’re already dealing with a slow-draining tub or sink that you need to clear out, this pack of drain snakes could do the trick. It has a flexible 20-inch design to reach deep into the drain and features little barbs that pull hair and other debris right up. According to one reviewer, “They are great at removing hair from the bathtub drain!” Another praised, “Honestly the best product for unclogging drains.”

21 This Cool Mist Humidifier That Can Help Combat Dry Air AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon Humidifiers can get expensive, but this ultrasonic model is a great deal. Reviewers have attested that it “actually works well” and “really makes a difference in the way the room feels.” It has a 2.2-liter tank that can last a full day, several mist settings to choose from, and a nozzle that allows you to point the mist in a specific direction and rotates a full 360 degrees. And it doesn’t require any filter replacements.

22 A Removable Double-Sided Tape For Keeping Rugs In Place YYXLIFE Double Sided Carpet Tape Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep area rugs from sliding around with this double-sided carpet tape. One roll comes with 10 yards of tape, and it works on both smooth and rough surfaces, including tile and carpet. It’s removable, too: Just heat it with a hair dryer to soften the adhesive, then slowly roll the end until it’s all up.

23 This 133-Piece Set Of Furniture Pads To Protect Flooring X-PROTECTOR Furniture Pads (133-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Protect your wood, laminate, and other delicate flooring from scratches and scuffs with these furniture felt pads. The adhesive backing makes them easy to stick onto the legs of your furniture. This pack comes with 133 total pads, including beige and brown options in a range of sizes.

24 An Easy-To-Install Door Draft Stopper To Keep Cool (Or Warm) Air In Suptikes Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If large cracks under doors are causing drafts in your home, check out these door draft stoppers. They measure 37 inches long and can close gaps up to 1 inches tall. They have a self-adhesive backing to stick them along the bottom edge of your door. One reviewer confirmed, “I installed it in no time and works very well. [...] It made a huge difference in the draft coming under the door.”

25 These LED Night Lights That Automatically Turn On When It’s Dark Vont LED Night Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Make nighttime treks to the restroom a whole lot easier to navigate with these LED night lights. They automatically turn on when the room is dark, can last upwards of 10,000 hours, and won’t block more than one outlet. And at under $16 for a pack of six, you can install multiple throughout your home.

26 A Caddy To Keep All Your Batteries Safely Stored & Organized Ontel Battery Storage Case Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you have a lot of stray batteries rolling around drawers and could use a battery storage case like this one. It holds up to 180 batteries in its compact package and the clear lid means you can spot what you need right away. As a bonus, it comes with a handy battery tester.

27 These Blackout Shades You Can Cut Down To Size Redi Shade Blackout Paper Shade (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Custom shades can be pricey, but this set of blackout paper shades comes with six shades that you can trim to fit your windows. The paper blocks 99% of light to give you privacy (and let you sleep in whenever you want to). One reviewer described, “This is a very good, easy, and inexpensive way to blackout windows. They look good and [truly] block out all the light.” Another wrote, “Easy to put up! And easy to replace!”

28 Simple-To-Use Fertilizer Spikes To Feed Your Indoor Plants Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes Amazon $3 See On Amazon If you don’t love mixing together liquid plant fertilizer solutions, these Miracle-Gro plant food spikes are a simpler option. All you have to do is use the spike to create a hole, then slide in one of the fertilizer sticks and softly pat soil over it. They’re formulated for indoor plants like pothos, spider plants, and snake plants.

29 These Activated Bamboo Charcoal Bags To Help Reduce Odors PRODUCTS4FUTURE Bamboo Charcoal Freshener Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for an effort-free way to eliminate odors in your home? These deodorizer bags are made from activated bamboo charcoal to help reduce odors. One fan described, “Put 1 by our shoe shelves, 1 in my teen sons room, 1 in the room with the dogs crate, and 1 in my younger sons room. They work great!” Another reviewer claimed, “These absorb odors really well...almost too well. I put one near the kitty’s bathroom and nearly forgot to empty it because I didn't smell it at all.”

30 A Pair Of Apple-Shaped Traps To Catch Fruit Flies Terro Fruit Fly Trap (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon One day you notice a little fly buzzing about the kitchen ... and the next day you have a full-on fruit fly infestation. Now you can stop them before you get to the infestation stage with these insect traps that draw in and catch fruit flies. The traps come with a bottle of lure solution, and the manufacturer specifies that each trap can be used for up to 45 days (although some reviewers have reported reusing the apples with their own homemade lure solution). The compact, apple-shaped design of the traps helps them blend in on your kitchen countertops.

31 This Hanging Over-The-Door Hamper For Your Dirty Laundry KEEPJOY Hanging Laundry Hamper Amazon $14 See On Amazon Take advantage of the space behind a door with this hanging laundry hamper. It’s made from a washable Oxford material and comes with two hooks to hang it up. Plus, in addition to the cut-out at the top for filling the bag, it features a zipper along the bottom edge for unloading your clothes.

32 A Rack With Damage-Free Installation To Hold Keys & Other Small Items Command Key Rail (6 Strips) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Having a designated spot for your important items can help you keep track of them, and according to reviewers, this Command key rail provides the perfect place to set your keys, jewelry, kitchen supplies (like oven mitts), belts, and more. It can carry up to 2 pounds in weight, and it includes six of Command’s signature damage-free, removable strips.

33 This Cleaner That’s Formulated For The Garbage Disposal Plink Garbage Disposal Cleaner (40 Count) Amazon $15 See On Amazon When your garbage disposal seems like it could use a good clean, try this Plink cleaner. Safe for septic and plumbing systems, it can help clean the garbage disposal (and help get rid of any lingering unwanted odors) in just 15 seconds. One fan wrote, “Excellent clean lemon smell, easy to use, just drop into disposer and run quickly!”

34 A Red Wine Stain Remover For Accidental Spills Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon Even when you’re really careful, spills and stains can happen. The next time you’re drinking red wine, coffee, or fruit punch keep this wine stain remover on hand. It’s safe to use on both clothing and carpet. One fan summarized: “Red wine spilled on a white couch. This got it out. Now we make sure we always have it nearby.”

35 This Fan-Favorite Mat That Traps Cat Litter Pieviev Cat Litter Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your cat tracks litter around your home, try placing this genius EVA mat by their litter box. Clocking more than 18,000 ratings on Amazon thus far, the mat has a double-layer design that catches pieces of litter, with a waterproof bottom to ensure that your floors stay clean and dry. When you want to dispose of the trapped litter, just tip it towards the open end to pour it out into the garbage.

36 A Dish Drying Rack That Conveniently Rolls Up For Storage Zulay Kitchen Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $24 See On Amazon Drying racks can be clunky and take up a lot of space on your counter or in your sink, but this dish drying rack actually rolls up when it’s not in use. It is built from stainless steel with a silicone coating and is safe to clean in the dishwasher. To use it, just unroll it and spread it across your sink, then set your dishes on top to dry.

37 This Toothbrush Holder That Also Dispenses Toothpaste & Cups Wekity Toothbrush and Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $18 See On Amazon This wall-mounted organizer doesn’t just clear the countertop of your family’s toothbrushes, it also dispenses toothpaste and stows the four included cups. It comes with an adhesive backing to attach it to the wall. One fan attested, “Very easy to install! Great for keeping everything off the counter.”

38 A Deodorizer To Keep Fridge & Freezer Smells At Bay NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon No matter how regularly you clean your fridge or freezer, unwanted odors can creep up on you. The manufacturer specifies that this refrigerator and freezer deodorizer can tackle those smells in just hours. One reviewer raved, “I put it in the fridge and a couple hours later it was like brand new and completely no more oder! Definitely would recommend.” And if you want to stock up, you can also snag them in packs of two or four.

39 This Handy Broom & Dustpan Set For Quick Cleanups TreeLen Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon When you don’t want to lug out the vacuum for a small mess, reach for this broom and dustpan set. One reviewer described, “Using this broom and dustpan combo has definitely made easier! We have vinyl, laminate, and concrete floors and this has helped for both routine and small messes.” Plus, the broom’s plastic bristles are constructed from recycled bottles.

40 A Roll Of Absorbent Bamboo Towels You Can Wash & Reuse 120 Times Kitchen + Home Reusable Bamboo Towels Amazon $9 See On Amazon These reusable bamboo towels offer an easy way to cut down on conventional paper towel waste. One roll features 20 bamboo sheets that can be reused more than 120 times. When they’re dirty, just toss them in the washing machine for a deep clean, then use them again. And as a bonus: You can use them as refill pads for sweeper mops.

41 This Adjustable Duster-Mop To Clean From Ceilings To Floors Estilo Washable Fan Duster Amazon $14 See On Amazon When it comes to dust, the “out of sight, out of mind” approach isn’t typically a practical solution — tackle that hard-to-reach dust on top of ceiling fans with this versatile fan duster. The handle is adjustable in length from 27 to 47 inches and the duster’s fibers are made to effectively grab dust but up high and down low. One reviewer reported, “I use my ceiling fan cleaner to dust underneath my sectional couch on hardwood floors.”

42 A Supportive Board To Give New Life To Sagging Sofa Cushions LAMINET Adjustable Cushion Seat Savers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Does your sofa sag in the middle? This cushion seat saver might be just what you need. Slide the firm, foldable board under your couch cushions to better support them. It’s available in two widths — 44 and 66 inches — and reviewers report that you can fold in excess panels as needed to fit your furniture.

43 An Expandable Rack To Better Organize Your Spice Jars CAXXA Metal Expandable Spice Rack Amazon $26 See On Amazon If it takes a while to find the spice jar you need every time you bust out a new recipe, consider snagging this adjustable spice rack. Each shelf can hold up to 40 pounds worth of spices (which should be plenty!), and you can expand the shelf to fit your cabinet from 11 to 18 inches.