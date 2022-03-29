Astrology

Your Guide To Taking Charge During April’s New Black Moon

Where you lead, I will follow.

The new moon arrives on the cusp of Mar. 31 and Apr. 1 2022.
By Brittany Beringer

Arriving on Mar. 31/Apr. 1, the new moon in daredevil Aries offers a rare opportunity to completely rebrand while taking charge of your goals. The thrill-seeking fire sign is hyping up all of your passions, so you'll want to take full advantage by following these do's and don'ts.

DO: Dive Into Your Creative Projects

It's time to bring all of your new year's resolutions back to the forefront. What creative ideas have you been keeping up your sleeve? This lunation is more of a nosedive than a gentle nudge, so pick a creative project and jump in headfirst.

