Astrology
Arriving on Mar. 31/Apr. 1, the new moon in daredevil Aries offers a rare opportunity to completely rebrand while taking charge of your goals. The thrill-seeking fire sign is hyping up all of your passions, so you'll want to take full advantage by following these do's and don'ts.
It's time to bring all of your new year's resolutions back to the forefront. What creative ideas have you been keeping up your sleeve? This lunation is more of a nosedive than a gentle nudge, so pick a creative project and jump in headfirst.