If your birthday falls between approximately March 21 and April 19, then congrats: That means your zodiac sign is Aries (but you probably already knew that!). As the fiery, energetic, and assertive first sign of the zodiac, Aries are an unstoppable force that has the power bring passion, action, and courage to any situation. Everyone better buckle up when there's an Aries in the driver's seat, because you'll be in for a wild, unpredictable ride.

Whether you're an Aries, your crush or partner is an Aries, or you just want to learn more about the 12 signs of the zodiac, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about Aries zodiac traits — and what it means if Aries is a big influence in your astrological birth chart.

Aries: The Zodiac's Leader

Aries is symbolized by the headstrong ram, which makes sense given their sometimes-foolhardy and assertive nature. Aries' ruling planet in astrology is Mars, the warrior planet, which explains why this sign tends to be so fearless and competitive. Aries is a cardinal sign, which speaks to why they can bring so much excitement and energy to new beginnings. And it's no surprise to learn that Aries' element in astrology is fire, given their hot tempers and blazing reserves of energy.

"Aries is the untamed wildfire of the zodiac whose energy resembles the flame of a newly lit match: While it burns fast and bright, the spark, energy, and creativity of Aries can burn out just as quickly as it is ignited [if they don't pace themselves]," Aries-born astrologer Alexandria Lettman tells Bustle. "Aries is bold, opinionated, magnetizing, aggressively passionate, and does everything with a sense of urgency — but nothing can compare to the tremendous amount of self-love and optimism that Aries energy carries."

As the first sign of the zodiac, leadership is a major Aries theme. These fireballs aren't afraid to carry the torch and be in charge, and they excel when it comes to taking passions and channeling them into action. The natural boldness of Aries energy helps to bring out the fiercest and most forward version of everyone around them.

Aries In Love & Relationships

Aries' romantic traits all speak to their fiery and fast-paced nature: they're courageous, zealous, confident, and unafraid to take the lead and make the first move. Aries can be some of the best lovers and friends of the zodiac, as they'll be your biggest cheerleader and bravest defender all wrapped up into one red-hot package. This fire sign is impulsive in love (and war), so they may be quick to pick a fight — but they're also fans of hot and steamy make-up sex, so anyone who can roll with their spontaneity and sometimes-hot temper will be repaid with plenty of excitement. And if you're going to date an Aries, you better not have thin skin, because you can count on them to offer up their honest opinion in an unfiltered way.

The signs most compatible with Aries are fellow fire signs Leo and Sagittarius, as well as air signs Gemini and Aquarius. If you want to impress an Aries, let them take the lead on setting your plans together — it'll behoove both of you, as they love to be in charge, and you can guarantee they'll bring the fun.

If Aries Is Your Sun Sign...

If Aries is your sun sign, you should always let your leadership skills shine. Aries people kick ass at taking initiative and getting things done. People with their sun in Aries tend to be impatient and action-oriented, so they don't spend much time worrying about the consequences of their actions or stressing about what other people think. Instead, they speak their minds openly and act on things on a whim, which is part of what makes them exciting to be around.

But, it could benefit Aries people to temper their impulsiveness and bite their tongues every once in a while, as not everyone can handle their upfront attitude and spitfire style of doing things — especially sensitive water signs or slow-moving earth signs. There's a fine line between being assertive and being aggressive, so make sure your emotional sparks don't result in an explosion.

If Aries Is Your Moon Sign...

Your moon sign represents your more private, emotional, and vulnerable side, and also speaks to what makes you feel comforted. If your moon sign is Aries, you're probably uninhibited with your emotions — when you feel something, you feel it in a big way and you’re not afraid to show it. If something's bothering you, you'd rather deal with it immediately rather than repress it and let it fester. You're straight-up with your feelings, and the people closest to you appreciate that your realness.

If Aries Is Your Rising Sign...

Your rising sign represents your surface-level self and the version of you that you present to the outside world. If your rising sign is Aries, you emanate a natural confidence that others pick up on easily, and you can come off as highly-energetic, even when you're feeling sluggish. You radiate bravery and independence, and while some people might feel intimidated by your opinionated viewpoint and ultra-spirited presence, others will be drawn to it and see you as a leader. Embrace your boldness and powerful presence!