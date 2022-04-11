4 Things To Do & 3 To Avoid During April’s Full “Pink” Moon

Astrology
It’s rose-colored glasses o’clock.
Charge your social batteries, because the April full "pink" moon, which peaks on Apr. 16, is rising in social sign Libra. The air sign is about connection and la luna is shining its high beams on our relationships. Prepare with these do's and don'ts.
Libras are governed by Venus, the planet of art, love, and beauty. Big Venusian energy is all about reveling in the different types of aesthetics and feeding your inner artist. Set up a day with friends to explore museums or check out local installations.