Shine All Aquarius Season Long With These 7 Dos & Don'ts

Astrology
Embrace your inner weirdo.
From approximately Jan. 20 to Feb. 18 each year, the sun stations in rebellious Aquarius. Aquarius season is all about camaraderie and originality and is a great time for social gatherings and embracing our eccentric qualities. Make the most of the season with these dos and don'ts.
Ruled by the 11th house of society, Aquarius is all about building strong foundations in their community. Pay homage to the humanitarian by volunteering at your local shelter, donating clothes to a nonprofit, or giving mutual aid.