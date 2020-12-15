These Are Aries' Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers

Ruled by the planet Mars, bold and fiery Aries is one of the most passionate signs in the zodiac. They’re driven by their desires and love the chase. While they naturally take on more of a dominant role in bed, there's this thing you can do to make them go weak in the knees. Familiarizing yourself with Aries' erogenous zones may help you get your ram fired up in a way you never thought possible. According to astrologers, there are three pleasure spots you definitely want to pay attention to.

"Astrology is not only an excellent tool for helping us to better understand our personality traits and characteristics, but it is also a tool to help us develop a deeper mind-body connection," Sofie Lyddon, astrology practitioner at ALTYR, a wellness concierge service, tells Bustle. "Each zodiac sign relates to a different body part which can help us glean further insight into our physical strengths, ailments, and pleasure points."

As the first sign in the zodiac, it's only natural for Aries to rule the head. As astrologer Sarah James Carter tells Bustle, "These are the natural leaders, the first ones out the gate into the world. On the body, Aries is the head, which is the top, and also the first body part to formally enter the world during childbirth." Because of this, their heads tend to be highly sensitive and stimulated by physical touch. This also applies to their face, eyes, nose, ears, and brain.

If you want to get an Aries hot and bothered, you may want to focus your touches on the following three erogenous zones.

Scalp Aries are known for being spontaneous, quick, and like diving into things headfirst. According to Lyddon, touching different parts of their head will get them in the mood and cause the rest of their body to follow suit. "You are literally grabbing an Aries by the horns and jumping in head first," she says. Lightly stroking their hair and scalp and twisting a few strands of hair around your fingers to create a light pressure can create a "tingling sensation that will ignite Aries' senses."

Ears Moving a little further down but still staying in the same general area, the ears are another must-touch spot for the ram. Sucking, biting, and placing light kisses around the earlobe can really heat an Aries up. "Going behind the earlobe can be a spot that is sometimes missed, but light kissing or using your tongue in this hidden spot can really get an Aries going," Lyddon says. It's a hidden, sensitive spot that you don't want to forget.

Navel Aries is one of the most direct and to the point signs in the zodiac. As Carter says, rams would rather forego foreplay and enjoy a more direct approach to the finish line. If getting right down to it is the goal, there is one spot, in particular, that's worth stimulating. "Aries is ravenous when it comes to sex, especially if that flame is stoked through the solar plexus," Carter says, "where your inner flame, excitement, and power sit." Any kind of physical sensation in this area will get Aries excited.

