These Are Aries' Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers
Grab the ram by the horns.
Ruled by the planet Mars, bold and fiery Aries is one of the most passionate signs in the zodiac. They’re driven by their desires and love the chase. While they naturally take on more of a dominant role in bed, there's this thing you can do to make them go weak in the knees. Familiarizing yourself with Aries' erogenous zones may help you get your ram fired up in a way you never thought possible. According to astrologers, there are three pleasure spots you definitely want to pay attention to.
"Astrology is not only an excellent tool for helping us to better understand our personality traits and characteristics, but it is also a tool to help us develop a deeper mind-body connection," Sofie Lyddon, astrology practitioner at ALTYR, a wellness concierge service, tells Bustle. "Each zodiac sign relates to a different body part which can help us glean further insight into our physical strengths, ailments, and pleasure points."
As the first sign in the zodiac, it's only natural for Aries to rule the head. As astrologer Sarah James Carter tells Bustle, "These are the natural leaders, the first ones out the gate into the world. On the body, Aries is the head, which is the top, and also the first body part to formally enter the world during childbirth." Because of this, their heads tend to be highly sensitive and stimulated by physical touch. This also applies to their face, eyes, nose, ears, and brain.
If you want to get an Aries hot and bothered, you may want to focus your touches on the following three erogenous zones.
