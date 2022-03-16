Astrology

4 Things To Do & 3 Things To Avoid This Aries Season

It’s the astrological new year. What are your resolutions?

By Brittany Beringer

Out with the old, in with the new. Not only does Aries season (March 21 - April 19) beckon the start of spring, but it also marks a new astrological year. It’s all about action, making bold moves, and reinvention. Ready to thrive as your best self? Follow these dos and don'ts.

DO: Reinvent Yourself

Aries season kicks off the new astrological year, which is reason enough to rebrand. But the fire sign is also ruled by the house of self, which governs your physical image. Here's your sign to try out a bold haircut or revamp your closet.

