Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

There’s a full moon rising this week in the hardworking and industrious sign of Capricorn, so it’s the perfect time to make some pragmatic money moves or step up your game when it comes to your professional goals. This week’s money tarot reading gives you every reason to have confidence in your full moon manifestations for the June 21 lunation, so trust in your ability to level up when it comes to your finances and career.

If you need some cosmic guidance as you navigate your finances over the week ahead, I pulled a few tarot cards that can help.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The Four Of Wands is a celebratory card that often shows up alongside happy milestones in your life, or in the case of your finances, it could indicate that you’ve almost made it successfully to the end of a particular goal. If you’re close to the finish line on something that could benefit your financial situation, make some moves this week to bring it to home base. Whether there is a work project you’re nearly finished with, a deal that you’ve been trying to close, or a loan you’ve been preparing to apply for, now is a good time to tie up loose ends on these endeavors so that you can start celebrating your achievements.

If you’re currently relishing in the success of a recent accomplishment, this card encourages you to bask in those good feelings and soak up the sweetness of being celebrated by the people who love you, too. But while it’s important to pat yourself on the back for a job well done, don’t let one win throw you off course for your next steps. Toss some confetti each time you level up, then pick up and keep moving forward.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Take a deep breath and allow some cosmic inspiration to flow through you because the auspicious Ace Of Wands card is exploding with potential and optimism. Your creativity is limitless, so if you’re feeling stressed about money, remind yourself that exciting new ideas and opportunities are bursting into your life all the time. In fact, you may even find that a thrilling (and likely fulfilling) opportunity to boost your income could materialize this week. Something lucrative could simultaneously light up your heart — and if it does, jump on it.

Whether or not an exciting boon comes your way, practice facing your financial situation with confidence this week, not anxiety. Unexpected expenses hitting your bank account? Trust that you can rely on your creativity to find a solution. Intriguing job opportunities hitting your desk? Stroll into those interviews with the utmost enthusiasm and faith that you’re the perfect person for the position. The Ace Of Wands puts wind in your sails when it comes to going after your goals passionately, so take advantage of the lucky breaks.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The Sun in the tarot is the ultimate symbol of positivity and optimism, so approaching your career with this cheerful energy can bring forth benefits this week. Abundance is yours for the taking if you’re confident in yourself, so go for the gold and approach every opportunity with an open heart. Professional interactions will be especially warm and in your favor now too, so if you need to make a good impression on someone at work, this is a fabulous time to do it.

The Sun card is also showing up at a cosmically auspicious time, as this week brings the summer solstice on June 20. In addition to being the first day of summer, this solstice marks the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, with more hours of sunlight than any other — so capitalize on the energy of this new beginning and approach your career in the upcoming season with a sense of confidence, vitality, and faith in your ability to succeed at whatever you put your mind to.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.