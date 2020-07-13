2020 has been a year like no other. And now to add to the surrealness everyone on Twitter is having a cake-related existential crisis, thanks to a viral video in which life-like objects, including a bell pepper and a teacup, turned out to be cake. Of course, the internet lost it, while delivering hilarious cake-related jokes. Although Colin The Caterpillar is hardly an anatomically correct representation of the fuzzy creepy-crawly, it’s still a pretty iconic cake in the UK. But now the M&S classic has some competition. There’s a new animal-shaped pud in town — Sid The Sausage Dog from Asda.

Quite like Collin, Sid The Sausage Dog is made from chocolate sponge, chocolate buttercream and has a milk chocolate shell – but with the addition of chocolate flakes and stripes. It also has a cartoon sausage dog face made from icing on the front, so children (and adults) can fight over who gets that slice at birthday parties.

In a statement given to the Manchester Evening News, Asda's product development manager for cakes Becky Price said of the new launch: "We know our customers love a novelty cake that injects plenty of fun into special celebrations at an affordable price. We've seen a rising demand from our customers for sausage dog-themed products, so Sid is a great addition to our celebration cake range and is sure to become one popular pooch."

You can grab a Sid the Sausage Dog cake online and in Asda stores for £12 from July 13.